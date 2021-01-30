Er is met versienummer 6.1 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.735 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What's new in this release:
Bugs fixed in 6.1 (total 37):
- Arabic text shaping.
- More WinRT support in WIDL.
- VKD3D version 1.2 is used for Direct3D 12.
- Support for Rosetta's memory layout on M1 Macs.
- Support for Thumb-2 mode on ARM.
- 17848: Windows Print Preview: Lines drawn have incorrect width
- 21014: Dark Sector no Sound
- 21038: F-Secure BlackLight Engine 2.2.x (Rootkit scanner) crashes after accepting license agreement (Wine on-disk placeholder dlls sections must be padded with data up to section virtual size)
- 30062: Deer Hunter demo: unable to start a new game (map view unusable)
- 30469: Multiple .NET 2.0 applications abort with error 'System.IO.FileNotFoundException: Could not load file or assembly 'System.Windows.Forms, Version=2.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=b77a5c561934e089' (SegFlex demo)
- 33349: Add support for 32-bit ARM Thumb-2 Wine build
- 35017: Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 has no music
- 38501: GetClipboardData(CF_UNICODETEXT) - return ANSI
- 39407: LabVIEW 2014 crashes on startup
- 42913: ACAT Dashboard, part of Intel Assistive Context-Aware Toolkit (ACAT) v1.00.0 (.NET 4.5 app) crashes with 'invalid parameter' in 'System.Drawing.Icon.Initialize' (missing support for PNG icons in user32)
- 43408: Quest 5.7.x (.NET 4.0 WPF app) crashes on direct access of MIL4 (Media Integration Layer, wpfgfx_v0400.dll) to internal bitmap struct/class impl (depends on exact layout)
- 45046: Skyrim SE: Shadow artifacts (missing handling of 'precise' shader modifier)
- 48685: Multiple games and applications need D3DX11CompileFromFile implementation
- 48714: mass effect spits error when using mouse fix
- 48790: mfplat:mfplat crashes on Windows 7
- 48870: Aldi (Buhl) Steuer 2019/2020 installer crashes
- 49327: Hearthstone Deck Tracker (with installed dotnet472) does not work with wine-staging 5.9 anymore
- 49484: test_query_process_image_info() test is broken on a not PE build
- 50033: WMI class SystemRestore is missing
- 50194: x64dbg snapshots >= 2020-11-12_05-12 crash on unimplemented function ntdll.dll.NtCreateDebugObject when attaching to process
- 50229: Battle.net launcher sometimes crashes after login (wine-5.22)
- 50256: Animate VST plugin activation doesn't work: wbem_services_ExecQuery gets no network adapters
- 50349: SlingPlayer crashes on launch (needs IDirectXVideoDecoderService)
- 50357: Star Stable Online crashes with unimplemented function dcomp.dll.DCompositionCreateDevice2
- 50376: Banished crashes when Antialiasing set to 3x MSAA with Vulkan renderer
- 50379: The Witcher 3 has broken rendering with Vulkan renderer
- 50386: Sniper Elite V2 some objects aren't rendered with Vulkan renderer
- 50387: Batman: Arkham Origins has broken dynamic shadows with Vulkan renderer
- 50459: Studio One 5 crashes on unimplemented function dcomp.dll.DCompositionCreateDevice
- 50485: Still Life 2 crashes when CSMT is disabled
- 50486: The Sims 3 launcher hangs
- 50494: ID2D1RenderTarget::DrawText(): The position and size of the drawn text is incorrect
- 50508: ACAT Phrase, part of Intel Assistive Context-Aware Toolkit (ACAT) v1.00.0 (.NET 4.5 app) crashes on unimplemented function 'uiautomationcore.dll.UiaRegisterProviderCallback'
- 50515: SofTalk 1.56 doesn't speak continuously after punctuation marks.
- 50525: ws2 _32 fails to build on macOS
- 50549: Some games fail to launch with Vulkan renderer
- 50570: Unknown Debian package and website in README