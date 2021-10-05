AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. In versie 21.10.1 treffen we onder meer officiële ondersteuning aan voor Windows 11 en zijn er verbeteringen voor de spellen Far Cry 6, Naraka: Bladepoint, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds en de open bèta van Battlefield 2042 aangebracht. Daarnaast zijn er natuurlijk weer de nodige problemen verholpen en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Support For Microsoft Windows 11 Operating System

Far Cry 6 Up to 10% increase in performance in Far Cry 6 @ 1080p Ultra Settings with raytracing enabled, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 on the 12 GB Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.9.2. Up to 12% increase in performance in Far Cry 6 @ 4K Medium Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.9.2. Up to 13% increase in performance in Far Cry 6 @ 1440p Medium Settings with raytracing enabled, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 on the 8 GB Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.9.2.

Battlefield 2042 (Open Beta)

Naraka: Bladepoint

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds DirectX 12: Up to 11% increase in performance in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds @ 4K Ultra Settings with DX12, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.9.2.

Fixed Issues Playing Horizon Zero Dawn for an extended period may lead to driver timeouts or game crash on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT.

Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing a game & streaming a video simultaneously on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 500 Series Graphics.

Some users may experience high idle memory clock speed values when two or more monitors are connected to their system.

Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing The Medium on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT.

On full GPU load, Radeon Software may incorrectly display higher than actual GPU power consumption values.

While playing Wreckfest or Arma 3, image corruption may be experienced when viewing foliage. Known Issues Open Broadcaster Software may continue to run in the background after a user ends a recording session and closes the application.

AMD Radeon Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.