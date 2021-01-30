Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Wireshark 3.4.3

Wireshark logo (79 pix) Versie 3.4.3 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen, een ontwikkelversie. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

What’s New
  • The Windows installers now ship with Npcap 1.10. They previously shipped with Npcap 1.00.
The following vulnerabilities have been fixed: The following bugs have been fixed:
  • SIP response single-line multiple Contact-URIs decoding error Bug 13752.
  • Adding filter while "Telephony→VoIP Calls→Flow Sequence" open causes OOB memory reads and potential crashes. Bug 16952.
  • QUIC packet not fully dissected Bug 17077.
  • SOMEIP-SD hidden entries are off Bug 17091.
  • Problem with calculation on UDP checksum in SRv6 Bug 17097.
  • Dark mode not working in Wireshark 3.4.2 on macOS Bug 17098.
  • Wireshark 3.4.0: build failure on older MacOS releases, due to 'CLOCK_REALTIME' Bug 17101.
  • TECMP: Status Capture Module messages shows 3 instead of 2 bytes for HW version Bug 17133.
  • Documentation - editorial error - README.dissector bad reference Bug 17141.
  • Cannot save capture with comments to a format that doesn’t support it (no pop-up) Bug 17146.
  • AUTOSAR-NM: PNI TF-String wrong way around Bug 17154.
  • Fibre Channel parsing errors even with the fix for #17084 Bug 17168.
  • f5ethtrailer: Won’t find a trailer after an FCS that begins with a 0x00 byte Bug 17171.
  • f5ethtrailer: legacy format, low noise only, no vip name trailers no longer detected Bug 17172.
  • Buildbot crash output: fuzz-2021-01-22-3387835.pcap Bug 17174.
  • Dissection error on large ZVT packets Bug 17177.
  • TShark crashes with -T ek option Bug 17179.
Updated Protocol Support
  • AUTOSAR-NM
  • DHCPv6
  • DoIP
  • FC ELS
  • GQUIC
  • IPv6
  • NAS 5GS
  • NAS EPS
  • QUIC
  • SIP
  • SOME/IP-SD
  • TECMP
  • TLS
  • TPNCP
  • USB HID
  • ZVT
New and Updated Capture File Support
  • f5ethtrailer
  • pcapng

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Wireshark 3.4.3 voor Windows (32bit)
*Wireshark 3.4.3 voor Windows (64bit)
*Wireshark 3.4.3 voor PortableApps
*Wireshark 3.4.3 voor macOS 10.12 en hoger (64bit)
*Wireshark 3.4.3 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD

Wireshark 3.0.0

Versienummer 3.4.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Wireshark Foundation
Download https://www.wireshark.org/download.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Bron: Wireshark Foundation

