Lunacy is een gratis grafisch ontwerpprogramma voor Windows. Het heeft een grote hoeveelheid ingebakken content, zoals iconen, foto's, gemaskeerde afbeeldingen en illustraties. Het is ook in staat om sketch-bestanden te openen en Sketch-plug-ins te gebruiken. Het programma wordt actief ontwikkeld en Icons8 lijkt daarbij goed naar de community te luisteren. In versie 6.8 van Lunacy zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Version 6.8 comes with a new design of the interface. We tried to make the interface clean and lightweight and allow you to focus on your tasks. Interactions and behavior remain mostly unchanged.

We added the Comment tool to allow Lunacy users to keep their notes and to-do lists, as well as to collect feedback from teammates and customers. Currently comments are available only within documents, but there are plans to extend this feature and make it even more powerful.

You can:

Create, edit and delete comments

Reply to comments

Mark comments as resolved

Filter comments by their status (unresolved/all)

To view and manage comments, enable the Comment tool.

Bosnian (big thanks to Belmar Begić)

Hebrew (big thanks to shay1913_)

Improvements

Significant canvas frame-rate boost

Symbol swap now saves overrides

Now you can open a file containing folder by right-clicking over a file tab and selecting the respective command on the menu

Improved value dragging in fields

Minor Text tool improvements

Minor Avatar tool improvements

Fixed bugs