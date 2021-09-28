Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: GnuCash 4.7

GnuCash logo (75 pix) Versie 4.7 van GnuCash is uitgekomen. GnuCash is een crossplatform en opensource boekhoudprogramma voor particulieren en kleine bedrijven. Het maakt gebruik van het dubbelboekhoudsysteem en is in staat om eenvoudig bijvoorbeeld bankrekeningen, beleggingen, inkomsten en uitgaven, budgetten, hypotheken en leningen bij te houden en kan natuurlijk rapportages en grafieken maken. De release notes voor deze uitgave maken melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

Between 4.6 and 4.7, the following bugfixes were accomplished:
  • Bug 87847 - RFE: Create a 'checkbox' cell type
  • Bug 766052 - Job report payments wrong when payment contains splits
  • Bug 797596 - New-owner - improved representation of payments with multiple non-APAR splits
  • Bug 798142 - Tax rate appears as a fraction
  • Bug 798180 - Update to macOS Big Sur 11.3 breaks Finance Quote
  • Bug 798205 - Some transactions dropped with no apparent cause or warnings for credit card ofx import
    Do not exclude from import a transaction that has an FITID which matches an already existing split. This is because it (1) may be a coincidence and therefore the transaction needs to be added or (2) could be on a transfer from the account being imported to another bank account which has already been imported, and so needs to be matched, not added.
  • Bug 798208 - management fee transactions are ignored on OFX import
  • Bug 798211 - Equity statement double calculates unrealized gain
  • Bug 798219 - apply/OK truncates exchange rates from 4 to 2 decimal places; enter doesn't
  • Bug 798221 - Transfer funds between accounts with different currencies crashes Gnucash on macOS
  • Bug 798224 - Scheduled transactions are created with date-entered copied from the template transaction.
  • Bug 798229 - GncDate::c_formats is being created and destroyed twice resulting in a double free crash on every exit.
  • Bug 798234 - Cut Transaction discards the reference to the description/memo strings so that Paste Transaction will paste uninitialised data (or other strings)
  • Bug 798235 - Reconciliation Ending Balance not recalculated the 2nd and subsequent times Statement Date is updated.
  • Bug 798237 - Logging during XML file loading degrades performance significantly
  • Bug 798238 - "New security" dialog doesn't save the "Display symbol"
  • Bug 798250 - Gnucash permanent hang on save while loading report
  • Bug 798256 - Crash in recnFinishCB
  • Bug 798298 - Re-imported transactions no longer ignored
  • Bug 798303 - account list is sorted wrong by amount
  • Bug 798312 - Opening the help for dialogues in the wrong language.
The following fixes and improvements were not associated with bug reports:
  • Lots of memory-leaks plugged
  • Change the preferences path to org.gnucash.GnuCash to comply with flatpak requirements and migrate existing preferences to the new paths. This won't provide for automatic sync between a system-installed GnuCash and a flatpak one unless the system-installed one is GnuCash 4.7 or later. Please see the Wiki for more information and a procedure to convert your existing preferences.
  • Cleanup - minimal glib=2.56.1 - drop all conditionals on older versions
  • Add code to handle ofx files that include transfers between accounts
  • During transaction import, ignore splits whose account is not the destination account
  • Do not drop a potential match just because it has an online_id.
    Now that we don't exclude from import a transaction with an FITID that matches an already existing transaction, if one accidentally re-imports a transaction, this allows it to be automatically matched against the previously imported transaction.
  • Add test for Transaction GetDate() in python bindings, pursuant to Bug 798284.
  • In find customer dialog, add a column for "Shipping Contact" parameter
  • Prep early splash screen messages for translation
  • Change text for SX preference option 'Review created transactions' to better align with existing SX text.
  • Fixed an XML backend problem where trying to open a locked file would clear the lock even if one didn't ask to, so the next attempt would find the file unlocked even if still open in another instance.
  • Fix 2 crashes in Generic Transaction Matcher
  • Handle very large denominators from Finance::Quote's OpenExchange source
  • Update file extension in man pages per mailing list post.
  • Changed some option names:
    • From "Show Accounts until level" to "Levels of Subaccounts"
    • From "Extra notes" to "Extra Notes"
    • from "Report title" to "Report Title"
    • From "Invoice number" to "Invoice Number" to ensure it matches all other invoice reports.
  • Fix missing mnemonic keys after changes to GNCAmountEdit
    With the changes to GNCAmountEdit, the way the mnemonic keys are associated to the entry widget of the GNCAmountEdit needs to change so have created a function gnc_amount_edit_make_mnemeonic_target which does the same as GNCDateEdit.
  • Fix rounding in Stock Split Assistant to correct earlier commit that rounded the share price to that of the currency.
  • [Portfolio Reports] Allow share digits to 9 decimal places to match the maximum commodity fraction.
Deprecations
  • Date options with a time of day setting.
    Removing the only use, an example in hello-world.scm. GnuCash doesn't use this value in any of its own report options and the feature will be removed in GnuCash 5. Related to bug 798297 Pref "Use 24-hour clock" obsolete?.
  • gnc:owner-report-create
New and Updated Translations:
  • Chinese (Simplified)
  • Croatian
  • Finnish
  • French
  • German
  • Hebrew
  • Italian
  • Japanese
  • Portuguese,
  • Portuguese (Brazil)
  • Swedish
  • Ukrainian

