Software-update: RoundCube Webmail 1.5 bèta

RoundCube Webmail logo (79 pix) Er is een ontwikkelversie van Roundcube Webmail versie 1.5 uitgekomen. De voornaamste eigenschap van deze in php geschreven e-mailwebclient is dat Ajax-technologie wordt gebruikt om de gebruikersinterface te tonen, wat een moderne en vlotte indruk geeft. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en smtp-delivery status-notificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor imap-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. De release notes voor voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.:

Roundcube 1.5 beta released

We proudly announce the beta release for the next major version 1.5 of Roundcube webmail. With this milestone we introduce new features and long-awaited improvements. The most noteworthy additions are:

  • PHP 8.0 support
  • OAuth2/XOauth support
  • Dark mode for Elastic skin
  • Collected recipients and trusted senders
  • Moving recipients between inputs with drag & drop
  • Full unicode support with MySQL database
  • Cache refactoring

Adding support for PHP 8 required some deep refactoring of the Roundcube codebase which started with early PHP 5 versions. However, this refactoring also was a bit of a cleaning procedure and resulted in more testable components.

In case you’re running Roundcube directly from source or if you’re not using the complete package, you need to install 3rd party javascript modules using the bin/install-jsdeps.sh script. With this release the toolchain required to build a functional package has changed a bit:

  • bin/jsshrink.sh: replaced google-closure-compiler with UglifyJS
  • bin/cssshrink.sh: replaced yuicompressor with csso
  • Elastic theme: require lessc >= 2.5.2 (and add support for v4) with less-plugin-clean-css

See the full changelog in the release notes on the Github download page.

This is a beta release and we recommend to test it on a separate environment. And don’t forget to backup your data before installing it.

RoundCube Webmail

Versienummer 1.5 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website RoundCube
Download https://roundcube.net/download/
Bestandsgrootte 7,22MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

28-02-2021 • 18:49

28-02-2021 • 18:49

13 Linkedin

Bron: RoundCube

Reacties (13)

+1heincampmans
28 februari 2021 22:22
Ik gebruik al jaren met veel plezier Roundcube. Volgens mij worden contactpersonen niet automatisch gesynchroniseerd met Thunderbird of Outlook. Correct me if I'm wrong. Het is ooit gelukt contact synchronisatie op te zetten via webDAV, maar met een betaalde plugin. Het is fijn om meerdere verzend adressen te gebruiken, en inkomende mails conditioneel te filteren met de zeef. Ik kan iedereen aanraden het te gebruiken icm directadmin. Standaard stond de url donein.ext/webmail op roundcube, maar deze werd niet standaard op https gezet. Volgens mij is dat een kleinigheid om automatisch in de software te implementeren. Als eet en ssl certificaat beschikbaar is natuurlijk. Mocht iemand een goede oplossing weten voor contact synchronisatie met roundcube, dan hoor ik het graag.
+13dmaster
@heincampmans28 februari 2021 23:04
Roundcube heeft een CardDAV plugin. Die kan je gebruiken om bv. je contacten te syncen met een nextcloud server of andere server die CardDAV kan babbelen. Zo heb ik het iig geregeld voor mijn 'privecloud'.
+1Tazzios
@3dmaster1 maart 2021 08:23
Indien je nextcloud toch al je hebt draaien zou ik eerder de rainloop app installeren. Dan is alles mooi geïntegreerd.

De standaard nextcloud mail app vind ik persoonlijk maar niets.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Tazzios op 1 maart 2021 08:24]

0beerse
@heincampmans1 maart 2021 15:15
Binnen Thunderbird heb ik ook jaren gezocht naar een manier om de contacten te synchroniseren. Op dit moment heb ik CardBook geïnstalleerd binnen ThunderBird en daarmee kunnen de meeeste carddav systemen worden gebruikt en bediend.

Nu voor mij nog het monnikenwerk om alle adressen op te lijnen. Maar ik kan nu wel met 1 interface overal bij.
+1Streamert
28 februari 2021 19:28
Nog steeds de beste open source web emailclient die er is.
+1michielRB
@Streamert28 februari 2021 22:05
Ik gebruik SOGo als webclient. Dat geeft net wat meer mogelijkheden dan 'alleen maar' email.
0A_K
@Streamert28 februari 2021 22:01
Kopano als je het mij vraagt.
+1Zeebaard
28 februari 2021 19:32
Een hele fijne webmail client, ik host die al jaren voor mijn eigen domeinen. Als ik mij niet vergis heeft Xs4all nog bijdragen aan het project geleverd. Toch zijn zij naar iets anders overgestapt. Iemand enig idee waarom?
+1bdbfz
@Zeebaard28 februari 2021 19:39
Ze gebruiken de App Suite van Open Xchange zoprecies: https://www.open-xchange.com/products/ox-app-suite/ . Voor de commerciële support misschien? Ik zie dat OX ook commerciële oplossingen rond Dovecot en PowerDNS levert.
+1jorikc
28 februari 2021 20:16
Soverin (en dus ook Freedom Internet) gebruikt deze cliënt ook/nu wel.
+1Maverick2001
28 februari 2021 20:20
Heel erg prettige cliënt die wat mij betreft het dichts bij een desktop app komt. Vroeger veel horde gebruikt maar dat ziet er een stuk minder overzichtelijk en vlot uit.
+1markimarc
28 februari 2021 22:01
Jammer dat er nooit iets is geworden van Roundcube Next. Dit zou echt een geweldige aanvulling zijn.
+1ddkiller0900
28 februari 2021 22:06
Ik maak gebruik van Sogo. Ook wel een mooie client. Voorheen steeds gebruik gemaakt van Roundcube, maar de mogelijkheden waren wat beperkt. Nu is Sogo ook wat uitgebreider en niet 1 op 1 te vergelijken.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

