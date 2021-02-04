Software-update: LibreOffice 7.1.0

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.1 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

In versie 7.1 treffen we onder meer verbeterde ondersteuning docx-bestanden aan en wordt er de eerste keer dat het programma gestart wordt gevraagd hoe je wilt dat de gebruikersinterface er uit moet zien. Verder wordt de gratis consumentenversie voortaan aangeduid als de LibreOffice Community-editie. De complete release notes zijn op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:

General
  • New dialog to select the User Interface flavor, aiming to pick the right UI based on each user’s own preferences at first start
  • Improved search for a matching printer paper size for the printed document
  • Show all supported files when adding a new extension in Extension Manager
  • Print Preview is now updated asynchronously, to not block UI when adjusting settings in Print Dialog
  • Additions Dialog: to search, get and install extensions with one-click
Writer
  • New Style Inspector to display the attributes of Paragraph and Character Styles, and manually formatted (Direct Formatting) properties
  • Default anchor for newly added images can be set using Tools ▸ Options ▸ LibreOffice Writer
  • Ability to detect Unicode, even if the imported text file does not have the BOM (Byte Order Mark)
  • Significant speed improvement of find/replace operations
Calc
  • Added an option to manage pasting with Enter key, which can be switched on/off in the Tools ▸ Options ▸ LibreOffice Calc ▸ General dialog
  • Added option to select items in Autofilter window clicking on all item’s row, in addition to the checkbox
  • Significant speed improvement of Autofilter and find/replace operations
Impress & Draw
  • Possibility to add visible signatures to existing PDF files in Draw
  • Possibility to change animations for several objects at once in Impress
  • Addition of “Pause/Resume” and “Exit”buttons to Presenter’s Screen
  • Addition of realistic soft blurred shadows to objects
  • Addition of new physics based animation capabilities and new animation effect presets that use them
Macro
  • ScriptForge libraries: an extensible and robust collection of macro scripting resources for LibreOffice to be invoked from user Basic or Python scripts

Writer 7.0 met Sukapura icon theme

Versienummer 7.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Document Foundation
Download https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-fris/?type=win-x86_64&version=7.1.0&lang=nl
Bestandsgrootte 313,15MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

04-02-2021 12:17
28

04-02-2021 • 12:17

28 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Document Foundation

Update-historie

17-05 LibreOffice 7.2.7 3
05-05 LibreOffice 7.3.3 33
31-03 LibreOffice 7.3.2 5
03-03 LibreOffice 7.3.1 3
02-02 LibreOffice 7.3.0 45
06-01 LibreOffice 7.2.5 7
27-12 LibreOffice 7.3.0 RC 1 21
07-12 LibreOffice 7.1.8 / 7.2.4 48
26-11 LibreOffice 7.2.3 9
14-10 LibreOffice 7.2.2 20
Meer historie

Reacties (28)

-Moderatie-faq
-128028+120+27+30Ongemodereerd7
Wijzig sortering
+2Qalo

4 februari 2021 13:19
Mooi dat ze bij LibreOffice hebben nagedacht over de lay-out van het programma, en mensen bij de eerste start de keuze te geven wat hun voorkeur is. Dan hoeven mensen ook niet meer te zeuren over de GUI, omdat je dan zelf kunt kiezen welke voor jou het beste werkbaar is.

Een aantal dagen geleden heb ik voor de gein Apache OpenOffice weer eens geïnstalleerd, om te kijken hoeveel de verschillen zijn met het veel actiever ontwikkelde LibreOffice. Dat was een wereld van verschil, kan ik je vertellen. De documenten gemaakt in LibreOffice waren uiteraard gewoon te openen in AOO, maar ik merkte al snel dat AOO mijlenver achterloopt in functionaliteit. Zoiets basaals als "tabbladen verbergen/weergeven" is in AOO's Calc niet eens aanwezig. Ik kon dus niet bij de verborgen tabbladen komen, om maar even een voorbeeld te geven. En sommige formules in de spreadsheet herkende AOO ook niet. Conclusie: Apache OpenOffice is hopeloos achterop geraakt, en zal de inhaalslag ook niet meer gaan maken ten opzichte van LibreOffice.

