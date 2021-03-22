GitLab kun je vergelijken met het bekendere GitHub, maar bevat een aantal subtiele verschillen. Het is een omgeving voor het beheren van Git-repositories on-premises. Het wordt uitgegeven onder de MIT Expat-licentie en ontwikkeld in Ruby on Rails. Het is beschikbaar in drie versies, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Community Edition en twee betaalde Premium en Ultimate edities, met meer functies die op grote bedrijven zijn gericht. De verschillende smaken worden op deze pagina uiteengezet. Het ontwikkelteam heeft GitLab 13.10 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

GitLab 13.10 released with Admin Mode and Vulnerability Management



GitLab 13.10 is now available! This month, we’ve focused on scalability and manageability across the product so you can iterate and innovate faster, with greater security and fewer headaches. 13.10 offers Admin Mode to protect your data from human error, Geo package integrity verification to improve Disaster Recovery, vulnerability management automation to apply efficiency and consistency to security processes, and—as always—a ton of fantastic contributions from the wider community. These are just a few of the 40+ new features and improvements in this release.



Scaling DevOps

Managing a growing DevOps org is challenging. GitLab 13.10 introduces several new features to automate routine tasks, boost your efficiency, and grow DevOps within the organization without losing control. Admin Mode protects sensitive operations and data from accidental errors by allowing administrators to toggle between admin and user privileges on the same account. We’ve leveled up support for DORA metrics, too, with a new API to track lead time for changes (via merge requests) on the project level, as well as Deployment Frequency metrics via API at the group level, so you can track and identify blockers across a portfolio of projects.



When issues do arise, we've added tools to help you integrate and manage alerts from multiple monitoring solutions. 13.10 also enhances disaster recovery (DR) for customers using GitLab Geo by automatically verifying the data integrity of replicated Package Registries and replicating group wikis. And finally, we're extremely excited to announce General Availability of GitLab Runner Operator on Red Hat OpenShift, bringing GitLab to even more platforms!



Scaling Vulnerability Management

In 13.10, our security team has focused on reducing the overhead of managing and sharing vulnerabilities. Bulk Status Updates allow security teams to modify the status of multiple vulnerabilities simultaneously. To help you identify and triage relevant information quickly, we've introduced clickable file and line number links in vulnerability reports that will deep-link you directly to relevant vulnerability details. We've also enhanced the interactivity of the vulnerability trends chart to make it easier to find and share information.



Wider community contribution highlights

Every month we receive hundreds of contributions from the wider community, and in addition to this month's MVP, we'd like to show our appreciation to a few of our many outstanding contributors.



Ongoing thanks to Yogi for dozens of contributions to 13.10, as well as months of amazingly consistent contributions and throughput. You are an example of iteration in action, and you continue to tackle challenges with boring solutions that deliver amazing results! Thank you, Daniel Schömer for your iterations toward a more consistent UX in project settings!

Thanks to Felix Haase for his work on cloning projects from within Visual Studio Code!

Thank you to @KevSlashNull for his work enabling one-click opening of projects in VS Code! GitLab is an Open DevOps Platform, and a huge reason for that is you. We're a community, and in 13.10 alone we enjoyed over 250 merged wider community contributions. Selecting one MVP wasn't easy; thank you all for your professionalism and hard work.



And so much more!

Some of our favorite quality of life improvements in 13.10 include: Dozens of quality of life usability improvements

Search for and autocomplete by full name in mentions in comments

Automatically retarget merge requests

Horizontal navigation for Value Stream Analytics Read on for more features, performance enhancements and changes! To preview what's coming in next month’s release, check out our Upcoming Releases page and our 13.11 release kickoff video.