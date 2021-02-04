Software-update: ExifTool 12.17

Phil Harvey heeft versie 12.17 van ExifTool uitgebracht. ExifTool is een gratis en cross-platform programma waarmee de metadata van een groot aantal bestanden kan worden beheerd en bewerkt. Het werkt vanaf de commandline, maar er zijn oplossingen van derden beschikbaar, waardoor het ook met een grafische gebruikersinterface kan worden gebuikt. Met enige regelmaat verschijnen er nieuwe versies, maar de meeste uitgaves worden onder de bètavlag beschikbaar gesteld. Ook deze update wordt als ontwikkelversie aangeduid, de laatste stabiele uitgave is versie 12.16. Sinds versie 12.14 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Version 12.17
  • Added a new Canon FocusMode value
  • Added a new FujiFilm FilmMode value
  • Added a number of new XMP-crs tags (thanks Herb)
  • Decode a new H264 MDPM tag
  • Allow non-conforming lower-case XMP boolean "true" and "false" values to be written, but only when print conversion is disabled
  • Improved Validate option to warn about non-capitalized boolean XMP values
  • Improved logic for setting GPSLatitude/LongitudeRef values when writing
  • Changed -json and -php options so the -a option is implied even without the -g option
  • Avoid extracting audio/video data from AVI videos when -ee -u is used
  • Patched decoding of Canon ContinuousShootingSpeed for newer firmware versions of the EOS-1DXmkIII
  • Re-worked LensID patch of version 12.00 (github issue #51)
  • Fixed a few typos in newly-added NikonSettings tags (thanks Herb)
  • Fixed problem where group could not be specified for PNG-pHYs tags when writing
Version 12.16 (production release)
  • Extract another form of video subtitle text
  • Enhanced -ee option with -ee2 and -ee3 to allow parsing of the H264 video stream in MP4 files
  • Changed a Nikon FlashMode value
  • Fixed problem that caused a failed DPX test on Strawberry Perl
  • API Changes:
    • Enhanced ExtractEmbedded option
Version 12.15 (production release)
  • Added a couple of new Sony LensType values (thanks LibRaw and Jos Roost)
  • Added a new Nikon FlashMode value (thanks Mike)
  • Decode NikonSettings (thanks Warren Hatch)
  • Decode thermal information from DJI RJPEG images
  • Fixed extra newline in -echo3 and -echo4 outputs added in version 12.10
  • Fixed out-of-memory problem when writing some very large PNG files under Windows

Versienummer 12.17
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Phil Harvey
Download https://exiftool.org
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 04-02-2021 16:251

04-02-2021 • 16:25

1 Linkedin

Bron: Phil Harvey

Update-historie

03-06 ExifTool 12.42 0
10-02 ExifTool 12.40 0
14-01 ExifTool 12.39 7
10-12 ExifTool 12.37 0
12-11 ExifTool 12.35 0
18-10 ExifTool 12.33 1
24-09 ExifTool 12.31 7
08-'21 ExifTool 12.30 0
07-'21 ExifTool 12.29 8
06-'21 ExifTool 12.27 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

ExifTool

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee