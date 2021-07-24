Microsoft heeft versie 16.10.4 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In versie 16.10.4 heeft Microsoft de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Top Issues Fixed in this Release Remove use of disallowed registers in memset.

Fixed a codegen bug involving complicated nested expressions involving the bitwise-not operator.

Fixed shader debugging for VS Graphics Analyzer

Fixed an IntelliSense crash that occurred when processing static data members in in-class template specializations.

X64 VC Redist no longer removes runtime files when run with /installer /passive switches.

Corrected an issue where the include search order may be incorrect when prepended to "Include Directories".

We have fixed performance problem and false positives caused by one of the checker extensions that finds bugs in misuse of VARIANTs.

We have fixed performance problem caused by one of the checker extensions that finds bugs in misuse of enum values as index.

Introduces Live Share language services fix that restores major code editing features for collaboration session participants (code completion, syntax highlighting, errors, etc.)

Concurrency analyzer should no longer produce false warnings C26110 (failure to acquire lock) with auto-lock patterns.

C# and Visual Basic compilers fixed a crashed involving InternalsVisibleTo clashing with other assembly level attributes.

We have fixed an issue experienced by customers packaging their projects with Windows Application Packaging Projects, such as WPF NetCore apps and Project Reunion apps:

Error Assets file '...\obj\wappublish\win10-x86\project.assets.json' not found. Run a NuGet package restore to generate this file. App4 (Package) C:\Program Files\dotnet\sdk\5.0.302\Sdks\Microsoft.NET.Sdk\targets\Microsoft.PackageDependencyResolution.targets 242

This problem was caused by the Packaging Project looking for the project.assets.json file in the wrong directory, win10-$(configuration), when it should be looking in win-$(configuration).