Versie 4.1 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld, en sinds versie 3.4 ook voor Android. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

We love Tab Stacks. We also love options. Choose from three different Tab Stack styles: Compact, Two-Level (Double-Decker tabs), and now Accordion.

Enable the Accordion Tabs in Settings → Tabs. Prefer your accordions to stay open? Use the arrow button. For full control, turn off Auto-Expand in the settings.

Command Chains run multiple actions – such as opening a few websites and tiling (split-screen view of tabs) them automatically – all in just one go! Choose from 200+ browser commands to build your own shortcuts, workflows, and browser modes, improving your productivity.