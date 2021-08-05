Versie 2021.8.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige release notes zijn hier te vinden, dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

Home Assistant Core 2021.8 is here, and this is the release I have been looking forward to for months! There is so much exciting new stuff in here: I don’t know where to start. The most exciting part is the new main focus that is added to Home Assistant:

A massive deal for a lot of people, no matter if you are doing it for environmental reasons or simply to save a buck or two (or both). Knowing that moving forward, it will be an additional focus, I think, is amazing. But besides the Energy management stuff, I’m also excited about the side effects of it. A lot of things created for Energy, are also re-usable for other things! That is how we roll, right?

We get long-term statistics, new super nice and fast graphs, and a new layout option for Lovelace. All the building blocks are available for customization and re-use. I am looking forward to seeing how they are going to be put to use.