Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 496.13 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Back 4 Blood, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Baldur's Gate 3, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Chivalry 2, The Riftbreaker en Sword and Fairy 7. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for Back 4 Blood, which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS to boost performance by up to 46% at 4K. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest new titles and updates, including the launch of the Crysis Remastered Trilogy and Baldur's Gate 3 which utilize NVIDIA DLSS, as well as DLSS updates to Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Chivalry 2. Additionally, this release provides optimal support for The Riftbreaker and Sword and Fairy 7.

[GeForce RTX 3080]: The system does not boot with two Samsung Odyssey G70A 28" monitors are connected to the GPU. [3359697]

[GeForce GTX 960]: The primary monitor lost after resume from sleep or shutdown. [3340905]

[Windows 11]: The screen flashes once after switching to the discrete GPU-only mode in the NVIDIA Control Panel. [3330077]

[Multiple Apps][Ansel/Freestyle]: Depth of field filter shows blurry characters. [200749545]

[Notebook]: Vulkan test applications run on the integrated graphics processor instead of the discrete GPU. [200770322]