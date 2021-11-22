Versie 4.3.3 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Tegenwoordig wordt het programma ook via de Windows Store aangeboden, al wordt voor die versie wel een kleine vergoeding gevraagd. In deze uitgave is onder meer de overstap naar .Net 6 gemaakt. Hiermee zijn de prestaties flink verbeterd, maar dit luidt tevens het einde in voor de ondersteuning van Windows 7 en 8, die vanaf versie 4.4 zal komen te vervallen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New: The app has been migrated to .NET 6, which has improved both rendering and startup performance

Catalan (ca) translation

Corsican (co) translation

Thai (th) translation Improved: Various UI controls for Dark Theme, e.g. scrollbars (Win10 v1809+ only)

Performance during the "extracting" stage of the installer by migrating away from Nullsoft Scriptable Installer System (NSIS) Changed: The /createMsi command for the installer has been removed. Instead, you can now download MSIs directly from the GitHub releases page. Updated: Bundled AvifFileType to v1.1.17.0, courtesy of @null54, which updates the AOM version and fixes a crash when reading large EXIF blocks. See its GitHub releases page for more info.

Download size on ARM64 by about 33% Fixed: The way various UI controls look on Windows 11, e.g. buttons and drop-down lists

The View -> Zoom to Window command when using the keyboard shortcut ( Ctrl + B ), which was resetting instead of toggling the zoom level

+ ), which was resetting instead of toggling the zoom level A rendering bug in the Dents and Polar Inversion effects, as reported here.

A memory leak in the selection renderer that was consuming gigabytes of GPU memory, resulting in crashes. More info.

Some GDI object leaks, particularly with the Save Configuration dialog, which would eventually result in a crash. More info.

A memory leak in Settings -> Tools. More info.

An issue that was preventing new plugins from loading their native DLL dependencies as specified in their .deps.json file

The app crashing after an effect plugin crashes when you choose to restart the app

A crash while drawing a selection, right-clicking on the History window before releasing the left mouse button, and then clicking to redo a history entry. More info.

A text rendering bug in some parts of the UI, mostly in Effects. More info.

The "untitled:" file name argument prefix, which was preventing Window Clippings from being able to send screenshot

Some registry keys that were not being deleted during uninstall

The PdnRepair utility on Windows 7

Some inconsistencies with the MSI as compared to v4.2.16 which were causing problems for some deployments