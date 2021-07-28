Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Haiku R1 / beta 3

Haiku OS logo (79 pix)Haiku is een opensourcebesturingssysteem, gebaseerd op de concepten en technologie die in de jaren negentig werden toegepast in het besturingssysteem BeOS van Be Inc. De ontwikkeling daarvan werd na de overname door Palm in 2001 stilgezet. Dat was destijds de aanleiding om te beginnen met OpenBeOS, dat in 2004 werd hernoemd naar Haiku wegens inbreuk op het merkenrecht. Het wordt in C++ geschreven met een modulaire opzet gericht op multithreaded omgevingen. De derde bètaversie van R1 is verschenen met de volgende aankondiging:

The Haiku Project celebrates the release of beta 3

Poetry is in motion. The Haiku Project, its developers and team members announced the Haiku operating system released its third beta release, version R1/Beta3, July 25th, 2021. Version R1B3 continues the trend of more frequent releases to provide users and developers with an up to date and stable platform to work on.

This release combines the best of Haiku’s history as a spiritual successor of BeOS and the hard work of a passionate community. It provides several new features and performance improvements that make Haiku even better.

Beta 3 includes the new Czech translation for the system and bundled applications. With this addition, Haiku is now available in 28 different languages. The Haiku Project is thankful to those who have given their time to ensure Haiku is available in a wide variety of languages so the operating system can be used all over the world.

WebKit, the backend of the bundled web browser developed by the Haiku team, WebPositive, received multiple major improvements. This provides a good base for further improvements as well as an improved browsing and website rendering experience in WebPositive, which developers will continue to focus on for the next release, Beta 4 and as Haiku nears its first initial release, R1.

Additional improvements include:

  • A better installation process, with various fixes to the disk partitioner (DriveSetup GUI) to make the process easier and go more smoothly.
  • Improved hardware drivers, with a focus on:
    • improvements to Wi-Fi networking to match FreeBSD 13
    • audio drivers, mass storage, USB
    • performance on NVIDIA graphics cards (GeForce 6200-GeForce Go 6400).
  • Significantly improved WebPositive stability and compatibility.
  • Software updates can now be resumed in case of network issues.
  • New and updated ports of various software, including deprecating Python 2 and making Python 3 the default version installed
  • Greater POSIX compatibility
  • Numerous bug fixes.

All of these improvements have been implemented for the community and by the community, to provide greater control to the end-user over the devices they use every day. A complete list of changes can be found here.

Of course, all this would not be possible without the generous donations from donors all over the world, as well as a passionate and hardworking community. The Haiku Project thanks those who have contributed with their time or with their donations.

Haiku could always use developers and volunteers, with plenty of opportunities for anyone interested to make their mark and the computing world a better place. Haiku is a free and open-source operating system for personal computing - the download is provided as an ISO file which can be burned to physical media to be installed onto physical hardware, or used in a virtual machine.

Versienummer R1 / beta 3
Releasestatus Beta
Website Haiku
Download https://www.haiku-os.org/get-haiku/r1beta3/
Licentietype GPL

28-07-2021 17:53
submitter: TheVivaldi

28-07-2021 • 17:53

Submitter: TheVivaldi

Bron: Haiku

07-'21 Haiku R1 / beta 3 8
10-'18 Haiku R1/beta1 1

+2Xellence
28 juli 2021 22:59
Even net mee zitten spelen in VMware en het werkt aardig met de aangeboden vmware-tools. OpenGL Teapot haalde meer dan 200 FPS. Zelfs youtube kun je met de WebPositive browser openen maar echt lekker spelen van video's lukt niet echt. Er is geen geluid aanwezig en wat veel stutters.

Dit ligt waarschijnlijk aan VMware en het gebrek vanuit de uit 2009 stammende vmware-tools combo maar wellicht op een echte pc draait het een stuk soepeler. Ik was eigenlijk benieuwd of Haiku nog steeds single user was of dat er ondertussen accounts aangemaakt kunnen worden. Dat is niet het geval. Het is een single user OS zoals DOS en oude MacOS dat waren.

Het is echt aanzetten en gaan zonder nadenken. Overigens ondanks de kleine repo zijn er veel nuttige en leuke programma's te downloaden en te installeren.
+1Froos
29 juli 2021 09:43
Ik was zo iemand die de release van BeOS daadwerkelijk gekocht heeft. Een van de weinigen, kan ik me voorstellen. v2.1, als ik het me goed herinner. Ik heb de doos vast nog wel ergens. Ik heb 't ook best een tijdje gedraaid op een extra PC. Het was 1 van de weinige besturingssystemen die destijds Pentium Pro CPUs echt goed snapte ;)

Waar ik het concept van het OS nog steeds heel goed vind en met name ook het design, is de uitvoering wel duidelijk uit de vorige eeuw. Al zouden de icons na een kleine resolutie upgrade wel zo weer mee kunnen. De clean look is weer helemaal hip en daar vond ik dit OS wel een ster in.

