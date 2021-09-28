Versie 4.7 van GnuCash is uitgekomen. GnuCash is een crossplatform en opensource boekhoudprogramma voor particulieren en kleine bedrijven. Het maakt gebruik van het dubbelboekhoudsysteem en is in staat om eenvoudig bijvoorbeeld bankrekeningen, beleggingen, inkomsten en uitgaven, budgetten, hypotheken en leningen bij te houden en kan natuurlijk rapportages en grafieken maken. De release notes voor deze uitgave maken melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

Between 4.6 and 4.7, the following bugfixes were accomplished: Bug 87847 - RFE: Create a 'checkbox' cell type

Bug 766052 - Job report payments wrong when payment contains splits

Bug 797596 - New-owner - improved representation of payments with multiple non-APAR splits

Bug 798142 - Tax rate appears as a fraction

Bug 798180 - Update to macOS Big Sur 11.3 breaks Finance Quote

Bug 798205 - Some transactions dropped with no apparent cause or warnings for credit card ofx import

Do not exclude from import a transaction that has an FITID which matches an already existing split. This is because it (1) may be a coincidence and therefore the transaction needs to be added or (2) could be on a transfer from the account being imported to another bank account which has already been imported, and so needs to be matched, not added.

Do not exclude from import a transaction that has an FITID which matches an already existing split. This is because it (1) may be a coincidence and therefore the transaction needs to be added or (2) could be on a transfer from the account being imported to another bank account which has already been imported, and so needs to be matched, not added. Bug 798208 - management fee transactions are ignored on OFX import

Bug 798211 - Equity statement double calculates unrealized gain

Bug 798219 - apply/OK truncates exchange rates from 4 to 2 decimal places; enter doesn't

Bug 798221 - Transfer funds between accounts with different currencies crashes Gnucash on macOS

Bug 798224 - Scheduled transactions are created with date-entered copied from the template transaction.

Bug 798229 - GncDate::c_formats is being created and destroyed twice resulting in a double free crash on every exit.

Bug 798234 - Cut Transaction discards the reference to the description/memo strings so that Paste Transaction will paste uninitialised data (or other strings)

Bug 798235 - Reconciliation Ending Balance not recalculated the 2nd and subsequent times Statement Date is updated.

Bug 798237 - Logging during XML file loading degrades performance significantly

Bug 798238 - "New security" dialog doesn't save the "Display symbol"

Bug 798250 - Gnucash permanent hang on save while loading report

Bug 798256 - Crash in recnFinishCB

Bug 798298 - Re-imported transactions no longer ignored

Bug 798303 - account list is sorted wrong by amount

Bug 798312 - Opening the help for dialogues in the wrong language. The following fixes and improvements were not associated with bug reports: Lots of memory-leaks plugged

Change the preferences path to org.gnucash.GnuCash to comply with flatpak requirements and migrate existing preferences to the new paths. This won't provide for automatic sync between a system-installed GnuCash and a flatpak one unless the system-installed one is GnuCash 4.7 or later. Please see the Wiki for more information and a procedure to convert your existing preferences.

Cleanup - minimal glib=2.56.1 - drop all conditionals on older versions

Add code to handle ofx files that include transfers between accounts

During transaction import, ignore splits whose account is not the destination account

Do not drop a potential match just because it has an online_id.

Now that we don't exclude from import a transaction with an FITID that matches an already existing transaction, if one accidentally re-imports a transaction, this allows it to be automatically matched against the previously imported transaction.

Now that we don't exclude from import a transaction with an FITID that matches an already existing transaction, if one accidentally re-imports a transaction, this allows it to be automatically matched against the previously imported transaction. Add test for Transaction GetDate() in python bindings, pursuant to Bug 798284.

In find customer dialog, add a column for "Shipping Contact" parameter

Prep early splash screen messages for translation

Change text for SX preference option 'Review created transactions' to better align with existing SX text.

Fixed an XML backend problem where trying to open a locked file would clear the lock even if one didn't ask to, so the next attempt would find the file unlocked even if still open in another instance.

Fix 2 crashes in Generic Transaction Matcher

Handle very large denominators from Finance::Quote's OpenExchange source

Update file extension in man pages per mailing list post.

Changed some option names: From "Show Accounts until level" to "Levels of Subaccounts" From "Extra notes" to "Extra Notes" from "Report title" to "Report Title" From "Invoice number" to "Invoice Number" to ensure it matches all other invoice reports.

Fix missing mnemonic keys after changes to GNCAmountEdit

With the changes to GNCAmountEdit, the way the mnemonic keys are associated to the entry widget of the GNCAmountEdit needs to change so have created a function gnc_amount_edit_make_mnemeonic_target which does the same as GNCDateEdit.

With the changes to GNCAmountEdit, the way the mnemonic keys are associated to the entry widget of the GNCAmountEdit needs to change so have created a function gnc_amount_edit_make_mnemeonic_target which does the same as GNCDateEdit. Fix rounding in Stock Split Assistant to correct earlier commit that rounded the share price to that of the currency.

[Portfolio Reports] Allow share digits to 9 decimal places to match the maximum commodity fraction. Deprecations Date options with a time of day setting.

Removing the only use, an example in hello-world.scm. GnuCash doesn't use this value in any of its own report options and the feature will be removed in GnuCash 5. Related to bug 798297 Pref "Use 24-hour clock" obsolete?.

Removing the only use, an example in hello-world.scm. GnuCash doesn't use this value in any of its own report options and the feature will be removed in GnuCash 5. Related to bug 798297 Pref "Use 24-hour clock" obsolete?. gnc:owner-report-create New and Updated Translations: Chinese (Simplified)

Croatian

Finnish

French

German

Hebrew

Italian

Japanese

Portuguese,

Portuguese (Brazil)

Swedish

Ukrainian