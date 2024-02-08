PassMark Software heeft versie 10.7 van Memtest86 uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan het interne geheugen aan een rigoureuze test worden onderworpen om zo eventuele problemen aan het licht te brengen. Memtest86 is in 1994 door Chris Bradly ontwikkeld en begin 2000 is de wellicht nog bekendere Memtest86+ als een fork ontstaan, wat nogal eens tot verwarring leidt. Sinds 2013 is het eigendom van PassMark Software en is het beschikbaar in een gratis en twee betaalde uitvoeringen. Hieronder is de changelog sinds versie 10.0 te vinden:

Version 10.7 (Build 1000) Fixes/Enhancements Preliminary support for obtaining memory settings for Intel Core chipsets: 2nd gen (Sandy Bridge) 3rd gen (Ivy Bridge) 4th gen (Haswell) 5th gen (Broadwell) 6th gen (Skylake) 7th gen (Kaby lake) 8th gen (Coffee Lake) 9th gen (Coffee Lake Refresh) 10th gen (Comet Lake/Ice Lake) 11th gen (Rocket Lake/Tiger Lake) 12th gen (Alder Lake) 13th gen (Raptor Lake) Core chipsets

Preliminary support for obtaining memory settings for Intel Core Ultra chipsets: 1st gen (Meteor Lake) 2nd gen (Arrow Lake) Lunar Lake

Preliminary support for obtaining memory settings for Intel Xeon scalable chipsets: 1st gen (Skylake-SP) 2nd gen (Cascade Lake-SP) 3rd gen (Ice Lake-SP) 4th gen (Sapphire Rapids-SP) 5th gen (Emerald Rapids-SP)

Preliminary support for obtaining memory settings for Intel Atom X Series (Elkhart Lake) chipsets

Preliminary ECC support for the following Intel chipsets: 10th gen core (Ice Lake) 1st gen core ultra (Meteor Lake) 5th gen Xeon scalable (Emerald Rapid) Atom X Series (Elkhart Lake)

Preliminary support for module decoding for Intel 10th gen core (Ice Lake) chipsets

Added support for reporting various ECC error types (eg. IBECC/Scrub)

Fixed rounding of DDR5 latency timings

Fixed offsetted temperatures for AMD 19h family chipsets

Suppress CPU errors due to UEFI firmware issues once already displayed

Display "SPD FAIL" block error message when SPDMATCH check fails after test completion

Updated localization strings (courtesy of Nagisa)

Updated ImageUSB to v1.5.1006

Updated blacklist Version 10.6 (Build 3000) New Features Added support for CFGDEFAULT tag for multi-config files to specify the default configuration

Added support for CFGTIMEOUT tag for multi-config files to specify the timeout in seconds Fixes/Enhancements Fixed possible divide by zero error when displaying file system info of attached disks

Fixed system address to UMC decoding for AMD Ryzen chipsets

Fixed incorrect transfer speed obtained for Alder Lake/Raptor Lake chipsets Version 10.6 (Build 2000) New Features Extend CHIPMAP configuration parameter to support arbitrary strings up to 4 characters. For backwards compatibility, chip names that are non-negative numbers shall be prepended with "U". Fixes/Enhancements Fixed CPU clock "MHz" cutoff in test screen

Fixed report summary screen displaying invalid elapsed time and CPU temperatures

Fixed text cutoff due to long strings for certain languages

Fixed DIMM temperature text cutoff in test screen for certain languages Version 10.6 (Build 1000) New Features Added 'SPDREPORTBYELO' and 'SPDREPORTBYTEHI' configuration parameter for specifying the SPD byte range to display in the HTML report

Implemented workaround for reading DDR5 SPD when SPD write disable (SPDWR) is set for Intel chipsets

Added DIMM/IC decoding support for AMD Phoenix (19h 74h) chipsets Fixes/Enhancements Added support for chipsets with up to 12 memory controllers