De vraag die je natuurlijk ook wel moet stellen is, hoe zinvol is het ontwikkelen van een nieuw OS nog als het niet iets baanbrekends anders doet? De focus van BeOS was ooit om het eerste native multimedia OS te zijn. Die use case kunnen ze bij Haiku wel redelijk veilig archiveren, denk ik. Dat is geen zinvol doel meer. Multimedia kan iedereen nu. Maar wat dan wèl, voor een desktop OS? Ik zou 't niet weten.
+1downtime
@Froos29 juli 2021 17:08
De focus van BeOS was ooit om het eerste native multimedia OS te zijn. Die use case kunnen ze bij Haiku wel redelijk veilig archiveren, denk ik. Dat is geen zinvol doel meer. Multimedia kan iedereen nu. Maar wat dan wèl, voor een desktop OS? Ik zou 't niet weten.
Je moet het in de tijd zien. BeOS zag begin jaren 90 een gat in de markt wat er ook echt was. Atari en Commodore konden het niet meer bolwerken, Windows stond tot de knieën in DOS-klei en kon niet met meerdere CPU's omgaan (multitasking was ook maar mêh), Windows NT en OS/2 waren (voor de maatstaven van die tijd) resource hogs en heel erg "corporate", Classic MacOS liep op z'n laatste benen en Apple was hard op zoek naar een opvolger. Er was echt ruimte voor een nieuw OS wat moderne hardware ondersteunde en minimale overhead gaf.

Helaas was BeOS gewoon te laat. Zo rond 2000 sloot het gat in de markt zich ook weer. Windows 2000 en later XP kwamen uit en Apple ontwikkelde OS X en die bedrijven hadden veel meer gewicht in de markt dan het onbekende BeOS.
+1Froos
@downtime29 juli 2021 17:12
Grappig, das wel een trip down memory lane! :D Maar ik ben het helemaal met je eens.

Het punt blijft dan staan: wat is nu nog het nut van een OS zoals Haiku? Het is leuk, dat is 't dan ook. Maar bruikbaar? Nou, niet echt voor de dagelijkse martelgangen.
+1usr101
@Froos29 juli 2021 20:08
Op de vraag van wat het nut van een OS als Haiku zou je hetzelfde antwoord kunnen geven zoals op het nut van de duizenden bestaande Linux-distros: Why not?
BeOS was, en dan voor zijn tijd al helemaal, echt een prachtig OS. Ik heb het ooit in de vroegere jaren 2000 nog geprobeerd op een PIII en als OS draaide echt best goed en voelde het bijvoorbeeld i.t.t. sommige Linux-distro's van die tijd ook echt aan als een OS dat "af" was. Het verbaast me ergens niet dat er vrijwilligers zijn die hun een vrije tijd aan een door BeOS-geïnspireerd OS werken.

Wie weet had BeOS in alternatieve tijdlijn wel als een mainstream OS overleefd. Apple heeft immers BeOS ooit overwogen als vervanger van het vorige MacOS. Of als Microsoft minder macht had kunnen uitoefenen op systeembouwers... BeOS heeft toen ook overigens nog eventjes doorgeleefd op bepaalde profesionnele audio-apparatuur

Ik vind Haiku dan ook gewoonweg een prachtig project. Vele alternatieve niet-Linux/BSD-besturingssystemen zijn ondertussen een stille dood gestorven (ik denk bijvoorbeeld aan Syllable), maar Haiku blijft gewoon doorgaan. De ontwikkeling lijkt zelfs juist te versnellen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door usr101 op 29 juli 2021 20:10]

+1beerse

28 juli 2021 18:16
Haiku was mij onbekend. Naar BeOS heb ik eind vorige eeuw wel serieus gekeken: Toen een aardige belofte maar voor mij niet echt veel verder gekomen (wegens andere interesses)

Terug kijkend valt mij op hoe 'snel' de ontwikkelingen van besturingssystemen toen gingen en hoe veel trager het ondertussen gaat met het ontwikkelen van een besturingssysteem.
Natuurlijk is de druk er van af, er zijn genoeg alternatieven om uit te kiezen, je hoeft niet op nieuw te beginnen.
Aan de andere kant denk ik ook dat we tegenwoordig veel meer verwachten van een operating systeem: Niet allen een kernel, een shell en een paar services. Maar ook een grafische omgeving, een netwerk-stack, diverse communicatie diensten, beveiliging, controle, monitoring en dergelijke. Er komt gewoon veel bij kijken en alles moet op zijn minst vergelijkbaar zijn met de 'concurrentie'.

Daarom toch petje-af voor het team dat dit Haiku ontwikkelt. Mocht ik tijd hebben, zal ik er eens serieus naar kijken.
+1jimshatt
28 juli 2021 20:16
Ik vroeg me afgelopen week nog af of het nog bestond, toen mijn zoon over Linux vroeg en wat een besturingssysteem eigenlijk is (minder makkelijke vraag dan ik dacht). Maar, ja dus, positief verrast 🙂
+1Lifelogger
29 juli 2021 08:07
Leuk om te zien dat het nog steeds bestaat en door ontwikkelt wordt.

Vroeger zelf nog met BeOS 4.5 en 5 gespeeld en gewerkt. Speciaal systeem gebouwd met een Abit BP6 moederbord waar twee processoren op geplaatst kon worden. Windows kon er niet mee overweg, maar BeOS deed dat prima. Erg veel plezier beleefd aan dit systeem.

Binnenkort Haiku maar eens installeren en testen. Heel benieuwd hoe die ervaring gaat zijn.

