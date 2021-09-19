Versie 3.4.0 van SABnzbd is uitgekomen. Met SABnzbd kunnen bestanden van usenet worden gedownload. Dit opensourceprogramma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS, en biedt de mogelijkheid om nzb-bestanden te laden, waarna de juiste bestanden van usenet worden geplukt. Met de ingebouwde webinterface is het mogelijk om het programma via een webbrowser te bedienen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
Changes since 3.3.1
Bugfixes since 3.3.1
- Extended
Deobfuscate final filenamesto attempt to set the correct
file extension based on the file signature if the file extension is
not present or meaningless.
- Added additional pattern keys that can be used in the
Sort String
for Sorting, by using the
guessitpackage internally for parsing.
- If unpacked files contain
.par2files they will always be read and
used to rename any matching files.
- Regular expressions can be used to specify
Unwanted extensions.
- Not all passwords will be tried if a matching one was found.
- Some interface-only options were added as API-call.
- The Plush skin has been removed.
Upgrade notices
- Duplicate check based on
.nzbMD5 was performed before it was calculated.
- Enforce
local_rangesfor broadcasts (Bonjour/SSDP).
- Correctly parse the filename in
Content-Dispositionheader.
-
Warninginstead of
Infowhen there is a restart due to crashed thread.
- Only run Direct Unpack if
enable_unraris enabled.
- The download statistics file
totals10.sabis updated in 3.2.x
version. If you downgrade to 3.1.x or lower, detailed download statistics will be lost.