Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Lansweeper 9.0.20.3

Lansweeper logo (35 pix)Om de apparaten in je netwerk in kaart te brengen, kun je gebruikmaken van Lansweeper. Dit programma werkt op een Windows-machine met IIS en een sql-database, en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma te installeren. Alle informatie is vervolgens via een webinterface te raadplegen. Lansweeper is beschikbaar als freeware voor kleine omgevingen en voor grotere omgevingen zal betaald moeten worden. Versie 9.0.20.3 van Lansweeper is uitgekomen en de changelog van de afgelopen paar versies kan hieronder worden gevonden.

9.0.20.3, LsPush 8.4.100.1, LsAgent Windows 8.4.100.149, SQL 370
  • Fixed: Asset exclusion changes are not always synced correctly between the on-prem installation and Cloud
  • Fixed: Editing an existing Microsoft Cloud Service credential results in an error saying the credential name already exists, even when the submitted name is in fact unique
  • Fixed: Hyper-V guests move between hosts when those hosts are part of a failover cluster setup
  • Fixed: If a Windows computer’s name fails to resolve to an IP address during a Rescan, Lansweeper does not try to scan the computer’s previously detected IP as a fallback, which it should
  • Fixed: Old scanning errors are not removed from the webpages of non-Windows assets and the assets’ Last Tried and Last IP Scan dates are not updated as they should be
  • Fixed: When rescanning a Hyper-V host that has multiple generic guests with the same name or MAC address, the links between the host asset and most of the guests are lost
9.0.10.2, LsPush 8.4.100.1, LsAgent Windows 8.4.100.149, SQL 360
  • Added: Full support for scanning, and installing Lansweeper on, the Windows 11 operating system
  • Added: Full support for scanning, and installing Lansweeper on, the Windows Server 2022 operating system
  • Added: The following built-in report: “OS: Not latest Build of Windows 11”
  • Added: The following built-in report: “OS: Not latest Build of Windows 2022”
  • Changed: Updated the built-in list of Windows OS codes and names
  • Fixed: The Lansweeper scanning service can in some cases become unresponsive, requiring it to be killed or the machine to be rebooted
  • Fixed: When silently running the Lansweeper installer with the /upgrade parameter on an installation that’s already on the same version as the installer, a new install is performed instead of the update being aborted with an error
  • LsAgent Linux 8.4.100.35, LsAgent Mac 8.4.100.43
  • Added: Support for LsAgent scanning of macOS Monterey
  • Changed: The LsAgent installers for Linux and Mac now come packaged with a newer version of .NET Core, .NET Core 3.1
  • Fixed: Various bugs that were previously already fixed in agentless scanning
9.0.0.17, LsPush 8.4.100.1, LsAgent Windows 8.4.100.149, SQL 350
  • Added: If a Lansweeper installation is linked with a Cloud site, it is now possible to edit scan settings both from Cloud and the on-premises web console
  • Added: It is now possible to use multi-factor authentication (MFA) when linking a Lansweeper installation with Cloud
  • Added: Notifications in the upper right corner of the web console for situations where there’s an issue with the sync to Cloud, e.g. where the sync server is down
  • Changed: Added a knowledge base link to the Warranty Tracking section of Configuration\Server Options
  • Changed: Made several changes to the software to correctly deprecate the use of old v1 Intune and Office 365 scanning targets
  • Changed: Rebranded the IT Asset Data Platform to “Cloud”, which caused naming changes in several buttons, options and menus
  • Changed: Revised some of the sync status messages in the Cloud configuration menu
  • Changed: Revised the visual layout of info, warning and error notifications in the upper right corner of the web console
  • Changed: Updated putty.exe in Program Files (x86)\Lansweeper\Actions to version 0.76
  • Fixed: If an auto-update package fails to install due to file corruption and is re-downloaded, the Install Updates button remains grayed out and cannot be clicked
  • Fixed: If the users’ domain cannot be contacted, the cleanup option to delete users not found in Active Directory can take a long time to complete and can cause high CPU usage on the Lansweeper server
  • Fixed: In new Lansweeper installations, the asset pages of Windows computers scanned with an up-to-date version of LsPush incorrectly indicate that an out-of-date agent is being used
  • Fixed: Long LsAgent version numbers cannot be viewed in full under Scanning\LsAgent Scanning
  • Fixed: Scanning errors that occur during Hyper-V or Windows cluster log scanning are not always visualized on the relevant asset’s Lansweeper webpage
  • Fixed: Several asset cleanup options under Configuration\Server Options are non-functional, e.g. “Permanently delete assets not seen in the last XX days”
  • Fixed: The Config and Software tabs of an Apple Mac asset are sometimes hidden even though scanned data is available
  • Fixed: The “new Lansweeper version available” popup still appears in some cases after a Lansweeper installation’s been updated by the auto-update feature
  • Fixed: The ResetWebUserRoles.exe tool throws the following error when opened or when hitting the Enable Built-in Administrator button: “Invalid column name AdminPassword. Invalid column name AdminUserName.”

