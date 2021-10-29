Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 3.11 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de meest gangbare muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, mp4, wma, Vorbis-comments en Ape-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Changes:
- Added support for new Windows 11 context menu. (#54629, #54833)
- Added menu icon to Explorer context menu shell extension (requires restart to be updated if already installed and in use).
- Added support for MP4 fields `NARRATOR` and `PUBLISHER`.
- Added cover preview via double click on the cover on the Tag Panel. (#14839, #18769, #44340, #45362, #50462, #53985)
- Added support for cover types other than Front and Back for APEv2 using `Cover Art (type)` as naming scheme. (#54604)
Fixed:
- WAV and AIFF files with extra null bytes at end of RIFF chunks are now read despite these inconsistencies.
- Position of most dialogs is remembered now. (#52524)
- Choosing portable installation won't remove desktop and start-menu shortcuts anymore. (#54693)
- Reflect that option to include development builds on checking for updates is always enabled when using a development build. (#54685)
Updated translations:
- Read-only file attribute was silently removed when writing tags (since v3.05a). (#54812)
- Position of progress dialog was not always remembered. (#52524)
- Focus was lost from Tag Panel in some cases when navigating to next/previous file via Ctrl+N/Ctrl+Shift+N and file was saved (since v3.07a). (#53863)
- Writing cover art of the same type resulted in identical APEv2 field names which are not allowed according to the specification. (#54604)
- Regression regarding background color in light mode (since v3.08a). (#54674)
- Ensured that no duplicates are listed in the Tag Panel genres list and changed the default example for user-defined genres to `Audio Drama` on new installs. (#54631)
- Cover art with same size in bytes and different content were not reported as different covers at Tag Panel and Extended Tag Dialog. (#54602)
- Editing tag fields in extended tag dialog did not refresh background in dark mode (since v3.08a). (#54611)
- Armenian
- Catalan
- French
- Hebrew
- Serbian
- Serbian (Latin)
- Spanish
- Ukrainian