Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: OpenVPN 2.5.3

OpenVPN logo (79 pix) OpenVPN is een robuuste en gemakkelijk in te stellen opensource-vpn-daemon waarmee verschillende private networks aan elkaar geknoopt kunnen worden door middel van een encrypted tunnel via internet. Voor de beveiliging wordt gebruikgemaakt van de OpenSSL-library, waarmee alle encryptie, authenticatie en certificatie kunnen worden afgehandeld. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.5.3 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen daarin zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Bugfixes
  • CVE-2121-3606 - OpenVPN windows builds could possibly load OpenSSL Config files from world writeable locations, thus posing a security risk to OpenVPN.
    As a fix, disable OpenSSL config loading completely on Windows.
  • disable connect-retry backoff for p2p (--secret) instances (Trac #1010, #1384)
  • fix build with mbedtls w/o SSL renegotiation support
  • Fix SIGSEGV (NULL deref) receiving push "echo" (Trac #1409)
  • MSI installers: properly schedule reboot in the end of installation
  • fix small memory leak in free_key_ctx for auth_token
User-visible Changes
  • update copyright messages in files and --version output
New features
  • add --auth-token-user option (for --auth-token deployments without --auth-user-pass in client config)
  • improve MSVC building for Windows
  • official MSI installers will now contain arm64 drivers and binaries (x86, amd64, arm64)

OpenVPN

Versienummer 2.5.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2019
Website OpenVPN
Download https://openvpn.net/community-downloads/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 17-06-2021 21:11
0 • submitter: Munchie

17-06-2021 • 21:11

0 Linkedin

Submitter: Munchie

Bron: OpenVPN

Update-historie

16-03 OpenVPN 2.5.6 10
17-12 OpenVPN 2.5.5 22
05-10 OpenVPN 2.5.4 2
06-'21 OpenVPN 2.5.3 0
04-'21 OpenVPN 2.5.2 0
02-'21 OpenVPN 2.5.1 26
10-'20 OpenVPN 2.5.0 27
04-'20 OpenVPN 2.4.9 53
11-'19 OpenVPN 2.4.8 5
03-'19 OpenVPN 2.4.7 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

OpenVPN

geen prijs bekend

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True