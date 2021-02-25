Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: DaVinci Resolve 17.0

DaVinci Resolve logo (79 pix)Blackmagic Design heeft na bètareleases nu de final release van DaVinci Resolve versie 17 uitgebracht. DaVinci Resolve is een videobewerkingsprogramma voor Windows, macOS en Linux. Het is beschikbaar in de gratis DaVinci Resolve-uitvoering en de betaalde DaVinci Resolve Studio, die over extra functionaliteit beschikt, zoals de mogelijkheid om in hogere resoluties en frames per second te werken en de mogelijkheid om van extra grafische processoren en OpenFX-plug-ins gebruik te maken. Hieronder is de lange lijst met veranderingen en verbeteringen die we in versie 17 kunnen aantreffen:

Color
  • DaVinci Resolve Advanced Panel keycaps kit and new optimized menus.
  • RCM2 with improved color tagging and smooth tone and gamut mapping.
  • HDR perceptually accurate primary grading tools with tonal range control.
  • Color warper to qualify and change hue vs saturation and luma vs chroma.
  • Magic mask using the DaVinci neural engine generates tracking masks.
  • Redesigned primary interface to show all controls concurrently.
  • Grading tools are colorspace aware in color managed timelines.
  • Support for user selectable colorspace and gamma for HDR grading tools.
  • Support for timeline clips to bypass color management.
  • Support for sat vs lum mode in the curve tool.
  • Support for generating a 17-point cube 3D LUT.
  • Support for LUTs designed for video range.
  • Support for saving smart filters to be shown in all projects.
  • Support for smart filters for marker keywords added to timeline clips.
  • Support for diagonal, venetian blinds and checkerboard reference wipes.
  • Support to set input colorspace, gamma and IDT on preconform timelines.
  • Support for a pop-out floating window for the curves panel.
  • Support for fast review from the playback menu on the color page.
  • Support for a 3x3 grid view and multiple GPU scopes of the same type.
  • Support for a floating video scopes window in dual screen layouts.
  • Improved scaling and style options for waveforms and vectorscopes.
  • Support for processing the timeline node graph in nested timelines.
  • Improved handling of alpha channel scaling in ACES and RCM workflows.
  • Support for loading IDTs and ODTs as a DCTL file or ACES RRT.
  • Support for non-parametric DCTL IDT and ODT formats.
  • Support for defining LUTs inside a DCTL file.
  • Support for multiple simultaneous client connections in remote grading.
  • Support for advanced and mini panels networking for remote grading.
  • Support for a split screen playhead viewing mode.
  • Support for improved split screen layouts.
  • Support for converting in-out ranges to duration markers.
  • Improved behavior when drawing bezier power windows using a mouse.
  • Option for a more serial node numbering for the node graph.
  • Support for dragging stills to the viewer or node graph to apply grade.
  • Copying grades and nodes in the Color page is now focus-based.
  • Option to use a Rec.2020 matrix for 4:2:2 video monitoring.
Resolve FX
  • Resolve FX Smear frame blending for motion blur and other effects.
  • Resolve FX Motion Trails temporal motion blur, object trails, disco effects.
  • Resolve FX Transform clip moving, stretching and rotation with motion blur.
  • Resolve FX False Color overlays replicating camera HUDs and other looks.
  • Resolve FX Texture Pop for fine image detail and contrast control.
  • Resolve FX Detail Recovery for detail and grain recovery.
  • Resolve FX Noise Reduction native noise reduction tools as Resolve FX.
  • Resolve FX Video Collage to quickly position a stack of clips into a grid.
  • Resolve FX Luma, HSL and 3D native keying tools as Resolve FX.
  • Improved Resolve FX Film Grain with new optimized mode.
  • Improved Resolve FX Dead Pixel Fixer with freehand fill, softness etc.
  • Improved Resolve FX Dust Buster with shape drawing, clone fixes etc.
  • Improved Resolve FX Object Removal for scene mode, adaptive blending.
  • Improved Resolve FX Blur defaults for directional, radial and zoom blurs.
