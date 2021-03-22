Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: GitLab 13.10

GitLab logo (75 pix)GitLab kun je vergelijken met het bekendere GitHub, maar bevat een aantal subtiele verschillen. Het is een omgeving voor het beheren van Git-repositories on-premises. Het wordt uitgegeven onder de MIT Expat-licentie en ontwikkeld in Ruby on Rails. Het is beschikbaar in drie versies, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Community Edition en twee betaalde Premium en Ultimate edities, met meer functies die op grote bedrijven zijn gericht. De verschillende smaken worden op deze pagina uiteengezet. Het ontwikkelteam heeft GitLab 13.10 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

GitLab 13.10 released with Admin Mode and Vulnerability Management

GitLab 13.10 is now available! This month, we’ve focused on scalability and manageability across the product so you can iterate and innovate faster, with greater security and fewer headaches. 13.10 offers Admin Mode to protect your data from human error, Geo package integrity verification to improve Disaster Recovery, vulnerability management automation to apply efficiency and consistency to security processes, and—as always—a ton of fantastic contributions from the wider community. These are just a few of the 40+ new features and improvements in this release.

Scaling DevOps
Managing a growing DevOps org is challenging. GitLab 13.10 introduces several new features to automate routine tasks, boost your efficiency, and grow DevOps within the organization without losing control. Admin Mode protects sensitive operations and data from accidental errors by allowing administrators to toggle between admin and user privileges on the same account. We’ve leveled up support for DORA metrics, too, with a new API to track lead time for changes (via merge requests) on the project level, as well as Deployment Frequency metrics via API at the group level, so you can track and identify blockers across a portfolio of projects.

When issues do arise, we've added tools to help you integrate and manage alerts from multiple monitoring solutions. 13.10 also enhances disaster recovery (DR) for customers using GitLab Geo by automatically verifying the data integrity of replicated Package Registries and replicating group wikis. And finally, we're extremely excited to announce General Availability of GitLab Runner Operator on Red Hat OpenShift, bringing GitLab to even more platforms!

Scaling Vulnerability Management
In 13.10, our security team has focused on reducing the overhead of managing and sharing vulnerabilities. Bulk Status Updates allow security teams to modify the status of multiple vulnerabilities simultaneously. To help you identify and triage relevant information quickly, we've introduced clickable file and line number links in vulnerability reports that will deep-link you directly to relevant vulnerability details. We've also enhanced the interactivity of the vulnerability trends chart to make it easier to find and share information.

Wider community contribution highlights
Every month we receive hundreds of contributions from the wider community, and in addition to this month's MVP, we'd like to show our appreciation to a few of our many outstanding contributors.

Ongoing thanks to Yogi for dozens of contributions to 13.10, as well as months of amazingly consistent contributions and throughput. You are an example of iteration in action, and you continue to tackle challenges with boring solutions that deliver amazing results!
  • Thank you, Daniel Schömer for your iterations toward a more consistent UX in project settings!
  • Thanks to Felix Haase for his work on cloning projects from within Visual Studio Code!
  • Thank you to @KevSlashNull for his work enabling one-click opening of projects in VS Code!
GitLab is an Open DevOps Platform, and a huge reason for that is you. We're a community, and in 13.10 alone we enjoyed over 250 merged wider community contributions. Selecting one MVP wasn't easy; thank you all for your professionalism and hard work.

And so much more!
Some of our favorite quality of life improvements in 13.10 include:
  • Dozens of quality of life usability improvements
  • Search for and autocomplete by full name in mentions in comments
  • Automatically retarget merge requests
  • Horizontal navigation for Value Stream Analytics
Read on for more features, performance enhancements and changes! To preview what's coming in next month’s release, check out our Upcoming Releases page and our 13.11 release kickoff video.
Versienummer 13.10
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website GitLab
Download https://about.gitlab.com/downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 22-03-2021 16:2211

22-03-2021 • 16:22

11 Linkedin

Bron: GitLab

Update-historie

02-04 GitLab 14.9.2, 14.8.5, 14.7.7 en 14.6.7 0
08-12 GitLab 14.5.2, 14.4.4, en 14.3.6 0
23-08 GitLab 14.2 3
06-'21 GitLab 14.0.1 0
06-'21 GitLab 14.0 0
05-'21 GitLab 13.12 0
03-'21 GitLab 13.10 11
12-'19 GitLab 12.6 0
10-'19 GitLab 12.3.4 1
06-'19 GitLab 11.11.1 / 11.10.5 / 11.9.12 3
Meer historie

