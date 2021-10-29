Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mp3tag 3.11

Mp3tag logo (75 pix) Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 3.11 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de meest gangbare muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, mp4, wma, Vorbis-comments en Ape-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • Added support for new Windows 11 context menu. (#54629, #54833)
  • Added menu icon to Explorer context menu shell extension (requires restart to be updated if already installed and in use).
  • Added support for MP4 fields `NARRATOR` and `PUBLISHER`.
  • Added cover preview via double click on the cover on the Tag Panel. (#14839, #18769, #44340, #45362, #50462, #53985)
  • Added support for cover types other than Front and Back for APEv2 using `Cover Art (type)` as naming scheme. (#54604)
Changes:
  • WAV and AIFF files with extra null bytes at end of RIFF chunks are now read despite these inconsistencies.
  • Position of most dialogs is remembered now. (#52524)
  • Choosing portable installation won't remove desktop and start-menu shortcuts anymore. (#54693)
  • Reflect that option to include development builds on checking for updates is always enabled when using a development build. (#54685)
Fixed:
  • Read-only file attribute was silently removed when writing tags (since v3.05a). (#54812)
  • Position of progress dialog was not always remembered. (#52524)
  • Focus was lost from Tag Panel in some cases when navigating to next/previous file via Ctrl+N/Ctrl+Shift+N and file was saved (since v3.07a). (#53863)
  • Writing cover art of the same type resulted in identical APEv2 field names which are not allowed according to the specification. (#54604)
  • Regression regarding background color in light mode (since v3.08a). (#54674)
  • Ensured that no duplicates are listed in the Tag Panel genres list and changed the default example for user-defined genres to `Audio Drama` on new installs. (#54631)
  • Cover art with same size in bytes and different content were not reported as different covers at Tag Panel and Extended Tag Dialog. (#54602)
  • Editing tag fields in extended tag dialog did not refresh background in dark mode (since v3.08a). (#54611)
Updated translations:
  • Armenian
  • Catalan
  • French
  • Hebrew
  • Serbian
  • Serbian (Latin)
  • Spanish
  • Ukrainian

Versienummer 3.11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Mp3tag
Download https://www.mp3tag.de/en/download.html
Bestandsgrootte 4,09MB
Licentietype Freeware

29-10-2021 • 22:18

29-10-2021 • 22:18

29-10-2021 • 22:18

Bron: Mp3tag

Reacties (23)

+1Hakker
29 oktober 2021 23:14
Mijn go to MP3 tagger. Heb vaak genoeg Musicbrainz geprobeerd maar ik vind het weinig controle geven en ook al meer dan eens verkeerde of incomplete albums gegenereerd met hun auto mode.
+1slb
@Hakker30 oktober 2021 04:16
Ik vind Tag&Rename dan weer fijner. Met diverse bronnen voor data en ook zeer praktisch is dat je de filename/folders kan inlezen als tags en ook kan genereren.
Zeker bij omvangrijke collecties is het een prima tool met heel veel mogelijkheden die bij andere taggers ontbreken of gecompliceerd zijn. Beetje gedateerde, minder gelikte UI maar wel efficiënt.

Heeft mij bergen werk gescheeld.
+1DoomSayerSantos
@slb30 oktober 2021 09:28
Tag&Rename is toch al lang niet meer upgedate. De online functies voor mps r'taggen gaan zelfs niet meer.
+1mjcm
@DoomSayerSantos30 oktober 2021 10:33
Inderdaad, laatste update is van 2018
Tag&Rename v3.9.15 (14/06/2018):

removed amzon.fr and amazon.co.jp web import - because it is not work anymore
improved Discogs search
minor fixes
http://www.softpointer.com/tr_history.htm
+1slb
@DoomSayerSantos30 oktober 2021 15:12
Weet ik, maar tot dusver ben ik nog niets tegengekomen wat niet werkt/hinderlijk was. Tags automatisch invullen met Discogs (en ook andere online meuk) werkt bij mij nog steeds prima.

Dat het dus 3 jaar geleden is dat er een update geweest is, is voor mij geen probleem. Heb nog programma's/utils die al 30 jaar geen updates hebben gehad, als het naar behoren werkt, werkt het.