  • Improved Resolve FX Tilt Shift with alpha channel support for depth masks.
Audio
  • Support for the Fairlight Mini Console.
  • Fairlight Audio Core to natively CPU process up to 2000 audio tracks.
  • FlexBus routing system to permit bus to bus routing and mixing.
  • ADM import, playback and export of Dolby Atmos IMF IAB masters.
  • Fairlight FX Surround Analyzer meters.
  • Full implementation of the 9.1.6 and 22.2 surround sound bus formats.
  • Native support for 44.1 KHz sample rate audio clips and instruments.
  • Analyzing and navigating to audio transients in a track.
  • Offline clip-based audio loudness analyzer.
  • Selection of absolute or relative scales and loudness meter dialog gating.
  • Support for Netflix loudness standards in the Fairlight loudness analyzer.
  • Pro Tools keyboard customization preset.
  • Full range of video controls in the new unified and tabbed inspector.
  • Updated editing, range and selection behavior in edit selection mode.
  • Support for importing AES31 audio timelines.
  • Support for pre-viewing video when sliding clips, markers and ranges.
  • Support for reversing audio clips.
  • Support for flattening audio track layers.
  • Support to have automation following clip edit changes.
  • Support for saving, recalling, creating timelines via configuration presets.
  • Support for editing linked clips.
  • Support for marquee selection of multiple mixer tracks.
  • Support for changing the track type of multiple selected tracks.
  • Support to directly edit in the mixer track and VCA group names.
  • Support for deleting multiple empty tracks from the track header.
  • Support for deleting marked extents on selected tracks.
  • Support for per-timeline views, selections, range and playhead location.
  • Support for changing clip gain using shortcuts.
  • Improved clip gain with change tooltips and fine control using shift.
  • Support for bouncing linked groups to a multi channel file.
  • Support for quick export from the Fairlight page.
  • Support for track record, mute, solo, arm control in the application menu.
  • Support for viewer to be off, floating, docked or full screen.
  • Support for toggling interface between normal and cinema viewer mode.
  • Support for monitoring volume dB level tooltip.
  • Support for selecting multiple monitor sources from Fairlight audio editors.
  • Support for pre & post roll control from the Fairlight audio editors.
  • Support for selection of Fairlight Audio Interface phantom power, gain etc.
  • Improved waveform display when zooming into a clip waveform.
  • Improved metering displays for timelines with lots of audio tracks.
  • Improved keyboard mappings for edit selection mode.
  • Improved MPEG-H workflow and export support.
Cut
  • Support for the DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor.
  • Full featured unified inspector with tabs and keyframe control.
  • File tab in the inspector with camera raw settings and clip metadata.
  • Media pool clip properties can now be viewed and edited in the inspector.
  • Media pool slate and sort view with grouping based on clip metadata.
  • Audio trim on the viewer and timeline.
  • Live scrubbing previews for effects library transitions, titles and effects.
  • Support for a new relink icon and dialog in the cut page.
  • Support quickly switching source tape bins from the media pool.
  • Support for showing the media pool in a flattened view.
  • Playhead indicators for distance to adjacent edits when using sync bins.
  • Support for a change duration dialog with presets in the cut page.
  • Support for entering the clip duration in the viewer duration field.
  • Support for navigating edit points and markers in the cut page.
  • Support for a thumbnail view in the effects library.
  • Support for a full screen preview icon on the viewer.
  • Support for selecting safe area guides and aspect ratios on the cut page.
  • Support for a cinema viewer with sync bin multi-views.
  • Support for switching timelines in the viewer.
  • Support for importing frame sequences as individual still images.
  • Improved markers entry using the DaVinci Resolve Editor keyboard.
Edit
