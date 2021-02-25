Kali Linux is een penetration testing suite en maakt op de achtergrond gebruik van Debian. Het kan draaien als een live image, maar kan natuurlijk ook gewoon geïnstalleerd worden op aanwezige opslagmedia. Het wordt geleverd met een uitgebreide verzameling applicaties, zoals Armitage, nmap, Wireshark, John the Ripper, Aircrack-ng en Burp Suite. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars bij Offensive Security hebben versie 2021.1 van Kali Linux vrijgegeven en de release notes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The summary of the changelog since the 2020.4 release from November 2020 is:

Xfce 4.16 - Our preferred and current default desktop environment has been updated and tweaked

KDE 5.20 - Plasma also received a version bump

Terminals - mate-terminal , terminator and tilix all had various work carried out on them

Command Not Found - A helping hand to say if a program needs to be installed

Partnership with more tool authors - BC Security & Joohoi have been producing great tools and we want to support them

New tools & updates - Multiple new tools have been added to Kali and are ready for you

Kali NetHunter - New BusyBox & Rucky version, and boot-animation

Kali ARM - Preliminary support for Parallels on Apple Silicon (Apple M1) & Raspberry Pi 400 (WiFi Support)

The Kali project itself also has a couple different changes: