Software-update: Wine 6.1

Wine logo (75 pix) Er is met versienummer 6.1 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows-api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.735 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release:
  • Arabic text shaping.
  • More WinRT support in WIDL.
  • VKD3D version 1.2 is used for Direct3D 12.
  • Support for Rosetta's memory layout on M1 Macs.
  • Support for Thumb-2 mode on ARM.
Bugs fixed in 6.1 (total 37):
  • 17848: Windows Print Preview: Lines drawn have incorrect width
  • 21014: Dark Sector no Sound
  • 21038: F-Secure BlackLight Engine 2.2.x (Rootkit scanner) crashes after accepting license agreement (Wine on-disk placeholder dlls sections must be padded with data up to section virtual size)
  • 30062: Deer Hunter demo: unable to start a new game (map view unusable)
  • 30469: Multiple .NET 2.0 applications abort with error 'System.IO.FileNotFoundException: Could not load file or assembly 'System.Windows.Forms, Version=2.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=b77a5c561934e089' (SegFlex demo)
  • 33349: Add support for 32-bit ARM Thumb-2 Wine build
  • 35017: Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 has no music
  • 38501: GetClipboardData(CF_UNICODETEXT) - return ANSI
  • 39407: LabVIEW 2014 crashes on startup
  • 42913: ACAT Dashboard, part of Intel Assistive Context-Aware Toolkit (ACAT) v1.00.0 (.NET 4.5 app) crashes with 'invalid parameter' in 'System.Drawing.Icon.Initialize' (missing support for PNG icons in user32)
  • 43408: Quest 5.7.x (.NET 4.0 WPF app) crashes on direct access of MIL4 (Media Integration Layer, wpfgfx_v0400.dll) to internal bitmap struct/class impl (depends on exact layout)
  • 45046: Skyrim SE: Shadow artifacts (missing handling of 'precise' shader modifier)
  • 48685: Multiple games and applications need D3DX11CompileFromFile implementation
  • 48714: mass effect spits error when using mouse fix
  • 48790: mfplat:mfplat crashes on Windows 7
  • 48870: Aldi (Buhl) Steuer 2019/2020 installer crashes
  • 49327: Hearthstone Deck Tracker (with installed dotnet472) does not work with wine-staging 5.9 anymore
  • 49484: test_query_process_image_info() test is broken on a not PE build
  • 50033: WMI class SystemRestore is missing
  • 50194: x64dbg snapshots >= 2020-11-12_05-12 crash on unimplemented function ntdll.dll.NtCreateDebugObject when attaching to process
  • 50229: Battle.net launcher sometimes crashes after login (wine-5.22)
  • 50256: Animate VST plugin activation doesn't work: wbem_services_ExecQuery gets no network adapters
  • 50349: SlingPlayer crashes on launch (needs IDirectXVideoDecoderService)
  • 50357: Star Stable Online crashes with unimplemented function dcomp.dll.DCompositionCreateDevice2
  • 50376: Banished crashes when Antialiasing set to 3x MSAA with Vulkan renderer
  • 50379: The Witcher 3 has broken rendering with Vulkan renderer
  • 50386: Sniper Elite V2 some objects aren't rendered with Vulkan renderer
  • 50387: Batman: Arkham Origins has broken dynamic shadows with Vulkan renderer
  • 50459: Studio One 5 crashes on unimplemented function dcomp.dll.DCompositionCreateDevice
  • 50485: Still Life 2 crashes when CSMT is disabled
  • 50486: The Sims 3 launcher hangs
  • 50494: ID2D1RenderTarget::DrawText(): The position and size of the drawn text is incorrect
  • 50508: ACAT Phrase, part of Intel Assistive Context-Aware Toolkit (ACAT) v1.00.0 (.NET 4.5 app) crashes on unimplemented function 'uiautomationcore.dll.UiaRegisterProviderCallback'
  • 50515: SofTalk 1.56 doesn't speak continuously after punctuation marks.
  • 50525: ws2 _32 fails to build on macOS
  • 50549: Some games fail to launch with Vulkan renderer
  • 50570: Unknown Debian package and website in README

Cyberpunk 2077 op Wine

Versienummer 6.1
Releasestatus Unstable
Besturingssystemen Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris
Website Wine HQ
Download https://www.winehq.org/download
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

30-01-2021 • 08:11

30-01-2021 • 08:11

15 Linkedin

Bron: Wine HQ

Wine

+1Jazco2nd

30 januari 2021 11:39
Kan je inmiddels een moderne versie van MS Office probleemloos gebruiken met Wine?
Dus Office 2019/365 Standard (Word/Excel/Powerpoint) ?
+1Omega
@Jazco2nd30 januari 2021 13:19
Als jij bereid bent om uren met WINE te lopen klooien dan ja, de meeste versies van Microsoft Office werken prima.

