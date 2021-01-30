Er is met versienummer 6.1 een nieuwe ontwikkelbuild van Wine verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 27.735 titels. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in this release: Arabic text shaping.

More WinRT support in WIDL.

VKD3D version 1.2 is used for Direct3D 12.

Support for Rosetta's memory layout on M1 Macs.

Support for Thumb-2 mode on ARM. Bugs fixed in 6.1 (total 37): 17848: Windows Print Preview: Lines drawn have incorrect width

21014: Dark Sector no Sound

21038: F-Secure BlackLight Engine 2.2.x (Rootkit scanner) crashes after accepting license agreement (Wine on-disk placeholder dlls sections must be padded with data up to section virtual size)

30062: Deer Hunter demo: unable to start a new game (map view unusable)

30469: Multiple .NET 2.0 applications abort with error 'System.IO.FileNotFoundException: Could not load file or assembly 'System.Windows.Forms, Version=2.0.0.0, Culture=neutral, PublicKeyToken=b77a5c561934e089' (SegFlex demo)

33349: Add support for 32-bit ARM Thumb-2 Wine build

35017: Rollercoaster Tycoon 3 has no music

38501: GetClipboardData(CF_UNICODETEXT) - return ANSI

39407: LabVIEW 2014 crashes on startup

42913: ACAT Dashboard, part of Intel Assistive Context-Aware Toolkit (ACAT) v1.00.0 (.NET 4.5 app) crashes with 'invalid parameter' in 'System.Drawing.Icon.Initialize' (missing support for PNG icons in user32)

43408: Quest 5.7.x (.NET 4.0 WPF app) crashes on direct access of MIL4 (Media Integration Layer, wpfgfx_v0400.dll) to internal bitmap struct/class impl (depends on exact layout)

45046: Skyrim SE: Shadow artifacts (missing handling of 'precise' shader modifier)

48685: Multiple games and applications need D3DX11CompileFromFile implementation

48714: mass effect spits error when using mouse fix

48790: mfplat:mfplat crashes on Windows 7

48870: Aldi (Buhl) Steuer 2019/2020 installer crashes

49327: Hearthstone Deck Tracker (with installed dotnet472) does not work with wine-staging 5.9 anymore

49484: test_query_process_image_info() test is broken on a not PE build

50033: WMI class SystemRestore is missing

50194: x64dbg snapshots >= 2020-11-12_05-12 crash on unimplemented function ntdll.dll.NtCreateDebugObject when attaching to process

50229: Battle.net launcher sometimes crashes after login (wine-5.22)

50256: Animate VST plugin activation doesn't work: wbem_services_ExecQuery gets no network adapters

50349: SlingPlayer crashes on launch (needs IDirectXVideoDecoderService)

50357: Star Stable Online crashes with unimplemented function dcomp.dll.DCompositionCreateDevice2

50376: Banished crashes when Antialiasing set to 3x MSAA with Vulkan renderer

50379: The Witcher 3 has broken rendering with Vulkan renderer

50386: Sniper Elite V2 some objects aren't rendered with Vulkan renderer

50387: Batman: Arkham Origins has broken dynamic shadows with Vulkan renderer

50459: Studio One 5 crashes on unimplemented function dcomp.dll.DCompositionCreateDevice

50485: Still Life 2 crashes when CSMT is disabled

50486: The Sims 3 launcher hangs

50494: ID2D1RenderTarget::DrawText(): The position and size of the drawn text is incorrect

50508: ACAT Phrase, part of Intel Assistive Context-Aware Toolkit (ACAT) v1.00.0 (.NET 4.5 app) crashes on unimplemented function 'uiautomationcore.dll.UiaRegisterProviderCallback'

50515: SofTalk 1.56 doesn't speak continuously after punctuation marks.

50525: ws2 _32 fails to build on macOS

50549: Some games fail to launch with Vulkan renderer

50570: Unknown Debian package and website in README