Fixed hang due to reading non-existent MSR registers for AMD 19h 60-6fh chipsets

Fixed channel decoding for AMD Ryzen Zen 2/4 chipsets

Fixed incorrect memory clock reported for Intel Alder Lake/Rocket Lake chipsets

Fixed incorrect memory clock reported for AMD 19h 60-6fh chipsets

Fixed incorrect CPU temperature reported for EPYC 7003 series chipsets due to temperature offsets

Fixed DIMM temperature read failure after reading SPD for certain DDR5 modules

Added reporting of additional DDR5 SPD attributes

Fixed hang due memory allocation issues for Intel Skylake/Kaby Lake chipsets

Added ECC support for additional Intel Skylake-SP chipset variants

Added workaround for hang when obtaining list of benchmark results

Perform cache invalidation before start of the RAM benchmark test to fix result inconsistencies

Fixed text being unaligned when containing full-width characters

Updated localization strings

Updated blacklist Version 10.5 (Build 1000) New Features Added support for displaying and reporting configured RAM settings for supported chipsets. This includes clock speed, timings, channel mode and voltages.

Added support for multiple configurations in a single configuration file. If more than 1 configurations are found, the user is prompted to select a configuration

Added support for displaying and reporting DDR5 XMP 3.0 SPD profiles Fixes/Enhancements Display configured RAM settings in test screen. Previously, static memory parameters from SPD/SMBIOS were displayed which were not necessarily the actual configured parameters.

Include list of all supported SPD profiles (eg. JEDEC, XMP) in reports

Changed units from MHz to MT/s when referring to DRAM transfer rate (typically double the clock speed for DDR RAM)

Reduced the execution time of hammer test by increase minimum segment size per thread from 128MB to 512MB

Reduced the execution time of hammer test by reducing the maximum number of memory segments to hammer from 64 to 32

Fixed crash when running the Block Test RAM benchmark

Added ECC support for Intel Raptor Lake chipsets

Added DIMM temperature support for Intel Broxton chipsets

Extended DIMM decoding support for additional Alder Lake and Raptor Lake chipset variants

Fixed disabling of hyperthreads for CPUs with hybrid cores

Fixed display of negative CPU temperatures

Fixed display of negative RAM temperatures

Fixed inconsistent slot name in DIMM results screen

Fixed text being truncated in DIMM results screen

Fixed DIMM error count reporting for 2-slot motherboards

Fixed TCP connection to management console being refused for certain Apache configurations

Fixed sending corrupted TCP status XML data to management console

Fixed error in saving report files due to invalid characters in the file name

Updated blacklist Version 10.4 (Build 1000) New Features Added preliminary support for Ryzen Zen 4 DDR5 chip decoding

Revised criteria for determining the final result of a memory test PASS – All configured tests were completed without any errors detected FAIL – All configured tests were completed with at least one error was detected or MAXERRCOUNT is exceeded at any point of the test INCOMPLETE PASS – At least one of the configured tests was not completed but no errors were detected INCOMPLETE FAIL –At least one of the configured tests was not completed and at least one error was detected

Revised criteria for determining the test result of individual modules PASS – All configured tests were completed and no errors were detected on the module without any undecoded errors FAIL – All configured tests were completed with at least one error detected on the module INCOMPLETE PASS – At least one of the configured tests was not completed but no errors were detected on the module without any undecoded errors INCOMPLETE FAIL –At least one of the configured tests was not completed and at least one error was detected on the module UNKNOWN – No errors were detected on the module but there was at least one undecoded error

Fixes/Enhancements Added preliminary implementation of ECC injection for Ryzen Zen 4 chipsets

Fixed module decoding for DDR4 x16 modules

Display ECC error count in message after completing a test pass

Fixed incorrect calculation of DDR5 SPD memory bandwidth

Added additional columns to module result table in HTML report

Removed "Go back to menu" option from the test menu

Included '# Tests Completed' in HTML report Version 10.3 (Build 1000) New Features Added preliminary support for Ryzen Zen 4 DDR5 module decoding

Added support for TCP/IP connection to management console

Added 'INCOMPLETE' result in cases where not all tests complete but no errors are detected

