Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido was als BDFL betrokken bij de ontwikkeling van Python. Hij heeft daarnaast voor Dropbox gewerkt, ging daarna met pensioen en toen dat niet echt beviel, ging hij aan de slag bij Microsoft. De release notes voor versie 3.10.0 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

On behalf of the Python development community and the Python 3.10 release team, I’m pleased to announce the availability of Python 3.10.0. Python 3.10.0 is the newest major release of the Python programming language, and it contains many new features and optimizations.

Among the new major new features and changes so far: