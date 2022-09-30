Software-update: Memtest86 10.0

Memtest86 logo (79 pix)PassMark Software heeft versie 10.0 van Memtest86 uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan het interne geheugen aan een rigoureuze test worden onderworpen om zo eventuele problemen aan het licht te brengen. Memtest86 is in 1994 door Chris Bradly ontwikkeld en begin 2000 is de wellicht nog bekendere Memtest86+ als een fork ontstaan, wat nogal eens tot verwarring leidt. Sinds 2013 is het eigendom van PassMark Software en is het beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering. Hieronder is de changelog sinds versie 9.1 te vinden:

Version 10.0 (Build 1000)

New Features
  • Added new experimental memory test as Test 14 [DMA test]. This test exercises the disk controller's DMA hardware to perform memory access, bypassing the CPU. The motivation for this test came from discovering a defective RAM module that did not produce errors when accessed via the CPU, but failed when files were read from disk via DMA. As this test is experimental, it shall be disabled by default.
  • DIMM (Pro edition)/chip-level (Site Edition) error detection on limited number of hardware platforms. This includes mid-test error reporting, graphical UI summary report on test completion and per-DIMM/chip error count table in the HTML report.
  • Added new config file parameter, 'CPUMAP', to specify the DRAM chip labeling map. By default, DRAM chips are labeled consecutively starting from U0 (eg. U0, U1,…, U15)
Fixes/Enhancements
  • Log file name now includes the timestamp
  • Added new blacklist flag 'DISABLE_CPUINFO' for disabling CPU info collection
  • Fixed 'MAXCPUS' config file parameter not being applied
  • Fixed hammer test incorrectly running in single-sided mode in Free version
  • Fixed clock speed measurement failure for ARM chipsets due to cycle count register not being enabled
  • Fixed detection of MAC address used as unique ID for PXE boot
  • Added support for reporting IBECC errors
  • Fixed bug in reading ECC error count registers for various Intel/AMD Ryzen chipsets
  • Fixed reading ECC error status register for Intel Tiger Lake-H and Alder Lake chipsets
  • Fixed ECC detection on Intel Ice Lake-SP chipsets
  • Added ECC detection support for multi-socket Intel Ice Lake-SP chipsets
  • Fixed ECC support for Intel Rocket Lake chipset variant
  • Added ECC support for AMD Ryzen Zen 3 50h-5fh chipset
  • Fixed ECC support for AMD Ryzen Zen 2 chipsets with 2 memory channels
  • Fixed ECC error false positives on Intel Atom C2000 chipsets
  • Added support for retrieving Intel Ice Lake-SP CPU info
  • Added support for retrieving Intel Ice Lake-SP RAM SPD data
  • Added support for retrieving Intel Ice Lake-SP RAM temperature data
  • Added SMBus (SPD) support for Intel Alder Lake-P
  • Enable SMBus on Intel 801-based chipsets if disabled
  • Fixed detection of SPD modules on systems with > 8 SMBus controllers (eg. quad socket systems)
  • Fixed bug in mapping SPD module index to SMBIOS slot index
  • Fixed detection of SPD slot for systems with soldered and removable DIMMs
  • Fixed incorrect calculation of DDR5 transfer bandwidth
  • Fixed DDR5 memory type in SMBIOS not being correctly parsed
  • Fixed identification of data partition in USB flash drive
  • Create 'Benchmark' directory to store RAM benchmark results if it does not already exist
  • Updated blacklist

Version 9.4 (Build 1000)

Fixes/Enhancements
  • Added new config file parameter, 'MAXCPUS', for setting the maximum number of CPU logical cores used for testing. By default, this value is 256 (Pro Edition) and 16 (Free Version). This parameter can be set to a maximum value of 512.
  • Added new config file parameter, 'AUTOPROMPTFAIL', for specifying whether to display the test result and ask for user intervention on test failure, even when AUTOMODE is enabled
  • Added new config file naming convention allowing for separate config files depending on memory size: GB-mt86.cfg
  • Fixed memory size calculation to use rounding instead of truncation
  • Display PASS message box in yellow (instead of green) on test completion if corrected ECC errors were detected
  • Display error message if no valid SPD.spd file was found when SPDMATCH=1
  • Display error message if no SPD modules were detected when SPDMATCH=1
  • Display error message and exit MemTest86 when failing to measure CPU clock speed during startup
  • Updated XML message to include CPU info & SMBIOS info sent to PXE server/management console
  • Added ECC Support for Intel Tiger Lake H chipset
  • Added ECC Support for Intel Rocket Lake chipset
  • Added ECC Support for Intel Alder Lake chipset
  • Added ECC Support for Intel Ice Lake-SP chipset
  • Added support for retrieving CPU info for Intel Elkhart Lake chipset
  • Added support for retrieving DIMM temperatures (TSOD) for Intel Alder Lake chipset
  • Fixed issue with measuring ARM64 CPU clock speed due to CPU cycle counter (PMCCNTR) being disabled
  • Fixed HTML report to display error bit map in text when copying/pasting
  • Fixed Linux badram entries in HTML report to be page size aligned (4096 bytes)
  • Fixed parsing bug with SPD.spd file when whitespace appears at the end of each line
  • Fixed issues with displaying RAM SPD DDR5-specific info
  • Fixed support for limited number of command line parameters in Free version
  • Fixed bug in overflowing text in SPD info screen
  • Fixed REPORTNUMWARN config file parameter not being written when saving config file
  • Included Serva PXE server configuration file in Site Edition package
  • Updated blacklist with Dell Precision 7760 screen display issues

