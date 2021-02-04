De Document Foundation heeft versie 7.1 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.
In versie 7.1 treffen we onder meer verbeterde ondersteuning docx-bestanden aan en wordt er de eerste keer dat het programma gestart wordt gevraagd hoe je wilt dat de gebruikersinterface er uit moet zien. Verder wordt de gratis consumentenversie voortaan aangeduid als de LibreOffice Community-editie. De complete release notes zijn op deze pagina te vinden, dit zijn in het kort de belangrijkste verbeteringen:
General
Writer
- New dialog to select the User Interface flavor, aiming to pick the right UI based on each user’s own preferences at first start
- Improved search for a matching printer paper size for the printed document
- Show all supported files when adding a new extension in Extension Manager
- Print Preview is now updated asynchronously, to not block UI when adjusting settings in Print Dialog
- Additions Dialog: to search, get and install extensions with one-click
Calc
- New Style Inspector to display the attributes of Paragraph and Character Styles, and manually formatted (Direct Formatting) properties
- Default anchor for newly added images can be set using Tools ▸ Options ▸ LibreOffice Writer
- Ability to detect Unicode, even if the imported text file does not have the BOM (Byte Order Mark)
- Significant speed improvement of find/replace operations
Impress & Draw
- Added an option to manage pasting with Enter key, which can be switched on/off in the Tools ▸ Options ▸ LibreOffice Calc ▸ General dialog
- Added option to select items in Autofilter window clicking on all item’s row, in addition to the checkbox
- Significant speed improvement of Autofilter and find/replace operations
Macro
- Possibility to add visible signatures to existing PDF files in Draw
- Possibility to change animations for several objects at once in Impress
- Addition of “Pause/Resume” and “Exit”buttons to Presenter’s Screen
- Addition of realistic soft blurred shadows to objects
- Addition of new physics based animation capabilities and new animation effect presets that use them
- ScriptForge libraries: an extensible and robust collection of macro scripting resources for LibreOffice to be invoked from user Basic or Python scripts