Python is een objectgeoriënteerde programmeertaal die kan worden gebruikt om eenvoudige tot complexe, platformonafhankelijke applicaties te ontwikkelen. Het is in de jaren negentig ontworpen door Guido van Rossum, die destijds in Amsterdam voor het CWI werkte. Guido was als BDFL betrokken bij de ontwikkeling van Python. Hij heeft daarnaast voor Dropbox gewerkt, ging daarna met pensioen en toen dat niet echt beviel, ging hij aan de slag bij Microsoft. De release notes voor versie 3.10.0 kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Python 3.10.0 is available
On behalf of the Python development community and the Python 3.10 release team, I’m pleased to announce the availability of Python 3.10.0. Python 3.10.0 is the newest major release of the Python programming language, and it contains many new features and optimizations.Major new features of the 3.10 series, compared to 3.9
Among the new major new features and changes so far:
- PEP 623 – Deprecate and prepare for the removal of the wstr member in PyUnicodeObject.
- PEP 604 – Allow writing union types as X | Y
- PEP 612 – Parameter Specification Variables
- PEP 626 – Precise line numbers for debugging and other tools.
- PEP 618 – Add Optional Length-Checking To zip.
- bpo-12782: Parenthesized context managers are now officially allowed.
- PEP 632 – Deprecate distutils module.
- PEP 613 – Explicit Type Aliases
- PEP 634 – Structural Pattern Matching: Specification
- PEP 635 – Structural Pattern Matching: Motivation and Rationale
- PEP 636 – Structural Pattern Matching: Tutorial
- PEP 644 – Require OpenSSL 1.1.1 or newer
- PEP 624 – Remove Py_UNICODE encoder APIs
- PEP 597 – Add optional EncodingWarning