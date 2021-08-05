Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2021.8.0

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 2021.8.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige release notes zijn hier te vinden, dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

2021.8.0: Feel the energy

Home Assistant Core 2021.8 is here, and this is the release I have been looking forward to for months! There is so much exciting new stuff in here: I don’t know where to start. The most exciting part is the new main focus that is added to Home Assistant:

Home Energy management.

A massive deal for a lot of people, no matter if you are doing it for environmental reasons or simply to save a buck or two (or both). Knowing that moving forward, it will be an additional focus, I think, is amazing. But besides the Energy management stuff, I’m also excited about the side effects of it. A lot of things created for Energy, are also re-usable for other things! That is how we roll, right?

We get long-term statistics, new super nice and fast graphs, and a new layout option for Lovelace. All the building blocks are available for customization and re-use. I am looking forward to seeing how they are going to be put to use.

Home Assistant

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

05-08-2021 13:59
submitter: Frenck

05-08-2021 • 13:59

33 Linkedin

Submitter: Frenck

Bron: Home Assistant

Reacties (33)

+1killer4king
5 augustus 2021 14:09
2021.8.1 is ook al weer uit... ik wacht wel even voor ik weer update
+1Qlusivenl
@killer4king5 augustus 2021 14:34
Heb geupdatet en er gaat bij mij niets kapot.

Vergeet niet altijd de "breaking changes" door te nemen in de release notes.
0AJediIAm
@Qlusivenl5 augustus 2021 19:37
Bij mij ging het de eerste 2 keer mis. Met een cm was het eenvoudig om opnieuw te proberen.
De kans is groot dat het aan mij ligt, maar ik ben er nog niet achter wat het was. De vorige en enige andere keer dat een upgrade niet lukte lag het aan mij.
0Atheistus
@killer4king7 augustus 2021 11:55
2021.8.1 is ook al weer uit... ik wacht wel even voor ik weer update
Heel verstandig. Je kunt het best een week wachten want er komen meestal zo'n 5 á 6 bug fixes achteraan omdat er nauwelijks getest wordt.
Prima product verder, maar na een update kan het bijzonder instabiel zijn.

Inmiddels zitten ze al op 8.0.3 en gezien het aantal open issues op Github (1024) komen er nog een paar.
+1haling
5 augustus 2021 15:05
Ik heb maar snel even een P1-kabel gekocht om op het nieuwe Energy dashboard alles werkend te hebben. Ik denk dat ik niet de enige ben die die nu pas gaat doen ;)

Mooie release; update ging zoals ik gewend ben volledig vlekkeloos. _/-\o_
+1Splorky
@haling5 augustus 2021 16:43
Zal al een tijd te denken om de meter uit te lezen, maar nooit actie genomen. Van de week een ESP P1 meter gekocht die voorbij kwam op Tweakers want lijkt me toch wel handig.

Liefst ook nog een warm / koud water meter en iets waarmee ik stadsverwarming kan uitlezen.
0AJediIAm
@haling5 augustus 2021 19:39
Kan HA ook de individuele fases uitlezen met een P1 kabel? Of enkel de totaal verbruik/levering?

Ik gebruik nu p1mon, maar die heeft geen HA integratie en ik ben er nog niet achter hoe ik een sensor aanmaak via de rest API.
0Stoma
@AJediIAm5 augustus 2021 19:50
Ja dat kan zeker, ook voltages op de alle fases en meer enz. (afhankelijk van welke slimme meter en welke versie DSMR die ondersteund)

Ook is het sinds uit m'n hoofd 2 versies terug dat je niet meer via configuration.yaml hoeft te klooien om het werkend te krijgen, dat kan nu via integraties. DSMR zoeken, toevoegen en vervolgens de USB-port kiezen en versie opgeven en klaar.
0Anonymoesje
@AJediIAm6 augustus 2021 00:39
Kan HA ook de individuele fases uitlezen met een P1 kabel? Of enkel de totaal verbruik/levering?

Ik gebruik nu p1mon, maar die heeft geen HA integratie en ik ben er nog niet achter hoe ik een sensor aanmaak via de rest API.
Een tip, gebruik zelf al een tijdje p1mon en de nieuwste versie heeft een Mqtt integratie. Deze werkt erg fijn en zo kan je een hoop informatie gewoon importeren in Home Assistant. Werkt prima alleen het kost wel wat werk om te importeren. (Want je moet alle sensoren zelf aanmaken). Maar het werkt naar mijn ervaring wel makkelijker dan de rest-API.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anonymoesje op 6 augustus 2021 00:40]