Heb je geen zin om te klooien met WINE? Kan je altijd Crossover aanschaffen, is een betaalde versie van WINE voor MAC en Linux. Crossover garandeert comptabiliteit met applicaties waaronder bepaalde versies van Office vallen zoals 365.

Door Crossover te kopen steun je ook WINE development, het team van Codeweavers is een van de voornaamste contributors aan WINE.
+1gepebril
@Omega30 januari 2021 17:45
Klinkt goed. Wil graag over naar Ubuntu voor mijn werk, maar die VPN software, die je remote nodig hebt heeft alleen Windows en Mac versies......

[Reactie gewijzigd door gepebril op 30 januari 2021 17:45]

0Uruk-Hai
@gepebril30 januari 2021 20:17
[verwijderd]

[Reactie gewijzigd door Uruk-Hai op 30 januari 2021 20:19]

0Omega
@gepebril31 januari 2021 02:13
Heb je specifieke software nodig? Als je op werk een normale VPN server hebt moet je vragen aan de gene die jouw account aangemaakt heeft of die jou een ovp bestand kan geven (Dus geen .zip/losse bestanden!). Die kan je dan vervolgens importeren in Ubuntu zelf, heb je geen speciale software bij nodig deze functionaliteit is ingebouwd in GNOME.
0gepebril
@Omega31 januari 2021 13:55
Het gaat om Checkpoint VPN client
Zal het eens vragen, kijken of dat kan
0Marctraider
@Omega30 januari 2021 22:19
Nog beter, VMWare o.i.d. ;-)
+1BelovedAunt
@Jazco2nd30 januari 2021 12:32
Sinds de release van Office 2019 zijn er veel updates geweest, de oorspronkelijke versie van Office 2019 kan worden geinstalleerd op (in ieder geval) de laatste versie van Ubuntu (20.04 en 20.10) m.b.v. PlayOnLinux en dus waarschijnlijk ook met meer moeite op 'plain'-Wine.

Performance is niet goed vergeleken met Office (2019) op macOS of Windows 10, font-aliasing werkt ook niet lekker.
+1Uruk-Hai
@Jazco2nd30 januari 2021 20:20
Hier de compatibiliteitslijst van Codeweavers voor Microsoft Office:
https://www.codeweavers.c...office&search=app#results

Sommige oudere MS Office versies worden goed ondersteund, maar die versies wil jij niet.
+1Mijzelf
30 januari 2021 11:03
Support for Rosetta's memory layout on M1 Macs.
Weet iemand waar dit over gaat? Ik neem aan dat Rosetta gaat over x86/x64 emulatie op een M1 Mac, maar waarom zou het programma in de geemuleerde omgeving daar ondersteuning voor moeten hebben?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mijzelf op 30 januari 2021 11:24]

+1fredmatrack
@Mijzelf30 januari 2021 11:09
Dit vond ik op deze site: https://www.phoronix.com/...item&px=Wine-6.1-Released
Another notable change is support for Rosetta's memory layout on Apple M1 Macs. Rossetta is Apple's impressive and performant x86 translator to AArch64 for the Apple Silicon hardware. Changes to Wine were needed to the loader in moving the top-down allocations area lower to avoid Rosetta regions and reserving an area starting at 4GB to force Rosetta's allocations higher.
Als ik het goed begrijp, zou het mogelijk moeten zijn om applicaties via Wine en Rosetta op een Mac met een M1 processor te kunnen draaien. Als dat effectief zo is, zou dat wel een fantastische ontwikkeling zijn!
+1Chris_147
@fredmatrack30 januari 2021 11:29
Eind november gingen er zo toch enkele nieuwsberichten rond over Team Fortress 2 via CrossOver op de M1.
Maar ja, dat was slechts 1 applicatie (of 20 werd toen vermeld, maar ik vind niet terug welke 20).
Zou zeker interessant zijn, misschien zelf beter om Windows te emuleren in Wine bovenop Rosetta, dan Windows te installeren in een Parallels x86 VM.
0Drumar
@Chris_14730 januari 2021 12:42
Windows wordt niet geemuleerd in wine. Het is een implementatie van de API. Dat is dan ook een belangrijke reden dat het geregeld sneller is dan Windows
0Chris_147
@Drumar30 januari 2021 13:22
Je hebt gelijk, ik had simuleren moeten gebruiken
+1Mijzelf
@fredmatrack30 januari 2021 11:40
Waarom zou dat niet mogelijk zijn? (Windows progamma+Wine) is een valide Macx86 programma. Rosetta is ontworpen om valide Macx86 programma's op MacArm64 te draaien. Het verbaast me dat Wine hier kennis moet hebben van Rosetta. Klinkt een beetje als een bug in Rosetta. Tenzij Wine rare dingen doet om zijn DLL's op door Windows voorgeschreven adressen geladen te krijgen, i.p.v. het aan de loader van MacOS over te laten.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

