Versie 4.4.0 van Matomo is uitgekomen. Matomo is een opensourcealternatief voor Google Analytics. Het maakt gebruik van php en een MySQL-database om zijn werk te doen. De functionaliteit kan eenvoudig worden uitgebreid met plug-ins, waarvan er ruim twintig worden meegeleverd. Natuurlijk kun je deze ook uitzetten als bepaalde functionaliteit niet nodig is. Voor meer informatie over Matomo verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

This is a maintenance release where we focused on making Matomo more reliable and more secure. The most visible change is that users will now receive email notifications to a user whenever their settings are changed (2FA, token_auth created or updated, the user details are updated or deleted), and super users will also receive an email when security settings are changed (brute force logic, 2FA, cors changes).

We are grateful for all community members who reported feedback and suggestions, our awesome team of translators for their work, and our Premium features customers and Matomo Cloud hosting customers for their amazing support.

143 tickets have been closed by more than 23 contributors!