Eén ding heeft Apache OpenOffice nog wél steeds mee: de naam! Omdat OpenOffice nog steeds een dusdanig "sterke naam" is, is het bij velen nog steeds bekender dan LibreOffice. Mede om die reden heeft The Document Foundation ook een open brief geschreven met het voorstel om weer gezamenlijk op te trekken om weer te komen tot één kantoorpakket. HIER is deze open brief te lezen. Een mooie handreiking waar beide partijen alleen maar beter van kunnen worden. :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 4 februari 2021 13:28]

+2sebati

@Qalo4 februari 2021 15:57
Toch jammer dat een paar die-hard-insiders van OpenOffice hierop negatief blijft reageren. Volg nog regelmatig de AOO forums en wanneer je de problemen die daar regelmatig worden gepost bekijkt dan zijn dat stuk voor stuk stabiliteit, kwaliteit en interoperabiliteit problemen met (veelal) MS Office en zaken die dan aflopen met antwoorden als "in LibreOffice kan of werkt dat wel". Op een bepaald moment moet het kwartje toch eens vallen dat nieuw leven in AOO blazen, wat dat is wat ze nog steeds voor ogen hebben, verspilde tijd en moeite is. Discussie komt niet verder dan dat de schuld bij LO zou liggen vanwege de fork en incompatibel gekozen licentie, terwijl LO al bestond voor Oracle de naam doneerde aan de Apache Foundation. Van wat ik zie en lees komt dit niet snel goed en blijft deze impassen nog wel even duren... ondertussen zijn gebruikers de dupe die nog steeds denken dat een gratis office synoniem is voor OpenOffice en er vervolgens achter komen dat ze een achterhaald en instabiel software pakket gebruiken. Gevolg is dat zij terug gaan naar MS Office. AOO zou zich daarbij moeten realiseren dat ze precies het tegenovergestelde bereiken van dat wat hun doel is.
Even snel gerekend: AOO heeft nog slechts 4 (part-time) ontwikkelaars en LO ongeveer 40+ (waarvan een groot deel full time), dus om met AOO op het punt van LO te komen nu 10 jaar na de splitsing zouden ze zo'n 40/4 *10 = 100 jaar werk aan hebben. Dan moet je ondertussen nog steeds de ontwikkelingen ook blijven volgen zoals nieuw architecturen x64 en ARM (MacOS, onvermijdelijk ook weer Windows op enig moment), App Store's en mobiele/web platformen (Online, IOS, Android, Chromebook en het aangekondigde Win 10X)... de lachende derde hier is Microsoft.

Edit: typo's

[Reactie gewijzigd door sebati op 5 februari 2021 10:10]

+1El_Bartholomew
@sebati4 februari 2021 16:07
Ik ken verschillende mensen, oa. collega's, die bij OO waren gebleven tot ik ze LO liet zien.
Ze waren van de splitsing niet op de hoogte en hadden dat hele stuk gemist.
Ik vind het jammer dat bij iedere discussie een splitsing gebeurd ipv een goed afgewerkt product te realiseren voordat men splitst, zoals bij de vele Linux distro's.
Persoonlijk vind ik Oracle de nieuwe Microsoft van aanpak, vooral met hetgeen ze met Java gedaan hebben.

Ps.
Gebruikt er eigenlijk nog iemand Wordperfect? Werkte ik mee voordat Word die wegdrukte.
+2sebati

@El_Bartholomew4 februari 2021 16:28
Ik ken verschillende mensen, oa. collega's, die bij OO waren gebleven tot ik ze LO liet zien.
Ze waren van de splitsing niet op de hoogte en hadden dat hele stuk gemist.
Dit is de impasse die door AOO dus bewust in stand wordt gehouden, hun "relevantie" meten ze namelijk af aan het aantal maandelijkse downloads van het product.
Ik vind het jammer dat bij iedere discussie een splitsing gebeurd ipv een goed afgewerkt product te realiseren voordat men splitst, zoals bij de vele Linux distro's.
Maar dat is in deze niet de "schuld" van LO, goed bekeken bestond de branch OO-GO al lang voordat LO een feit was en werd deze in de praktijk toen al door vrijwel alle Linux distributies gebruikt, zie https://what-is-what.com/what_is/go-oo.html/ en het plaatje History op https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LibreOffice
De splitsing en voortzetting van go-oo als LO is een logisch gevolg van het ongenoegen van de ontwikkelaars met de stappen die door Oracle werden gezet (of misschien gewoon wel niet werden gezet). Pas hierna zat Oracle met OO in z'n maag en heeft van wat er nog over was maar aan Apache gegeven, ze hadden de naam ook aan TDF kunnen geven...
+1Qalo

