Phil Harvey heeft versie 12.17 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en cross-platform programma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar, waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebuikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaves worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld. Ook deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid, de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 12.16. Sinds versie 12.14 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Version 12.17
Version 12.16 (production release)
- Added a new Canon FocusMode value
- Added a new FujiFilm FilmMode value
- Added a number of new XMP-crs tags (thanks Herb)
- Decode a new H264 MDPM tag
- Allow non-conforming lower-case XMP boolean "true" and "false" values to be written, but only when print conversion is disabled
- Improved Validate option to warn about non-capitalized boolean XMP values
- Improved logic for setting GPSLatitude/LongitudeRef values when writing
- Changed -json and -php options so the -a option is implied even without the -g option
- Avoid extracting audio/video data from AVI videos when -ee -u is used
- Patched decoding of Canon ContinuousShootingSpeed for newer firmware versions of the EOS-1DXmkIII
- Re-worked LensID patch of version 12.00 (github issue #51)
- Fixed a few typos in newly-added NikonSettings tags (thanks Herb)
- Fixed problem where group could not be specified for PNG-pHYs tags when writing
Version 12.15 (production release)
- Extract another form of video subtitle text
- Enhanced -ee option with -ee2 and -ee3 to allow parsing of the H264 video stream in MP4 files
- Changed a Nikon FlashMode value
- Fixed problem that caused a failed DPX test on Strawberry Perl
- API Changes:
- Enhanced ExtractEmbedded option
- Added a couple of new Sony LensType values (thanks LibRaw and Jos Roost)
- Added a new Nikon FlashMode value (thanks Mike)
- Decode NikonSettings (thanks Warren Hatch)
- Decode thermal information from DJI RJPEG images
- Fixed extra newline in -echo3 and -echo4 outputs added in version 12.10
- Fixed out-of-memory problem when writing some very large PNG files under Windows