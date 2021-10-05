Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 21.10.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de RX 400 en hoger. In versie 21.10.1 treffen we onder meer officiële ondersteuning aan voor Windows 11 en zijn er verbeteringen voor de spellen Far Cry 6, Naraka: Bladepoint, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds en de open bèta van Battlefield 2042 aangebracht. Daarnaast zijn er natuurlijk weer de nodige problemen verholpen en een aantal problemen die wel al bekend zijn, maar waar nog geen oplossing voor is.

Support For
  • Microsoft Windows 11 Operating System
  • Far Cry 6
    • Up to 10% increase in performance in Far Cry 6 @ 1080p Ultra Settings with raytracing enabled, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 on the 12 GB Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.9.2.
    • Up to 12% increase in performance in Far Cry 6 @ 4K Medium Settings, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.9.2.
    • Up to 13% increase in performance in Far Cry 6 @ 1440p Medium Settings with raytracing enabled, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 on the 8 GB Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.9.2.
  • Battlefield 2042 (Open Beta)
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
    • DirectX 12: Up to 11% increase in performance in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds @ 4K Ultra Settings with DX12, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.10.1 on the 16 GB Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 21.9.2.
Fixed Issues
  • Playing Horizon Zero Dawn for an extended period may lead to driver timeouts or game crash on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT.
  • Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing a game & streaming a video simultaneously on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 500 Series Graphics.
  • Some users may experience high idle memory clock speed values when two or more monitors are connected to their system.
  • Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing The Medium on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT.
  • On full GPU load, Radeon Software may incorrectly display higher than actual GPU power consumption values.
  • While playing Wreckfest or Arma 3, image corruption may be experienced when viewing foliage.
Known Issues
  • Open Broadcaster Software may continue to run in the background after a user ends a recording session and closes the application.
  • AMD Radeon Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX 11 games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode.
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

+2blahenazo
5 oktober 2021 09:24
Jammer,

Fixed Issues:
Some users may experience high idle memory clock speed values when two or more monitors are connected to their system.

ik had eindelijk hoop toen ik de release notes las,
ik heb een quick update gedaan., reboot en wat schermen zitten in/unpluggen , maar het lijkt voor mij toch niet opgelost.

dual monitor op 6900xt idled nog steeds op 2GHz mem @ +/- 42 W
2 screenshots ,enige verschil is letterlijk 1 vs 2 monitors

eerste foto: is 2 monitors naar 1
tweede foto: is 1 monitor maar wat langer (lekker idlen naar sub 20 mhz en sub 10 W)
https://imgur.com/a/A67I4GE

[Reactie gewijzigd door blahenazo op 5 oktober 2021 10:11]

+1SkullboX
@blahenazo5 oktober 2021 10:49
Kwam een aantal dagen geleden voor het eerst achter hetzelfde probleem. Op tweakers discord werd mij verzekerd dat het op zich geen probleem zou moeten zijn, maar het lijkt mij toch bizar dat VRAM constant op 2000MHz draait.

Ik draai 1 monitor op 1440p165Hz en 2 op 1080p60Hz, VRAM clock speed 2000MHz.

Met enkel de 1440p op 165Hz gaat de clock speed naar 20-200MHz.

Met monitor 1 op 1440p144Hz en monitor 2 op 1080p60Hz gaat de clock naar 20-200MHz.

Dit was overigens in zowel de laatste WHQL als deze driver het geval, dus de nieuwe driver heeft bij mij helaas geen verschil gemaakt. Voor nu laat ik mijn scherm even op 144Hz staan voor de zekerheid.

Edit: Na hier meer over gezocht te hebben blijkt dit niet een AMD specifiek probleem te zijn, en heeft het te maken met de (combinatie van) refresh rates van de monitor(en) die je draait in relatie tot de 'pixel clock'. Vond deze thread waarin iemand een verklaring (https://www.reddit.com/r/...z_monitor_check_your_gpu/) en mogelijk fix heeft (https://www.reddit.com/r/..._clocks_at_144hz_problem/) met behulp van deze tool: https://www.monitortests....om-Resolution-Utility-CRU. Kan het dus (nog) niet uit eigen ervaring aanraden, maar wellicht de moeite waard om in te lezen.

Mijn setup werkt gelukkig op 144Hz + 60HZ dus dat wordt voor nu even mijn default, maar het issue is alles behalve recent of specifiek voor AMD.

Edit2: Inmiddels bovenstaande tool gebruikt om een custom refresh rate toe te voegen aan mijn monitor (verder niet aan andere settings gezeten) en het draait nu op 1440p155Hz (samen met de 1080p60Hz monitor) op diezelfde lage clock clockspeed als wanneer ik het op 144Hz zet - dus 'selchts' 10Hz kwijt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SkullboX op 5 oktober 2021 17:36]

0caspar M
@blahenazo5 oktober 2021 10:27
Ik snap niet dat je überhaupt goed kan werken met een AMD videokaart en 2 monitors...

