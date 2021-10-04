Cura is ontwikkeld door Ultimaker om 3d-printen zo gemakkelijk en gestroomlijnd mogelijk te maken. Cura bevat alles wat je nodig hebt om een 3d-bestand te kunnen printen. Het werkt met alle Ultimaker-printers, maar ook met die van RepRap en Printrbot. Cura laat zich gemakkelijk installeren en bevat zowel de laatste firmware als de kalibratiebestanden voor de 3d-printer. Versie 4.11 van Cura is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

The new Monotonic top/bottom order setting enables users to print parts with smoother top surfaces. This is especially useful for parts that need good aesthetics, such as visual prototypes. Or for parts that benefit from smooth surfaces, such as those that contact-sensitive components.

Look around and you will notice that we have refreshed over 100 icons throughout Ultimaker Cura. The new icons are designed for clarity – resulting in a simpler and more informative slicing experience. Also, when scaling the Ultimaker Cura window, the UI will adapt, resulting in less visual clutter.

Collaborative workflows using the Digital Library are now simpler. Every user with a cloud-connected Ultimaker 3D printer can access stored projects. And we have added a “Search” function to make finding files easier.

Users can now save all third-party material profiles to USB. This feature is for Ultimaker S-line printers only and is especially useful for cloud-connected (or offline) printers.

Users can now set notification preferences to alert them to new Ultimaker Cura beta and plug-in releases.

When helping a user with log-in problems it is easier to see where the OAuth flow goes wrong.

When searching in the settings visibility menu you will also search in the description of the settings.

Fixed the setting visibility button to make it easier to click

Inform the user that their webcam does not work because they are cloud connected

Inform the user that their webcam does not work if the firewall is enabled

Fixed a crash when pressing the slice button while context menu is opened

Support non-ASCII character in the Digital Library project name

Fixed integer underflow if print is less than half the initial layer height

Fixed a bug where infill mesh sometimes default to having walls or skin

Fix builds with Python 3.8, contributed by StefanBruens

Fix CC settings for PLA

Fixed memory leak in Zeroconf 0.25

Fixed connecting USB printing with detecting baud-rates, contributed by rrrlasse

Fixed crash when Cura crashes on exit

Fixed a bug where the infill goes through walls

Fixed the version upgrade of preferences file

Fixed missing icons in deprecated icons list, contributed by fieldOfView

Fixed a crash in CuraEngine when the prime tower is placed in an invalid position

Fixed a bug when user is unable to sign in on Linux if a Keyring backend is installed

Fixed the rotation direction of the 90 degrees rotation arrows, contributed by fieldOfView

Added SecKit SK-Tank, SK-Go printer definitions, contributed by SecKit

Added MP Mini Delta 2 printer definition, contributed by PurpleHullPeas

Added Kingroon K3P and K3PS printer definitions, contributed by NoTaMu

Added Eryone PLA, PLA Wood, PLA Matte and PETG 1.75mm profiles, contributed by dapostol73

Added BIQU BX printer definition, contributed by looxonline

Added FLSun Super race printer definitions, contributed by thushan

Added Atom 2.0 and Atom Plus printer definitions, contributed by lin-ycv

Added PBR 3D Gen-I printer definition, contributed by pbr-research

Added Creasee 3D printer definitions, contributed by ivovk9

Updated Strateo3D profiles, contributed by ChronosTech

Added Voron V0 printer definitions, contributed by jgehrig

Updated Liquid profiles, contributed by alexgrigoras

Added Farm 2 and Farm2CE printer definitions, contributed by saliery999

Added GooFoo and Renkforce print definitions and GooFoo materials, contributed by goofoo3d

From version 4.11 onwards - Ultimaker Cura is only supported on operating systems actively maintained by their software manufacturer or community. This means Windows 7 and MacOS 10.13 will no longer be supported. Technically this means Ultimaker will stop testing and developing for such operating systems. However, even though it is no longer supported, there is still a high likelihood the application keeps functioning.