Added temperatures for all detected DIMMs in HTML/XML report

Added ECC support for IBECC polling for Tiger Lake Chipsets

Added additional options for 'SKIPDECODE' config parameter to skip based on DDR type Fixes/Enhancements Added ECC support for Ryzen zen 4 (60h-6fh)

Fixed Intel Raptor Lake model numbers

Fixed ECC support for Intel Tiger Lake H and UP3

Fixed decode UI layout for DDR4 SO-DIMM 1Rx8

Added ECC channel/slot remap workaround for H12SSL-NT

Added serial number of failing DIMMs in HTML/XML reports

Added DIMM S/N in per DIMM error table in HTML report

Include error count for all DIMMs on test failure in HTML/XML report

Fixed rank/chip width detection on Intel Tiger Lake chipsets

Fixed Chip select hash decoding on Ryzen Zen 2/Zen 4 chipsets

Changed 'EXACTSPDS' configuration parameter to accept an array of values

Increased main thread wait time if memory error was detected to prevent timeouts

Added workaround for UEFI firmware being unable to return correct rendered text dimensions

Fixed freeze on some UEFI firmware when attempting to enable main thread during Multi-Processor init

Fixed potential boot issues on some MSI Ryzen motherboards

Fixed bug in parsing DDR5 SDRAM Density Per Die resulting in incorrect module size

Fix premature main thread timeout in parallel mode due to reporting memory errors

Fix slot mapping of memory errors for Ryzen AM4 boards

Fix bug in determining unknown slot errors when there are consecutive errors for the same address

Fix '# Logical Processors' not appearing properly in XML file

reduce verbosity of SPD/TSOD SMBus logs Version 10.2 (Build 1000) New Features Added DIMM and IC decoding for Intel 13th generation Raptor Lake processors

Added ECC support for Intel Skylake E on HPE platforms

Added support for retrieving DDR5 SPD on Intel Raptor Lake S

Added support for retrieving DDR5 SPD on AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs

Added 'SKIPDECODE' configuration parameter to skip the decode results screen after completion of tests (Pro/Site Editions) Fixes/Enhancements Modify CHIPMAP config param to include form factor attribute ( e.g. SODIMM, DIMM, etc.)

Fix bug applying valid CHIPMAP configurations (when # of CHIPMAP entries is < 7)

Include DIMM rank/chip width in HTML report

Include DIMM/chip errors in XML file to PXE server

Fix UI display of SODIMM chip errors

Fix UI display of DIMM x16 chip errors

Fix lockup on Mac devices caused by buffer overrun and type overflow in parsing of localization strings

Fix handling of measuring text width for empty strings causing lockup on Sandy Bridge CPUs

Fix of SPD channel/slot assignment for Intel E5 v3 chipset

Fix DIMM result screen to handle boards with unused MC slots ( e.g. Q670EI IM A)

Fix SODIMM chip ordering in the result screen

Include unknown DIMM/chip errors in HTML/PXE reports Version 10.1 (Build 1000) New Features Modified CHIPMAP config file parameter to support multiple DIMM configurations (eg. DDR4|DDR5, x8|x16, 1R|2R, 8GB|16GB)

Added DIMM and IC decoding for Intel 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th generation processors (Pro/Site editions).

Added initial support for Raptor Lake, Tremont and Sapphire Rapids chipsets. This includes accurate retrieval and display of processor speed, core status, temperature information and of core group multipliers Fixes/Enhancements Reduced overall image size to allow use of USB flash drives under 1GB

Fixed ECC channel/slot error details not displaying correctly

Added “Un-decoded” errors to results screen

Updated CPU cache speed values to 64bit to prevent overflow errors on faster systems

Fixed mapping of SMBIOS slot to SPD when there are duplicate serial numbers

Fixed hyperthread detection when max number of CPU threads are limited (eg. 16 in Free edition)

Fixed issue allowing multiprocessor cores to exceed max system cores

Fixed issues when number of CPU cores exceed MemTest86 version's max core limit

Fixed rounding error with DDR5 clock speed

Fixed test selection in console only mode