Lunacy logo (79 pix)Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. In versie 6.8 van Lunacy zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New look and feel

Version 6.8 comes with a new design of the interface. We tried to make the interface clean and lightweight and allow you to focus on your tasks. Interactions and behavior remain mostly unchanged.

Comment tool

We added the Comment tool to allow Lunacy users to keep their notes and to-do lists, as well as to collect feedback from teammates and customers. Currently comments are available only within documents, but there are plans to extend this feature and make it even more powerful.

You can:

  • Create, edit and delete comments
  • Reply to comments
  • Mark comments as resolved
  • Filter comments by their status (unresolved/all)

To view and manage comments, enable the Comment tool.

New languages
  • Bosnian (big thanks to Belmar Begić)
  • Hebrew (big thanks to shay1913_)

Improvements

  • Significant canvas frame-rate boost
  • Symbol swap now saves overrides
  • Now you can open a file containing folder by right-clicking over a file tab and selecting the respective command on the menu
  • Improved value dragging in fields
  • Minor Text tool improvements
  • Minor Avatar tool improvements

Fixed bugs

  • 100+ bug fixes

Versienummer 6.8
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Icons8
Download https://www.microsoft.com/en-qa/p/lunacy-graphic-design-editor/9pnlmkkpcljj?rtc=1&activetab=pivot:overviewtab
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
-1808+17+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+2PCG2020
4 februari 2021 10:46
Wil je Lunacy liever niet uit de Microsoft Store downloaden? Hier vind je de directe link naar het installatiebestand op de website van de ontwikkelaar.

edit: Zoals @dj_ryow hieronder aangeeft, leidt mijn link je naar versie 6.8 en lijkt de versie in de Microsoft Store vooralsnog 6.7 te zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door PCG2020 op 4 februari 2021 14:55]

+1dj_ryow
@PCG20204 februari 2021 14:22
De versie in de Microsoft Store is nog 6.7 dus als je 6.8 wilt moet je wel jouw directe link gebruiken.
+1PCG2020
@dj_ryow4 februari 2021 14:56
Vreemd dat Tweakers.net dan 6.8 al benoemt en dan toch de link naar de Microsoft Store geeft. Nou ja, bedankt in ieder geval, credits voor jou ;)
+1rixster
4 februari 2021 10:18
Waarom kende ik dit niet? Prima programma
+1PvdVen777
@rixster4 februari 2021 12:54
Ehh ja, zelfde reactie hier !

Gelijk dadelijk eens proberen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door PvdVen777 op 4 februari 2021 12:55]

+1Jogai
@rixster4 februari 2021 14:06
Heb het al een aantal keer gesubmit hier, dus goed om de positieve reacties hier te zien.
+1Magnolia
4 februari 2021 11:12
Erg goede Sketch alternatief voor Windows. Rendert Sketch files moeiteloos en kan makkelijk SVG's exporteren. Gebruik het dagelijks voor Android development op een Windows machine. Volledig gratis ook nog :)

