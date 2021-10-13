Om de apparaten in je netwerk in kaart te brengen, kun je gebruikmaken van Lansweeper. Dit programma werkt op een Windows-machine met IIS en een sql-database, en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma te installeren. Alle informatie is vervolgens via een webinterface te raadplegen. Lansweeper is beschikbaar als freeware voor kleine omgevingen en voor grotere omgevingen zal betaald moeten worden. Versie 9.0.20.3 van Lansweeper is uitgekomen en de changelog van de afgelopen paar versies kan hieronder worden gevonden.

9.0.20.3, LsPush 8.4.100.1, LsAgent Windows 8.4.100.149, SQL 370 Fixed: Asset exclusion changes are not always synced correctly between the on-prem installation and Cloud

Fixed: Editing an existing Microsoft Cloud Service credential results in an error saying the credential name already exists, even when the submitted name is in fact unique

Fixed: Hyper-V guests move between hosts when those hosts are part of a failover cluster setup

Fixed: If a Windows computer’s name fails to resolve to an IP address during a Rescan, Lansweeper does not try to scan the computer’s previously detected IP as a fallback, which it should

Fixed: Old scanning errors are not removed from the webpages of non-Windows assets and the assets’ Last Tried and Last IP Scan dates are not updated as they should be

Fixed: When rescanning a Hyper-V host that has multiple generic guests with the same name or MAC address, the links between the host asset and most of the guests are lost 9.0.10.2, LsPush 8.4.100.1, LsAgent Windows 8.4.100.149, SQL 360 Added: Full support for scanning, and installing Lansweeper on, the Windows 11 operating system

Added: Full support for scanning, and installing Lansweeper on, the Windows Server 2022 operating system

Added: The following built-in report: “OS: Not latest Build of Windows 11”

Added: The following built-in report: “OS: Not latest Build of Windows 2022”

Changed: Updated the built-in list of Windows OS codes and names

Fixed: The Lansweeper scanning service can in some cases become unresponsive, requiring it to be killed or the machine to be rebooted

Fixed: When silently running the Lansweeper installer with the /upgrade parameter on an installation that’s already on the same version as the installer, a new install is performed instead of the update being aborted with an error

LsAgent Linux 8.4.100.35, LsAgent Mac 8.4.100.43

Added: Support for LsAgent scanning of macOS Monterey

Changed: The LsAgent installers for Linux and Mac now come packaged with a newer version of .NET Core, .NET Core 3.1

Fixed: Various bugs that were previously already fixed in agentless scanning 9.0.0.17, LsPush 8.4.100.1, LsAgent Windows 8.4.100.149, SQL 350 Added: If a Lansweeper installation is linked with a Cloud site, it is now possible to edit scan settings both from Cloud and the on-premises web console

Added: It is now possible to use multi-factor authentication (MFA) when linking a Lansweeper installation with Cloud

Added: Notifications in the upper right corner of the web console for situations where there’s an issue with the sync to Cloud, e.g. where the sync server is down

Changed: Added a knowledge base link to the Warranty Tracking section of Configuration\Server Options

Changed: Made several changes to the software to correctly deprecate the use of old v1 Intune and Office 365 scanning targets

Changed: Rebranded the IT Asset Data Platform to “Cloud”, which caused naming changes in several buttons, options and menus

Changed: Revised some of the sync status messages in the Cloud configuration menu

Changed: Revised the visual layout of info, warning and error notifications in the upper right corner of the web console

Changed: Updated putty.exe in Program Files (x86)\Lansweeper\Actions to version 0.76

Fixed: If an auto-update package fails to install due to file corruption and is re-downloaded, the Install Updates button remains grayed out and cannot be clicked

Fixed: If the users’ domain cannot be contacted, the cleanup option to delete users not found in Active Directory can take a long time to complete and can cause high CPU usage on the Lansweeper server

Fixed: In new Lansweeper installations, the asset pages of Windows computers scanned with an up-to-date version of LsPush incorrectly indicate that an out-of-date agent is being used

Fixed: Long LsAgent version numbers cannot be viewed in full under Scanning\LsAgent Scanning

Fixed: Scanning errors that occur during Hyper-V or Windows cluster log scanning are not always visualized on the relevant asset’s Lansweeper webpage

Fixed: Several asset cleanup options under Configuration\Server Options are non-functional, e.g. “Permanently delete assets not seen in the last XX days”

Fixed: The Config and Software tabs of an Apple Mac asset are sometimes hidden even though scanned data is available

Fixed: The “new Lansweeper version available” popup still appears in some cases after a Lansweeper installation’s been updated by the auto-update feature

Fixed: The ResetWebUserRoles.exe tool throws the following error when opened or when hitting the Enable Built-in Administrator button: “Invalid column name AdminPassword. Invalid column name AdminUserName.”