Software-update: Shotcut 21.02.27

Shotcut logo (80 pix) Shotcut is een uitgebreid opensource- en cross-platform videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het maakt gebruik van FFmpeg en heeft daardoor ondersteuning voor de gangbaarste formaten audio en video. De bestanden worden niet geïmporteerd, maar worden in hun originele formaat bewerkt. Het kan overweg met verschillende sporen en binnen een project kan er een mix van formaten en resoluties worden gebruikt. Versie 21.02.27 van Shotcut is uitgekomen en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New
  • Added a file naming dialog for Export > From > Each Playlist Item > Export File.
  • Added the ability to repair a near future version project file.
  • (Version 21.04 is expected to change the project file in a manner incompatible with previous versions.)
  • Added an error dialog when trying to open a far future version project file.
Changes
  • Upgraded JACK audio library on Windows to version 1.9.17.
Fixes
  • Fixed a possible crash using a PNG with alpha channel (transparency) especially with a Size, Position & Rotate filter (broke in version 20.06).
  • Fixed seeking video in some files particularly AVCHD (broke in v21.01).
  • Fixed changing Properties > Video > Color Range does not work (broke in v21.01).
  • Fixed selecting text with the mouse in various filter numeric fields (broke in v21.01).
  • Fixed difficult to enter some numbers in various filter numeric fields (broke in v21.01).
  • Fixed unable to make tracks as short as before (broke in v21.01).
  • Fixed time bar in Timeline & Keyframes hidden on vertical scroll and not clickable (broke in v21.01).
  • Fixed scroll bars in Timeline & Keyframes may clash with clips or keyframes making them difficult to use (regression in v21.01).
  • Fixed keyframes disappear when changing selected clips on various filters (broke in v21.01):
    • Gain/Volume
    • Pan
    • Pitch
    • Saturation
  • Fixed appending to the timeline may change the current track.
  • Fixed Properties > Extract sub-clip on a file with cover art.
  • Fixed File > Export Frame on a clip with a Text: Rich filter.
  • Fixed toggle Properties > Image sequence may deadlock on high frame rate video mode or break playback.
  • Fixed Timeline > Merge with next clip may move other clips on the track.
  • Fixed undo a trim in point on Timeline may shift other clips on the track.
  • Fixed undo after trim in point to create a 1 frame transition may delete the clip.
  • Fixed right-click in Playlist icons view mode breaks multiple selection on Windows.
  • Fixed Properties > Convert after Timeline > Detach Audio makes video black.
  • Fixed some keyboard shortcuts may be broken when not using Settings > Language > English (United States).
  • Fixed possible crash on Windows due to not loading the packaged DLL over one in a system folder or in %PATH%.
  • Fixed a crash when selecting a missing video clip.
  • Fixed unicode in Text: Rich > Save As followed by Open.

Shotcut screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 21.02.27
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Shotcut
Download https://www.shotcut.org/download/
Bestandsgrootte 79,40MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Shotcut

Reacties (3)

+1Uruk-Hai

28 februari 2021 12:14
Als Davinci Resolve niet bestaan had dan zou ik nu of met Shotcut of KDenlive werken.

Ik heb Openshot en Shotcut kort met elkaar vergeleken en ik vond Shotcut beter.

Een van de dingen die ik niet lekker vond werken in Openshot en wel in Shotcut is het laten in en out faden van een overlay.

Iets anders dat mij gelijk negatief opviel is de zeer beperkte ondersteuning van titels in Openshot. Openshot wil dat je voor geanimeerde titels naar Blender grijpt en in Shotcut kan dat gewoon zonder extra software, zoals je van een video editor verwacht. In Shotcut kun je verder speciale soorten titels specificeren, zoals de weergave van frames als getallen in beeld of een secondenteller in beeld. Dat laatste zou handig kunnen zijn voor onderwijsdoeleinden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 28 februari 2021 12:18]

+1basa
@Uruk-Hai28 februari 2021 13:11
Bij welke software kan je eenvoudig bv. voor gemaakte titels invoegen? Ik werk in het onderwijs en hebben steeds meer nood om
snel eenvoudige filmpjes maken.
Mogelijkheden moeten niet spectaculair zijn.
Leuke ingebakken effecten, aftiteling en eventueel green screen opties...
Welke software kan je het beste aanraden?
+1Uruk-Hai

@basa28 februari 2021 13:49
Shotcut is goed genoeg om mee te beginnen.

Als je leerlingen videobewerken eenmaal echt leuk blijken te vinden kun je ze daarna laten overstappen op Davinci Resolve. Dat is professioneler, maar de drempel is ook iets hoger.

Hier heb je een leuke playlist met super korte tutorials voor Shotcut.