Versienummer 4.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website GnuCash
Download https://www.gnucash.org/download.phtml
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (14)

+1frisodubach
28 september 2021 21:53
Heeft iemand ervaring met het automatisch importeren van betalingen met een Nederlands bankaccount? Kan niet uitvogelen hoe dit werkt.
+1stuiterveer
@frisodubach28 september 2021 21:58
Je bank heeft mogelijk de optie om een overzicht van betalingen te downloaden, dit kan in meerdere bestandformaten geexporteerd worden (CSV, XLS, nog wat andere formaten). Die kun je dan op z'n beurt weer importeren in GnuCash.

Precieze mogelijkheden liggen aan de bank zelf, maar over het algemeen kun je altijd wel een CSV optie vinden.
+1EmbeddedPower
@frisodubach29 september 2021 08:43
Voor gebruik met ING is het een beetje onhandig. Het ING-csv-bestand heeft een veld 'af/bij', en een bedrag. Daar gaat GnuCash niet goed mee om. Ik heb geen andere oplossing gevonden dan om het bestand te openen, en overal waar 'af' staat een min-teken voor het bedrag te zetten. Wel met een macro, uiteraard...

Als iemand een betere oplossing weet...
0Cypher_Nine
@EmbeddedPower29 september 2021 10:04
wellicht iets als kmymoney als alternatief?
0EmbeddedPower
@Cypher_Nine29 september 2021 11:47
Ik zie dat kmymoney via QIF kan importeren, en dat er vanuit Rabo/AbnAmro/ING handige conversietooltjes zijn.
https://forum.ubuntu-nl.org/index.php?topic=37545.25

Ik zie nog geen directe ING-csv-import, maar ik ga het eens installeren. Bedankt.
0Katsunami
@frisodubach28 september 2021 23:27
Ik zal eens navragen op mijn werk. HRM gebruikt GNU Cash om alle financiën af te handelen, voor inkoop, verkoop, en de 480 medewerkers.

:+
+1divvid
@Katsunami29 september 2021 08:27
Wow, GnuCash is een prachtig programma hoor, maar om daar nou van afhankelijk te zijn voor zo’n formaat bedrijf…
Kijk alleen al eens naar de bugfix list, daar zitten best wat dingen tussen die je retrospectief mag gaan controleren.
0Katsunami
@divvid29 september 2021 10:14
Geen koffie gehad zeker?

==>> :+ <<==

HRM gebruikt net zo min GnuCash voor hun financiën als dat de developers binnen het bedrijf WordPad gebruiken om code te typen :P

[Reactie gewijzigd door Katsunami op 29 september 2021 10:15]

0divvid
@Katsunami29 september 2021 10:20
Je zou ze de kost moeten geven die een schoonmaak middel gebruiken om hun code te schrijven ;)
Kom maar door met die koffie
0cavey
@frisodubach29 september 2021 10:21
Ik heb lang gebruik gemaakt van een rabo2quicken converter die ik ergens op internet heb gevonden. Sinds ze afgestapt zijn van de mut.txt, en over gestapt zijn op CSV output, kan je direct de CSV importer gebruiken. De verwerking is nu iets anders dan met quicken, maar na verloop van tijd wordt GnuCash ook wat slimmer/leert het er mee om te gaan.

Waar ik voorheen met het quicken formaat een tussenrekening nodig had om m'n overboekingen naar de spaarrekening goed te krijgen, wordt het met het CSV formaat meteen gematched (en dat zorgde in den beginne voor wat verwarring, omdat ik nog uit automatisme het naar de tussenrekening bliepte).

Dus op zich, CSV importer opstarten, en kolommen goedzetten en inlezen maar.
0bjornt
@frisodubach29 september 2021 20:30
Ik gebruik het mt940-formaat voor import in gnucash. Wel van een andere bank, maar ING biedt dat zo te zien ook. Werkt erg goed.
+1Jack Flushell
28 september 2021 23:02
Op de website staat versie 4.8 alweer met een paar fixes.
0pirania
28 september 2021 19:56
Heel nice, meory gaat idd wel wat omhoog als hij wat dagen draait...
0gsmolders
@pirania28 september 2021 20:15
Voor die lekker lange boekhoudsessies... :Y)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