@sebati4 februari 2021 17:19
Dit is de impasse die door AOO dus bewust in stand wordt gehouden, hun "relevantie" meten ze namelijk af aan het aantal maandelijkse downloads van het product.
Precies dát. En dat is zéér jammer dat er vanuit markttechnisch denken wordt geredeneerd, en dat dit ook gebruikt wordt om de boot doelbewust af te houden. Maar wel beschouwd is Apache OpenOffice een dood paard. Het loopt mijlenver achter in ontwikkeling en veiligheid, ontbeert vele functionaliteit ten opzichte van LibreOffice en... ook niet onbelangrijk: de compatibiliteit en uitwisselbaarheid van AOO met MS Office is hopeloos te noemen.

Het is dat OpenOffice zo'n sterk "merk" is als alternatief op MS Office, maar dat is alleen nog in naam zo. LibreOffice geniet veel minder naamsbekendheid, maar is - vind ik - de allerbeste open source kantoorpakket around. Als dit ook bij bedrijven en organisaties beter bekend zou zijn, dan zou het een no-brainer zijn om LibreOffice in te zetten in plaats van het "ancient" Apache OpenOffice.

Een aantal jaren geleden had ik bij Brugman Keukens een nieuwe keuken besteld. Die werkte nog met een legacy versie van OpenOffice (ik geloof zelfs versie 3.2.0). Toen ik de verkoper vroeg waarom ze niet met LibreOffice werkte zei hij: "Dat ken ik niet! Is dat hetzelfde?" Daar wringt 'm dus de schoen. LibreOffice heeft niet de naam en faam van OpenOffice (voor wat het waard is), ondanks dat eerstgenoemde op alle fronten het wint van laatstgenoemde. Heel jammer ook weer, want LibreOffice blijft hierdoor - onterecht - het ondergeschoven kindje van de twee.

En laten we wel wezen: LibreOffice bekt toch een stuk minder lekker dan "OpenOffice", ook al betekent het hetzelfde. Die naam werkt ook niet echt lekker mee. Hoewel ik een enorme fan ben van LibreOffice blijft ik het een k*tnaam vinden voor zo'n mooi kantoorpakket.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 4 februari 2021 17:22]

0sebati

@El_Bartholomew5 februari 2021 10:19
Gebruikt er eigenlijk nog iemand Wordperfect? Werkte ik mee voordat Word die wegdrukte.
Ben er zelf ook ooit mee begonnen, WP 4.x op twee floppy's, maar ken echt niemand meer die nu nog WP gebruikt. Toevallig onlangs in een andere discussie gaf iemand WP nog aan als een goed alternatief voor LO of OO, toen even naar gekeken op de site maar zie dat echt niet zo.
Ik zie zelf ook maar weinig reden waarom je van het gesloten systeem waar MS Office onderdeel van uitmaakt naar een ander gesloten systeem zou willen gaan. Wellicht voor een consument nog wel (OnlyOffice, WPS Office e.d.), maar voor een bedrijf zie ik die business case niet zo goed. Je zit gewoon vaak vast aan MS Office (bedrijf, scholen), of je kiest er bewust voor om open oplossingen in te zetten en past daar de keuze voor de systemen die je gebruikt op aan.
0beerse

@El_Bartholomew5 februari 2021 14:49
Gebruikt er eigenlijk nog iemand Wordperfect? Werkte ik mee voordat Word die wegdrukte.
WordPerfect heb ik gebruikt van versie 4.x tot versie 6.x. Inderdaad door microsoft van de markt gedrukt. Maar toen ze bijna weg was zijn daar ook vreemde zaken mee gedaan. Voor zover ik mij herinner zelfs gekker/erger dan wat Oracle met OpenOffice heeft geflikt.

