Software-update: SABnzbd 3.4.0

SABnzbd logo (75 pix) Versie 3.4.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Changes since 3.3.1
  • Extended Deobfuscate final filenames to attempt to set the correct
    file extension based on the file signature if the file extension is
    not present or meaningless.
  • Added additional pattern keys that can be used in the Sort String
    for Sorting, by using the guessit package internally for parsing.
  • If unpacked files contain .par2 files they will always be read and
    used to rename any matching files.
  • Regular expressions can be used to specify Unwanted extensions.
  • Not all passwords will be tried if a matching one was found.
  • Some interface-only options were added as API-call.
  • The Plush skin has been removed.
Bugfixes since 3.3.1
  • Duplicate check based on .nzb MD5 was performed before it was calculated.
  • Enforce local_ranges for broadcasts (Bonjour/SSDP).
  • Correctly parse the filename in Content-Disposition header.
  • Warning instead of Info when there is a restart due to crashed thread.
  • Only run Direct Unpack if enable_unrar is enabled.
Upgrade notices
  • The download statistics file totals10.sab is updated in 3.2.x
    version. If you downgrade to 3.1.x or lower, detailed download statistics will be lost.

Versienummer 3.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website SABnzbd
Download https://sabnzbd.org/downloads.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

19-09-2021 05:53
submitter: zaadstra

19-09-2021 • 05:53

Submitter: zaadstra

Bron: SABnzbd

Reacties (20)

+1NimRod1337
19 september 2021 11:17
Zijn wat nieuwe python modules nodig geloof ik, documentatie/relnotes niet gecheckt nog:
pip install puremagic
pip install guessit
Ah eerste 2 punten in de changes hier lijken hiermee samen te hangen als ik de pip modules zo bekijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door NimRod1337 op 19 september 2021 11:23]

+1SED
@NimRod133719 september 2021 11:50
Wel python 3.8x nodig!

Jammer trouwens dat support voor mijn favoriete en vroeger default schil vervalt.
+1NimRod1337
@SED19 september 2021 13:24
Waar precies is 3.8 voor nodig? Ik kan me dat niet voorstellen alleen 3.8 support.
+1SED
@NimRod133719 september 2021 16:37
Melding bij de update op mijn nas (syno intel) is dat 3.8 vereiste is.
+1NimRod1337
@SED19 september 2021 16:43
Minimaal is 3.6 https://github.com/sabnzbd/sabnzbd#resolving-dependencies
+1SED
@NimRod133719 september 2021 17:19
Ik vermoed dat hier de oorzaak te vinden is van de syno melding.
https://github.com/SynoCommunity/spksrc/issues/4441
+1NimRod1337
@SED19 september 2021 18:19
Had al zo'n vermoeden, een static notice.

Ik ken overigens geen enkel regulier Python project waar minimaal 3.8 is vereist. Ze zijn er vast wel, maar niet met zo'n userbase als deze. Goed getroubleshoot in elk geval. Ik heb geen Syno ik doe alles zelf op Debian.

[Reactie gewijzigd door NimRod1337 op 19 september 2021 18:37]

+1RoestVrijStaal
@NimRod133719 september 2021 11:50
Er is een requirements.txt in de git repo,
Dus met [code]curl -O https://raw.githubusercon.../develop/requirements.txt && pip install --requirement requirements.txt[/code] is het makkelijk te doen :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 19 september 2021 11:54]

+1duckieTM
19 september 2021 16:08
Voor mijn mede QNAP gebruikers :)

pip3 install --upgrade pip
pip3 install puremagic rebulk babelfish python-dateutil guessit
+1LCP
20 september 2021 13:48
Helaas sinds lange tijd al geen update meer voor mijn Netgear ReadyNAS.
De ontwikkelaar heeft moeite met de Python update die ervoor nodig is, begreep ik.
Jammer, want SABnzbd is toch wel 1 van mijn favoriete apps voor mijn NAS.
0teek2
19 september 2021 15:13
Werkt goed maar ivm tweaknews (zit bij m’n abo) nog nooit ssl aan de praat gekregen. Iemand nog tips?
+1nietes
@teek219 september 2021 15:34
Poort 563 gebruiken, op hun site staat 536 en dat werkt niet, werkt hier perfect
0teek2
@nietes19 september 2021 16:59
Hmm ik ga het eens proberen, dacht dat ik dat wel had geprobeerd… we gaan het zien, bedankt.
0mr.DJ95
19 september 2021 10:38
In mijn ogen de prettigste nieuwsgroepen downloader (voor Linux iso's) goed te koppelen met andere diensten en applicaties.

Helaas vallen de plekken waar je deze legale iso's vandaan kan halen wel bij bosjes om.
0Alcmaria
@mr.DJ9519 september 2021 11:16
Hahaha voor Linux ISO’s haha .. ik gebruik nieuwsgroepen vooral voor goeie discussies …
0Mark de Vaal
@Alcmaria19 september 2021 11:36
Daar is het immers voor gemaakt toch "discussies" O-)
0mwa
@Alcmaria19 september 2021 12:32
Ik pak altijd die shareware demo’s mee uit de jaren 90! Heerlijk als die MB’s binnenkomen met 1gbit snelheid
0foxgamer2019
@mr.DJ9519 september 2021 13:27
Als je via nieuwsgroepen of P2P distros binnenhaalt, controleer dan a.u.b. altijd op checksums.

Dat geld overigens niet alleen voor distros, maar ook voor die Windows/Office ISO of MacOS dmg. Snap nooit waarom je deze niet liever download vanaf de officiële website, al zijn mirrors inderdaad vaak langzaam, vooral die van MS.
0Iblies
@foxgamer201919 september 2021 14:41
Daar heb je dus weer torrents voor, met name handig als je net een nieuwe distributie uit hebt.

Als die wat langer uit en en de downloads worden minder dan kan zet je die weg als gewone download.
0foxgamer2019
@Iblies19 september 2021 15:46
Klopt, daar download ik ook mijn distros mee, het is jammer dat torrent enkel interessant zou zijn voor illegaal stuff volgens de industrie.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

