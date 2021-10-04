Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: SyncBackFree 10.0.0.0

SyncBackFree logo (75 pix) 2Brightsparks heeft versie 10.0 uitgebracht van SyncBackFree. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 44 en 60 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New:
  • SyncBack Touch is now free for use with SyncBackPro V10 and SyncBackSE V10 (not free with V9 or older)
  • SyncBack Management Service (SBMS) is now free for use with SyncBackPro V10 (not free with V9 or older)
  • (Pro): Support for Citrix ShareFile
  • (Pro): Support for pCloud
  • (Pro): Object tagging in Amazon S3
  • (Pro): Customer-provided encryption key (SSE-C) support for S3 (including Wasabi and Oracle when using S3 compatibility)
  • (Pro): Support for newer version of Azure API so the maximum file size has increased along with better performance
  • New FTP and SFTP engine (DevArt)
  • New FTP and SFTP engine (Chilkat)
  • You can now export file and folder selections to a text file or comma-delimited CSV file
  • When restoring you can choose the files and folders that should be checked for restoration
  • Drives tab in Global Settings that shows all connected drives and their status
  • Automatically uses newer Segoe UI Variable font if available (to give better scaling)
  • Splash progress window when starting SyncBack
  • On the main window, you can click on the Result, Source and Destination columns to view the log and open the source/destination location (if applicable)
  • (Pro/SE): New variables including VERSIONSCREATEDTOTAL, VERSIONSCREATEDSRC, VERSIONSCREATEDDEST, COMPAREACCESSDATETIMETOTAL and numerous special folder variables (FOLDERID_...)
  • (Pro/SE): Global Variables (user-defined variables that can be used by all profiles)
  • (Pro/SE): Webhook support (for notifications when a profile ends)
  • When running profiles periodically in the background you can now specify which times it can start in and on which days of the week
  • You can now ignore, or only include, files modified and/or created within a certain time-frame
  • Experimental support for IPV6 with FTP and SFTP
  • (Pro/SE): Last Access date & time for files and folders can now be compared and copied
  • Group profile can be configured to abort if any profiles fail
  • (Pro/SE): Option to silently fail if no network and/or Internet connection is detected by Windows
  • (Pro/SE): Can silently fail if Windows is and/or is not connected to a specific network
  • Option to email log if there are errors or no differences
  • (Pro/SE): Log file records total number of versions created and also reports if a version of a file was created
Updated:
  • When profiles are run in parallel there is a large performance improvement
  • (Pro/SE): Regular Expression filters are much faster
  • (Pro): Fast Backup can now be used with all cloud services (except Backblaze B2) which can result in much faster backups
  • (Pro): Improved performance with Egnyte when using versioning or safe copies
  • (Pro): Reduced memory usage with Box, Google Drive, OneDrive Updated: Faster log file creation (if not using appended text log files)
  • Faster profiles backup on program exit
  • Faster folder expansion in File and Folder Selection window
  • Faster folder listing in File and Folder Selection window for FTP servers that do not support MLSD/MLST
  • Faster debug output
  • (Pro/SE): Support for Rapid Transfer in SyncBack Touch (requires SyncBack Touch V1.5.0 or newer)
  • (Pro): With SyncBackPro you can choose to use more memory to improve performance or less memory to reduce memory usage
  • (Pro/SE): Concurrent downloads for large files (Eldos FTP)
  • The Windows 10 style now uses the same color icons as the Windows style
  • Ransomware detection is now possible with FTP, SFTP, cloud storage, MTP, VHD, remote file-systems and SyncBack Touch
  • (Pro): TLS V1.2 is now used for all cloud services (the option to use V1.0 or V1.1 is no longer available)
  • The default exclusion filters have been updated
  • (Pro/SE): New Fast Backup re-scan decision variables added, e.g. %DAY_P%
  • (Pro/SE): Fast Backup re-scan decision can now use less than (<), less than or equal (<=), greater than (>) or greater than or equal (>=)

Versienummer 10.0.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website 2Brightsparks
Download https://www.2brightsparks.com/download-syncbackfree.html
Bestandsgrootte 33,80MB
Licentietype Freeware

+1Mangu429
4 oktober 2021 23:20
Wat een bloated interface. Zag er voorheen beter uit.
07o9
4 oktober 2021 15:47
In een artikel over SyncBackFree gaan de eerste 7 nieuwe (en meeste andere) punten over de Pro versie. Niet erg representatief.