Version 9.3 (Build 1000)

Fixes/Enhancements
  • Support custom test definitions specified by a configuration file. A custom test definition consists of an existing test algorithm, specific test pattern, cache settings, and number of iterations. Custom test definitions are enabled by specifying the TESTCFGFILE parameter (Pro Edition only)
  • Fixed incorrectly formatted XML Status/TestResult files sent to PXE/TFTP server (Site Edition only)
  • Fixed incorrect reporting of error endianess for 128-bit test
  • Fixed bug in displaying/logging ECC error channel/slot number
  • Fixed report/log files not being saved correctly for non-standard USB flash drive installs
  • Improved responsiveness of pattern string updated on screen
  • Display row hammer warning, if applicable, in test completion popup message
  • Fixed ECC error reporting on AMD Ryzen chipsets to include channel/slot information
  • Fixed ECC error reporting on AMD Ryzen chipsets with 8 memory channels
  • Improved robustness of ECC error reporting for Intel Atom C2000 chipsets
  • Fixed retrieval of DDR4 SPD bytes on Intel Alder Lake chipsets
  • Added support for parsing DDR3 Module Manufacturer’s Specific Data
  • Updated blacklist with additional Surface Pro models with display issues

Version 9.2 (Build 2000)

Fixes/Enhancements
  • Added large PASS/FAIL block text to top-right corner of HTML report
  • Added visual representation of bit error mask to HTML report
  • Fixed missing timestamp for ECC errors in HTML report
  • Fixed incorrect version string indicating "V9.1" instead of "V9.2"

Memtest 86

Versienummer 10.0 build 1000
Releasestatus Final
Website PassMark Software
Download https://www.memtest86.com/download.htm
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

30-09-2022 • 12:53

30-09-2022 • 12:53

21

Bron: PassMark Software

Update-historie

06-'24 Memtest86 11.0 9
02-'24 Memtest86 10.7 5
09-'22 Memtest86 10.0 21
05-'21 Memtest86 9.1 11
11-'04 Memtest86 3.2 6

Memtest86

geen prijs bekend

3 van 5 sterren
Anoniem: 84997 30 september 2022 13:05
Even nieuwsgierig, heeft iemand hiermee wel eens defect geheugen gediagnosticeerd? Lang lang geleden deze tool wel eens gebruikt, maar heb zelf nog nooit geheugen problemen gehad (wat ik me iig kan herinneren ;)).
elmuerte @Anoniem: 8499730 september 2022 13:07
Jazeker, maar wel iets van 15 jaar geleden ofzo.
The Third Man @Anoniem: 8499730 september 2022 13:07
Voor mij vaste routine om defect geheugen RMA te kunnen sturen, met een screenshotje van memtest was er geen verdere discussie nodig.
pennywiser @Anoniem: 8499730 september 2022 13:07
Jazeker, en toen de Kingston levenslange garantie geclaimd :)