UIt word perfect mis ik nog steeds het ongeveer perfecte 'onderwater scherm'. Daar kon je nog echt zien waar je lay-out mee de mist in ging. Het was nog net geen postscript of latex wat je daar kon hacken.
0mbb

@Qalo16 februari 2021 17:59
Mooi dat ze bij LibreOffice hebben nagedacht over de lay-out van het programma, en mensen bij de eerste start de keuze te geven wat hun voorkeur is. Dan hoeven mensen ook niet meer te zeuren over de GUI, omdat je dan zelf kunt kiezen welke voor jou het beste werkbaar is.
Dat kon toch al een paar versies? (View>
Wat ik mis is snel kunnen switchen tussen custom interfaces, Bijv afhankelijk van Calc of Writer, of verschillend gebruik tussen tekst schrijven of lezen/markeren.

En custom interfaces te syncen tussen verschillende machines.
Ook worden lijken interface skins/mods nog niet echt aan te slaan.
0Qalo

@mbb17 februari 2021 17:04
Ja, het klopt dat het al veel eerder kon. Alleen geven ze nu meteen aan dat die optie bestaat. Voor diegenen die LibreOffice niet kenden zat de mogelijkheid om voor een andere lay-out te kiezen nog best wel verborgen in het menu.

Wat ook een voordeel is van de nieuwe werkwijze in LibreOffice: je kunt de lay-out in één keer aanpassen van alle onderdelen. Voorheen moest je het per onderdeel aangeven hoe de lay-out eruit zag. ;)
+2Omega
4 februari 2021 12:32
Voor zij die zich afvragen waarom het nu LibreOffice Community heet, hier is een link naar een post van iemand van de Document Foundation die uitlegt waarom:
https://www.reddit.com/r/..._community_label/glumzbe/

TLDR: Het is puur om duidelijker aan te geven dat het een community project is dat afhankelijk is van vrijwillige contributors. Met de naamswijziging hopen ze meer contributors aan te trekken.
+1Eonfge
@Omega4 februari 2021 12:38
Het klopt dat ze graag bedrijven over de streep willen halen met de primium support, maar dat betekend niet dat Libre Office nu niet ontwikkelaars in dienst heeft. Collabora bied bijvoorbeeld Collabora Office aan. Denk Office 365 maar dan on-premise. Wordt bijvoorbeeld gebruikt door het Ministerie van Defensie.

https://www.collaboraoffice.com/
+2sebati

@Eonfge4 februari 2021 12:57
LibreOffice/TDF heeft zelf geen betaalde ontwikkelaars; TDF schrijft wel tenders uit waarop ingeschreven kan worden door leden. De betaalde ontwikkelaars zijn in dienst van bedrijven (Collabora, CIB, etc) die betaald ondersteuning bieden op LO over het algemeen op basis van hun eigen build van LO (Collabora Office, LibreOffice powered bij CIB), de Online editie en het repareren van bugs op aanvraag. Er moet wel sprake zijn van een min of meer vaste inkomstenbron zijn om deze ontwikkelaars (op lange termijn) te kunnen betalen. Ontwikkeling en bug fixes wordt bewust niet door TDF gedaan, om leden (ecosysteem partnerts) hier niet in de weg te zitten.
+2Eonfge
4 februari 2021 12:30
Super wild filmpje:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLutwM8XKvo

En de screenshot die eigenlijk de belangrijkste wijziging samenvat:
https://149366088.v2.pres...ice-7.1-new-ui-dialog.jpg
+2Bruin Poeper
4 februari 2021 14:03
Op Fosdem aanstaande zondag komt Libreoffice uitgebreid aan de orde tussen 10.00-18.00 uur.
https://fosdem.org/2021/schedule/track/libreoffice/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bruin Poeper op 4 februari 2021 14:05]

+1teek2
4 februari 2021 13:13
Iemand nog tips voor Nederlands spell checker? Ik probeer het af en toe aan de praat te krijgen, en heb de laatste jaren altijd opgegeven. Vroeger was het toch makkelijker? Of ligt het aan mij?
+1Jazco2nd
@teek24 februari 2021 13:21
Ik vond dat ook een ramp en heb daar veel over geklaagd. Er zijn zelfs officiele links en uitleg op de site die gewoon niet kloppen/niet naar een language pack leidt.

