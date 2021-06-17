Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: WinSCP 5.19

WinSCP logo (79 pix) Versie 5.19 van WinSCP is verschenen. Met dit opensourceprogramma kunnen op een veilige manier bestanden tussen twee computers worden gekopieerd. Het programma ondersteunt ftp, secure ftp en het oudere scp-protocol. WinSCP is niet alleen als een opzichzelfstaand programma beschikbaar, maar ook als plug-in voor de programma's FAR en Altap Salamander. Hieronder is de changelog sinds 5.18.5 RC te vinden.

Changes in WinSCP 5.19
  • When installing an extension from a URL, not saving the extension with BOM.
  • Not aborting “Keep remote directory up to date” function when connection is lost while deleting files or looking for differences and the session is reconnected. 1994
  • Bug fix: When handling URL in an existing WinSCP instance, session settings from a stored site named after the URL hostname are not used. 1992
  • Bug fix: It was possible to move toolbar on progress windows.
  • Bug fix: When installing an extension from a file, it is always saved in UTF-8 with BOM, disregarding the original encoding. 1993
  • Bug fix: When “Keep remote directory up to date” function was started from command-line, disconnects were not detected.
  • Bug fix: When connection was lost and not reconnected, the “Keep remote directory up to date” window was not closed.
Changes in WinSCP 5.18.6 RC
  • XML parser upgraded to Expat 2.4.1.
  • Installer upgraded to Inno Setup 6.2.0.
  • Using multipart uploads with S3 protocol on Google Cloud as it is supported there now.
  • Bug fix: Broken layout of Properties dialog when opening on a secondary display with high DPI primary display. 1990
  • Bug fix: The “Drag & drop shell extension” installation component was not showing its size.
  • Bug fix: When saving a local file, the “Saving” status on the Internal editor status bar is never cleared.
  • Bug fix: No error message is sometimes shown when SFTP server disconnects. 1991

+1robvh99
17 juni 2021 18:19
en inmiddels is de derde release candidate verschenen.
Beetje vaag, maar dit lijkt dus de final te zijn en niet rc3
+1LaitSolaire
17 juni 2021 19:06
Toevallig vandaag geïnstalleerd en gebruikt om wat bestanden op mijn Edgerouter te zetten, files andere rechten geven, en enkele shell commandos uit te voeren. Fijn ook dat je kunt kiezen voor een commander achtige interface of explorer interface.
0nietes
17 juni 2021 19:22
Ooit eens geïnstalleerd maar voor FTP gebruik ik toch liever Filzilla, scheelt toch al snel 100Mb in snelheid ,
+1-DEVON-
@nietes17 juni 2021 19:32
Ik weet niet waarom je überhaupt nog FTP gebruikt, wat je overigens zelf moet weten natuurlijk, maar is het niet tijd om over stappen op iets moderners zoals SFTP?
+1Htbaa
@-DEVON-17 juni 2021 19:46
Is een heel ander protocol. En je hebt altijd nog gewoon FTPS, is ook veilig.
+1-DEVON-
@Htbaa17 juni 2021 22:35
I know 🙂 was maar een voorbeeld.
Volgens mij zijn er genoeg mogelijkheden tegenwoordig ipv het oude en lekke FTP.
Al kan ik me voorstellen dat bij oude apparatuur je geen keuze hebt.
+1Slay68
@nietes17 juni 2021 23:23
Deze reactie gaf je ook op de vorige versie (100 MB trager dan Filezilla), maar wat bedoel je nu precies? 100 Mbit/sec?
0-DEVON-
17 juni 2021 22:34