  • Full featured unified inspector with tabs and keyframe control.
  • File tab in the inspector with camera raw settings and clip metadata.
  • Media pool clip properties can now be viewed and edited in the inspector.
  • Significantly improved DaVinci neural engine deinterlacing quality option.
  • Significantly improved processing of interlaced timelines and deliveries.
  • Real time removal of 3:2 pull down.
  • Scene cut detection directly on the timeline using DaVinci neural engine.
  • Automatically framing shots based on content using DaVinci neural engine.
  • Quick and clean chroma keying with Resolve FX Luma, HSL and 3D Keyer.
  • Resolve FX Video Collage for multiple source picture in picture grid.
  • Burn away transition with options to control burning, melting and shriveling.
  • Sync of multiple audio clips to a single video clip.
  • Aligning edits on the timeline using waveform or timecode matching.
  • Importing BorisFX Continuum plugins, transitions etc. from AAFs.
  • Live scrubbing previews for effects library transitions, titles and effects.
  • Media pool slate and sort view with grouping based on clip metadata.
  • Deleting gaps based on clip selection, ranges or the whole timeline.
  • Support for rendering sections of the timeline in place with effects baked in.
  • Support for motion blur controls for motion based video transitions.
  • Support for dragging effects directly into the inspector.
  • Support for conversion of basic transitions into Fusion transitions.
  • Support for timeline compositing using Resolve FX & OpenFX alpha.
  • Support to retain image position in the crop section of the inspector.
  • Support to navigate the timeline with arrow keys without affecting selection.
  • Support to change clip selection using arrow keys and command modifier.
  • Support for a thumbnail view in the effects library.
  • Support for sorting timelines alphabetically, creation date or recent use.
  • Support for disabling timelines within the media pool.
  • Improved timecode entry with multiple modes and dedicated action.
  • Support for copy paste of timecode or frame in viewers based on mode.
  • Support for compositing using track mattes or external alpha.
  • Support for Fusion effect templates in the edit page.
  • Support for viewer overlays for Fusion templates and titles.
  • Support to save and show smart bins in all projects.
  • Support for creating multiple multicam clips by splitting at gaps.
  • Support for compound clip or timeline conversion into multicam clips.
  • Support to optionally zoom timeline at the cursor or the playhead.
  • Support for a fast play review from the playback menu.
  • Support for hovering on title font names to preview on viewer.
  • Support for monitoring HDR and SDR outputs for Dolby Vision projects.
  • Support for monitoring stereoscopic 3D timelines.
  • Support for creating DCTL based transitions.
  • Support for importing EDL, XML etc. without media to empty media pool.
  • Support for floating video scopes in media view in a dual monitor mode.
  • Support for closing take selector or retime using escape.
  • Support for creating a new timeline using an IMF composition playlist.
  • Improved behavior when switching between clip and edit point selections.
  • Improved waveform syncing when creating multicams or aligning clips.
  • Improved track compositing when the media doesn't cover the full canvas.
  • Support for independent track height and view mode options.
Fusion
  • Audio playback along with waveform display in the keyframes panel.
  • Viewing and editing clip and timeline markers in the keyframes panel.
  • Resolve FX Dead Pixel Fixer, DCTL and Patch Replacer.
  • Support for bookmarks to switch between different views in the node editor.
  • Anim curves modifier for convenient easing and shaping of animations.
  • Support for user customization of the Fusion toolbar above the node editor.
  • Support for auto creating a composition when adding tools or media.
  • Support for additional dual screen layouts.
  • Support for full featured unified inspector with tabs and keyframe control.
  • Initial support for a GPU accelerated 2D shapes toolkit for motion graphics.
