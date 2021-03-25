Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 3.06 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de meest gangbare muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, mp4, wma, Vorbis-comments en Ape-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Changes:
- CDG files are now also moved and copied with corresponding MP3, WMA, and FLAC files. (#51944)
- Added option to disable auto-sizing of columns in search results list of tag sources and to preserve manually adjusted column widths. (#17966, #51840)
- Added Retry button to tag sources if no results were found for search criteria. (#51845)
- Added Retry button for error message when retrieving album metadata from tag sources (2nd step). (#17918)
- Added actions and tag sources to file list context menu. (#51896)
- Added `IfGreater` and `IfLess` to web sources framework. (#52080)
Fixed:
- Minor restructuring of file list context menu to separate Remove and Delete from each other. (#16741)
- Confirmation dialogs at pasting, cutting, and removing tags now use OK and Cancel buttons to allow for dismissal via Esc key. (#41495)
- Search query fields are now pre-filled with previous input when going back or retrying from tag sources. (#51845)
- Action groups dialog keyboard shortcut to disable all action groups is now Ctrl+D.
- Renamed Utils to Presets at action groups dialog and restructured the menu.
- Added means to prevent duplicate keyboard mnemonics in file list context menu. (#51896)
- Minimum system requirements are now Windows 7 and a processor with SSE2 instruction set.
Updated translation:
- Querying data from tag sources did not send default user agent string if UserAgent was not enabled in tag source. (#8995)
- Changes that only affected upper / lower case in Tag Panel fields were ignored (since v3.05d). (#52376)
- Undo did not undo last edit operation if text field had focus. (#15438)
- Applying presets at action groups dialog enabled all currently selected action groups.
- Suggest sorting of tag-sources result by length did only work if tag source provided lengths in seconds. (#48420)
- Regression where converter 'Text file - Tag' freezes application state (since v3.05a). (#51964)
- File list scrolls back to leftmost position after saving or undoing changes. (#17428)
- File list scrolls back to leftmost position when selecting multiple files in some cases. (#48411, #51675)
- Catalan
- Czech
- French
- Hebrew
- Italian
- Polish
- Portuguese-BR
- Slovak
- Spanish
- Turkish