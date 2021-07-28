Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Matomo 4.4.0

Matomo logo (80 pix) Versie 4.4.0 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

What’s new?

This is a maintenance release where we focused on making Matomo more reliable and more secure. The most visible change is that users will now receive email notifications to a user whenever their settings are changed (2FA, token_auth created or updated, the user details are updated or deleted), and super users will also receive an email when security settings are changed (brute force logic, 2FA, cors changes).

We are grateful for all community members who reported feedback and suggestions, our awesome team of translators for their work, and our Premium features customers and Matomo Cloud hosting customers for their amazing support.

143 tickets have been closed by more than 23 contributors!

Matomo

Versienummer 4.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Matomo
Download https://matomo.org/latest.zip
Bestandsgrootte 18,58MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-07-2021 10:57
14 • submitter: Phyxion

28-07-2021 • 10:57

14 Linkedin

Submitter: Phyxion

Bron: Matomo

Update-historie

28-04 Matomo 4.9.1 0
16-04 Matomo 4.9.0 1
09-03 Matomo 4.8.0 0
02-02 Matomo 4.7.0 1
30-11 Matomo 4.6.0 4
07-10 Matomo 4.5.0 1
08-'21 Matomo 4.4.1 0
07-'21 Matomo 4.4.0 14
05-'21 Matomo 4.3.1 6
05-'21 Matomo 4.3.0 16
Meer historie

Lees meer

Matomo

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (14)

-Moderatie-faq
-114014+111+23+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
+2killercow
28 juli 2021 12:06
Goed om te weten. Google's adsense omgeving keurt websites met Matomo tegenwoordig af, omdat ze Matomo als Malware bestempelen. Uiteraard is het dat niet, maar het breekt wel Google Analytics monopoliepositie.

Er loopt ondertussen een onderzoek bij de Authoriteit Consument en Markt over die heb ik gezien. Mogen ze een paar ferme tikken krijgen wegens dit machtsmisbruik.
+1casberrypi
@killercow28 juli 2021 14:51
Heb je hier een bron van?
+2killercow
@casberrypi28 juli 2021 17:07
https://support.google.com/google-ads/search?q=piwik
https://support.google.com/google-ads/search?q=matamo
https://forum.matomo.org/...ipt-is-a-malware/35131/32

Als je hier zelf ook last van hebt is het handig ook zelf een melding te doen bij de ACM, meer stemmen is makkelijker een case bouwen.

Met natuurlijk de eigen resultaten dat ook in Juni 2021 zaken nog doodleuk voor Malware werden aangezien. Zelfs na uitleg aan de Google medewerkers dat ze het verkeerd hebben. Resultaat is een Google medewerkers die zichzelf op de rug klopt dat hij beschaaft blijft in het gesprek (wij overigens net zo goed), en niet meer gaat reageren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door killercow op 28 juli 2021 17:13]

+1casberrypi
@killercow28 juli 2021 19:36
Ik ben niet overtuigd van machtsmisbruik. Wel van de incompetentie van Google support. Ik gebruik matomo voor server-side analytics, en zal hier geen probleem mee ervaren.
+1willemb2
@casberrypi28 juli 2021 17:45
Dit topic op het Matomo forum gaat erover. Sleept al ruim anderhalf jaar.

Over een ACM onderzoek kan ik niets vinden.
+2Zidane007nl
1 augustus 2021 13:29
Ik wordt niet zo vrolijk van deze update. Na het updaten zie ik namelijk allemaal warnings shell_exec() has been disabled for security reasons.
Wordt opgelost in versie 4.4.1 zo te zien: https://github.com/matomo-org/matomo/issues/17838.
+1- peter -
28 juli 2021 11:48
Kwam ook recent Plausible Analytics tegen. https://plausible.io/
+1deathgrunt
@- peter -28 juli 2021 12:35
Verschil is oa. wel dat Matomo gratis is en 100% self-hosted.

Qua privacy zit je dan een stuk beter, alles wat binnen Matomo gebeurt, blijft binnen Matomo...
0- peter -
@deathgrunt28 juli 2021 12:44
Plausible is ook gratis selfhosted te verkrijgen.
+1deathgrunt
@- peter -28 juli 2021 14:56
Okay, ik zie dat nergens op de site.

Het goedkoopste abonnement is 10 EUR per maand en je bent verplicht te registreren als je een "gratis" trial wil.

Maar op de .GIT pagina staat de broncode en tussen de regels door dat je dit inderdaad mag gebruiken, self-hosted.

https://github.com/plausible/analytics/

- edit - Na goed zoeken... https://plausible.io/open...-analytics-be-self-hosted

[Reactie gewijzigd door deathgrunt op 28 juli 2021 14:57]

0- peter -
@deathgrunt28 juli 2021 15:15
Ja, t is idd niet zo duidelijk vermeld. Is ook een beetje t business model denk ik, wat daarvoor zorgt.
0RobbyTown
@- peter -3 augustus 2021 07:01
Dank voor de tip, die kon ik nog niet. Is even testen. Beetje balen dat selfhosted nogal 'complex' is (git, docker, hub) tenminste niet zo simpel als Matomo (PHP files uploaden, database aanmaken, setup draaien klaar). Tevens dat docker en git enzo kan ook niet bij mijn webhosting.

Matomo vind ik net wat te uitgebreid. Plausible is perfect voor mijn eisen. Gewoon simpel en duidelijk.

Matomo heb ik altijd gezien als een selfhosted Google Analytics pakket.

Plausible wel wat moeten tweaken ublock blokkeert het standaard. Via https://plausible.io/docs/proxy/introduction kun je het omzeilen. Let wel op noem het dan geen analytics dat sub mapje dat ziet ublock ook weer als slecht en blokkeert je proxy oplossing. Heb het nu 'metertje' genoemd ('stats' werkt ook) en ublock ziet dan niet dat er een analytics tool draait en telt als een gewone bezoeker.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RobbyTown op 3 augustus 2021 17:24]

+1dwizzy
28 juli 2021 11:50
Ik ben dol op Matomo, maar ben bij elke release weer beducht hoe sterk het nagware aan het worden is. Met pop-ups over hun een rating geven op dit-of-dat platform, en informatie over de premium diensten/extensies die je kan aanschaffen.
+1Erulezz

@dwizzy29 juli 2021 13:42
Die 2 meldingen tijdens het updaten? Dat valt toch nog wel mee?

Je kunt een aantal dingen verwijderen door dit aan te passen in je config:
piwik_professional_support_ads_enabled = 0
Ook de volgende plugins de-activeren wilt helpen: Feedback, ProfessionalServices

[Reactie gewijzigd door Erulezz op 29 juli 2021 14:14]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True