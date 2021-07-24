Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Microsoft Visual Studio 2019 16.10.4

Microsoft Visual Studio logo (80 pix) Microsoft heeft versie 16.10.4 van Visual Studio 2019 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder andere Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F#, Python en R gemakkelijker te maken. De complete lijst met de veranderingen in de 2019-uitgave kun je nalezen in de bijbehorende releasenotes. In versie 16.10.4 heeft Microsoft de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Top Issues Fixed in this Release
  • Remove use of disallowed registers in memset.
  • Fixed a codegen bug involving complicated nested expressions involving the bitwise-not operator.
  • Fixed shader debugging for VS Graphics Analyzer
  • Fixed an IntelliSense crash that occurred when processing static data members in in-class template specializations.
  • X64 VC Redist no longer removes runtime files when run with /installer /passive switches.
  • Corrected an issue where the include search order may be incorrect when prepended to "Include Directories".
  • We have fixed performance problem and false positives caused by one of the checker extensions that finds bugs in misuse of VARIANTs.
  • We have fixed performance problem caused by one of the checker extensions that finds bugs in misuse of enum values as index.
  • Introduces Live Share language services fix that restores major code editing features for collaboration session participants (code completion, syntax highlighting, errors, etc.)
  • Concurrency analyzer should no longer produce false warnings C26110 (failure to acquire lock) with auto-lock patterns.
  • C# and Visual Basic compilers fixed a crashed involving InternalsVisibleTo clashing with other assembly level attributes.
  • We have fixed an issue experienced by customers packaging their projects with Windows Application Packaging Projects, such as WPF NetCore apps and Project Reunion apps:
    Error Assets file '...\obj\wappublish\win10-x86\project.assets.json' not found. Run a NuGet package restore to generate this file. App4 (Package) C:\Program Files\dotnet\sdk\5.0.302\Sdks\Microsoft.NET.Sdk\targets\Microsoft.PackageDependencyResolution.targets 242
    This problem was caused by the Packaging Project looking for the project.assets.json file in the wrong directory, win10-$(configuration), when it should be looking in win-$(configuration).

Versienummer 16.10.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Microsoft
Download https://www.visualstudio.com/downloads/
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

24-07-2021 • 19:37
Submitter: edeboeck

24-07-2021 • 19:37

26 Linkedin

Submitter: edeboeck

Bron: Microsoft

Reacties (26)

+2robcoenen
24 juli 2021 20:30
Overigens is de (tweede) beta van Visual Studio 2022 ook te downloaden met o.a. live previews van je applicaties en x64 ondersteuning.

[Reactie gewijzigd door robcoenen op 24 juli 2021 20:33]

+1Senaxx
@robcoenen24 juli 2021 21:33
Wij gebruiken Visual Studio voor SSIS en SSAS maar er is nog geen beta helaas van de Data Tools voor 2022. Ik hoop echt dat die een stuk beter gaat worden, want grote projecten of de crash gevoeligheid van Visual Studio 2019 met data tools is echt om te huilen.
+13style
@Senaxx25 juli 2021 22:12
Precies dit. Ik werk ook veel met Visual Studio data tools en de boel crashed dagelijks (met name SSIS). Het lijkt wel per omgeving anders qua stabiliteit. BIDS was destijds toch een stuk stabieler. Ook is management studio (SSMS) verre van stabiel.
+1grrfield
24 juli 2021 20:02
Kan mij iemand in twee zinnen uitleggen wat concreet het verschil is tussen Visual Studio en Visual Studio Code. Ik begrijp dat Visual Studio Code het 'kleinere' broertje is, maar wat mis ik als ik Visual Studio Code gebruik. (for the record: amateur Python programmeur/knutselaar hier).
+2Ablaze
@grrfield24 juli 2021 21:08
Nog maar een reactie dan.
Als je nieuwe .NET applicaties maakt, kun je met beide softwarepakketten hetzelfde bereiken. VS Code heeft zelfs het voordeel dat het ook op andere platformen te gebruiken is.

De methode verschilt wel. VS Code is alleen een editor en dus zul je alles zelf moeten inkloppen. Veel gebeurt via commando's, bijvoorbeeld een project volgens een bepaald template aanmaken, NuGet packages installeren of een test starten. Als je een grafische layout maakt zul je dat ook vanuit de code doen.

