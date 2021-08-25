Software-update: Affinity Suite 1.10.1

Affinity Photo logo (79 pix)Serif heeft versie 1.10.1 van Affinity Suite uitgebracht. De Affinity suite bestaat uit de programma's Photo, Designer en Publisher, en kunnen worden beschouwd als de tegenhangers van bijvoorbeeld Adobe PhotoShop, Illustrator en InDesign. De software is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS en iOS, en wordt semi-tijdelijk met een korting van 50% aangeboden. De changelogs voor de afzonderlijke programma's kunnen hier worden gevonden, dit is de changelog versie Affinity Photo 1.10.1:

Fixes & Improvements:

  • Converting text with emojis, underlined text, or text with other attributes to curves would cause the app to crash.
  • Application failed to launch due to downloaded My Account content that contains missing fonts.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when closing the application.
  • Trials have been reset, so anyone who has tried the 10 day trail before can start a new trial.
  • Fixed the "Failed to save" error in documents containing duplicated picture frames.
  • Unsplash removed from the stock panel
  • Help & localisation improvements.

Affinity Photo

Versienummer 1.10.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Serif
Download https://affinity.serif.com/en-us/
Licentietype Betaald

Update-historie

09-03 Affinity Suite 1.10.5 5
26-10 Affinity Suite 1.10.3 10
08-'21 Affinity Suite 1.10.1 5
08-'21 Affinity Suite 1.10 45
03-'21 Affinity Suite 1.9.2 4
02-'21 Affinity Suite 1.9 78

Reacties (5)

+1Jan Onderwater
25 augustus 2021 17:22
Het is erg mooie Software en retesnel, veel sneller dan Adobe. Het is alleen jammer dat er weinig templates worden meegeleverd bij Publisher en Designer.
Ik zie trouwens geen 50% korting op het moment

+1Htbaa
@Jan Onderwater25 augustus 2021 17:29
Nee die is alweer eventjes gestopt. Is ruim van te voren aangekondigd. Ze hebben 'm zowat een jaar aangeboden met 50% korting i.v.m. de coronapandemie en de einddatum van de actie is al een keer verlengd.

Maar de tekst mag in het bericht dus wel gewijzigd worden. Was de vorige keer ook al het geval als ik me niet vergis.

+1Jan Onderwater
@Htbaa25 augustus 2021 17:33
Ook zonder korting is het nog steeds een erg goede deal, Affinity Photo is de prijs van 4 maanden Adobe Fotografie. Het geld wat ik bespaard heb door geen Adobe Abo's te nemen op de creative cloud, maar gewoon software te kopen is enorm. Daar kan ik een vette camera voor kopen.

+1Jerie
@Jan Onderwater25 augustus 2021 21:25
Het is dan ook redelijk idioot de kosten van zo'n abonnement. Een oude versie van Adobe zou volstaan. Als je die tweedehands op de kop tikt, zit je ook goed.
+1DirtyBird
25 augustus 2021 17:50
De tutorialvideo's van affinity photo vind ik ook heel goed. Is een topaankoop geweest voor, in mijn geval, 27 euro.
Maar waar blijft de DAM?

