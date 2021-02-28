Er is een ontwikkelversie van Roundcube Webmail versie 1.5 uitgekomen. De voornaamste eigenschap van deze in php geschreven e-mailwebclient is dat Ajax-technologie wordt gebruikt om de gebruikersinterface te tonen, wat een moderne en vlotte indruk geeft. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en smtp-delivery status-notificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor imap-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. De release notes voor voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.:
Roundcube 1.5 beta released
We proudly announce the beta release for the next major version 1.5 of Roundcube webmail. With this milestone we introduce new features and long-awaited improvements. The most noteworthy additions are:
- PHP 8.0 support
- OAuth2/XOauth support
- Dark mode for Elastic skin
- Collected recipients and trusted senders
- Moving recipients between inputs with drag & drop
- Full unicode support with MySQL database
- Cache refactoring
Adding support for PHP 8 required some deep refactoring of the Roundcube codebase which started with early PHP 5 versions. However, this refactoring also was a bit of a cleaning procedure and resulted in more testable components.
In case you’re running Roundcube directly from source or if you’re not using the complete package, you need to install 3rd party javascript modules using the
bin/install-jsdeps.shscript. With this release the toolchain required to build a functional package has changed a bit:
-
bin/jsshrink.sh: replaced
google-closure-compilerwith UglifyJS
-
bin/cssshrink.sh: replaced
yuicompressorwith
csso
- Elastic theme: require
lessc>= 2.5.2 (and add support for v4) with
less-plugin-clean-css
See the full changelog in the release notes on the Github download page.
This is a beta release and we recommend to test it on a separate environment. And don’t forget to backup your data before installing it.