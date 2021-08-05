Versie 9.4.3 van de ruim twintig jaar oude e-mailclient The Bat! is uitgekomen. De nieuwe directeur van het Moldavische bedrijf Ritlabs, Stefan Tanurkov, heeft vol ingezet op modernisering van zijn programma. Zo heeft de HTML-rendering engine van Chromium de achterhaalde interne engine en die van Internet Explorer vervangen en is er nu ook een donkere modus. Het programma heeft verder diverse wijzigingen in de interface ondergaan en ziet er echt veel frisser uit dan voorheen. In versie 9.4.3 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New features Option for minimum font size in the HTML viewer

HTML message background settings are now functional

The ability to edit HTML source code is now available in the Utilities menu in the templates (F9)

Image Download Manager for downloading images from external resources

The "Clear Cache" button and the current cache size information at the HTML Viewer settings page

The "Authorization code" input for OAUTH login using system web browser Improvements Chromium Engine (CEF) updated to v91.1

Images referenced by https/http links remain intact after saving

Automatic follow-up when replying from a "Sent Mail" folder

Better URL detection and wrapping in the HTML editor Fixes %CLEAR macro was not effective in HTML Quick Templates

"Paste as plain text" was adding extra paragraphs

Error message when switching between HTML and plain text formats in the editor window

Opening a URL from an HTML message might have caused crash

Some non-ASCII characters could be lost when quoted in the HTML editor

Access Violation error when trying to insert Quick Templates using Ctrl+Space in HTML

Color combo box was not displayed properly with High DPI modes

HTML messages could be displayed without embedded images in other email clients

"Interface not supported" error on some Windows 7 systems

Keyboard shortcuts from local popup menu in the HTML editor were not active

"Ignore" was not working in HTML editor spell checker

Forwarding HTML messages with non-ASCII characters works properly now

(#02144) Clicking internal links was not working

HTML code was inserted in the text when forwarding HTML messages

Original text was quoted when the "Edit as new" command was used

The issue with non-breaking space characters in the HTML editor was fixed

Issues with words' deletion/replacement in HTML editor have been resolved

Username + password input will no longer appear for accounts with OAUTH authentication