  • Improved optical flow behavior.
  • Improved handling of SVG images in Fusion.
Workflow Integrations
  • Open toolkit to create DaVinci Resolve Studio workflow integration plugins.
Codecs
  • Directly uploading to Twitter from within DaVinci Resolve.
  • Per frame metadata from Blackmagic RAW clips.
  • Per frame metadata from ARRI, RED, Canon and Sony cameras.
  • Decoding and rendering per-frame EXR metadata.
  • Updated metadata support for Sony MXF clips.
  • Open plugin SDK toolkit for encoder developers.
  • Growing file support in the media pool.
  • Decoding QuickTime PNG clips.
  • Decoding uncompressed RGB 8-bit and YUV 10-bit AVI clips.
  • Decoding spanned Panasonic 8K SHV clips.
  • Decoding and encoding GoPro CineForm clips with non multiple of 16 res.
  • Decoding and encoding mp3 audio in Linux.
  • Decoding and encoding high-throughput JPEG 2000 (HTJ2K).
  • Bypass re-encodes for supported JPEG 2000 profiles on renders.
  • Encoding IMF MCA audio metadata.
  • Encoding IMF and DCP as reels based on duration or edits.
  • Exporting non-HDR DCP metadata option.
  • Exporting HDR tags in DCP workflows.
  • Support for reading RAW clips and audio clips from Frame.io.
  • Support for decoding 32 bit PSD format images.
  • Support for additional NVIDIA encoder parameters for H.264 and H.265.
  • Improved decoding and encoding for H.265 on Mac OS with alpha support.
  • Support for rendering alpha channel in single clip render mode.
  • Support for rendering 10-bit HDR IMF clips.
  • Support for a 16 bit SDR IMF preset.
  • Support for Photon 4.8.0 for IMF validation.
General
  • Proxy media workflow supporting internal and externally generated media.
  • Optimized media is now automatically available across projects.
  • Generation of optimized media can now be limited to edit extents.
  • In and out ranges are now synchronized between pages.
  • Significantly improved performance with large collaboration projects.
  • Stability improvements with new GPU detection and initialization.
  • Better interactivity and playback performance on multi-GPU systems.
  • Consistent pan, zoom and scroll behavior with mouse and trackpads.
  • Support for importing and exporting individual timelines using .drt files.
  • Support for importing and exporting individual bins using .drb files.
  • Support for exporting .drt files for media managed timelines.
  • Support for auto linking .drt files to source camera clips.
  • Support for auto linking .drt files generated using media management.
  • Improved error handling for media management jobs.
  • Support for a warning about media offline when creating render jobs.
  • Support for smart bins and smart filters to check if media is offline.
  • Support to scan all connected databases for remote rendering jobs.
  • Support for new resize filter options in project settings and edit inspector.
  • Support for render caching adjustment clips.
  • Support to adjust numeric field entries using arrow keys based on cursor.
  • Support to ignore unsupported OpenFX plugin packages in preferences.
  • Support for independently configuring capture and playback devices.
  • Support for displaying source frame number in data burn-in.
  • Support for source and record timecode tags for custom data burn-in text.
  • Support for adjusting text opacity for data burn-in.
  • Support for configuring multiple custom LUT paths.
  • Support for Thai & Vietnamese UI localizations.
  • Support for a render codec tag for render path and file name.
  • Support for ITU-R BT.2111-1 HDR test bar patterns.
  • Support for showing fast forward & rewind speed.
  • Support for NVLink high speed interconnect with supported NVIDIA GPUs.
  • Support for xGMI high speed interconnect with supported AMD GPUs.
  • Support for an integrated title bar in the application window on Mac OS.
  • Support for previous and next navigation across Frame.io markers.
  • Support for triggering a script at the start or end of a render.
  • Collaboration workflows are now available in DaVinci Resolve.
  • DaVinci Resolve can now connect to remote PostgreSQL databases.
  • Multiple scripting API improvements.
  • Multiple performance and stability improvements.