Ik weet niet welk OS je gebruikt, maar op Ubuntu installeer ik het volgende nadat het OS (incl LibreOffice) is geinstalleerd, zodat ik altijd:
1) Engelse UI (ipv Amerikaanse) en Engelse spellcheck heb (ipv Amerikaanse).
2) Nederlandse UI en NL spell check beschikbaar heb.
3) alle Micrisoft Office fonts, niet slechts de oude, worden ondersteund (daarvoor wordt tijdelijk een PowerPoint Viewer uit de internet archive gedownload):
# Install all MS Office fonts.
# --------------------
wget --no-check-certificate https://raw.githubusercon...ibreoffice/officefonts.sh
sudo bash officefonts.sh
rm officefonts.sh

#---------------------
# Install LibreOffice UK English and NL Dutch language for UI and document checks.
sudo add-apt-repository -y ppa:libreoffice/ppa
sudo apt update
sudo apt install -y libreoffice-l10n-en-gb hunspell-en-gb hyphen-en-gb libreoffice-help-en-gb libreoffice-l10n-nl hunspell-nl hyphen-nl libreoffice-help-nl

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 4 februari 2021 13:22]

+1Qalo

@Jazco2nd4 februari 2021 13:49
Al deze pakketten hoef je niet per se uit een repo te halen. Ze staan ook al standaard in de pakketbeheerder van de distro. Overbodig veel extra moeite dus die je erin steekt. TENZIJ je meteen gaat voor de allerlaatste versie.

In de standaard installatie van veel op Ubuntu gebaseerde distro's (en dat klopt wel) is dat niet het volledige pakket is geïnstalleerd. Een aantal zaken moeten nog geïnstalleerd worden. De standaard LibreOffice installatie op Ubuntu gaat alleen uit van Writer, Calc en Impress. Draw, Formula en Base zijn niet mee geïnstalleerd en moeten achteraf nog apart worden geïnstalleerd. En dus ook bepaalde andere zaken.

Bij andere distro's (Manjaro, Arch) krijg je het hele pakket in één keer. Niks achteraf onderdelen erbij installeren. Je krijgt gewoon de hele zwik in één keer. Dat heeft zowel voor- als nadelen, al naar gelang je behoefte en hoe je ernaar kijkt. Ik wil graag het hele pakket, omdat ik ook alle onderdelen gebruik. Maar de meesten gebruiken alleen Writer, Calc en Impress. Daar is waarschijnlijk die afweging ook gemaakt vanuit Ubuntu om niet alle onderdelen standaard op te nemen in hun ISO's. Scheelt toch ruimte op je ISO's, maar ook op je installatie.
+1Jazco2nd
@Qalo4 februari 2021 14:49
In de rep stond versie 6.x, als die maar 1x per jaar wordt geüpdate heb je er toch niet veel aan, zeker als je ook de GUI taal anders wil.. want daar zitten wijzigingen..
+1Qalo

@Jazco2nd4 februari 2021 17:08
Daar heb je gelijk in. De versie meegenomen in de officiële ISO's van Ubuntu lopen toch al snel achter. Ze zetten de versienummer vast en borduren daarop voort gedurende de looptijd van de distro. Je krijgt dan wel eventuele veiligheidsupdates mee, mocht hiervan sprake zijn. Maar inderdaad: de nieuwe functionaliteit van nieuwere versies krijg je dan niet mee. Maar dit is inherent aan de policy van de *buntu's. Vanuit het stabiliteitsoogpunt bekeken misschien een voordeel, maar een nadeel als er naderhand nieuwe of handige(re) functionaliteit aan toegevoegd is. Of als er irritante bugs in zitten die in nieuwere versies eruit gehaald zijn, maar waarmee je blijft zitten omdat de versienummer vast gezet is.

