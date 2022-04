Versie 21.2.2 van DBeaver is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen databases worden beheerd. Het kan onder andere queries uitvoeren, en data tonen, filteren en bewerken. Ondersteuning voor de bekende databases, zoals MySQL, Oracle, DB2, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, Firebird en SQLite, is aanwezig. Het is verkrijgbaar in een CE - en EE -smaak, waarbij de eerste zonder kosten als open source te gebruiken is. De enterprisesmaak voegt ondersteuning van verschillende nosql-databases toe, zoals MongoDB, Apache Cassandra en Apache Hive, en bevat verder extra plug-ins en jdbc-drivers. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in DBeaver version 21.2.2: DBeaver for MacOS X for M1/Silicon/ARM was released

SQL editor: Client-side command @include was fixed Bug with hanging SQL parser on long queries was fixed Auto-completion was fixed for a number of cases Schema selector in SQL consoles was fixed Statement text extraction was fixed in “block selection” mode

Data editor: Expression parser was fixed in grouping panel

Navigator: database metadata refresh speed was significantly increased

Generic drivers: problem with wrong table schema recognition was fixed

Exasol: extra keywords were added to SQL dialect

HANA: Begin/end blocks parser was fixed Alter table syntax was fixed

Hive: backslash escape support was added

Netezza: Table editor for non-default database was fixed (problem with wrong schema recognition was resolved) Import/export to/from non-default database support was added

PostgreSQL: Composite value editor was improved (for composite data types) Version 13 support was improved (rare problem with data types metadata read was fixed)

Redshift: Driver 2.x support was fixed (proper data types handle was added) Table truncate command was fixed

Sybase: “Encrypt password” option was added to the connection page

Teradata: default schema detection was fixed

Windows installer: default install location was changed to current user

UI rendering for HighDPI monitors was fixed

Properties editor UI was fixed (possibility to delete custom property)

Tables UI was fixed for multiline cells (Linux)

Bundled Java was upgraded to OpenJDK 11.0.12