Driver-update: GeForce Game Ready Driver 496.13 WHQL

nVidia GeForce logo (45 pix) Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 496.13 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Back 4 Blood, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Baldur's Gate 3, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Chivalry 2, The Riftbreaker en Sword and Fairy 7. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Game Ready

This new Game Ready Driver provides support for Back 4 Blood, which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS to boost performance by up to 46% at 4K. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest new titles and updates, including the launch of the Crysis Remastered Trilogy and Baldur's Gate 3 which utilize NVIDIA DLSS, as well as DLSS updates to Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Chivalry 2. Additionally, this release provides optimal support for The Riftbreaker and Sword and Fairy 7.

Fixed Issues in this Release
  • [GeForce RTX 3080]: The system does not boot with two Samsung Odyssey G70A 28" monitors are connected to the GPU. [3359697]
  • [GeForce GTX 960]: The primary monitor lost after resume from sleep or shutdown. [3340905]
  • [Windows 11]: The screen flashes once after switching to the discrete GPU-only mode in the NVIDIA Control Panel. [3330077]
  • [Multiple Apps][Ansel/Freestyle]: Depth of field filter shows blurry characters. [200749545]
  • [Notebook]: Vulkan test applications run on the integrated graphics processor instead of the discrete GPU. [200770322]
Windows 10/11 Open Issues
  • [Doom Eternal][HDR][FSR]: Eternal]: Texture across the game darkens and is unplayable after enabling HDR + FSR. [200776916]
  • [Rise of the Tomb Raider]: Characters and background disappear and corruption is prominent when Anti-Aliasing is set to SSAA 2X and SSAA 4x. [200777463]
  • [Deathloop][HDR]: TDR/corruption occurs in the game with Windows HDR enabled. If this issue occurs, toggle the Windows HDR setting.
  • [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
  • Tom Clancy's The Division 2 may display graphical artifacts. [200754013]
  • Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]
  • [HDR][G-Sync]: Mouse pointer gets stuck after turning on HDR from the Windows Control Panel or after toggling G-Sync from the NVIDIA control panel. [200762998] To work around, click the mouse (right or left button). The mouse cursor will be sluggish for a few seconds before returning to normal operation.
  • [NVIDIA Control Panel]: After setting the display multiplexer type to “dGPU”, the setting is not preserved across a reboot or resume from S4. [200779758]
  • [Windows 11]: Display goes blank when video is switched to full-screen with G-Sync enabled. [200778687]

Versienummer 496.13 WHQL
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/Download/index.aspx?lang=en-uk
Bestandsgrootte 830,29MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

12-10-2021 • 17:57

12-10-2021 • 17:57

18 Linkedin

Bron: nVidia

+2THETCR
13 oktober 2021 09:07
De drivers dragen versienummer 496.13 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 7 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Kepler-architectuur of nieuwer.
Support voor Windows 7, 8 en 8.1 is gedropped in deze release. Ook voor Kepler zijn deze drivers niet meer geschikt.
+1qbig1970
12 oktober 2021 19:04
...DLSS updates to Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider...

Iemand een idee hoe ik dit in Steam voor elkaar krijg?
De-installeren en dan weer installeren?
+2BarryS
@qbig197012 oktober 2021 21:24
18 oktober komt de update voor de Tomb Raider games.

https://www.nvidia.com/en...21-rtx-dlss-game-updates/
+1MadButcher
12 oktober 2021 19:26
Als ik JayzTwoCents goed begrijp kan ik beter een safeboot en dan DDU doen na vervanging van mijn nVidia GPU?

https://youtu.be/F8OLhUAPDq0
+1GiantSparta
@MadButcher12 oktober 2021 19:32
Nvcleaninstall werkt ook goed :)
0TheDeeGee
@MadButcher13 oktober 2021 16:29
Ik installeer nieuwe drivers altijd als volgt:

1 ) Netwerk Adapter uitschakelen.
2 ) Driver deinstalleren via Apps.
3 ) Herstarten.
4 ) DDU de rest laten verwijderen.
5 ) Herstarten.
6 ) Nieuwe driver installeren.
7 ) Herstarten.
8 ) Netwerk Adapter inschakelen.

Klaar!

[Reactie gewijzigd door TheDeeGee op 13 oktober 2021 16:29]

0Derpian
@MadButcher13 oktober 2021 21:45
Ik doe dat nu sowiezo altijd nu. Door hem ben ik af van willekeurige zwarte schermen als ik game, tevens de display driver nvlddmkm stopped responding and has successfully recovered error komt niet meer... Zo blij!
+1Wouterie
13 oktober 2021 09:33
Waarom vermeldt NVidia dat de driver van toepassing is op Kepler-architectuur en hoger maar is het best een klus om uit te zoeken wat dat nou weer behelst? Zo heb ik een 760 GTX kaart en de 'officiële' NVidia pagina voor die chip is off-line. https://www.nvidia.com/nl...cs-cards/geforce-gtx-760/ Dus moet ik op een andere tech site vinden wat voor architectuur daarachter zit. Want de lezing is dat de MEESTE NVidia 700 chips Kepler zijn, maar sommigen niet.
Maar goed, alsnog geen driver update beschikbaar volgens de NVidia site.
0MennoGamed
12 oktober 2021 18:54
Ik vind het knap dat ze nog altijd de bug met YouTube niet hebben opgelost.
Niet dat het hun hoogste prio heeft waarschijnlijk, aangezien de kaarten foccusen op gaming.
+1THETCR
@MennoGamed13 oktober 2021 09:04
De bug staat op de lijst van Nvidia voor de duidelijkheid voor gebruikers.

Het zit daadwerkelijk in Chromium, die switched de hele tijd van overlay.

Referentie:
https://chromium.googleso...8e7820792c89b8a39cd5e2195
0zikje
@MennoGamed12 oktober 2021 20:12
Probleem doet zich bij mij niet voor.
0Tr1pke
@zikje12 oktober 2021 21:34
Idem hier. Geen probleem…
0MennoGamed
@zikje16 oktober 2021 13:52
't zal je verbazen dat ik er ook geen last van heb. Maar het viel me gewoon op dat het al aardig wat updates er elke weer tussen staan..
0zikje
@MennoGamed16 oktober 2021 17:42
Mss zijn ze vergeten de release notes vd updates te updaten :)
0cybermans
12 oktober 2021 18:35
Division 2 issue is nog altijd niet opgelost… dus zit nog steeds op 466…. Mehhh
0DoomSayerSantos
13 oktober 2021 22:59
LG CX handshake issues nog steeds aanwezig.
0ODF
26 oktober 2021 20:46
Op naar de 5xx.xx versie.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