Visual Studio heeft voor alle veelgebruikte opties een grafisch venster om de workflow sneller te maken.
Ook is het een volwaardigere IDE met veel meer hulpmiddelen en slimmere code checker en merk je verschil als je gaat debuggen. Daarnaast is er direct integratie met services als Azure, ondersteuning voor UWP en Xamarin, kun je de IDE gebruiken voor game development met Unity enzovoorts.

Voor het ontwerpen van Windows applicaties (bijv. via WinForms of WPF) biedt Visual Studio nog een groot voordeel. Je kunt de componenten die je wilt rechtstreeks in je venster slepen (WYSIWYG) en erop klikken om properties in te stellen en events aan te maken.

Verder kun je "legacy" applicaties (gebaseerd op het .NET framework) alleen in Visual Studio openen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ablaze op 24 juli 2021 21:35]

+1Jogai
@Ablaze24 juli 2021 21:46
Verder kun je "legacy" applicaties (gebaseerd op het .NET framework) alleen in Visual Studio openen.

Dit klopt niet. Ik denk dat je forms applicaties bedoeld, maar ik heb het aan het werk gekregen voor console en asp.net mvc 5 (dus niet core) applicaties.

Dat gezegd hebbende hou ik het vooralsnog bij full VS voor mijn .net (core) projecten, is er toch beter op afgestemd.
+1xFeverr
@Jogai24 juli 2021 21:57
.NET 5, en dus ook ASP.NET v5, is eigenlijk gewoon het nieuwe .NET Core met de laatste belangrijke .NET Framework restjes erbij gevoegd. Alleen nog de belangrijke Mono onderdelen nog, in .NET 6, en het is weer 1 platform.

Met Mono is vooral Xamarin nog belangrijk.
+1Jogai
@xFeverr25 juli 2021 14:12
MVC 5 was nog een .net 4 product. Microsoft heeft naamgeving nog nooit echt goed op orde gehad..
+1Ablaze
@Jogai24 juli 2021 22:14
Ik heb nooit met MVC 5 gewerkt, maar waarschijnlijk werkte het alleen onder Windows, met de toolchain ernaast geïnstalleerd?
In het algemeen werkt alles dat gebaseerd is op de .NET Core codebase goed in VSCode op verschillende platformen.
+1SibboNL
@Ablaze25 juli 2021 18:22
MVC5 is inderdaad alleen Windows-based.

De naamgeving is vrij crap (zoals hierboven ook al aangegeven werd). MVC6 is onderdeel van het (nu genoemde .NET (het voormalige DotnetCore) en MVC5 en eerder was onderdeel van wat ze nu DotNet Framework noemen, de dingen die op Windows/IIS draaiden.
+2SibboNL
@grrfield25 juli 2021 18:29
Visual Studio: een complete IDE met Premium Versies. Niet open source en alleen op Windows verkrijgbaar (hoewel ook sommige versies voor de Mac beschikbaar waren). Richt zich voornamelijk op C#, (steeds minder) VB.Net, maar voor in C++ en Python kan je erin aan de slag. Voor het bouwen van een backend of Windows-applicatie, nog steeds de to-go-applicatie.
Visual Studio Code: een open source editor gebouwd door Microsoft in... Visual Studio Code. Out-of-the-box een vrij kale editor met net wat meer functies dan bijv. Notepad++, maar door allerlei plugins heel veelzijdig. Heeft niet zulke goede Intellisense als Visual Studio (auto aanvulling van je code), maar biedt een veel betere integratie voor websites (bijv. met Node/NPM), zeker als je ook Linters gebruikt. Kun je ook gebruiken op een Mac of op Linux.


Als die-hard Visual Studio gebruiker, gebruik ik Visual Studio nog steeds voor de backend en pure Windows Applicaties, maar inmiddels Visual Studio Code voor de frontend. Biedt net wat betere integratie en flexibiliteit, maar is niet heel ingewikkeld om te gebruiken.
Wil je echter een Windows/Android/oid applicatie (met GUI) bouwen, dan is Visual Studio nog steeds een stuk prettiger door de WYSIWYG-interfaces.

