Firmware-update: Athom Homey 7.0.1

Athom Homey logo (79 pix)Athom heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor zijn Homey-smarthomehub. De Homey is een centrale controller voor de bediening van smarthomeapparaten van verschillende merken. De ontwikkeling begon zo'n vijf jaar geleden na een succesvolle Kickstarter-campagne, gevolgd door een investeringsronde waarbij een miljoen euro werd binnengehaald. Sinds eind 2016 is het apparaat in winkels te koop. Tweakers heeft in februari 2019 een review van de Homey 2019 en Homey Pro gepubliceerd. Sinds versie 6.1.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Homey v7.0.1
  • [Core] Fixes a number of issues with device timeline
  • [Core] Fixes an issue related to `Device#addCapability()` which could result in wrong capabilities being assigned to devices
  • [Apps] Update Homey Apps SDKv3 to include a default debounce value of 250ms for `Device#registerMultipleCapabilitiesListener()`
  • [Flow] Fixes an issue that prevented “less/greater than … “ Flow cards to become available for extended capabilities
  • [Z-Wave] Improve S2 decryption of incoming messages
  • [Z-Wave] Fixes an issue that could cause `COMMAND_CLASS_METER_V1` reports not to be forwarded to apps
  • [Z-Wave] Various improvements to the interview process
  • [Z-Wave] Send BASIC commands with security
  • [Z-Wave] Respond to S2 nonce get even when battery node is sleeping
  • [Z-Wave] Fixes an issue with BASIC reports
  • [Z-Wave] Fixes an issue with CRC16 encapsulated commands without data
Note: device timeline items will be removed after updating to this version in order to solve an issue. This will not affect any other Insights and Homey will automatically generate new timeline items in the future.
Homey v7.0.0
  • [Z-Wave] Add support for S2
  • [Z-Wave] Improve stability of pair process
  • [Core] Fixed an issue that could delay the availability of 433MHz and 868MHz after boot
  • [Core] Improved error handling of capability set errors
  • [BLE] Fixes an issue that could cause BLE discovery to fail (homey-apps-sdk-issues/issues/202)
  • [Flow] Add "Speaker started/stopped playing" Flow card triggers
  • [Zigbee] Fixes an issue that could cause Zigbee device to be removed from Homey

Athom Homey flow

Versienummer 7.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Website Athom
Download https://developer.athom.com/firmware
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (7)

+1bullseye1977
8 juli 2021 07:14
Deze release heeft een memory bug. Na een uur of zes is het geheugen vol en worden er apps gepauzeerd.
+1Havocnl
@bullseye19778 juli 2021 07:49
Is Athom al op de hoogte en bezig met een fix?
En weet je een workaround tot die tijd? Ik heb er nog geen last van gehad overigens...
+1bullseye1977
@Havocnl8 juli 2021 08:42
7.0.1rc5 had deze bug sinds vorige week. In het Duitse form van homey community loopt daar een draadje. Nu is deze stable gereleased maar debug is nog steeds aanwezig. Het geheugen van het de homey core loopt vol.
+1Havocnl
@bullseye19778 juli 2021 10:10
Net even gekeken, maar op mijn Homey (Pro - Early 2019) is geheugen van Homey core maar op 190MB (dus ongeveer 20% geheugen van mijn Pro), met totaal geheugen samen met de ander 46 apps op +/- 75%. Homey is in de lucht sinds de update van 7.0.1.
+1bullseye1977
@Havocnl8 juli 2021 10:13
Ik ben dan benieuwd wat de oorzaak is bij mij? Workaround is iedere 12 uur rebootten
+1quacktech
@Havocnl8 juli 2021 17:00
Hier ook geen problemen (Early 2019). Homey gebruikt 100MB van het geheugen, totaal 511MB gebruikt. Update 7.0.1 heeft zichzelf netjes geïnstalleerd.
0johnvanderster
10 juli 2021 12:13
Bij mij alle apparaten off line...reboot hielp niet. Wat nu?

Edit: even stroom er af lijkt eea gefixt te hebben

[Reactie gewijzigd door johnvanderster op 10 juli 2021 12:38]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