Lees meer

GitLab

geen prijs bekend

Development tools

Reacties (11)

-Moderatie-faq
-111011+13+20+30Ongemodereerd8
Wijzig sortering
+1alienfruit
22 maart 2021 20:46
Zelf snap ik niet echt hoe ze bepalen welke features in Premium en Ultimate gaan. Sommige dingen dat ik vind in elke CI zou moeten zitten moet je flink voor betalen (60$/gebruiker/maand extra) zoals UI integratie voor vulnerability en andere security gerelateerde functionaliteit. Het geeft een beetje idee dat GitLab veiligheid niet belangrijk vindt.

Het vervelende is als je vervolgens een merge request aanbied om deze betalende functionaliteit in de OOS te implementeren dan blokkeren ze het.

[Reactie gewijzigd door alienfruit op 22 maart 2021 20:47]

+1gekkie
@alienfruit22 maart 2021 21:09
Het zal financieel wel niet uit kunnen om alleen maar features betaald te maken die toch (bijna) niemand belangrijk acht.
+1Tubby
@alienfruit23 maart 2021 00:25
Wat je noemt is niet echt de hoofdfunctie van CI

Maar klopt ja; het is belangrijk en ja; het is geld waard en uiteindelijk moet gitlab ook ergens van betaald worden he :)

En als je het zelf kan bouwen kun je in ieder geval Gitlab zelf hosten en het dan daar implementeren, dus het is niet zo dat je niet de mogelijkheid krijgt als je wil knutselen.
0alienfruit
@Tubby23 maart 2021 04:17
Dus jij vind de inline code quality reports en security vuls widgets dat alleen in de duurste tier beschikbaar niet onderdeel van de CI/MR flow? Ik verwacht dat dit gewoon in de Premium variant zit ipv alleen Ultimate. Zelfs GitHub Enterprise met de prijs van Premium. Dat vind ik echt niet $60 x 12 = $720 per jaar per gebruiker extra waard? Het zit zelfs in de gratis variant van GitHub. Vooral na de recentste prijsverhoging.
0Tubby
@alienfruit23 maart 2021 08:27
ik vind wel dat het onderdeel kan zijn van de betere CI flow, echter is het hoofddoel Continuous Integration precies dat, compileren, testen en packagen.

Dat je dat testen op verschillende manieren kan invullen en daar ook verschillende kwaliteitsmetingen aan kan ophangen dat is punt 2, statische code analyses passen daar goed in maar zijn zeker niet voorwaardelijk.

Daarnaast is het verder ook gewoon een package deal, als dat van github beter is ga je daar de diensten afnemen :)

Wat ik overigens meer storend vind is dat alle users perse in dezelfde tier moeten zitten, ik zou het wel fijn vinden om verschillende tiers te kunnen combineren

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tubby op 23 maart 2021 08:30]

0elmuerte
@Tubby23 maart 2021 07:21
En als je het zelf kan bouwen kun je in ieder geval Gitlab zelf hosten en het dan daar implementeren, dus het is niet zo dat je niet de mogelijkheid krijgt als je wil knutselen.
Dat is dus een ramp. Dit is alleen mogelijk als je de source code wilt gaan hacken. In tegenstelling tot Github (of buildservers zoals Jenkins) heeft Gitlab geen mogelijkheid om de UI uit te breiden/te enrichen. Alle Gitlab integrations die doen dit doormiddel van aankloten in comments van een MR wat echt niet het beste resultaat heeft.
0alienfruit
@elmuerte23 maart 2021 12:56
Ja, ik zou graag zoiets willen zoals Github's Checks / Checksuites API. Erg leuk als je bots wil maken e.d.
0carlokok
@alienfruit23 maart 2021 10:16
Lastige is dat er niet echt iets is dat beter dan Gitlab (OSS) is.
0alienfruit
@carlokok23 maart 2021 12:59
Klopt, qua open-source oplossing is het een goede deal ;)
Carlo van de Elements compiler?

[Reactie gewijzigd door alienfruit op 23 maart 2021 13:05]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True