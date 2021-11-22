Software-update: Paint.NET 4.3.3

Paint.NET logo (75 pix) Versie 4.3.3 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Tegenwoordig wordt het programma ook via de Windows Store aangeboden, al wordt voor die versie wel een kleine vergoeding gevraagd. In deze uitgave is onder meer de overstap naar .Net 6 gemaakt. Hiermee zijn de prestaties flink verbeterd, maar dit luidt tevens het einde in voor de ondersteuning van Windows 7 en 8, die vanaf versie 4.4 zal komen te vervallen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New:
  • The app has been migrated to .NET 6, which has improved both rendering and startup performance
  • Catalan (ca) translation
  • Corsican (co) translation
  • Thai (th) translation
Improved:
  • Various UI controls for Dark Theme, e.g. scrollbars (Win10 v1809+ only)
  • Performance during the "extracting" stage of the installer by migrating away from Nullsoft Scriptable Installer System (NSIS)
Changed:
  • The /createMsi command for the installer has been removed. Instead, you can now download MSIs directly from the GitHub releases page.
Updated:
  • Bundled AvifFileType to v1.1.17.0, courtesy of @null54, which updates the AOM version and fixes a crash when reading large EXIF blocks. See its GitHub releases page for more info.
  • Download size on ARM64 by about 33%
Fixed:
  • The way various UI controls look on Windows 11, e.g. buttons and drop-down lists
  • The View -> Zoom to Window command when using the keyboard shortcut (Ctrl+B), which was resetting instead of toggling the zoom level
  • A rendering bug in the Dents and Polar Inversion effects, as reported here.
  • A memory leak in the selection renderer that was consuming gigabytes of GPU memory, resulting in crashes. More info.
  • Some GDI object leaks, particularly with the Save Configuration dialog, which would eventually result in a crash. More info.
  • A memory leak in Settings -> Tools. More info.
  • An issue that was preventing new plugins from loading their native DLL dependencies as specified in their .deps.json file
  • The app crashing after an effect plugin crashes when you choose to restart the app
  • A crash while drawing a selection, right-clicking on the History window before releasing the left mouse button, and then clicking to redo a history entry. More info.
  • A text rendering bug in some parts of the UI, mostly in Effects. More info.
  • The "untitled:" file name argument prefix, which was preventing Window Clippings from being able to send screenshot
  • Some registry keys that were not being deleted during uninstall
  • The PdnRepair utility on Windows 7
  • Some inconsistencies with the MSI as compared to v4.2.16 which were causing problems for some deployments

Paint.NET

Versienummer 4.3.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Paint.NET
Download https://github.com/paintdotnet/release/releases/tag/v4.3.3
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1909+19+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1RRRobert

22 november 2021 08:17
The app has been migrated to .NET 6
Je zou toch verwachten dat dit niet als een 'minor' update wordt beschouwd? Ik krijg van die afbeelding in dat screenshot trouwens altijd weer een glimlach op het gezicht.
+1Jogai
@RRRobert22 november 2021 08:29
Van 5 naar 6 is daadwerkelijk een kleine stap vanuit ontwikkelaars gezien, plus MS zorgt bijna altijd dat dingen backwards compatible zijn. Bij .NET 5 hebben ze dit ook niet gedaan, terwijl dat wel mooi had uitgekomen inderdaad, Paint.NET 5 voor .NET 5 en dan nu Paint.NET 6.
+1Giesber
@Jogai22 november 2021 09:12
Van 5 naar 6 is daadwerkelijk een kleine stap vanuit ontwikkelaars gezien, plus MS zorgt bijna altijd dat dingen backwards compatible zijn. Bij .NET 5 hebben ze dit ook niet gedaan, terwijl dat wel mooi had uitgekomen inderdaad, Paint.NET 5 voor .NET 5 en dan nu Paint.NET 6.
Bovendien is voor de gebruikers de stap van 5 naar 6 nog kleiner, want voor hen verandert er helemaal niks (behalve dat het iets sneller gaat).
+1Slungelkmurf
22 november 2021 10:23
Ik gebruik al jaren met veel plezier Paint.NET. Hopelijk kunnen ze bij versie 4.4 beginnen om drukgevoeligheid te implementeren, als gepland. Misschien dat ik dan meer mijn Surface Pen beter gaan gebruiken.
+1Uruk-Hai

@Slungelkmurf22 november 2021 19:40
Daar hoef je niet mee te wachten. Als je Krita installeert kun je direct aan de slag met je drukgevoelige pen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 23 november 2021 09:12]

+1Slungelkmurf
@Uruk-Hai23 november 2021 09:33
Krita ziet er interessant uit, ik ga het eens evalueren. Helaas ben ik minder goed in 'vrij' tekenen; ik wil de stylus vooral gebruiken om selecties te maken/corrigeren. Het is dan fijn om de opacity of breedte van de brush drukgevoelig te hebben. Natuurlijk is tekenen niet alleen talent, maar ook veel oefenen.
Met Paint.Net kan ik meestal alle afbeeldingen bewerken tot wat tot ik voor ogen heb. Als ik zelf wat uitgebreider teken, gebruik ik meestal Inkscape, al zie ik dat Krita ook vector mogelijkheden heeft.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Slungelkmurf op 23 november 2021 09:36]

+1Uruk-Hai

22 november 2021 19:42
Voor mensen die een Apple of Linux computer hebben is er het exact op Paint.Net gelijkende programma Pinta. De laatste versie 1.7.1 is van november 2021.
+1Jogai
@Uruk-Hai23 november 2021 10:29
Goeie tip!. Overigens is dat een fork van Paint.Net 3.36 (de laatste open-source release). Maar met dotnet 6 zou paint.net misschien ook wel werken op linux. Helaas is het niet meer open source.
+1hatross
22 november 2021 11:33
het werken in lagen is ideaal om wijzigingen in elektr(on)ische schema's aan te geven, geweldig programma

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

