Versie 3.4.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

to attempt to set the correct file extension based on the file signature if the file extension is not present or meaningless. Added additional pattern keys that can be used in the Sort String

If unpacked files contain .par2 files they will always be read and used to rename any matching files.

files they will always be read and used to rename any matching files. Regular expressions can be used to specify Unwanted extensions .

. Not all passwords will be tried if a matching one was found.

Some interface-only options were added as API-call.

The Plush skin has been removed. Bugfixes since 3.3.1 Duplicate check based on .nzb MD5 was performed before it was calculated.

MD5 was performed before it was calculated. Enforce local_ranges for broadcasts (Bonjour/SSDP).

for broadcasts (Bonjour/SSDP). Correctly parse the filename in Content-Disposition header.

header. Warning instead of Info when there is a restart due to crashed thread.

instead of when there is a restart due to crashed thread. Only run Direct Unpack if enable_unrar is enabled. Upgrade notices The download statistics file totals10.sab is updated in 3.2.x

version. If you downgrade to 3.1.x or lower, detailed download statistics will be lost.