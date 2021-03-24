Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: qBittorrent 4.3.4.1

qBittorrent logo (80 pix) Versie 4.3.4.1 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensourcetorrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. De changelog voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

New:
  • Add ability to prioritize selected items by shown file order
  • Allow tab to escape the text box in "Edit trackers" dialog
  • Support sub-sorting in Transferlist
  • Expose ToS setting from libtorrent
  • Improve tracker entries handling
Fixed:
  • Drop extension from generated content folder name
  • Change qBittorrent Updater window title
  • Validate HTTPS Tracker Certificate by default
  • Don't let "program update" dialog steal focus
  • Disable expand on double click in TorrentContentTreeView
  • Add hyperlink to Transifex on translator list
  • Enlarge "speed limit" icon slightly
  • Don't prevent system sleep due to errored torrents
  • Use stable sorting in transfer list
  • Allow "missing files" torrents to save more resume data
  • Restart "missing files" torrents after changing location
  • Show proper string when torrent availability is not available
  • Apply "Hide zero/infinity values" to "Time Active", "Down/Up Limit" and ETA columns
  • Fix potential out-of-bounds access
  • Make SpeedPlotView averager time aware
  • Add a 3-Hour graph
  • Add an option to disable icons in menus
  • Improve detection of filename extension of audio/video files
  • Various drawing improvements of progress bar
  • Properly stop torrent creation if aborted
  • Replace external program parameters in one step
  • Improve "save resume data" handling
  • Fix bad IPv6 address format for outgoingInterfaces
WebUI:
  • Properly decode strings
  • Accept "share limits" when adding torrent using WebAPI
  • Add seeding time to the active time column
  • Fix incorrect seeding time string in General tab
  • Allow 100 days in WebUI function "friendlyDuration"
  • Avoid decoding strings repeatedly
RSS:
  • Add category button on AutomatedRSSDownloader on GUI
Windows:
  • NSIS: Update Czech translation
  • NSIS: Update Portuguese BR translation
  • NSIS: Add Estonian translation
  • Allow change-case-only file renaming
Linux:
  • Systemd: wait for mounting of local filesystems
Other:
  • Raise minimum libtorrent version to 1.2.12
  • Raise minimum Qt version to 5.12

Versienummer 4.3.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website qBittorrent
Download https://www.qbittorrent.org/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 25,48MB
Licentietype GPL

+3Wody
24 maart 2021 18:14
Als je de Web UI gebruikt, installeer 4.3.4 dan niet, die is namelijk kapot. Zie ook https://www.qbittorrent.org/news.php
Auteur+1Drobanir
@Wody24 maart 2021 19:16
Ik heb een opmerking aan het artikel toegevoegd.
+1E Pericoloso
@Drobanir25 maart 2021 07:23
Je kunt reeds de verbeterde versie 4.3.4.1
downloaden langs "QBittorrent/Check for Updates".
+2AnonymousWP
24 maart 2021 19:29
Meer informatie over de "trojan detectie": https://github.com/qbittorrent/qBittorrent/issues/14489. Blijkt een false positive wat door Microsoft wordt veroorzaakt.
+1steveman
@AnonymousWP24 maart 2021 22:23
Ah vandaar, er werd hier flink tegen gestrubbeld.
+1Elzooi
24 maart 2021 18:28
Windows Defender gaf een melding van eerst unwanted software. Toen ik daar toestemming gaf kwam er een Trojan melding. Ik durf hem nu toch even niet te installeren en wacht wel even af of er iets mis is met de release. (of dat de definitie bestanden hem niet meer als verdacht markeren)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Elzooi op 24 maart 2021 18:29]

+1prodesk
@Elzooi24 maart 2021 18:42
Hier ook, zowel Defender als Chrome geven melding van een trojan
+2qbig1970
@prodesk25 maart 2021 01:32
ge-updatet via Patch My PC... nergens last van
0RoestVrijStaal
@Elzooi24 maart 2021 20:02
Dat probleem wordt vaker aangekaart. Gewoon whitelisten.