Ik geef toe dat ik zelf ook de PPA gebruik voor de laatste stabiele versie van LO (versie 7.0.4.2). Ik wil toch enigszins mee profiteren van de nieuwigheidjes van de versies ná die van de standaard versie die meegeleverd wordt met LO. Maar ook weer niet de allernieuwste, omdat ik ook qua mijn werk erg afhankelijk ben van LO en ik niet zit te wachten op gekke bugs of glitches. :)
+1teek2
@Jazco2nd4 februari 2021 13:24
Ja, hunspell is nice, ook voor vscode. Ik ga het proberen op Linux! Op Windows... we zien wel weer even. Het is toch best bijzonder dat ik in FireFox perfecte spell check heb op Windows (en FF is open source) maar in een Word Editor niet. Het is een te kleine groep mensen vermoed ik. Uiteraard zou je het zelf kunnen fixen, de volgende keer dat ik me weer genoeg erger zal ik mijn energie daar eens in steken (de kapotte links rapporteren, kijken waar recente spellingspakketten dan wel zijn enz.).
0mbb

@teek216 februari 2021 17:52
Het zou leuk zijn als we dictionaries van libreoffice, Firefox en chrome zouden kunnen synchroniseren.
Nog mooier als de TDF en mozzilla zouden samenwerken en via crowdsouring gebruikers woorden zouden kunnen aandragen.
bijv einde van de maand/jaar lijstje geven van zelf toegevoegde woorden:
X keer gebruikt in Y documenten | delete | Upload.
Zelfde als MS telemetrie, maar dan opt-in met controle bij gebruikers. En stuk laagdrempeliger dan via een bug report.
En als veel mensen dezelfde woorden insturen kan het worden toegevoegd. (Ook leuk voor taalstudies)
0magician2000
@teek28 maart 2021 23:59
Je zou eens kunnen kijken naar deze LanguageTool plug-in.

Bij mij is er iets met mijn profiel waardoor het (nog) niet werkt. Nog geen tijd / zin gehad om daar voor te gaan zitten.

Gebruik LanguageTool al wel met Firefox.
+1Ruben314
4 februari 2021 14:02
Whow, die physics based animations in Impress vragen er gewoon om om coole games mee te ontwikkelen. Je kunt gewoon een lemmings / angry-birds / the incredible machine kloon maken. Dit gaat echt heel veel uren van de baas kosten :-)

Zie bijvoorbeeld: https://youtu.be/L56azbL3DjA?t=49

[Reactie gewijzigd door Ruben314 op 4 februari 2021 14:29]

+1scholtnp
@Ruben3144 februari 2021 15:27
En vervolgens ga je serieus aan het programmeren met Libre Logo O-)
0Ruben314
@scholtnp4 februari 2021 16:54
Jammer dat logo nog niet werkt in Impress, anders had je met logo iets kunnen tekenen en dat dan fysiek kunnen animeren.
0sebati

@Ruben3145 februari 2021 10:24
Na de eerste aanzet is de hoop er natuurlijk op gevestigd dat iemand dit verder zal gaan oppakken; wellicht dat de volgende Google summer of code opdracht vanuit LO hierop zal inzetten. Idee achter de GSOC is natuurlijk dat deelnemers blijven plakken en hun bijdrage verder ontwikkelen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sebati op 5 februari 2021 10:35]

+1fondacio
4 februari 2021 12:35
Op macOS lukt het installeren van language packs niet wanneer je in de Finder de optie aan hebt staan om alle bestandsnaamextensies te tonen. De workaround is om dit tijdelijk uit te zetten en dan na installatie van het language pack weer aan te zetten. (Zie bug 134607.)
+1sebati

4 februari 2021 12:41
Voordat iemand losgaat op het Community label: TDF adviseert bedrijven en organisaties niet gebruik te maken van deze editie, die bedoeld is voor individueel gebruik, maar een enterprise ondersteunde editie af te nemen bij bijvoorbeeld Collabora, CIB, of anderen zodat in geval van calamiteiten die de bedrijfsprocessen verstoren er adequate ondersteuning beschikbaar is. De community editie is "een office voor iedereen" als in vrijheid in gebruik, maar niet perse gratis als in bier gezien App Stores een fee toevoegen aan de beschikbaarheid van deze software op bepaalde platformen.
Teveel bedrijven haken af bij LibreOffice (of in het verleden OpenOffice) omdat enkel gekeken wordt naar "gratis" (als in bier) en dus geen licentie kosten meer wanneer gemigreerd wordt van (bijvoorbeeld) MS Office naar LibreOffice, maar nadat er tegen een probleem wordt aangelopen dit gezien wordt als de consequentie van "gratis" en daarmee dan als niet betrouwbaar.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

