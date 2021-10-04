2Brightsparks heeft versie 10.0 uitgebracht van SyncBackFree. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 44 en 60 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

New: SyncBack Touch is now free for use with SyncBackPro V10 and SyncBackSE V10 (not free with V9 or older)

SyncBack Management Service (SBMS) is now free for use with SyncBackPro V10 (not free with V9 or older)

(Pro): Support for Citrix ShareFile

(Pro): Support for pCloud

(Pro): Object tagging in Amazon S3

(Pro): Customer-provided encryption key (SSE-C) support for S3 (including Wasabi and Oracle when using S3 compatibility)

(Pro): Support for newer version of Azure API so the maximum file size has increased along with better performance

New FTP and SFTP engine (DevArt)

New FTP and SFTP engine (Chilkat)

You can now export file and folder selections to a text file or comma-delimited CSV file

When restoring you can choose the files and folders that should be checked for restoration

Drives tab in Global Settings that shows all connected drives and their status

Automatically uses newer Segoe UI Variable font if available (to give better scaling)

Splash progress window when starting SyncBack

On the main window, you can click on the Result, Source and Destination columns to view the log and open the source/destination location (if applicable)

(Pro/SE): New variables including VERSIONSCREATEDTOTAL, VERSIONSCREATEDSRC, VERSIONSCREATEDDEST, COMPAREACCESSDATETIMETOTAL and numerous special folder variables (FOLDERID_...)

(Pro/SE): Global Variables (user-defined variables that can be used by all profiles)

(Pro/SE): Webhook support (for notifications when a profile ends)

When running profiles periodically in the background you can now specify which times it can start in and on which days of the week

You can now ignore, or only include, files modified and/or created within a certain time-frame

Experimental support for IPV6 with FTP and SFTP

(Pro/SE): Last Access date & time for files and folders can now be compared and copied

Group profile can be configured to abort if any profiles fail

(Pro/SE): Option to silently fail if no network and/or Internet connection is detected by Windows

(Pro/SE): Can silently fail if Windows is and/or is not connected to a specific network

Option to email log if there are errors or no differences

(Pro/SE): Log file records total number of versions created and also reports if a version of a file was created Updated: When profiles are run in parallel there is a large performance improvement

(Pro/SE): Regular Expression filters are much faster

(Pro): Fast Backup can now be used with all cloud services (except Backblaze B2) which can result in much faster backups

(Pro): Improved performance with Egnyte when using versioning or safe copies

(Pro): Reduced memory usage with Box, Google Drive, OneDrive Updated: Faster log file creation (if not using appended text log files)

Faster profiles backup on program exit

Faster folder expansion in File and Folder Selection window

Faster folder listing in File and Folder Selection window for FTP servers that do not support MLSD/MLST

Faster debug output

(Pro/SE): Support for Rapid Transfer in SyncBack Touch (requires SyncBack Touch V1.5.0 or newer)

(Pro): With SyncBackPro you can choose to use more memory to improve performance or less memory to reduce memory usage

(Pro/SE): Concurrent downloads for large files (Eldos FTP)

The Windows 10 style now uses the same color icons as the Windows style

Ransomware detection is now possible with FTP, SFTP, cloud storage, MTP, VHD, remote file-systems and SyncBack Touch

(Pro): TLS V1.2 is now used for all cloud services (the option to use V1.0 or V1.1 is no longer available)

The default exclusion filters have been updated

(Pro/SE): New Fast Backup re-scan decision variables added, e.g. %DAY_P%

(Pro/SE): Fast Backup re-scan decision can now use less than (<), less than or equal (<=), greater than (>) or greater than or equal (>=)