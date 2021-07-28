Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Vivaldi 4.1

Vivaldi logo (75 pix) Versie 4.1 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld, en sinds versie 3.4 ook voor Android. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

Tab Stacks, a variety of sorts

We love Tab Stacks. We also love options. Choose from three different Tab Stack styles: Compact, Two-Level (Double-Decker tabs), and now Accordion.

Play the Accordion Tabs, your way

Enable the Accordion Tabs in Settings → Tabs. Prefer your accordions to stay open? Use the arrow button. For full control, turn off Auto-Expand in the settings.

The ultra-cool Command Chains

Command Chains run multiple actions – such as opening a few websites and tiling (split-screen view of tabs) them automatically – all in just one go! Choose from 200+ browser commands to build your own shortcuts, workflows, and browser modes, improving your productivity.

Roll your commands

Literally endless possibilities! Create as many Command Chains as you like. Trigger the group of commands as a Chain from Quick Commands (click F2 or Command E), or assign the Chain a custom Keyboard Shortcut or Mouse Gesture. Add Command Chains to the fully customizable Menus.

Versienummer 4.1.2369.11
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Vivaldi
Download https://vivaldi.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-07-2021 13:10
13 • submitter: sambalbaj

28-07-2021 • 13:10

13 Linkedin

Submitter: sambalbaj

Bron: Vivaldi

Update-historie

06-04 Vivaldi 5.2 11
11-02 Vivaldi 5.1 6
02-12 Vivaldi 5.0 11
07-10 Vivaldi 4.3 10
15-09 Vivaldi 4.2 1
07-'21 Vivaldi 4.1 13
06-'21 Vivaldi 4.0 7
04-'21 Vivaldi 3.8 7
03-'21 Vivaldi 3.7 17
01-'21 Vivaldi 3.6 5
Meer historie

Lees meer

Vivaldi

geen prijs bekend

Browsers

Reacties (13)

-Moderatie-faq
-113013+113+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Lauwes
28 juli 2021 14:02
Als ik me niet vergis is dit ook de eerste versie van Vivaldi met silent updates, na Opera jarenlang te hebben gebruikt ben ik toch al jaartje tevreden volledig over op Vivaldi.
+2AntiPax
@Lauwes28 juli 2021 14:12
Bij mij gelijkaardig. Was jarenlang fervente Opera gebruiker, maar na de overname uitgeweken naar een andere browser en voor Vivaldi gekozen. Is echt volledig naar je eigen hand te zetten en ik zweer bij de 'mouse gestures'. Er bestaan wel extensies die iets gelijkaardig doen in andere browsers, maar zoals het ingebakken zit in Vivaldi is toch echt wel een verademing.
+1zordaz
@AntiPax28 juli 2021 21:20
... En mocht je alle toeters en bellen wat teveel vinden, dat is geen reden Vivaldi niet te gebruiken. De defaults zijn ook prima, dat is bij veel browsers wel anders!

Daarnaast is het prima te gebruiken als drop-in replacement voor Chrome op Android.
+1NLWildcard
@Lauwes28 juli 2021 14:21
Ja hier idem! Zeer tevreden en er zitten veel handigheidjes is waar ik stiekem toch wel veel grbuik van maak. Overigens kreeg ik gewoon de melding om te updaten, dus niet "silent"
+1Lauwes
@NLWildcard28 juli 2021 14:55
Ja met deze versie zouden ze dus vanaf nu moeten silent zijn.

https://vivaldi.com/blog/...-tabs-and-command-chains/
Call for silence: Silent updates for Windows have been enabled for both single users and standalone installs. Now you can enjoy an up-to-date Vivaldi with its newest features and security updates without any extra clicks. Not a fan of automatic updates? You can disable this functionality in Settings.
+1PearlChoco
@Lauwes28 juli 2021 15:07
Idem hier:

Chrome -> Firefox -> Opera -> Vivaldi (sinds een jaar), en voorlopig zeer content :)
+1Magic666
28 juli 2021 15:56
Zijn er Tweakers die daadwerkelijk de mail optie gebruiken?
Zo ja, hoe bevalt die?
+1beerse

@Magic66628 juli 2021 18:29
Ik zou zeggen: eet het en je weet het. De meeste email--providers zou je gewoon moeten kunnen configureren en naast je huidige systemen gebruiken.

Zelf ben ik te verknocht aan thunderbird om iets anders te gebruiken. Wel gebruik ik regelmatig de webmail interfaces van de mail providers die ik gebruik, maar dat is vooral om de spam-instellingen van de provider te gebruiken.
+1DeerDitch
@Magic66628 juli 2021 19:18
Ja sinds de vorige release heb ik het ingesteld. Vooralsnog niet veel mee gedaan, maar ik kon redelijk makkelijk mijn email account toevoegen en mails binnenhalen. Op de achtergrond checkt ie of er iets binnenkomt en dat zie je dan terug in die "widget" sectie (kan niet op de term komen, daarom widget).

Verder genoeg opties om in te stellen naar voorkeur. Ik kan me wel voorstellen dat als je al je accounts hierin hebt, dat je geen andere mailclient nodig hebt (zolang je lezen en versturen genoeg vindt)
+1hullie72
@Magic66629 juli 2021 08:47
Het werkt. Het is niet briljant, nog te veel een extraatje bij de browser. Ik gebruik het sinds het is toegevoegd, maar zit er hard over te denken terug te gaan naar een dedicated mailclient.
+1Flappie
28 juli 2021 14:19
Heeft dit ook containers zoals Firefox dat heeft?
+1Kevjoe
@Flappie28 juli 2021 15:56
Nee, dat zit er niet in. Wel een tracker-blocker.
+1Martinspire
29 juli 2021 12:11
Fijne browser. Aardig wat opties en je kunt zoveel naar je hand zetten. Ben al een tijdje over van Chrome en wil eigenlijk niet meer terug. Ze timmeren aardig aan de weg

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True