0AJediIAm
@Anonymoesje6 augustus 2021 11:45
Heb je een voorbeeld van een sensor? Ik heb de mqtt berichten inmiddels in de hub, maar voor niet opgepakt voor HA.
0Anonymoesje
@AJediIAm11 augustus 2021 17:05
Sorry voor de late reactie, ben met vakantie.
Je kan een sensor aanmaken in sensor.yaml. Als je in p1mon alles goed ingesteld hebt gaat het eenvoudig werken. Hier is daar meer over te lezen: https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/sensor.mqtt/
Hier een voorbeeld van een sensor zoals ik hem gebruik, moet wel zelf de topic en waardes goed voor je eigen situatie invullen:
- platform: mqtt
name: p1mon productie kwh
unit_of_measurement: kwh
state_topic: 'p1monitor/smartmeter/consumption_kwh_low'
Voor de state topic moet je nog andere waardes invullen ahv wat je in p1mon hebt ingesteld.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anonymoesje op 11 augustus 2021 17:06]

0AJediIAm
@Anonymoesje11 augustus 2021 21:30
Heel erg bedankt. Dit is precies wat ik nodig heb!
0Anonymoesje
@AJediIAm16 augustus 2021 10:07
Geen dank, top dat het werkt!
0k_korkmaz
@AJediIAm6 augustus 2021 09:21
optie is ook om de api te gebruiken, zie https://community.home-as...dsmr-with-solution/151507
0AJediIAm
@k_korkmaz6 augustus 2021 11:47
Ja, die gebruik ik nu.
MQTT zou al een kleine verbeteringen kunnen zijn, maar p1mon vervanging en de P1 kabel direct in HA steken is potentieel nog makkelijker
0Qlusivenl
@haling6 augustus 2021 08:11
Ik gebruik helaas P1 monitor van https://www.ztatz.nl/. Maar die krijg ik helaas nog niet in dat dashbaord.

Vrees dat ik m er inderdaad direct op moet gaan zetten.
0Mich
@Qlusivenl6 augustus 2021 08:14
Als je de waarden binnen krijgt via Mqtt en handmatig inleest moet je wat attributen toevoegen zoals state class en device class. Ook moet de sensor een reset state (tijd) meekrijgen. Genoeg over te vinden in verschillende topics.
0Qlusivenl
@Mich6 augustus 2021 08:16
Ik lees het uit via de API van de p1 monitor, maar ik ga er nog eens verder in duiken.
0UTMachine
@haling6 augustus 2021 10:06
Ik heb het al jaren via DSMR-Reader lopen en die informatie toon ik weer in HA.
+1bytemaster460
5 augustus 2021 15:20
In de beschrijving staat nog dat het draait via Hassbian, maar Hassbian is uitgefaseerd.
https://community.home-assistant.io/t/r-i-p-hassbian/144564
+1Coder71
5 augustus 2021 16:03
Helaas doet hier de youless koppeling het nog niet met het nieuwe energy dashboard.
0RampeStamp
@Coder716 augustus 2021 15:41
Hier doet hij het prima (youless met P1 aangesloten voor meter, en S0 voor specifiek zonnepanelen).
Zorg dat je bij je youless uitlezingen de device_class goed hebt staan, anders pakt hij het niet op.

Bijvoorbeeld
[code]
- platform: rest
resource: http://10.1.1.1/e
value_template: >-
{% if float(value_json.0['net']) > 100000 %}
unknown
{% elif float(value_json.0['net']) < 0.0 %}
unknown
{% else %}
{{ value_json.0['net'] }}
{% endif %}
name: Elektra verbruik
unit_of_measurement: "kWh"
device_class: 'power'
[/code]

(het value template heb ik omdat ik soms out-of-bound waardes kreeg van de youless)

[Reactie gewijzigd door RampeStamp op 6 augustus 2021 15:42]

0Coder71
@RampeStamp12 augustus 2021 07:01
Ik heb de custom component nu vervangen door de officiele youless integratie. Kun je mij zeggen waar ik bovenstaande code kan vinden (welke file?) Dan probeer ik dat eens uit.
Alvast bedankt.
0Inspector
@Coder7113 augustus 2021 12:43
Ik ben hier ook mee aan het worstelen. Heb inmiddels ook het custom component vervangen door de officiële integratie. De YouLess entities staan ook op de device_class: power dus dat gaat goed echter verschijnen ze nog niet als entity bij het configureren van het energy dashboard. Heb jij dit inmiddels werkend gekregen?
0Coder71
@Inspector15 augustus 2021 10:36
Helaas nog niet... Maar ik heb gelezen dat de release 9 (volgende maand) dit probleem opgelost zou zijn...
0RampeStamp
@Coder7120 augustus 2021 13:33
Dit is pretty much mijn config. Belangrijk is dus de device_class & state_class, die ik via een customize_glob heb gezet.. (je kan dit ook onder de sensors zelf plaatsen)
(wacht even een uurtje nadat je dit heb doorgevoerd & homeassistant een schop hebt gegeven, daarna kan je het bij het energy-module selecteren):