DaVinci Resolve

Versienummer 17.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10
Website Blackmagic Design
Download https://www.blackmagicdesign.com/products/davinciresolve/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

25-02-2021 • 09:55
45 • submitter: guidogast

25-02-2021 • 09:55

45 Linkedin

Submitter: guidogast

Bron: Blackmagic Design

Lees meer

DaVinci Resolve

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (45)

-Moderatie-faq
-145045+140+24+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+1Jazco2nd

25 februari 2021 10:41
Klopt het dat dit programma (op Ubuntu in elk geval) alleen met Nvidia videokaarten werkt?
Niet met een gewone Intel i3-9100 (=sneller dan een quad core i5-7xxx) met Intel QuickSync en zat RAM?

Of zelfs een dikke AMD 4800U laptop?

Ik begrijp dat juist de h.264 formaten ook niet worden ondersteund.. zo'n beetje alle video's van camera's en telefoons zijn wel in een formaat dat daarop is gebaseerd..

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 25 februari 2021 10:41]

+2EelcoG
@Jazco2nd25 februari 2021 11:38
Wat betreft formaten: De meeste video formaten zijn eigenlijk niet geschikt voor editing.
Het werkt echt heel veel beter als je van tevoren je bron video converteert: Bijv. met behulp van het gratis Eyeframe ( https://eyeframeconverter.wordpress.com/ )
Ik adviseer om te converteren naar DNxHD. Neemt niet eens zo heel veel meer ruimte in beslag.
+1lithiumangel
@EelcoG25 februari 2021 15:04
Wat moet ik me hierbij voorstellen? Is dit iets wat aan te raden is voor als je echt super grote, zware source files hebt? 4K/60 op een hoge bitrate bijvoorbeeld?

Tot nu toe doe ik vrij simpele edits in resolve. Ik speel niet echt veel met effecten in Fusion, noch met audio-processing in Fairlight. Source materiaal is van een X100V en/of Osmo pocket 1. Allebei op 4K/30 of 1080/120 Zelfs voordat ik een nieuwe desktop inmekaar had gezet eind vorig jaar (10700K/3080) was het editen ervan gewoon snel en prima op m`n 2600@4.5ghz/970.

Ik kon alles op de timelime prima afspelen wat gecut was, zonder proxy's. Zelfs de enkele keren dat ik sharpening gebruikte was dat ook geen probleem.

Dus ik denk dat het voor mijn doen alleen maar meer tijd zou kosten als ik eerst een hele sloot footage ga converteren naar een DNxHD, dat gebruiken om te editen en dat weer uit te exporteren ???

[Reactie gewijzigd door lithiumangel op 25 februari 2021 15:45]

+1mschagen
@lithiumangel25 februari 2021 15:28
Inderdaad, het is erg afhankelijk van je systeem. Als jouw werkwijze goed werkt op jouw systeem, gewoon zo blijven werken.
+1RobWu
@EelcoG25 februari 2021 12:15
Dit dus.

H264/265 zijn eindformaten voor 'playback', en geen editing formaten.
Door de manier van encoderen heb je eigenlijk al geen echte frame-voor-frame meer in je file.

Editing software als Resolve en Final Cut werlken het best met de 'native' formaten als DNxHD of ProRes.
+1pmeter
@Jazco2nd25 februari 2021 10:53
Het populaire formaat H264 werkt als een zonnetje. Zowel importeren als exporteren.

Wat niet werkt is het nieuwere H265. Maar je kunt natuurlijk gewoon praktisch zonder kwaliteitsverlies exporteren in een zogeheten 'intermediate codec' zoals DNxHD of ProRes, waarna je Handbrake gebruikt om het bestand naar H265 te encoden.
+2awenmaek
@pmeter25 februari 2021 11:15
In Resolve Studio, de betalende versie, heb ik (al zeker sinds 16) H265 import en export. Deze is zowel via software als accellerated via de Nvidia encoder/decoder.
+1Riddle007
@pmeter25 februari 2021 11:14
Is het niet zo dat H265 enkel werkt met de betalende variant. Of is dit nog een specifieke limitatie voor linux?
+2lithiumangel
@Riddle00725 februari 2021 14:05
Hier liep ik ook tegen op (H265) toen ik vorige maand besloten had om Resolve 17 te leren zodat ik van Adobe Premiere kan afstappen.

Het staat nergens gedocumenteerd op hun website. Maar na rondvragen op hun forums. Inderdaad.
Je kan alleen exporteren /encoden naar H2.65 met de betaalde studio versie. Anders is het gewoon H.264.

En op Windows 10 iig wat ik gebruik, kon ik alleen H2.65 op mijn timeline gebruiken als ik de H.265 codec op de windows 10 store heb geïnstalleerd (wat 99 cent kost) - anders krijg je een error op je timeline dat de media niet beschikbaar is. Dat laatste is raar, want ik kon op Premiere Pro zonder deze add-on wel H2.65 op m`n timeline doen, dus ergens heeft Adobe Premiere zelf de H2.65 ondersteuning intern.
+1T.Kreeftmeijer
@Riddle00725 februari 2021 13:09
Op Windows, 17 beta gratis versie heb ik gewoon zonder enige moeite h.265 bronmateriaal in mijn project. Wel heb ik proxy bestanden gemaakt omdat de computer anders erg langzaam werd.
+1Jazco2nd

@pmeter25 februari 2021 11:11
ok, maar als je H265 wil importeren? Moet je dan eerst ook naar een lossless formaat omzetten voordat je het importeert?
Exporteren is niet echt het probleem, kan je idd altijd met iets als ffmpeg of handbrake oplossen.
+1Uruk-Hai

@Jazco2nd25 februari 2021 10:47
Davinci Resolve 16 werkt op mijn laptop en die heeft alleen een Intel Core i7 processor.

