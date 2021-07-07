Athom heeft nieuwe firmware uitgebracht voor zijn Homey-smarthomehub. De Homey is een centrale controller voor de bediening van smarthomeapparaten van verschillende merken. De ontwikkeling begon zo'n vijf jaar geleden na een succesvolle Kickstarter-campagne, gevolgd door een investeringsronde waarbij een miljoen euro werd binnengehaald. Sinds eind 2016 is het apparaat in winkels te koop. Tweakers heeft in februari 2019 een review van de Homey 2019 en Homey Pro gepubliceerd. Sinds versie 6.1.0 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Homey v7.0.1 [Core] Fixes a number of issues with device timeline

[Core] Fixes an issue related to `Device#addCapability()` which could result in wrong capabilities being assigned to devices

[Apps] Update Homey Apps SDKv3 to include a default debounce value of 250ms for `Device#registerMultipleCapabilitiesListener()`

[Flow] Fixes an issue that prevented “less/greater than … “ Flow cards to become available for extended capabilities

[Z-Wave] Improve S2 decryption of incoming messages

[Z-Wave] Fixes an issue that could cause `COMMAND_CLASS_METER_V1` reports not to be forwarded to apps

[Z-Wave] Various improvements to the interview process

[Z-Wave] Send BASIC commands with security

[Z-Wave] Respond to S2 nonce get even when battery node is sleeping

[Z-Wave] Fixes an issue with BASIC reports

[Z-Wave] Fixes an issue with CRC16 encapsulated commands without data Note: device timeline items will be removed after updating to this version in order to solve an issue. This will not affect any other Insights and Homey will automatically generate new timeline items in the future.