Als je Python knutselaar/knuffelaar bent, zou ik gewoon lekker Visual Studio Code gebruiken met wat plugins.
+1Slay68
@grrfield24 juli 2021 20:20
Twee zinnen (probeer ik): Visual Studio is een complete ontwikkelomgeving inclusief compiler en debugger om Windows applicaties te maken (GUI of Console). VS-Code is alleen een IDE die met vele plugins op te tuigen is, maar in de basis dus alleen een Editor is,
+1xFeverr
@Slay6824 juli 2021 22:34
En als belangrijke toevoeging: ze delen een naam, en that's it. Ze zijn compleet verschillend, zijn anders gebouwd en werken ook totaal anders.
+1robcoenen
@grrfield24 juli 2021 20:32
Visual Studio Code is een editor, Visual Studio is een IDE.
+1blaatenator
@robcoenen26 juli 2021 11:13
Visual Studio Code is een editor, Visual Studio is een IDE.
Dat is wel heel kort door de bocht. VS heeft meer 'wizards' maar in vscode kan ik toch echt de hele meut van ontwikkel/debug/deploy activiteiten doen (sterker nog: met vscode kan ik remote deploy + debuggen naar een ARM target doen, wat in Visual Studio nog niet mogelijk is)
+1martijnvanegdom
@grrfield24 juli 2021 20:08
Als je op Windows ontwikkelt, dan kun je Community editie van Visual Studio downloaden.. dan kun je voor je zelf ervaren wat het verschil is.. want in 2 zinnen dat uitleggen is niet te doen..
+1huiz
@grrfield24 juli 2021 20:58
Vergelijk Wordpad met Office365. Zoveel verschil maar als je alleen af en toe briefjes typt zul je niks missen :)
0Skating_vince
@grrfield24 juli 2021 20:07
Het aantal onderdelen wat je kunt gebruiken en het gemak dat alles direct beschikbaar is. Nee, jij zal er niks aan missen. Het internet staat verder vol met vergelijkingen...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Skating_vince op 24 juli 2021 20:07]

0beerse

@grrfield24 juli 2021 20:18
Google: visual studio or visual studio code
https://stackoverflow.com...io-code-and-visual-studio

Visual Studio == full-featured door microsoft
v.s.Code == free, ook op linux & macos, ook uitbreidbaar, (misschien zelfs wel 'open source')

Ondertussen denk ik dat de v.s.Code versie best wel een volwassen ontwikkel platform kan zijn.
+1kdekker
24 juli 2021 21:36
Als je Visual Studio gewend bent, dan is Visual Code nogal anders. Zelf moest ik er behoorlijk aan wennen, maar het is ook net wat je gewend bent. Overigens is er ook gratis versie van Visual Studio. Maar voor scripting talen, zoals javascript, vue, typescript, maar ook python is visual code prima. Misschien wel beter dan visual studio. Een beetje gechargeerd gezegd: visual code is een veredelde editor en visual studio is een omgeving waar je ook in kunt editen.
+1RobNL
@kdekker25 juli 2021 08:40
Visual Studio Code is een heel goed alternatief voor ontbrekende (fatsoenlijke) alternatieven voor NotePad++ op een mac ;)
+1Maverick2001
@RobNL25 juli 2021 12:42
Ik was altijd Coda2 gebruiker en heb Nova (de opvolger) wel gekocht maar ik kan er niet aan wennen. Gezien VScode zo compleet is en zoveel meer functionaliteit biedt, het voordeel van cross-platform is ook wel heel erg fijn. Qua snelheid hoor ik veel gezeur maar ik vind dat reuze meevallen.
+1kdekker
@RobNL26 juli 2021 08:59
En daarmee bevestig je dat ik Visual Code een veredelde editor noem :P. Al denk ik dat Visual Code toch wel een beetje meer is/kan dan Notepad++. Visual Code komt dan toch wel meer in de buurt van Visual Studio qua 'IDE' ervaring. Ach, 20+ jaar terug hadden we al de discussie vi vs. emacs :) (en dat zijn beide editors, waar je met shortcuts/hot-keys + syntax highlighting best wel een aardige developer omgeving kunt maken).

Wat een verschil is: ik gebruik(te) de editors toen voor C/C++. Waar de ontwikkeling van C++ jaren lang heeft stilgestaan, is met C++14, C++17 etc. de taal best uitgebreid. Ik weet niet of de editors dat bij(ge)houden (hebben). De laatste jaren werk ik minder op *NIX platformen, en volstaat voor mij Visual Studio (Windows only).
+1RobNL
25 juli 2021 08:12
Ik zou de preview van 2022 maar eens overwegen als je nu op 2019 zit. Ik ben daar vorige week mee begonnen en die x64 maakt heel veel goed. Builden gaat ± 2x zo snel.
0rvdhoek
24 juli 2021 20:06
Nee, dat lukt echt niemand in twee zinnen.
Het zijn immers geen alternatieven maar hebben beide een doel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rvdhoek op 24 juli 2021 20:07]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