Verder is SyncBackFree een prima stuk software, ik gebruik het graag.
+1Prx
@7o94 oktober 2021 15:53
Tweakers houdt maar 1 download bij van het product en heeft daarbij gekozen voor de Free variant, waarbij de verwijzing in de introductie wordt gemaakt naar de 2 andere versies van hetzelfde product.
Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 44 en 60 euro extra functionaliteit bieden.
Met dat in het achterhoofd lijkt me de gehele lijst (met opmerking wat in SE/Pro zit) wel prima om zo op te nemen. Dan weet je in ieder geval snel of er iets tussenzit waar jij al voor zou moeten upgraden en dus niet met Free uit de voeten kunt.
07o9
@Prx4 oktober 2021 17:07
Prima argumenten, maar het maakt het wel lastiger om te weten wat nieuw is in 'Free'.

Misschien is 'SyncBackFree/Pro/SE' te lang of minder duidelijk. De versienummers lopen gelijk voor het drietal.
0lordawesome
@7o94 oktober 2021 15:58
Zeker. Lekker programma. Ik sync er een 6TB schijf mee naar een externe 6TB schijf, die eens per week 1 uur stroom krijgt. In de hoop dat dat een harddisk encryptor kan tegen gaan.
0Psyveira
@lordawesome4 oktober 2021 16:54
Die kun je ook gewoon met gezond verstand tegen gaan. Is een stuk gemakkelijk.
+1lordawesome
@Psyveira4 oktober 2021 17:02
Oh het is heel simpel hoor. Het is een tijdklok van aliexpress van 6 euro. Die laat je 1 uur per week stroom geven en op datzelfde moment schedule je de backup van syncbackfree.
0Nasizen
@lordawesome5 oktober 2021 00:17
Goede tip!!
Heb je misschien een link van die aliexpress tijdklok?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Nasizen op 5 oktober 2021 00:17]

0lordawesome
@Nasizen5 oktober 2021 04:47
Sure, hoewel hij nu duurder is: https://m.aliexpress.com/item/32996002682.html

Ik gebruik een externe 3.5" harddisk met USB en externe voeding. Pas als die externe voeding door de tijdklok stroom krijgt gaat de harddisk draaien. Zodoende kan de harddisk altijd veilig met de USB kabel verbonden zijn met de pc.

Die tijdklok zet je dan bijvoorbeeld op wekelijks woensdagmiddag van 2 tot 3. Net zoals syncbackfree.

[Reactie gewijzigd door lordawesome op 5 oktober 2021 04:53]

0Nasizen
@lordawesome5 oktober 2021 09:20
Ik wou regelmatig backups maken, maar zat tegenop te kijken om dat handmatig te doen. Ik wou mijn externe hdd ook niet constant aan laten. Dit lijkt mij een prima oplossing.
Maar wat ik mij alleen nog afvraag is of het niet 'slecht' om je hdd abrubt af te laten sluiten dmv de schakelaar zonder eerst op "veilig verwijderen" te klikken.
0lordawesome
@Nasizen5 oktober 2021 10:39
Hij moet geloof ik in de park stand gaan staan voordat je hem uit zet. Maar ja, ik doe dit al een jaar of 2 en het werkt nog prima. Misschien valt er online wat over te vinden.
0dezejongeman
4 oktober 2021 15:55
de software werkt zeer goed, syncen naar clouds werkt dikke prima, maar is wel voor betalende users.