(en je mag de spaties er zelf tussen zetten :) )
homeassistant:
customize_glob:
"sensor.elektra_zonnepanelen*":
device_class: power
unit_of_measurement: W
state_class: measurement
"sensor.elektra_zonnepanelen*opbrengst":
device_class: energy
unit_of_measurement: kWh
state_class: measurement
"sensor.elektra_gebruik*":
device_class: power
unit_of_measurement: W
state_class: measurement
"sensor.elektra_verbruik*":
device_class: energy
unit_of_measurement: kWh
state_class: measurement
last_reset: '0'
"sensor.elektra_teruglevering*":
device_class: energy
unit_of_measurement: kWh
state_class: measurement
last_reset: '0'

sensor:
# Youless stroom
- platform: rest
resource: http://<youlessIP>/e
value_template: "{{ value_json.0['ps0'] }}"
name: Elektra zonnepanelen schuur
- platform: rest
resource: http://<youlessIP>/e
value_template: "{{ value_json.0['cs0'] }}"
name: Elektra zonnepanelen schuur opbrengst
scan_interval: 180
- platform: rest
resource: http://<youlessIP>/e
value_template: >-
{% if float(value_json.0['pwr']) > 10000 %}
unknown
{% elif float(value_json.0['pwr']) < -3000.0 %}
unknown
{% else %}
{{ value_json.0['pwr'] }}
{% endif %}
name: Elektra gebruik
- platform: rest
resource: http://<youlessIP>/e
value_template: >-
{% if float(value_json.0['net']) > 100000 %}
unknown
{% elif float(value_json.0['net']) < 0.0 %}
unknown
{% else %}
{{ value_json.0['net'] }}
{% endif %}
name: Elektra verbruik
- platform: rest
resource: http://<youlessIP>/e
value_template: >-
{% if float(value_json.0['p1']) > 100000 %}
unknown
{% elif float(value_json.0['p1']) < 0.0 %}
unknown
{% else %}
{{ value_json.0['p1'] }}
{% endif %}
name: Elektra verbruik laag
- platform: rest
resource: http://<youlessIP>/e
value_template: >-
{% if float(value_json.0['p2']) > 100000 %}
unknown
{% elif float(value_json.0['p2']) < 0.0 %}
unknown
{% else %}
{{ value_json.0['p2'] }}
{% endif %}
name: Elektra verbruik hoog
- platform: rest
resource: http://<youlessIP>/e
value_template: >-
{% if float(value_json.0['n1']) > 100000 %}
unknown
{% elif float(value_json.0['n1']) < 0.0 %}
unknown
{% else %}
{{ value_json.0['n1'] }}
{% endif %}
name: Elektra teruglevering laag
- platform: rest
resource: http://<youlessIP>/e
value_template: >-
{% if float(value_json.0['n2']) > 100000 %}
unknown
{% elif float(value_json.0['n2']) < 0.0 %}
unknown
{% else %}
{{ value_json.0['n2'] }}
{% endif %}
name: Elektra teruglevering hoog
- platform: rest
resource: http://<youlessIP>/e
value_template: >-
{% if float(value_json.0['gas']) > 100000 %}
unknown
{% elif float(value_json.0['gas']) < 0.0 %}
unknown
{% else %}
{{ value_json.0['gas'] }}
{% endif %}
name: Gas verbruik
unit_of_measurement: "m3"
scan_interval: 600

[Reactie gewijzigd door RampeStamp op 20 augustus 2021 13:37]

0SuperPietje
@Coder7111 augustus 2021 12:05
Werkt bij mij inderdaad ook niet, oplossing hiervoor is utility meter maken op basis van de youless sensor. Dit gebruikte ik al voor dagelijkse, weekelijkse, maandelijkse en jaarlijkse stats in Grafana

solar_generated_daily:
source: sensor.youless02_zp_total_kwh
cycle: daily
tariffs:
- peak
- offpeak
https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/utility_meter/
0t-force
5 augustus 2021 19:11
Kan je in HA ook makkelijk zones maken en die weer verder onderverdelen?
Ik heb er even mee zitten te stoeien en kreeg het niet gevonden.
Bijv.
- Tuin
- Garage
- Huis
-- BG
----Woonkamer
----Hal
----Keuken
-- 1e
---- Slaapkamer 1/2/3
---- Badkamer
-- Zolder

In Homey is dit redelijk simpel te doen.
+1AJediIAm
@t-force5 augustus 2021 19:43
Zones in HA zijn plat.
Met groepen of kan je spul combineren.
Ik vind de min-max sensor echter handiger voor sensoren en scènes voor actoren.
0RampeStamp
@t-force6 augustus 2021 15:45
Heb dit ooit gedaan door simpel te zeggen : BG-Woonkamer, BG-Hal etc...
Later had ik zo iets van, waarom zou ik het nesten.

Kan je beter kaarten voor je verdieping e.d. aanmaken, aan daar in gewoon blokken voor je kamers verdelen.