Maar het komt weinig voor inderdaad.
osmosis @Anoniem: 8499730 september 2022 13:08
Zelden in de afgelopen jaren.
Meestal als DDR3/4 de geest geeft is het overduidelijk en is testen niet eens nodig.
Heb maar 1x gehad dat een SODIMM DDR3 module eigenaardige fouten had enkel wanneer het warm liep. De enige keer dat ik memtest nodig had in de afgelopen 3 a 4 jaar
willemd @Anoniem: 8499730 september 2022 13:08
Ja hoor, een nieuwe build die instabiel was getest. Die gaf errors. Teruggestuurd naar de winkel, die bevestigden het defect en vervolgens nieuwe gekregen die probleemloos werkte.
Saph @Anoniem: 8499730 september 2022 13:16
Ja, in mijn vorige PC alleen was het niet erg duidelijk in welk module het defect zat. Heb toen op goed geluk 1 van de 4 eruit gehaald en sindsdien waren de blue screens verholpen.
UTMachine @Anoniem: 8499730 september 2022 13:27
Ik draai het bij elke build, gewoon voorkomen dat je rare dingen ziet als je het OS gaat installeren.
Klauwhamer @Anoniem: 8499730 september 2022 13:36
Yeah, één keer op een machine met die willekeurig onderuit ging.
Kek @Anoniem: 8499730 september 2022 13:45
jazeker, na een stel random crashes verdacht ik geheugen van corrupte bankjes, dit kwam met memtest direct naar voren, screenie gemaakt en gelijk RM gekregen.
mjansen2016 @Anoniem: 8499730 september 2022 13:48
Ooit(18 jaar geleden) gewerkt bij de Nederlandse vestiging een geheugenfabrikant. Alles wat ge-RMA'd werd in die tijd op de testbanken gelegd en kreeg een 10 passes in extended test. Slaagden ze(het meerendeel) werden ze opnieuw gestickered en gingen ze de RMA stock terug in, faalden ze gingen ze de defectenbakken in en als die bakken vol waren uiteindelijk terug naar Taiwan. Fysieke schade zagen we standaard door de vingers.

Iedereen kreeg sowieso standaard een andere DIMM teruggestuurd zodra zijn als RMA gemelde product binnenkwam.
leendt @Anoniem: 8499730 september 2022 13:53
Vooral bij DDR1 geheugen was t schering en inslag voor mij, veel (vooral Kingston) modules met defecten voorbij zien komen. Vaak 1 of 2 adressen die dan ook pas bovenkwamen na 2 of meer passes.

Recent had ik nog n laptop met DDR4 8+4GB in dual channel mode (ja dat kan). Het geheugen gaf fouten in die combinatiein die specifieke laptop, met alleen de 4gb of alleen de 8gb module ging het goed. Dat kan dus ook nog en verklaarde de sporadische bsod.

Ik test dus altijd even door. Ook bij wijzigen cpu/mb of aanpassen timings (xmp profiel kiezen bijvoorbeeld).
twiet @Anoniem: 8499730 september 2022 13:54
Net als de andere posters: een laptop van een collega deed af en toe op willekeurige momenten raar. Vastlopen, BSOD, reboots. Memtest gaf toen uitslutsel dat het geheugenbankje defect was.

In de 14 jaar dat ik nu Office IT doe, dit dus één keer gehad. De servers waar ik mee werk hebben ECC geheugen, die beginnen te mekkeren als ze ECC fouten hebben geconstateerd en dat maak ik regelmatig mee.
Rataplan_ @Anoniem: 8499730 september 2022 14:05
Zeker. Jaar terug een intel NUC die van tijd tot tijd gek deed. Na verschillende passes één rotte bit gevonden in één specifieke test. Toch maar mem gewisseld en nooit meer problemen gehad.
nhimf @Anoniem: 8499730 september 2022 14:08
Weinig. Thuis merk je meestal wel doordat je pc raar gaat doen. Op het werk is alles ECC dus dan begint het systeem vanzelf wel te bleren dat het stuk is.
Wat wij nog wel eens willen doen bij geheugen dat niet helemaal duidelijk stuk is deze tool gebruiken om proberen de ECC meldingen te triggeren. Effectief gewoon een soort geheugen load test. Maar eigenlijk dus nooit meer om te kijken of de tool zelf zegt of het geheugen defect is.
downtime @Anoniem: 8499730 september 2022 14:51
Ja. Wel eens gedaan. Ook wel eens een vals alarm gehad waar het RAM in orde was maar Memtest toch fouten liet zien. Maar aangezien Memtest heel veel fouten toonde en de machine wel stabiel was, heb ik het genegeerd. In de volgende versie van Memtest was het opgelost.
laracroftonline @Anoniem: 8499730 september 2022 13:06
Ik heb dat in een grijs ver verleden 😅
beerse
@Anoniem: 849972 oktober 2022 12:56
Hier in huis heb ik wat zitten hakken en zagen met oude laptops. Geheugen om prikken om tot genoeg geheugen in een laptop te komen. En dan gebruik maken van compatibiliteit tussen 2 versies dat dan toch net niet goed blijkt te werken.

Uiteindelijk toch tot een werkbare combinatie gekomen, getest met een memtest (gewoon die van de linux distributie die wel wilde booten).
jon_florijn 30 september 2022 13:18
Om memtest86 te testen heb ik al 's een aansteker bij een geheugenmodule gehouden tijdens de test. Spontaan kwamen er allerlei fouten in beeld. Dit is echter al zo'n 20 jaar geleden...
Anoniem: 84997 @jon_florijn30 september 2022 13:43
klinkt als een goede manier om weer te checken of memtest86 werkt ;) :D
Kek @jon_florijn30 september 2022 13:46
ik zou het niet bij nieuwe bankjes doen :P

