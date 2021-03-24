Versie 4.3.4.1 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensourcetorrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

New: Add ability to prioritize selected items by shown file order

Allow tab to escape the text box in "Edit trackers" dialog

Support sub-sorting in Transferlist

Expose ToS setting from libtorrent

Improve tracker entries handling Fixed: Drop extension from generated content folder name

Change qBittorrent Updater window title

Validate HTTPS Tracker Certificate by default

Don't let "program update" dialog steal focus

Disable expand on double click in TorrentContentTreeView

Add hyperlink to Transifex on translator list

Enlarge "speed limit" icon slightly

Don't prevent system sleep due to errored torrents

Use stable sorting in transfer list

Allow "missing files" torrents to save more resume data

Restart "missing files" torrents after changing location

Show proper string when torrent availability is not available

Apply "Hide zero/infinity values" to "Time Active", "Down/Up Limit" and ETA columns

Fix potential out-of-bounds access

Make SpeedPlotView averager time aware

Add a 3-Hour graph

Add an option to disable icons in menus

Improve detection of filename extension of audio/video files

Various drawing improvements of progress bar

Properly stop torrent creation if aborted

Replace external program parameters in one step

Improve "save resume data" handling

Fix bad IPv6 address format for outgoingInterfaces WebUI: Properly decode strings

Accept "share limits" when adding torrent using WebAPI

Add seeding time to the active time column

Fix incorrect seeding time string in General tab

Allow 100 days in WebUI function "friendlyDuration"

Avoid decoding strings repeatedly RSS: Add category button on AutomatedRSSDownloader on GUI Windows: NSIS: Update Czech translation

NSIS: Update Portuguese BR translation

NSIS: Add Estonian translation

Allow change-case-only file renaming Linux: Systemd: wait for mounting of local filesystems Other: Raise minimum libtorrent version to 1.2.12

Raise minimum Qt version to 5.12