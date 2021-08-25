Serif heeft versie 1.10.1 van Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kunnen worden beschouwd als de tegenhangers van bijvoorbeeld Adobe PhotoShop, Illustrator en InDesign. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt semi-tijdelijk met een korting van 50% aangeboden. De changelogs voor de afzonderlijke programma's kunnen hier worden gevonden, dit is de changelog versie Affinity Photo 1.10.1:
Fixes & Improvements:
- Converting text with emojis, underlined text, or text with other attributes to curves would cause the app to crash.
- Application failed to launch due to downloaded My Account content that contains missing fonts.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when closing the application.
- Trials have been reset, so anyone who has tried the 10 day trail before can start a new trial.
- Fixed the "Failed to save" error in documents containing duplicated picture frames.
- Unsplash removed from the stock panel
- Help & localisation improvements.