Versie 4.3.4.1 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensourcetorrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.
New:
Fixed:
- Add ability to prioritize selected items by shown file order
- Allow tab to escape the text box in "Edit trackers" dialog
- Support sub-sorting in Transferlist
- Expose ToS setting from libtorrent
- Improve tracker entries handling
WebUI:
- Drop extension from generated content folder name
- Change qBittorrent Updater window title
- Validate HTTPS Tracker Certificate by default
- Don't let "program update" dialog steal focus
- Disable expand on double click in TorrentContentTreeView
- Add hyperlink to Transifex on translator list
- Enlarge "speed limit" icon slightly
- Don't prevent system sleep due to errored torrents
- Use stable sorting in transfer list
- Allow "missing files" torrents to save more resume data
- Restart "missing files" torrents after changing location
- Show proper string when torrent availability is not available
- Apply "Hide zero/infinity values" to "Time Active", "Down/Up Limit" and ETA columns
- Fix potential out-of-bounds access
- Make SpeedPlotView averager time aware
- Add a 3-Hour graph
- Add an option to disable icons in menus
- Improve detection of filename extension of audio/video files
- Various drawing improvements of progress bar
- Properly stop torrent creation if aborted
- Replace external program parameters in one step
- Improve "save resume data" handling
- Fix bad IPv6 address format for outgoingInterfaces
RSS:
- Properly decode strings
- Accept "share limits" when adding torrent using WebAPI
- Add seeding time to the active time column
- Fix incorrect seeding time string in General tab
- Allow 100 days in WebUI function "friendlyDuration"
- Avoid decoding strings repeatedly
Windows:
- Add category button on AutomatedRSSDownloader on GUI
Linux:
- NSIS: Update Czech translation
- NSIS: Update Portuguese BR translation
- NSIS: Add Estonian translation
- Allow change-case-only file renaming
Other:
- Systemd: wait for mounting of local filesystems
- Raise minimum libtorrent version to 1.2.12
- Raise minimum Qt version to 5.12