Software-update: VirtualBox 6.1.28

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle heeft de veertiende update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.28 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • VMM: Fixed guru meditation while booting nested-guests accessing debug registers under certain conditions
  • UI: Bug fixes for touchpad-based scrolling
  • VMSVGA: Fixed VM black screen issue on first resize after restoring from saved state (bug #20067)
  • VMSVGA: Fixed display corruption on Linux Mint (bug #20513)
  • Storage: Fixed a possible write error under certain circumstances when using VHD images (bug #20512)
  • Network: Multiple updates in virtio-net device support
  • Network: Disconnecting cable in saved VM state now is handled properly by virtio-net
  • Network: More administrative control over network ranges, see user manual
  • NAT: Fixed not rejecting TFTP requests with absolute pathnames (bug #20589)
  • Audio: Fixed VM session aborting after PC hibernation (bug #20516)
  • Audio: Fixed setting the line-in volume of the HDA emulation on modern Linux guests
  • Audio: Fixed resuming playback of the AC'97 emulation while a snapshot has been taken
  • API: Added bindings support for Python 3.9 (bug #20252)
  • API: Fixed rare hang of VM when changing settings at runtime
  • Linux host: Improved kernel modules installation detection which prevents unnecessary modules rebuild
  • Windows Host: Sped up large page allocations on Windows 8 and later
  • Windows Host: Fixed VBoxHeadless process sticking around after VM is closed (bug #20574)
  • Host Services: Shared Clipboard: Prevent guest clipboard reset when clipboard sharing is disabled (bug #20487)
  • Host Services: Shared Clipboard over VRDP: Fixed to continue working when guest service reconnects to host (bug #20366)
  • Host Services: Shared Clipboard over VRDP: Fixed preventing remote RDP client to hang when guest has no clipboard data to report
  • Linux Host and Guest: Introduced initial support for kernels 5.14 and 5.15
  • Linux Host and Guest: Introduced initial support for RHEL 8.5 kernel
  • Windows Guest: Introduced Windows 11 guest support, including unattended installation

VirtualBox

Versienummer 6.1.28
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (3)

+1Ray187
20 oktober 2021 07:30
Zakelijk heb je er niks aan, als je ATP gebruikt als security. MS ziet VB niet als veilig en laat daarom niet de resources van de host benutten. Met als gevolg een rete trage VM.

Enige wat ik heb kunnen vinden is atp uitzetten en andere security gaan gebruiken 😒
+1beerse

20 oktober 2021 13:57
Eigenlijk best wel wonderbaarlijk: een product uit de oracle keuken met een gpl-licentie.
Oracle heeft er in mijn ogen nogal een handje van om de licenties van haar producten meer en meer naar zich toe te trekken. Zie bijvoorbeeld Jave, Open-Office, MySql en dergelijke, waar ze de licenties steeds dichter naar zich toe trekt.
0zordaz
25 oktober 2021 13:35
Er zijn op dit moment veel gebruikers die problemen hebben met deze versie op Win10 en de gast VM's. Bij mij werkte er geen enkele VM meer. Als workaround wordt het uitzetten van Hyper-V aanbevolen, maar dan werkt bijv. WSL2 niet meer.... Kortom: misschien beter om even te wachten op een fix...

