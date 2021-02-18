Er is een nieuwe update voor versie 19.07 van OpenWrt uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig, zie daarvoor dit topic. Bijwerken van de versie kan gewoon met sysupgrade vanuit de webinterface. De belangrijkste verbeteringen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht, zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

Only the main changes are listed below. See changelog-19.07.7 for the full changelog.

Note: security fixes for most packages can also be applied by upgrading only the affected packages on running devices, without the need for a full firmware upgrade. This can be done with opkg update; opkg upgrade the_package_name or through the LuCI web interface.

Nevertheless, we encourage all users to upgrade their devices to OpenWrt 19.07.7 or later versions whenever possible.

Fix dnsmasq error messages such as failed to send packet: Network unreachable or failed to send packet: Address family not supported by protocol that could be filling up logs. This was a regression caused by the dnsmasq update in 19.07.6.

Fix opkg so that it purges obsolete packages from its local cache. This fixes a long-standing issue in the ImageBuilder where a manual cleanup was needed before rebuilding: FS#2690

Improve stability of mediatek Ethernet switch (affects many mt7621 devices): FS#2628

Fix Wi-Fi band detection on some Broadcom-based devices

Fix poor 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi performance on TP-Link Archer C50 v4 due to a missing EEPROM chip ID: FS#2781

Make initramfs image usable out-of-the-box on Turris Omnia

Use full flash size on Nucom R5010UN v2

Fix support for TP-Link TL-WR810N v1 in ath79: FS#3522

Remove broken factory image for TP-Link Archer C2 v1

Fix unintended failsafe mode during boot on Netgear EX6150: FS#3590

The ImageBuilder no longer requires compilers (gcc, g++) and libncurses-dev. This was partially implemented in 19.07.6 but one part was missing to make it actually work.

Update to a new major version of ksmbd to fix several bugs. This breaks compatibility with previous versions of OpenWrt (19.07.0 to 19.07.6): it is no longer possible to install a working version of ksmbd-tools on previous versions of OpenWrt. Existing installations will keep working, but ksmbd-tools should not be upgraded with opkg . PR#14647

See addressed_bugs for a complete list of bug fixes.

Fix array sorting on Chrome: GH#4792

Add nextdns.io and quad 101 providers to luci-app-https-dns-proxy package

package Update translations from weblate

Several additional bug fixes and improvements

Update Linux kernel from 4.14.215 to 4.14.221

Update wolfssl from 4.5.0 to 4.6.0

kmod-fs-ksmbd has a dependency to the not existing package kmod-crypto-arc4. Installing kmod-fs-ksmbd returns this: * satisfy_dependencies_for: Cannot satisfy the following dependencies for kmod-fs-ksmbd: * kmod-crypto-arc4 * opkg_install_cmd: Cannot install package kmod-fs-ksmbd. Run this to force the installation: GH#14771 opkg install --force-depends kmod-fs-ksmbd to force the installation.



Transition to ath79: some devices that are supported in ar71xx are not yet supported in ath79 : this is a community effort. Helping to port devices to ath79 to make them available in future releases is very welcome.

some devices that are supported in are not yet supported in : this is a community effort. Helping to port devices to to make them available in future releases is very welcome. Device support: images for some device became too big to support a persistent overlay, causing such devices to lose configuration after a reboot. If you experience this problem, please report the affected device in the forum and consider downgrading to OpenWrt 18.06 or using the Image Builder to pack a smaller custom image

images for some device became too big to support a persistent overlay, causing such devices to lose configuration after a reboot. If you experience this problem, please report the affected device in the forum and consider downgrading to OpenWrt 18.06 or using the Image Builder to pack a smaller custom image Device support: conversely, certain images for devices with small flash (4 MB ) are no longer built for the release

See also: active bug reports for openwrt-19.07