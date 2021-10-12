Nvidia heeft nieuwe stabiele GeForce-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers dragen versienummer 496.13 WHQL, zijn geschikt voor Windows 10 en hoger, en kunnen worden gebruikt op kaarten gebaseerd op de Maxwell-architectuur of nieuwer. In deze uitgave treffen we onder meer verbeteringen aan voor de spellen Back 4 Blood, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Baldur's Gate 3, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Chivalry 2, The Riftbreaker en Sword and Fairy 7. De changelog laat verder enkele bugfixes zien en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.
Game Ready
This new Game Ready Driver provides support for Back 4 Blood, which utilizes NVIDIA DLSS to boost performance by up to 46% at 4K. In addition, this new Game Ready Driver offers support for the latest new titles and updates, including the launch of the Crysis Remastered Trilogy and Baldur's Gate 3 which utilize NVIDIA DLSS, as well as DLSS updates to Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Chivalry 2. Additionally, this release provides optimal support for The Riftbreaker and Sword and Fairy 7.Fixed Issues in this Release
Windows 10/11 Open Issues
- [GeForce RTX 3080]: The system does not boot with two Samsung Odyssey G70A 28" monitors are connected to the GPU. [3359697]
- [GeForce GTX 960]: The primary monitor lost after resume from sleep or shutdown. [3340905]
- [Windows 11]: The screen flashes once after switching to the discrete GPU-only mode in the NVIDIA Control Panel. [3330077]
- [Multiple Apps][Ansel/Freestyle]: Depth of field filter shows blurry characters. [200749545]
- [Notebook]: Vulkan test applications run on the integrated graphics processor instead of the discrete GPU. [200770322]
- [Doom Eternal][HDR][FSR]: Eternal]: Texture across the game darkens and is unplayable after enabling HDR + FSR. [200776916]
- [Rise of the Tomb Raider]: Characters and background disappear and corruption is prominent when Anti-Aliasing is set to SSAA 2X and SSAA 4x. [200777463]
- [Deathloop][HDR]: TDR/corruption occurs in the game with Windows HDR enabled. If this issue occurs, toggle the Windows HDR setting.
- [YouTube]: Video playback stutters while scrolling down the YouTube page. [3129705]
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 may display graphical artifacts. [200754013]
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed may crash on courses where players drive through water. [3338967]
- [HDR][G-Sync]: Mouse pointer gets stuck after turning on HDR from the Windows Control Panel or after toggling G-Sync from the NVIDIA control panel. [200762998] To work around, click the mouse (right or left button). The mouse cursor will be sluggish for a few seconds before returning to normal operation.
- [NVIDIA Control Panel]: After setting the display multiplexer type to “dGPU”, the setting is not preserved across a reboot or resume from S4. [200779758]
- [Windows 11]: Display goes blank when video is switched to full-screen with G-Sync enabled. [200778687]