Lansweeper

Versienummer 9.0.20.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Lansweeper
Download https://www.lansweeper.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 13-10-2021 16:316

13-10-2021 • 16:31

6 Linkedin

Bron: Lansweeper

Update-historie

01-04 Lansweeper 9.4.0.8 4
11-03 Lansweeper 9.3.0.7 18
08-03 LanSweeper 9.3.0.6 8
18-02 LanSweeper 9.2.0.9 0
03-02 Lansweeper 9.1.41.1 22
13-10 Lansweeper 9.0.20.3 6
05-'21 Lansweeper 8.4.0.9 0
04-'21 Lansweeper 8.3.100.23 5
03-'21 Lansweeper 8.2.210.4 4
03-'21 Lansweeper 8.2.200.15 23
Meer historie

Lees meer

Lansweeper

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+13+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+1mikeoke
13 oktober 2021 23:22
Freeware/Betaald
alle onderstaande info te vinden via de link die ook in artikel is gepost:
https://www.lansweeper.com/pricing/
Vrij simpel:(vertaald)
tot 100 assets gratis (inclusief alle functies)
101 t/m 500 assets = € 500,- (excl. btw)
501 t/m 1000 assets = € 1000,- (excl. btw)
etc etc...

Wat wordt verstaan onder assets:
elke apparaat gescand door lansweeper wordt gezien als asset.
Dit kan een computer (linux/unix/mac/windows) of virtual machine zijn of elk ander netwerk apparaat (printer/switch/firewal.. etc.."domme" beeldschermen worden niet gezien als asset.

In je cloud omgevingen wordt elke bron die door Lansweeper wordt gescand beschouwd als een asset. Dit kan een virtuele machine, resource groep, VPC, etc. zijn.

Verder wordt elke asset die je handmatig toevoegt ook gezien als asset.
0merethan
13 oktober 2021 18:18
nmap maar dan met gui?
+1S.J.Onnie
@merethan13 oktober 2021 18:26
Als je met nmap kunt deployen, rapporten kunt maken van assets en software, license key management kunt doen, je Office 365 omgeving kunt monitoren, computers e.a op afstand kunt opstarten, managen en afsluiten, computer connected devices (monitoren e.d.) kunt managen en van al je assets weet wat de warranty date is... dan heb je gelijk :+
0tapkcir
13 oktober 2021 19:46
Lijkt me sowieso een leuke om eens te testen, maar SQL.. Het is me nog nog nooit gelukt een database te benaderen. Zelfs lokaal niet |:( .
+1mikeoke
@tapkcir13 oktober 2021 23:01
Als het goed is komt de installatie als "Easy Install" (SQL LocalDB Database)
Je hoeft dus verder geen kenis van SQL te hebben of deze te benaderen in de basis.
Ik weet niet wat de limieten hiervan zijn maar in ieder geval voldoende om de gratis versie met 100 assets te proberen (op een Virtual Machine/Windows Sandbox)

Heb je wel kennis van SQL en meer dan 100 assets dan kun je de "Advances Install" kiezen
0tapkcir
@mikeoke15 oktober 2021 18:19
Ok. Dank voor de info. Maar eens proberen dan. Trouwens ook maar weer eens proberen een mysql server te benaderen. Al is het maar lokaal. Kan toch niet zo moeilijk zijn :).

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True