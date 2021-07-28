2Brightsparks heeft versie 9.5.36.0 uitgebracht van SyncBackFree. Dit programma is de eenvoudigste en daarmee meteen ook de gratis uitvoering van de back-upsoftware die dit bedrijf in de aanbieding heeft. Naast back-ups maken kan SyncBackFree data synchroniseren. Dit kan naar een locatie op dezelfde of een andere schijf, of naar een ander medium, zoals een cd-rw of usb-stick, of naar een ftp-server of ziparchief. Naast deze gratis uitvoering zijn er ook SyncBackSE en SyncBackPro, die voor respectievelijk 45 en 62 euro extra functionaliteit bieden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden:

Updated: Tested on Windows 11 BETA, no issues found

HTML log file now includes more obvious link to errors and warnings first page

(SE/Pro): You can enter an offline Upgrade Assurance serial number Fixed: Treeview control (main window, File and Folder selection, Differences window) now works correctly with higher DPI and styles

Updated Box to better handle multiple Box profiles running under the same instance using linked account

Manifest file was not stating Per Monitor V2 support

On lower resolution displays the pop-up menu on the main window and file folder selections is modified to fit

(Pro): Getting complete list of Containers from Azure Blob Storage may fail

(Pro): When importing a profile that has a schedule, and shared cloud accounts are used, the schedule may fail to import

With Eldos FTP engine, when control channel disconnected it may fail to reconnect

(Pro): Changes to the way entries are deleted from the cloud (meta-data) database

(Pro): Remove excess versions when uploading new small files to OneDrive Business/Sharepoint