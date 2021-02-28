Er is een ontwikkelversie van Roundcube Webmail versie 1.5 uitgekomen. De voornaamste eigenschap van deze in php geschreven e-mailwebclient is dat Ajax-technologie wordt gebruikt om de gebruikersinterface te tonen, wat een moderne en vlotte indruk geeft. Roundcube Webmail heeft onder andere ondersteuning voor gedeelde mappen en namespaces, internationalized domain names en smtp-delivery status-notificaties. Daarnaast is de gebruikersinterface voor imap-mappen aangepast om zo meer ruimte te bieden voor extensies en plug-ins. De release notes voor voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.:

We proudly announce the beta release for the next major version 1.5 of Roundcube webmail. With this milestone we introduce new features and long-awaited improvements. The most noteworthy additions are:

PHP 8.0 support

OAuth2/XOauth support

Dark mode for Elastic skin

Collected recipients and trusted senders

Moving recipients between inputs with drag & drop

Full unicode support with MySQL database

Cache refactoring

Adding support for PHP 8 required some deep refactoring of the Roundcube codebase which started with early PHP 5 versions. However, this refactoring also was a bit of a cleaning procedure and resulted in more testable components.

In case you’re running Roundcube directly from source or if you’re not using the complete package, you need to install 3rd party javascript modules using the bin/install-jsdeps.sh script. With this release the toolchain required to build a functional package has changed a bit:

bin/jsshrink.sh : replaced google-closure-compiler with UglifyJS

: replaced with UglifyJS bin/cssshrink.sh : replaced yuicompressor with csso

: replaced with Elastic theme: require lessc >= 2.5.2 (and add support for v4) with less-plugin-clean-css

See the full changelog in the release notes on the Github download page.

This is a beta release and we recommend to test it on a separate environment. And don’t forget to backup your data before installing it.