Verder ondersteund de gratis versie slechts één Nvidia grafische kaart, voor het geval je twee kaarten in SLI hebt zoals ik op mijn gamepc. CUDA als instelling was niet zo'n succes op mijn gamebak, omdat Davinci Resolve geen previews kon renderen. Ik kreeg daar een foutmelding over. OpenCL werkt wel goed.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 25 februari 2021 10:51]

+1RobWu
@Jazco2nd25 februari 2021 12:11
Videokaarten met OpenCL 1.2 of Cuda 10 ondersteuning, zie de website voor meer info.
Dus een NVidia of nette AMD kaart zou moeten werken.
+1jastas
@Jazco2nd25 februari 2021 21:46
Werkt hier prima met een RX580, dus waarom zou AMD niet werken?
+1guidogast

25 februari 2021 10:06
Deze release heeft echt hele fijne dingen in zich zitten die ik al veel heb gebruikt (in de beta releases)! Eindelijk audio syncen op de tijdlijn bijvoorbeeld :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door guidogast op 25 februari 2021 10:07]

0Uruk-Hai

@guidogast25 februari 2021 10:13
Wat bedoel je daarmee? Audio normaliseren kon namelijk al (op twee verschillende manieren).

Ik gebruik nu nog steeds versie 16.2.8.
+1RogerSch
@Uruk-Hai25 februari 2021 10:18
Mmm volgens mij is syncen niet hetzelfde als normaliseren...

Overigens een geweldig video editing pakket. Uiteraard overkill voor mij om wat vakantiefilms te monteren maar zelfs de 300 euro voor de Studio uitvoering is een koopje als je rekening houdt dat je toekomstige versies gratis krijgt. Veel andere hobby video edting pakketen komen er elk jaar nieuwe versies uit. Mocht daar een nieuwe feature bij zitten die je wilt hebben dan moet je weer de beurs trekken. O ja een jaar abonnement op Adobe Première Pro ben je ook bijna 300 euro kwijt... en mag je elke maand blijven betalen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RogerSch op 25 februari 2021 10:24]

+2bakkerl
@RogerSch25 februari 2021 11:38
En voor bij een licentie nu nog de aanbieding voor een 'gratis' stukje hardware (Speed Editor)
https://futurestore.nl/we...17-serial-number-version/
+1guidogast

@bakkerl25 februari 2021 12:01
De Speed Editor heb ik van de week binnen gekregen :) Ik had hem op 29-01-2021 besteld. 2 dagen later kreeg ik een mailtje met mijn key voor Studio, zodat ik daar alvast mee aan de slag kon. 1 maand levertijd valt me nog alles mee :+
+1bakkerl
@guidogast25 februari 2021 15:03
Dat ze de key apart leveren is een recente wijziging vanwege de grote aantallen.
Mijn bestelling 6 december 2020 gedaan. Mid januari kwam de key binnen. Twee weken daarna de hardware.
+1Djerique
@bakkerl25 februari 2021 18:44
Bedankt voor de tip. Echter die aangegeven prijs is niet correct. Daar komt ook nog eens 21% BTW overheen.
0bakkerl
@Djerique26 februari 2021 11:29
RogerSch heeft het over 300 euro...
€245 + 21% = €296,45.. dat is rond die 300...
Dus waar is die niet correct?

