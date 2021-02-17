Versie 3.4.1 van Darktable is uitgekomen. Darktable is een opensource-raw-fotobewerkings­programma, een virtuele lichtbak en donkere kamer voor fotobewerking. Het beheert digitale negatieven via een database. Het ontwikkelen van de ruwe fotobestanden gebeurt door middel van zogenaamde sidecar files, waarbij de foto's op niet-destructieve wijze worden bewerkt. De software is beschikbaar voor diverse Linux-distributies, macOS en Windows. De complete release notes kunnen hier worden gevonden, dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen die in deze uitgave zijn aangebracht:

New Features And Changes Faster thumbnail generation during import.

Some minor CSS improvements. Bug fixes Fix color correction RGB handling and saturation normalization.

Fix smooth scrolling on MacOS.

Fix Lr metadata import, this is done only if no other XMP present.

Fix metadata export which must be done only if the corresponding setting is activated.

Fix combo-box popup scrolling.

Properly restore collection hinter messages when needed.

Fix stars display in overlay.

Fix black point setting when dragging the histogram.

Fix help links for technical group module.

Properly discriminate cameras with the same prefix in collect module.

Fix bold rendering on Windows (for selected presets for example).

Fix support of Windows PATH to configuration and libraries when the path name contains non ASCII characters.

Properly hide the selected tag tick when a tag is not selected anymore.

Fix search on collect module for multiple filename separated with coma.

Fix size of clipping handle when preview down-sampling is activated.

Fix metadata comment reading from exif.

Fix a case where the thumbnail could be out of synchronization with the darkroom edit.

Never show filmstrip cursor on selected image on other views.

Skip possible null dates on the collect module which could then crash darktable.

Fix waveform histogram rendering on MacOS.

Fix some memory leaks.