Maar ja, met zo'n (geniale) username moet je natuurlijk iets negatiefs kunnen vinden. LOL :*)
+1Hakker
@slb30 oktober 2021 13:53
Heb die ook een tijd gebruikt maar wordt niet geupdate zoals al aangegeven. MP3tag werkt heel veel als Tag&Rename dus daarna naar overgeschakeld.
Kan je tags maken op basis van folder/filename maar ook andersom.
De online functies werken en het heeft album download mogelijkheden.
+1slb
@Hakker30 oktober 2021 15:18
Kan je tags maken op basis van folder/filename maar ook andersom.
De online functies werken en het heeft album download mogelijkheden.
Die name/rename functionaliteit is destijds de reden geweest om T&R te gebruiken en T&R is daarna mijn vaste gereedschap geworden.
Meeste online functies werken overigens nog steeds en het doet precies wat ik wil (itt sommige andere apps).
+1BlueLed
@Hakker29 oktober 2021 23:25
Ik prefereer dan toch TagScanner. Als je die eenmaal goed ingesteld hebt staan is dat echt een super programma :)
+1jeroenathome
@BlueLed30 oktober 2021 07:41
Ooit een poging gedaan om over te stappen naar Tagscanner. De poging was niet succesvol omdat ik diverse handelingen opnieuw moest instellen met een andere syntaxis. Daar ging meer tijd in zitten dan verwacht.

Mijn mening over wat het beste programma is: Er is weinig verschil tussen de programma's. Kies degene die jij het prettigst vind werken.
+1maupie
30 oktober 2021 01:18
Een van de weinige dingen die ik mis op mijn mac. Ik heb hiervoor gewoon geen goed alternatief voor gevonden
+1mjcm
@maupie30 oktober 2021 02:58
Hij is beschikbaar op de MAC (alleen niet gratis zoals de Windows versie)
Mp3tag for Mac is available for direct purchase via FastSpring or from the Mac App Store.
I’m offering a free 7-day trial version of Mp3tag for Mac. Only days you’re using the app are counted

For macOS 10.14.6 Mojave or later. Natively supports Apple Silicon.
https://mp3tag.app/get/

Ps: Ook gemaakt door Florian (dus dezelfde als degene die de Windows versie maakt)

[Reactie gewijzigd door mjcm op 30 oktober 2021 03:09]

0Vhond
@mjcm1 november 2021 10:02
Waarom die NIET gratis is???
+1BartDG
30 oktober 2021 01:13
Ik gebruik het liefst Tag & Rename, maar voor sommige zaken gebruik ik deze liever. Het hangt er een beetje van af.
+1bove027
31 oktober 2021 00:46
Gebruik hem al jaren, super tool! Gebruiksgemak is goed

Tegenwoordig wel overgestapt op Beets voor de bulk acties. MP3Tag is er voor correcties.
0Substrata
30 oktober 2021 01:52
dbPowerAmp, er is geen betere.
+1jeroenathome
@Substrata30 oktober 2021 07:34
Dat is toch voornamelijk een audioconverter? Mp3tag is alleen voor de tags in een audiobestand.
Niet echt te vergelijken.
+1arnova
@Substrata30 oktober 2021 08:01
Mediamonkey is ook erg goed in het automatisch taggen/hernoemen e.d. van files.
+1slb
@barefoot30 oktober 2021 20:05
Kan je tags maken op basis van folder/filename maar ook andersom.
De online functies werken en het heeft album download mogelijkheden.
Die name/rename functionaliteit is destijds de reden geweest om T&R te gebruiken en T&R is daarna mijn vaste gereedschap geworden.
Meeste online functies werken overigens nog steeds en het doet precies wat ik wil (itt sommige andere apps). Maar zo heeft ieder zijn eigen voorkeuren

[Reactie gewijzigd door slb op 30 oktober 2021 20:06]

0Stuiterbal
@barefoot30 oktober 2021 22:52
Wat een vreemde reactie. Een post over updates van dit programma trekt bovengemiddeld veel reacties aan dus wellicht is het niet zo niche als dat jij denkt. Er zijn andere websites die breder en meer algemener technieuws aanbieden, wellicht die eens proberen?
0DonCortizone
@barefoot31 oktober 2021 19:32
Zijn reactie is misschien wat hard. Maar ik snap het wel. Ik ben ergens ook verwonderd dat mensen dit nog gebruiken. Sinds ik Spotify heb ik geen MP3 meer afgespeeld. Het lijkt inderdaad iets van een vorig tijdperk.
0MDB1106
@DonCortizone1 november 2021 09:55
Ik gebruik Tidal omdat zowel mp3 als Spotify (prima voor in de auto) mindere kwaliteit leveren.
mp3 scanner werkt bv ook met lossless *.flac files.
0pietervdstar
@barefoot1 november 2021 09:06
Ik zie ook regelmatig dingen in de lijst die ik niet interessant vind, maar ik waardeer het zeer dat ik het te zien krijg en dan zelf kan kiezen of ik het wil zien of niet. Niet iedereen is geintresseerd in de laatste specs van de nieuwste grafische kaart of wat een beveiligingslek veroorzakte in een stuk software. Als de kop niet intressant lijkt dan "sla je de pagina toch om"? Nu is dit de krant niet maar hetzelfde is van toepassing, je hoeft het niet te lezen.

(Tenzij een docent dit artikel voorlegt bij leerlingen/studenten, die hebben daar andere afwegingen :p)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

