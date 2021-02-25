Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Kali Linux 2021.1

Kali Linux logo (79 pix) Kali Linux is een penetration testing suite en maakt op de achtergrond gebruik van Debian. Het kan draaien als een live image, maar kan natuurlijk ook gewoon geïnstalleerd worden op aanwezige opslagmedia. Het wordt geleverd met een uitgebreide verzameling applicaties, zoals Armitage, nmap, Wireshark, John the Ripper, Aircrack-ng en Burp Suite. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars bij Offensive Security hebben versie 2021.1 van Kali Linux vrijgegeven en de release notes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

The summary of the changelog since the 2020.4 release from November 2020 is:

  • Xfce 4.16 - Our preferred and current default desktop environment has been updated and tweaked
  • KDE 5.20 - Plasma also received a version bump
  • Terminals - mate-terminal, terminator and tilix all had various work carried out on them
  • Command Not Found - A helping hand to say if a program needs to be installed
  • Partnership with more tool authors - BC Security & Joohoi have been producing great tools and we want to support them
  • New tools & updates - Multiple new tools have been added to Kali and are ready for you
  • Kali NetHunter - New BusyBox & Rucky version, and boot-animation
  • Kali ARM - Preliminary support for Parallels on Apple Silicon (Apple M1) & Raspberry Pi 400 (WiFi Support)

The Kali project itself also has a couple different changes:

  • New Kali website - You may have noticed a few things looking different
  • Kali newsletter - Rather than you coming to us for updates, we can push them to your inbox

Kali Linux

Versienummer 2021.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Kali Linux
Download https://www.kali.org/downloads/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Kali Linux