En als je niet wilt kijken bij een winkel die op zakelijk gericht is (dus ex BTW vermeld op de site). kun je ook op een consumenten gerichte webwinkel kijken: https://www.cameranu.nl/p...olve-studio-activatiecode

[Reactie gewijzigd door bakkerl op 26 februari 2021 11:35]

+1Djerique
@RogerSch25 februari 2021 11:09
voor de Studio uitvoering is een koopje als je rekening houdt dat je toekomstige versies gratis krijgt. Veel andere hobby video edting pakketen komen er elk jaar nieuwe versies uit. Mocht daar een nieuwe feature bij zitten die je wilt hebben dan moet je weer de beurs trekken.
Dat is goed om te horen.
Dus het is 100% zeker dat ze vanaf v17 geen subscription abonnement gaan invoeren?
+1guidogast

@Djerique25 februari 2021 12:05
Voor zover ik weet heeft BMD geen plannen om een subscriptie model in te voeren. Dit komt doordat BMD vooral geld verdiend aan de hardware die ze verkopen. Resolve fungeert als een gateway naar het eco-systeem van BMD. Ca. 300,- is het dubbel en dwars waard! Zeker als je het vergelijkt met de concurrenten.
0TD-er
@Djerique26 februari 2021 13:28
[...]

Dus het is 100% zeker dat ze vanaf v17 geen subscription abonnement gaan invoeren?
Niets is zeker natuurlijk.
Wat wel zeker is, is dat de licenties van 16 ook werken op 17 en wellicht dat nog oudere licentie-versies ook gewoon werken. (N.B. getest met de dongle hier, niet met een serial)

Sowieso is de prijs voor de studio versie dusdanig laag + het gegeven dat ze een free versie hebben, dat ik niet verwacht dat ze dit licentiemodel gaan omgooien in de toekomst.
Wellicht dat je bepaalde add-ons misschien ooit zou moeten bijkopen.
Maar anders dan dat hebben ze een erg interessant licentiemodel voor de software om de markt over te nemen van bedrijven als Adobe.

Je ziet ook dat ze met bijv. Nikon samen lijken te werken (of Nikon ziet er zelf het voordeel van in) om BlackMagic RAW support toe te voegen aan hun eigen camera's.
Hetzij via een betaalde upgrade van je toestel (199 $, camera opsturen) of als je al die upgrade hebt is het een kwestie van een firmware upgrade.
Dus ze zijn zeer voortvarend bezig met duidelijk marktsegment te winnen en dat doen ze deels door af te wijken van de huidige marktmodellen.
Dat is kennelijk een voordeel als je ziet hoe snel ze groeien in de markt, dus dan zou het vreemd zijn om dan weer net zo te gaan doen als wat de grote spelers nu doen.
0sohus
@RogerSch25 februari 2021 12:24
Ik gebruik al sinds de release Final Cut Pro (X) en nooit meer opnieuw hoeven te betalen.
+1lexy_
@Uruk-Hai25 februari 2021 10:18
Audio syncen en normaliseren zijn twee heel verschillende handelingen.
Prachtige edit suite, studio versie met speed editor goede deal (gratis versie voor velen al meer dan voldoende en ook echt top).
+1guidogast

@Uruk-Hai25 februari 2021 12:02
Ik bedoel Rechts klik op camera audio en external audio source op tijdlijn die onder elkaar staan > Sync audio > Based on Waveform. Eerder kon dit wel, maar alleen in de Media Pool, niet direct op de tijdlijn.
+1brushaway
@guidogast25 februari 2021 10:16
Nice, ik twijfel vaak om over te stappen vanuit Premiere pro naar Resolve. Wat zijn jouw ervaringen?
+1RogerSch
@brushaway25 februari 2021 10:28
Probeer eerst de gratis versie uit! No strings attached.
+1brushaway
@RogerSch25 februari 2021 10:43
Dat doe ik inmiddels al, hoopte dat hij wellicht zelf (zoals ik) ook een editor was. Persoonlijk goede ervaringen, vroeg me af de workflow fijn is op een grote videoafdeling. Ik ga het eens uitzoeken :)
+1AlphaRomeo
@brushaway25 februari 2021 10:41
Zeker doen! Ook gedaan en geen spijt van. Ik monteer niet meer dan een uurtje in de week, had al wat ervaring met Premiere, maar dat is gewoon veel te duur voor sporadisch wat editen. Resolve heeft alles wat Premiere heeft, inclusief een After Effects variant built in. Bijvoorbeeld tracking is peanuts.
+1RobWu
@AlphaRomeo25 februari 2021 12:17
Met After Effects built in bedoel je Fusion?
Dat is de tegenhanger van Nuke, een compositor applicatie. After Effects is meer een motion graphics applicatie waar je ook mee kunt compositen.

