Versie 5.19 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Hieronder is de changelog sinds 5.18.5 RC te vinden.
Changes in WinSCP 5.19
Changes in WinSCP 5.18.6 RC
- When installing an extension from a URL, not saving the extension with BOM.
- Not aborting “Keep remote directory up to date” function when connection is lost while deleting files or looking for differences and the session is reconnected. 1994
- Bug fix: When handling URL in an existing WinSCP instance, session settings from a stored site named after the URL hostname are not used. 1992
- Bug fix: It was possible to move toolbar on progress windows.
- Bug fix: When installing an extension from a file, it is always saved in UTF-8 with BOM, disregarding the original encoding. 1993
- Bug fix: When “Keep remote directory up to date” function was started from command-line, disconnects were not detected.
- Bug fix: When connection was lost and not reconnected, the “Keep remote directory up to date” window was not closed.
- XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.4.1.
- Installer upgraded to Inno Setup 6.2.0.
- Using multipart uploads with S3 protocol on Google Cloud as it is supported there now.
- Bug fix: Broken layout of Properties dialog when opening on a secondary display with high DPI primary display. 1990
- Bug fix: The “Drag & drop shell extension” installation component was not showing its size.
- Bug fix: When saving a local file, the “Saving” status on the Internal editor status bar is never cleared.
- Bug fix: No error message is sometimes shown when SFTP server disconnects. 1991