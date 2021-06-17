Versie 5.19 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Hieronder is de changelog sinds 5.18.5 RC te vinden.

Changes in WinSCP 5.19 When installing an extension from a URL , not saving the extension with BOM.

Bug fix: When handling URL in an existing WinSCP instance, session settings from a stored site named after the URL hostname are not used. 1992

Bug fix: It was possible to move toolbar on progress windows.

Bug fix: When installing an extension from a file, it is always saved in UTF-8 with BOM, disregarding the original encoding. 1993

Bug fix: When connection was lost and not reconnected, the “Keep remote directory up to date” window was not closed. Changes in WinSCP 5.18.6 RC XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.4.1.

Installer upgraded to Inno Setup 6.2.0.

Using multipart uploads with S3 protocol on Google Cloud as it is supported there now.

Bug fix: Broken layout of Properties dialog when opening on a secondary display with high DPI primary display. 1990

Bug fix: When saving a local file, the “Saving” status on the Internal editor status bar is never cleared.

Bug fix: No error message is sometimes shown when SFTP server disconnects. 1991