Er is een nieuwe update voor versie 19.07 van OpenWrt uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig, zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
Main changes from OpenWrt 19.07.6
Only the main changes are listed below. See changelog-19.07.7 for the full changelog.Security fixes
- Security Advisory 2021-02-02-1 - netifd and odhcp6c routing loop on IPv6 point to point links (CVE-2021-22161)
- Security Advisory 2021-02-02-2 - wolfSSL heap buffer overflow in RsaPad_PSS (CVE-2020-36177)
- Various security fixes in packages
Note: security fixes for most packages can also be applied by upgrading only the affected packages on running devices, without the need for a full firmware upgrade. This can be done with
opkg update; opkg upgrade the_package_nameor through the LuCI web interface.
Nevertheless, we encourage all users to upgrade their devices to OpenWrt 19.07.7 or later versions whenever possible.Major bug fixes
Device support
- Fix dnsmasq error messages such as
failed to send packet: Network unreachableor
failed to send packet: Address family not supported by protocolthat could be filling up logs. This was a regression caused by the dnsmasq update in 19.07.6.
- Fix opkg so that it purges obsolete packages from its local cache. This fixes a long-standing issue in the ImageBuilder where a manual cleanup was needed before rebuilding: FS#2690
Various fixes and improvements
- Improve stability of mediatek Ethernet switch (affects many mt7621 devices): FS#2628
- Fix Wi-Fi band detection on some Broadcom-based devices
- Fix poor 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi performance on TP-Link Archer C50 v4 due to a missing EEPROM chip ID: FS#2781
- Make initramfs image usable out-of-the-box on Turris Omnia
- Use full flash size on Nucom R5010UN v2
- Fix support for TP-Link TL-WR810N v1 in ath79: FS#3522
- Remove broken factory image for TP-Link Archer C2 v1
- Fix unintended failsafe mode during boot on Netgear EX6150: FS#3590
- The ImageBuilder no longer requires compilers (gcc, g++) and libncurses-dev. This was partially implemented in 19.07.6 but one part was missing to make it actually work.
- Update to a new major version of
ksmbdto fix several bugs. This breaks compatibility with previous versions of OpenWrt (19.07.0 to 19.07.6): it is no longer possible to install a working version of
ksmbd-toolson previous versions of OpenWrt. Existing installations will keep working, but
ksmbd-toolsshould not be upgraded with
opkg. PR#14647
See addressed_bugs for a complete list of bug fixes.LuCI web interface
Core components
- Fix array sorting on Chrome: GH#4792
- Add nextdns.io and quad 101 providers to
luci-app-https-dns-proxypackage
- Update translations from weblate
- Several additional bug fixes and improvements
Regressions
- Update Linux kernel from 4.14.215 to 4.14.221
- Update wolfssl from 4.5.0 to 4.6.0
Known issues
- kmod-fs-ksmbd has a dependency to the not existing package kmod-crypto-arc4. Installing kmod-fs-ksmbd returns this:* satisfy_dependencies_for: Cannot satisfy the following dependencies for kmod-fs-ksmbd: * kmod-crypto-arc4 * opkg_install_cmd: Cannot install package kmod-fs-ksmbd.
- Run this to force the installation: GH#14771opkg install --force-depends kmod-fs-ksmbd
to force the installation.
- Transition to ath79: some devices that are supported in
ar71xxare not yet supported in
ath79: this is a community effort. Helping to port devices to
ath79to make them available in future releases is very welcome.
- Device support: images for some device became too big to support a persistent overlay, causing such devices to lose configuration after a reboot. If you experience this problem, please report the affected device in the forum and consider downgrading to OpenWrt 18.06 or using the Image Builder to pack a smaller custom image
- Device support: conversely, certain images for devices with small flash (4 MB) are no longer built for the release
See also: active bug reports for openwrt-19.07