OpenVPN is een robuuste en gemakkelijk in te stellen opensource-vpn-daemon waarmee verschillende private networks aan elkaar geknoopt kunnen worden door middel van een encrypted tunnel via internet. Voor de beveiliging wordt gebruikgemaakt van de OpenSSL-library, waarmee alle encryptie, authenticatie en certificatie kunnen worden afgehandeld. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 2.5.3 uitgebracht en de belangrijkste veranderingen daarin zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
Bugfixes
User-visible Changes
- CVE-2121-3606 - OpenVPN windows builds could possibly load OpenSSL Config files from world writeable locations, thus posing a security risk to OpenVPN.
As a fix, disable OpenSSL config loading completely on Windows.
- disable connect-retry backoff for p2p (--secret) instances (Trac #1010, #1384)
- fix build with mbedtls w/o SSL renegotiation support
- Fix SIGSEGV (NULL deref) receiving push "echo" (Trac #1409)
- MSI installers: properly schedule reboot in the end of installation
- fix small memory leak in free_key_ctx for auth_token
New features
- update copyright messages in files and --version output
- add --auth-token-user option (for --auth-token deployments without --auth-user-pass in client config)
- improve MSVC building for Windows
- official MSI installers will now contain arm64 drivers and binaries (x86, amd64, arm64)