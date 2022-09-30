PassMark Software heeft versie 10.0 van Memtest86 uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan het interne geheugen aan een rigoureuze test worden onderworpen om zo eventuele problemen aan het licht te brengen. Memtest86 is in 1994 door Chris Bradly ontwikkeld en begin 2000 is de wellicht nog bekendere Memtest86+ als een fork ontstaan, wat nogal eens tot verwarring leidt. Sinds 2013 is het eigendom van PassMark Software en is het beschikbaar in een gratis en betaalde uitvoering. Hieronder is de changelog sinds versie 9.1 te vinden:

Version 10.0 (Build 1000) New Features Added new experimental memory test as Test 14 [DMA test]. This test exercises the disk controller's DMA hardware to perform memory access, bypassing the CPU. The motivation for this test came from discovering a defective RAM module that did not produce errors when accessed via the CPU, but failed when files were read from disk via DMA. As this test is experimental, it shall be disabled by default.

DIMM (Pro edition)/chip-level (Site Edition) error detection on limited number of hardware platforms. This includes mid-test error reporting, graphical UI summary report on test completion and per-DIMM/chip error count table in the HTML report.

Added new config file parameter, 'CPUMAP', to specify the DRAM chip labeling map. By default, DRAM chips are labeled consecutively starting from U0 (eg. U0, U1,…, U15) Fixes/Enhancements Log file name now includes the timestamp

Added new blacklist flag 'DISABLE_CPUINFO' for disabling CPU info collection

Fixed 'MAXCPUS' config file parameter not being applied

Fixed hammer test incorrectly running in single-sided mode in Free version

Fixed clock speed measurement failure for ARM chipsets due to cycle count register not being enabled

Fixed detection of MAC address used as unique ID for PXE boot

Added support for reporting IBECC errors

Fixed bug in reading ECC error count registers for various Intel/AMD Ryzen chipsets

Fixed reading ECC error status register for Intel Tiger Lake-H and Alder Lake chipsets

Fixed ECC detection on Intel Ice Lake-SP chipsets

Added ECC detection support for multi-socket Intel Ice Lake-SP chipsets

Fixed ECC support for Intel Rocket Lake chipset variant

Added ECC support for AMD Ryzen Zen 3 50h-5fh chipset

Fixed ECC support for AMD Ryzen Zen 2 chipsets with 2 memory channels

Fixed ECC error false positives on Intel Atom C2000 chipsets

Added support for retrieving Intel Ice Lake-SP CPU info

Added support for retrieving Intel Ice Lake-SP RAM SPD data

Added support for retrieving Intel Ice Lake-SP RAM temperature data

Added SMBus (SPD) support for Intel Alder Lake-P

Enable SMBus on Intel 801-based chipsets if disabled

Fixed detection of SPD modules on systems with > 8 SMBus controllers (eg. quad socket systems)

Fixed bug in mapping SPD module index to SMBIOS slot index

Fixed detection of SPD slot for systems with soldered and removable DIMMs

Fixed incorrect calculation of DDR5 transfer bandwidth

Fixed DDR5 memory type in SMBIOS not being correctly parsed

Fixed identification of data partition in USB flash drive

Create 'Benchmark' directory to store RAM benchmark results if it does not already exist

Updated blacklist Version 9.4 (Build 1000) Fixes/Enhancements Added new config file parameter, 'MAXCPUS', for setting the maximum number of CPU logical cores used for testing. By default, this value is 256 (Pro Edition) and 16 (Free Version). This parameter can be set to a maximum value of 512.

Added new config file parameter, 'AUTOPROMPTFAIL', for specifying whether to display the test result and ask for user intervention on test failure, even when AUTOMODE is enabled

Added new config file naming convention allowing for separate config files depending on memory size: GB-mt86.cfg

Fixed memory size calculation to use rounding instead of truncation

Display PASS message box in yellow (instead of green) on test completion if corrected ECC errors were detected

Display error message if no valid SPD.spd file was found when SPDMATCH=1

Display error message if no SPD modules were detected when SPDMATCH=1

Display error message and exit MemTest86 when failing to measure CPU clock speed during startup

Updated XML message to include CPU info & SMBIOS info sent to PXE server/management console

Added ECC Support for Intel Tiger Lake H chipset

Added ECC Support for Intel Rocket Lake chipset

Added ECC Support for Intel Alder Lake chipset

Added ECC Support for Intel Ice Lake-SP chipset

Added support for retrieving CPU info for Intel Elkhart Lake chipset

Added support for retrieving DIMM temperatures (TSOD) for Intel Alder Lake chipset

Fixed issue with measuring ARM64 CPU clock speed due to CPU cycle counter (PMCCNTR) being disabled

Fixed HTML report to display error bit map in text when copying/pasting

Fixed Linux badram entries in HTML report to be page size aligned (4096 bytes)

Fixed parsing bug with SPD.spd file when whitespace appears at the end of each line

Fixed issues with displaying RAM SPD DDR5-specific info

Fixed support for limited number of command line parameters in Free version

Fixed bug in overflowing text in SPD info screen

Fixed REPORTNUMWARN config file parameter not being written when saving config file

Included Serva PXE server configuration file in Site Edition package

Updated blacklist with Dell Precision 7760 screen display issues Version 9.3 (Build 1000) Fixes/Enhancements Support custom test definitions specified by a configuration file. A custom test definition consists of an existing test algorithm, specific test pattern, cache settings, and number of iterations. Custom test definitions are enabled by specifying the TESTCFGFILE parameter (Pro Edition only)

Fixed incorrectly formatted XML Status/TestResult files sent to PXE/TFTP server (Site Edition only)

Fixed incorrect reporting of error endianess for 128-bit test

Fixed bug in displaying/logging ECC error channel/slot number

Fixed report/log files not being saved correctly for non-standard USB flash drive installs

Improved responsiveness of pattern string updated on screen

Display row hammer warning, if applicable, in test completion popup message

Fixed ECC error reporting on AMD Ryzen chipsets to include channel/slot information

Fixed ECC error reporting on AMD Ryzen chipsets with 8 memory channels

Improved robustness of ECC error reporting for Intel Atom C2000 chipsets

Fixed retrieval of DDR4 SPD bytes on Intel Alder Lake chipsets

Added support for parsing DDR3 Module Manufacturer’s Specific Data

Updated blacklist with additional Surface Pro models with display issues Version 9.2 (Build 2000) Fixes/Enhancements Added large PASS/FAIL block text to top-right corner of HTML report

Added visual representation of bit error mask to HTML report

Fixed missing timestamp for ECC errors in HTML report

Fixed incorrect version string indicating "V9.1" instead of "V9.2"