Microsoft is de politieke toer opgegaan door de reputatie van Bittorrent cliënts te besmeuren. Ze mankeert hen als Possibly Unwanted Application. Puur omdat het Bittorrent cliënten zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 24 maart 2021 20:06]

+1Bor

@RoestVrijStaal24 maart 2021 21:29
Dat is helemaal niet wat er aan de hand is. Er wordt een trojan geïdentificeerd, mogelijk een false positive. Er wordt geen PUA aangeduid deze keer.
+1Immanent Ike
24 maart 2021 18:04
Ik heb qbittorrent afgelopen week als uitzondering moeten toevoegen aan windows antivirus. Windows had het programma zonder melding in quarantaine geplaatst.
+1VirtualGuineaPig
@Immanent Ike24 maart 2021 19:09
Had ze/hij bij mij ook al twee weken geleden gedaan. MS denkt dat dit programma negatieve gevolgen heeft... Duh.


Detected: PUA:Win32/QBitTorrent
Status: Quarantined

Details: This program has potentially unwanted behavior

Dat is gewoon ellendig van MS. In Redmond wordt het bestempeld als een PUA: Possibly Unwanted Application. Dus gewoon omdat het QBitTorrent heet....

Was dus al bekend sinds 2 maart (https://www.reddit.com/r/...s_malware_by_microsoft/):

2 Mar 2021 — PUA:Win32/QBitTorrent. Detected by Microsoft Defender Antivirus. Aliases: No associated aliases. Summary. Windows Defender Antivirus

[Reactie gewijzigd door VirtualGuineaPig op 24 maart 2021 19:23]

0Pt4h
@Immanent Ike24 maart 2021 18:08
Ik deed net de update en daar probeerde Windows ook heel bijdehand ff tussen te springen. Ik "mocht" wel aangeven dat ik 't persé tóch wilde installen maar een ander zou daar makkelijk overheen kunnen kijken.
Ben ik echt niet blij mee zo'n groepje onbekenden wat zomaar eventjes wil dicteren wat IK met MIJN computer doe.
+1dasiro
@Pt4h24 maart 2021 18:40
da's enkel omdat ze niet de moeite doen om hun installer en certifcaten te laten controleren. Als je dit weet ivm open source stuff, dan is het geen probleem, maar als je een officiële installer denkt te gebruiken (bvb van adobe) en je krijgt deze melding, dan moet je toch eens eerst dubbelchecken of de source waar je hem vandaan hebt wel klopt met de publisher
+1-Z-
24 maart 2021 17:59
Om qBittorrent portable te maken doe je zo - https://github.com/qbitto.../How-to-use-portable-mode

En qbittorrent.pdb file is niet nodig, allen voor debugging
+1Jogai
24 maart 2021 19:09
Mooie web frontend: https://flood.js.org/
Makkelijk te draaien met een container: https://hotio.dev/containers/qflood/
0Jazco2nd

@Jogai25 maart 2021 09:02
Kan je dan niet net zo goed voor rtorrent+flood gaan?

Ik wil af van transmission, draai alles in Docker en heb gezocht maar het is mij niet duidelijk waarom de een voor qBittorrent en de ander voor rtorrent kiest, zeker omdat ze beide dezelfde mooie FloodUI webUI kunnen gebruiken.
0Jogai
@Jazco2nd25 maart 2021 13:36
Oh ja, ik draai ook (al best lang eigenlijk) rtorrent+flood, maar dan zou de reacie off topic zijn denk ik. Voor die combinatie is er ook een docker container: https://hotio.dev/containers/rflood/

Dan zal het weinig meer uitmaken wat je draait, want ze gebruiken allebei libtorrent.
+1Bartjan98
24 maart 2021 20:58
ik heb hem gedownload maar,
1 eerst de standaart melding van chrome dat het gevaarlijk is.
2 als ik dan toch door ga blokeerd windows hem.
3 ik unblock hem op windows maar dan als nog wordt ik geblokeerd met geen weg er meer omheen.
nou ik kan dus nu alleen nog een out of date versie gebruiken.
of jullie moeten een oplopssing weten
+1Vibonacci
24 maart 2021 21:35
Ik ben een grote fan van deze open source client. Heeft lekker doorgeborduurd op uTorrent toen dat bloatware werd.
Echter, valt me wel op dat ze laatste tijd vaak releases uitbrengen met breaking bugs en dat is een beetje jammer.
+1CreativeS
25 maart 2021 08:39
qBittorrent 4.3.4.1 laat zich bij negeren van de waarschuwingen nu wel installeren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CreativeS op 25 maart 2021 20:20]

+1prodesk
24 maart 2021 18:21
Google Chrome geeft een virusmelding

[Reactie gewijzigd door prodesk op 24 maart 2021 18:41]

+1dasiro
@prodesk24 maart 2021 18:41
gebruik deftige AV-software als je het niet vertrouwd
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

