Syncthing logo (75 pix) Versie 1.13.1 van Syncthing is uitgekomen. Syncthing is een opensourceprogramma waarmee bestanden tussen twee computers kunnen worden gesynchroniseerd. Dit gebeurt net als bij Resilio, voorheen bekend onder de naam BitTorrent Sync, zonder dat er een centrale server tussen zit, zoals dat wel het geval is bij opslagdiensten als bijvoorbeeld Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive en iCloud. De software is onder meer beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, macOS en Android. Ook zijn er packages voor Synology en Qnap. Sinds versie 1.12.1 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Syncthing 1.13.1

This is a re-release of v1.13.0, but with the optional tech-ui GUI moved from being a theme to being a sub-directory under the default theme. This solves the issue with selecting the tech-ui theme and then being unable to switch back as this functionality is missing in the tech-ui.

Bugfixes:

  • #7324: Official builds of v1.13.0 come with the Tech Ui, which is impossible to switch back from

Syncthing 1.13.0

This release adds configuration options for min/max connections and moves the storage of pending devices/folders from the config to the database.

Bugfixes:

  • #7005: panic: nil pointer dereference because (*db.Lowlevel)getMetaAndCheck() returns nil
  • #7076: File not detected due to watching reporting events on old, deleted path
  • #7165: Connections aren't actually closed when closing a protocol connection
  • #7184: Spurious unexpected directory in untrusted folder
  • #7197: In Recent Changes, the Device column is empty
  • #7231: panic: deadlock detected at fmut

Enhancements:

  • #7176: Active connections min/max setting
  • #7178: Pending devices and folders should live in the database instead of configuration

Other issues:

  • #6551: Test failure because of umask
Syncthing screenshot (620 pix)
Versienummer 1.13.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Syncthing
Download https://syncthing.net/downloads/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

