GPSoftware heeft versie 12.26 van zijn bestandsmanager Directory Opus uitgebracht. Dit programma is in zekere zin vergelijkbaar met Total Commander, maar dan met uitgebreidere mogelijkheden over welke informatie precies moet worden weergegeven en op welke manier. Het programma nestelt zich diep in Windows en is dan ook meer bedoeld als vervanger van Windows Verkenner.
Directory Opus is veelzijdig en extreem configureerbaar, zowel wat functionaliteit als wat uiterlijk betreft. Dat is meteen ook het grootste probleem, want het programma kan zeker op beginnende gebruikers complex overkomen. Hoewel Directory Opus werkt op Windows XP en hoger, is versie 12.20 de laatste waar het installatieprogramma nog werkt onder Windows XP. Het programma kan 60 dagen worden getest; daarna moet een licentie van 89 Australische dollar worden aangeschaft, wat neerkomt op ongeveer 55 euro. Sinds versie 10.2 is er ook een minder uitgebreide versie, voor omgerekend 30 euro. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende lijst met veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
Changes since 12.25:
The following changes were part of the 12.25.1 - 12.25.4 beta updates:
- Added support for the new Windows 11 context menu system. This makes context menus for things like OneDrive and WinRAR show up again on Windows 11.
- Added SetAttr PIN and DEHYDRATE arguments; for cloud files, this implements the same logic as the "Always keep on this device" and "Free up space" context menu commands.
- Lister windows now take on the current folder's icon by default. (In a dual-display or multi-tab window, the source active folder tab's icon will be used.) A new option under Preferences / Display / Options lets you switch back to the color-coded Opus logo if you wish.
- Added metadata panel support for Composer, Conductor and Encoded By fields on FLAC, OGG and APE audio files. Also tidied up where the Encoded By data comes from for FLAC files.
- CreateFolder READAUTO now has left and right parameters which are like the old dual but always read the folder into a particular side.
- Added Properties SETLABELREMOVE argument; similar to SETLABELTOGGLE, except it only turns the specified labels off, it won't turn them on.
- Properties ADDLABEL, SETLABELTOGGLE (and SETLABELREMOVE) now accept shift/alt/ctrl arguments to allow any of the three qualifier keys to be chosen.
- Fix/workaround for Windows 11's bug which caused the Desktop Double-Click feature to open Listers from just a single-click if desktop icons were turned off. If you still see an issue after installing the update, please try rebooting, although it isn't normally needed.
- Added support for quotes around parameters given to @ifexists, @ifrunning, and @script. (Quotes are not required for any of them, but now you don't have to remember that.)
- File display scrolling via the mouse wheel is now capped so it won't scroll more than a page, even if the mouse wheel is configured to scroll more lines than are visible. (Mainly helps with Details+Thumbnails mode and large thumbs combined with a wheel configured to scroll a lot more lines than usual.)
- Fixed incorrect display of multi-value ID3v2 tags written by Media Monkey.
- Fixed situation where the standalone viewer's metadata editor still said changes were pending after clicking Apply.
- Improved drag & drop editing of Favorites list in Preferences. As well as fixing a couple of bugs, it is now possible to control whether an item is dropped into or next to a Favorites branch by dragging it to the left or right of the branch's label. (The drop indicator lets you see what will happen before releasing the button.)
- Fixed Add To Favorites dialog getting confused by Favorites tree branches with colons in their names, and made name filtering consistent between that dialog and the editor in Preferences.
- You can now use the Copy MAKESFX HERE command on archives within collections (e.g. Find Results), where it will create the new exe in the same folder as the archive. (Similar functionality already existed for extracting archives in collections to their own parent folders.)
- Added workarounds for handling shortcut files under very long paths.
- Find (Simple) now ignores the Type drop-down being set to File Type Group if no group is selected in the drop-down next to it.
- Menus listing columns from multi-column scripts are now sorted by name. (This was incorrectly listed in the 12.21 release notes before the actual change was made.)
- Where two paths point to the same drive via the Windows subst command, moving files between them is now done via a fast rename rather than a slow copy-then-delete.
- When undoing a folder creation, the deletion will do nothing if the folder contains any files or non-empty folders. This is to avoid accidentally deleting items created after the folder was created. ("Empty folder" here means a folder with zero files below it and at most one child "empty" folder which itself is either empty or has one empty child folder, and so on, recursively. So you can still undo a multi-level folder creation, as long as nothing extra has been created within the directories.)
- Fixed problem with Rename command where if you used the FROM argument without the PATTERN argument, and the FROM argument contained a wildcard it would try to use that as the value for PATTERN even if it contained wildcard characters that PATTERN doesn't support. Now it will only do this if the only wildcard char used is a *.
- If Rename uses FROM as the value for PATTERN, it now unescapes any wildcard chars that are also valid filename chars automatically.
- Fix for rare crash in the sound player when a sample stops playing and auto-close is on.
- Viewer plugins that return a text stream for another plugin (e.g. the text viewer plugin) to display can now return Unicode/UTF-8 text in the stream without a BOM.
- URL targets are now displayed for .url files with very long paths. (Workaround for Windows limitation.)
- If you right-click an archive and choose "Extract To..." from a dual-display Lister, the Select Destination Folder dialog that opens will now default to the path in the other file display.
- Thumbnails generated via Windows now go one at a time, as the OS seems to have issues with multiple simultaneous requests. (This was already being done for Folder Thumbnails, but is now done for all thumbnails which come via the shell. Normal image files are not affected, as Opus generates thumbnails for those itself.)
- The Display extended sync attributes for cloud folders option was backwards. Note this has been reset to off for everyone.
- Fix for nothing happening on drag & drop of individual pages from PDF-XChange Editor's thumbnails view into Opus.
- Fixed bug which could cause the progress dialog to appear unnecessarily behind the delete confirmation dialog.
- Added Windows 11 support to the WinVer script object (win11 and win11orbetter properties).
- Scripting FSUtil.SameDrive method has a new s flag to test if two paths point to the same drive via drive letters made via the Windows subst command.
- Script listviews can now use 0 as a group id.