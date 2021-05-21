PassMark Software heeft versie 9.1 van Memtest86 uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan het interne geheugen aan een rigoureuze test worden onderworpen om zo eventuele problemen aan het licht te brengen. Memtest86 is in 1994 door Chris Bradly ontwikkeld en begin 2000 is de wellicht nog bekendere Memtest86+ als een fork ontstaan, wat nogal eens tot verwarring leidt. Sinds 2013 is het eigendom van PassMark Software en is het beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering. Hieronder is de changelog sinds versie 9.0 te vinden, die begin dit jaar is verschenen:

Version 9.1 (Build 1000) Fixes/Enhancements Fixed parsing of SMBIOS memory device structure for compatibility with DDR5 DIMM data

Fixed non-page aligned addresses for ADDRLIMLO/ADDRLIMHI configuration file parameters

Fixed hang when running in UEFI Shell caused by improper cleanup of localization strings after an exit from a previous MemTest86 run.

Added support for retrieving CPU info for Intel Rocket Lake chipsets

Added support for retrieving CPU info for Intel Tiger Lake chipsets

Fixed misalignment of text containing full-width characters Version 9.0 (Build 2000) Fixes/Enhancements Fixed text disappearing in the main menu for certain boards (eg. Thinkpad)

Fixed artifacts appearing in icons due to improper handling of transparency channel

Restored option to set # of passes for Free version

Fixed drawing issues in Upgrade to Pro screen when hovering mouse over sidebar

Fixed display issues in console mode for certain boards (eg. Supermicro)

Fixed double temperature offset being applied to certain Ryzen (AMD 17h) chipsets Version 9.0 (Build 1000) New Features Support UEFI-based ARM systems (arm64/aarch64), including memory test algorithms ported to ARM64 and optimized using hand-written assembly code. Special thanks to Simula eX³ project (ex3.simula.no) for providing high-end ARM64 systems for testing.

Added BADRAM & badmemorylist formatted strings and instructions in the exported HTML report to mask defective memory addresses (Pro only)

Revamped RAM SPD screen in the Main Menu with graphical view of all RAM slots

Added preliminary support for DIMM temperature reporting (when supported by DIMM)

Added option to change save location of logs/reports to another disk volume (file system)

Added prompt on various exit options (shutdown, reboot, exit to BIOS) on application exit.

Added keyboard shortcut (F12) to save screenshot to file within the Main Menu

Support for saving test results to a byte-packed, binary file for storage-limited systems

Support for passing configuration parameters via command line arguments

Added new config file parameter, 'EXACTSPDSIZE', to specify the total capacity of all detected SPD to match before allowing tests to begin

Added new config file parameter, 'MEMREMMB', for specifying the minimum amount of memory to leave unallocated during testing

Added new config file parameter, 'MINMEMRANGEMB', for specifying the minimum size of memory ranges that shall be allocated for testing

Added new config file parameter, 'AUTOREPORTFMT', for specifying report format of auto-saved reports

Added new config file parameter, 'PMPDISABLE', to disable TFTP uploading of XML messages for Management Console integration

Added new config file parameter, 'RTCSYNC', to sync real-time clock with PXE server (via a periodically updated 'CurrentTime.txt' served by the PXE server)

Added new config file parameter, 'VERBOSITY', for specifying the verbosity level of the debug output

Added new config file parameter, 'TPL', to specify the UEFI task priority level of the MemTest86 application Fixes/Enhancements Support for per-baseboard configuration file via baseboard-prefixed filename (eg. "Surface Pro-mt86.cfg")

Optimized/removed stale 32-bit code in memory tests

Improved test coverage by alternating between ascending/descending assignment order of CPU cores between passes when running in parallel mode

Track CPU core/thread ID of detected memory errors, and include the list of CPUs in error in test summary/report

Added tracking and reporting of min/max/average CPU + DIMM temperatures (when supported by DIMM)

Added SMBIOS memory device info to reports

Modified DRAM address ECC error reporting from (Column,Row,Rank,Bank) -> (Channel,Slot,Rank,Bank,Row,Column)

Added serial number of DIMM module experiencing ECC errors in report (supported chipsets only)

Added channel/slot information of detected SPDs in report (supported chipsets only)

Fixed 100% CPU usage when waiting for input in main menu

Improved UI drawing performance for better responsiveness

Generate beeps of Piezo Speaker on test end (if available)

Changed to large, coloured PASS/FAIL message box on test end

Changed to large, coloured FAIL message box on failed pre-test SPD checks

Fixed Test 12 errors in HTML report being truncated

Updated blacklist to work around new UEFI bugs Apple added to their UEFI firmware

Updated blacklist to work around Microsoft/Huawei laptops with display issues related to screen resolution

Fixed crash on VirtualBox due to reading of non-existent MSRs

Include system information details in TestResult XML messages to PXE Server (Site Edition)

Display error when there is a TFTP transfer error when sending Status XML messages to PXE server (Site Edition)

Fixed escaping of chars to XML entities when generating messages to PXE Server (Site Edition)

Output additional lines to console during MemTest86 boot

Fixed detection of uncorrected ECC errors for AMD Ryzen chipsets

Fixed ECC detection for > 2 channels for AMD Ryzen chipsets

Fixed ECC support for multiple CPU dies for AMD Ryzen chipsets

Fixed ECC error detection on AMD Ryzen chipsets with multiple CPUs

Added preliminary support for AMD Ryzen ECC reporting via error count registers when PFEH is enabled

Fixed ECC detection for Intel chipsets that use error count registers

Added ECC support for different Intel Coffee Lake chipset variants

Added disabling of SMI for Intel Kaby Lake chipsets to allow ECC errors to be detected

Added ECC support for Intel Comet Lake chipsets

Added preliminary support for decoding of system address to socket/channel/rank/bank/row/column address on Broadwell-DE. This information is logged in the log file.

Fixed incorrect reporting of ECC capabilities for chipsets with multiple IMCs

Added support for retrieving CPU info for Intel Gemini Lake chipsets

Added preliminary support for retrieving CPU info for Intel Ice Lake chipsets

Fixed potential unstable behaviour when increasing the target multiplier for Intel Silvermont chipsets

Fixed enabling turbo mode on Intel Silvermont chipsets

Updated temperature offsets for AMD Ryzen chipsets

Added preliminary support for reading AMD Ryzen 5000 (Family 19h) chipset temperatures

Updated EDK2 library to edk2-stable202008

Fixed memory leak when exiting program

Revised Portuguese translations

Updated unifont.bin file with higher weight Russian glyphs

Removed PassMark contact information from reports