Software-update: Darktable 3.4.1

Darktable logo (75 pix) Versie 3.4.1 van Darktable is uitgekomen. Darktable is een opensource-raw-fotobewerkings­programma, een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse Linux-distributies, macOS en Windows. De complete release notes kunnen hier worden gevonden, dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:

New Features And Changes
  • Faster thumbnail generation during import.
  • Some minor CSS improvements.
Bug fixes
  • Fix color correction RGB handling and saturation normalization.
  • Fix smooth scrolling on MacOS.
  • Fix Lr metadata import, this is done only if no other XMP present.
  • Fix metadata export which must be done only if the corresponding setting is activated.
  • Fix combo-box popup scrolling.
  • Properly restore collection hinter messages when needed.
  • Fix stars display in overlay.
  • Fix black point setting when dragging the histogram.
  • Fix help links for technical group module.
  • Properly discriminate cameras with the same prefix in collect module.
  • Fix bold rendering on Windows (for selected presets for example).
  • Fix support of Windows PATH to configuration and libraries when the path name contains non ASCII characters.
  • Properly hide the selected tag tick when a tag is not selected anymore.
  • Fix search on collect module for multiple filename separated with coma.
  • Fix size of clipping handle when preview down-sampling is activated.
  • Fix metadata comment reading from exif.
  • Fix a case where the thumbnail could be out of synchronization with the darkroom edit.
  • Never show filmstrip cursor on selected image on other views.
  • Skip possible null dates on the collect module which could then crash darktable.
  • Fix waveform histogram rendering on MacOS.
  • Fix some memory leaks.

Darktable screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 3.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Darktable
Download https://www.darktable.org/install/
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (5)

+1teek2
17 februari 2021 20:31
Ik gebruik het af en toe, en elke keer moet ik zoeken hoe je naar de volgende en vorige foto gaat, want de pijltjes kun je niet gebruiken. Als je dat eenmaal weeeer hebt gevonden, dan is het een pracht programma.
+1buizenbak
@teek218 februari 2021 07:49
L: naar de light table
D: naar de dark table
0teek2
@buizenbak18 februari 2021 09:05
Maar door de fotos heen gaan is het enter en tab ofzo, of spatie, niet?
0Egocentrix
@teek218 februari 2021 09:25
Spatie en backspace ;)
En inderdaad, dat is niet ideaal als je andere programma's gewend bent. Je kunt gelukkig alle shortcuts aanpassen. En (dit zou eigenlijk heel groot in beeld moeten staan als je dt voor de eerste keer opstart) als je 'h' ingedrukt houdt krijg je een overzicht van alle sneltoetsen die op dat moment actief zijn.
0teek2
@Egocentrix18 februari 2021 10:25
Idd, het is een mooi programma, maar als je onderin je foto's ziet en je wilt 1 foto naar rechts en er gebeurd niets als je de pijltjes gebruikt en na lang zoeken vind je dat het spatie en backspace is... Dan heb je nog weinig begrip en geduld over om de rest van het programma een kans te geven. Ik vind dat echt zonde.

Een paar kleine wijzigingen en het was bijna drop-in voor Aperture, wat een goede balans raakte tussen powerusers en beginners. Maar de darktable devs lijken een flinke drempel te willen opwerpen voor de beginnende gebruiker, door dat spatie/backspace verhaal denk ik dat het met opzet is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door teek2 op 18 februari 2021 10:28]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

