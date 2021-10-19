Oracle heeft de veertiende update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.28 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added: VMM: Fixed guru meditation while booting nested-guests accessing debug registers under certain conditions

UI: Bug fixes for touchpad-based scrolling

VMSVGA: Fixed VM black screen issue on first resize after restoring from saved state (bug #20067)

VMSVGA: Fixed display corruption on Linux Mint (bug #20513)

Storage: Fixed a possible write error under certain circumstances when using VHD images (bug #20512)

Network: Multiple updates in virtio-net device support

Network: Disconnecting cable in saved VM state now is handled properly by virtio-net

Network: More administrative control over network ranges, see user manual

NAT: Fixed not rejecting TFTP requests with absolute pathnames (bug #20589)

Audio: Fixed VM session aborting after PC hibernation (bug #20516)

Audio: Fixed setting the line-in volume of the HDA emulation on modern Linux guests

Audio: Fixed resuming playback of the AC'97 emulation while a snapshot has been taken

API: Added bindings support for Python 3.9 (bug #20252)

API: Fixed rare hang of VM when changing settings at runtime

Linux host: Improved kernel modules installation detection which prevents unnecessary modules rebuild

Windows Host: Sped up large page allocations on Windows 8 and later

Windows Host: Fixed VBoxHeadless process sticking around after VM is closed (bug #20574)

Host Services: Shared Clipboard: Prevent guest clipboard reset when clipboard sharing is disabled (bug #20487)

Host Services: Shared Clipboard over VRDP: Fixed to continue working when guest service reconnects to host (bug #20366)

Host Services: Shared Clipboard over VRDP: Fixed preventing remote RDP client to hang when guest has no clipboard data to report

Linux Host and Guest: Introduced initial support for kernels 5.14 and 5.15

Linux Host and Guest: Introduced initial support for RHEL 8.5 kernel

Windows Guest: Introduced Windows 11 guest support, including unattended installation