Maar er zitten wel heel veel handige titel tools nu in v17, met alle andere effects en filters voor een Fusion tijdlijn :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door RobWu op 25 februari 2021 12:18]

+1rbr320
@brushaway25 februari 2021 10:32
Ik heb geen persoonlijke ervaring maar er zijn op YouTube genoeg video's van amateurs en (semi)professionals te vinden die de overstap gemaakt hebben. Uiteraard is er een investering van tijd en moeite nodig want je zult jezelf en nieuwe tool met een andere workflow aan moeten leren, maar het schijnt prima te doen te zijn.

En je gaat het zeker merken in je portemonnee, in positieve zin
+1Bl4ckSunr1se
25 februari 2021 10:47
Leuke functionaliteiten!
Ik heb in het verleden Resolve getest, maar jammer genoeg vind je daar niet echt veel templates voor titels, intro's en endings. Tenzij iemand weet waar ik die wel kan vinden?
+1AlphaRomeo
@Bl4ckSunr1se25 februari 2021 11:20
Je kunt die makkelijk zelf maken, zie de vele tutorials daarover. Als je mee iets zoekt om snel op basis van templates je home video in elkaar te klikken is dit waarschijnlijk niet het programma dat je zoekt.
+1Bl4ckSunr1se
@AlphaRomeo25 februari 2021 13:41
Inderdaad, templates zoek ik. Het knippen en plakken, versnellen, vertragen etc is wel leuk, maar om zelf zo'n titels in elkaar te steken, daarvoor ontbreekt me de moed en goesting ;)
+1RobWu
@Bl4ckSunr1se25 februari 2021 12:19
Kijk eens hier:
https://motionarray.com/b...-resolve-templates&page=2

er is veel meer te vinden online. :)
0Bl4ckSunr1se
@RobWu25 februari 2021 13:42
Oh, dit kende ik niet! thx! 👍
+1Htbaa
25 februari 2021 11:32
Is het met Davinci Resolve ook mogelijk om 3D 180 graden VR videos te maken? Ik heb een Vuze XR 360 voor 3D 180 VR video en de software van Vuze zelf is niet heel erg stabiel, dus zou graag iets anders willen gebruiken. Heb een poosje geleden wel 's naar Davinci Resolve gekeken, maar kon er toen niet echt wijs uit worden.
+1Neus
25 februari 2021 12:57
De beta van v17 was ook de eerste versie die volledig native op een Apple M1 draaide. Super!
+1Michael_OsGroot
25 februari 2021 13:26
Resolve is echt een verborgen parel, prachtig programma. De gratis versie kan van alles maar wat me ok opvalt is dat de support gigantisch is. Dat merk je hier in de comments, maar ook op youtube. Echt van alles kan je er mee. Ik wilde laatst een time lapse video maken en kon gewoon zonder moeite RAW foto's van mn DSLR importeren. Uitgebreide noise reduction was dan weer niet mogelijk zonder de betaalde pro versie, maar ook de standaard noise reduction (zowel per frame als tussen frames in) werkt als een zonnetje.
+1Gapert86
25 februari 2021 13:48
Ik heb ervaring met Première Pro (vond ik niet fijn werken), Final Cut (te weinig functies) en Davinci Resolve. Ik ben bij Davinci blijven plakken en ben elke keer weer verrast door de fijne interface, stabiliteit en dat alles vloeiend werkt (MacBook Pro 16”) totdat je veel in Fusion gaat doen, maar dat is logisch.
+1William_H
25 februari 2021 15:28
"Optimized media is now automatically available across projects."

Dit gaat ook zo'n handige functie worden. 1x die media aanmaken en in verschillende projecten kunnen gebruiken.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

