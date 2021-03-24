Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Opera 75.0.3969.93

Opera browser 2015 logo (75 pix) Opera heeft versie 75 van zijn gelijknamige webbrowser uitgebracht. Opera maakt gebruik van de Blink-engine. Deze maakt deel uit van Chromium, dat onder meer ook door Google Chrome gebruikt wordt. Opera is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Daarnaast zijn er ook versies voor Android en iOS. In versie 75 is onder meer de mogelijkheid toegevoegd om sneltoetsen in te stellen voor functies zoals Flow, de Crypto Wallet en de Player. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Opera 75 brings easier access to top features

The Opera 75 update lets you set your own keyboard shortcuts for features like Flow, which connects your computer browser with Opera on iOS and Android. This connection is an end-to-end encrypted chat between all your devices for sending notes, images, links, files – all the things you don’t want to miss. You can also now create shortcuts to Opera’s built-in Crypto Wallet, as well as the Player feature – a gateway to all your favorites on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube Music.

To set custom keyboard shortcuts for your favorite features:

  1. Click the three-dot icon at the bottom of your sidebar
  2. Click the three-dot icon next to the feature and select Configure shortcuts
  3. Type your custom shortcut next to the feature

These changes, along with the other tweaks and fixes, are listed in the full changelog.

Happy browsing!

Versienummer 75.0.3969.93
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Fabrikant
Download https://blogs.opera.com/desktop/changelog-for-75/#3969.93
Licentietype Freeware

24-03-2021
24-03-2021 • 17:36