Ik heb een 5700XT en ik had 2 HP schermen beide in 1920x1200. welke versie van AMD software ik ook gebruikte... ik had de meest vage errors/bluescreens en vastlopers...
Zonder de AMD software, en enkel met de drivers was het iets stabieler.

Toen maar overgegaan naar een enkel breedbeeld scherm... en geen vastloper meer gehad sindsdien..
+1MrRedHead
@caspar M5 oktober 2021 13:09
Ik heb sinds mei een RX6800 met twee 1440p60Hz schermen, allebei aangesloten op Displayport. Nog geen enkele crash gehad die gerelateerd is aan de twee schermen setup. (überhaupt maar een twee crashes gehad sinds die tijd)
Ja ik heb de AMD software geïnstalleerd, en update bijna iedere keer als er een nieuwe versie is.
+1AnonymousWP

@caspar M5 oktober 2021 13:58
Ik heb zelf een 5700XT met twee 1080p schermen (een is 144Hz en ander 60Hz) en heb nog geen problemen gehad. Wel andere problemen, maar zijn niet gerelateerd aan schermen, want had er een losgekoppeld.
+1Ircghost
5 oktober 2021 09:38
Fijn dat de foliage met Arma 3 eindelijk gefixed is. Dat was zo ontzettend irritant.
+1Kcquipor
5 oktober 2021 10:01
Hopelijk fixt dit het probleem dat 1van mijn schermen zwart word voor 2-3 seconden om de zoveel tijd sinds ik een 6600xt heb
0Countess

@Kcquipor5 oktober 2021 22:59
Display poort toevallig? Dat doet mijn (intel/nvidia) laptop op werkt ook... vooral als er iemand naast mijn bureau staat, en helemaal als ze er op leunen.

Maar zelf sjorren aan de kabels bijvoorbeeld doet dat niet, dus los contact lijkt het niet te zijn.

Als je wat hebt liggen zou je ook even een andere kabel kunnen proberen (helemaal als het een ander type poort)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Countess op 5 oktober 2021 22:59]

0Kcquipor
@Countess6 oktober 2021 01:46
Het is een display Port naar HDMI kabel :) heb al een nieuwe besteld en komt morgen toe, hopelijk met resultaat!
+1IrBaboon79
5 oktober 2021 12:25
Deze week maar eens kijken of m'n audio en crash issues met Xcom2 gefixed zijn... Heb dat sinds de 21.8 of. 7 en daarvoor nooit last van gehad...

Edit: win11 met deze driver en xcom issues lijken foetsie :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door IrBaboon79 op 6 oktober 2021 18:48]

+130carbonclocks
5 oktober 2021 15:04
Deze versie van de driver werkt nu met WDDM 3.0, waardoor het mogelijk is om binnen Windows Subsystem for Linux grafische applicaties te draaien met hardware acceleration.
0MailMan
5 oktober 2021 08:07
Wel bijzonder dat ze na al die jaren dat PUBG uit is alsnog (tot 10%) extra performance weten te vinden. AMD was altijd al slechter in dat spel dan Nvidia, maar ik dacht dat dat gewoon niet te overkomen was.

Mooi meegenomen want ik speel dat voornamelijk en de performance viel wel tegen na een upgrade van 5700XT naar 6800.

Ik ga er trouwens wel even vanuit dat die performance increase niet alleen op 4K is...

[edit] Ik zag iets over het hoofd. DirectX12 is nieuw voor PUBG en wordt pas sinds komende patch uitgerold. Toch benieuwd naar de performance dan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door MailMan op 5 oktober 2021 08:24]

+1Anoniem: 1657372
@MailMan5 oktober 2021 11:08
Naast de toevoeging van DirectX12 is het denk ik ook zo omdat PUBG natuurlijk gewoon een dramatisch startpunt had. Toen de game werd uitgegeven draaide hij slecht op vrijwel ieder apparaat wat er was, puur omdat de game zelf bar slecht geoptimaliseerd was. Daar hebben ze iets van tijd aan besteed, maar het is nog steeds niet wat je hoopt te zien qua optimalisatie natuurlijk, wat dit soort grote stijgingen ook weer mogelijk maakt.

Ik denk dat de performance toen het is uitgegeven best een van de redenen is dat de game minder groot is geworden dan hij had kunnen zijn. Het is namelijk een gave game, maar zeker in het begin was het voor het grootste deel van de mensen gewoon niet te spelen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

