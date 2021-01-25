Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Paint.NET 4.2.15

Paint.NET logo (75 pix) Versie 4.2.15 van Paint.NET is uitgekomen. Dit teken- en beeldbewerkingsprogramma slaat een brug tussen het met Windows meegeleverde Paint en dure maar zeer uitgebreide programma's als Adobe Photoshop en Corel Photo Paint. Tegenwoordig wordt het programma ook via de Windows Store aangeboden, al wordt voor die versie wel een kleine vergoeding gevraagd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

New:
  • "Tolerance Alpha Mode" toggle button added to the toolbar for the Magic Wand, Paint Bucket, and Recolor tools. This permits switching the algorithm for color comparison between premultiplied (default) and straight. "Straight" will distinguish between transparent pixels with different color values, whereas premultiplied will see them as equivalent.
  • Holding Ctrl while using the Color Picker tool will sample from the merged image (vs. just the current layer)
  • The file name in the title bar will now have a prepended asterisk when it has unsaved changes Plugins can now use the IArrayPoolService, a wrapper around .NET’s ArrayPool, to optimize their array allocations
Changed:
  • The image close ‘X’ button can now be clicked for images that are not currently active
  • In the Text tool, Ctrl+(Backspace, Delete, Arrow Keys) has been improved to work more like Microsoft Word.
  • The Rectangle Select tool, when used to draw a constrained, fixed ratio, or fixed size selection, will now correctly clamp the rectangle to be within the canvas
  • Layers -> Move Layer Up/Down/Top/Bottom was not working for images with fewer than 3 layers
  • Edit -> Erase Selection will now fill with transparent black (#00000000) instead of transparent white (#00FFFFFF)
  • Custom Shapes will now be displayed in a consistently sorted order
  • ".pdnSave" ghost files should no longer linger when saving to the desktop. This was due to a bug in Windows and File Explorer.
  • Fixed crashes due to DXGI/Direct3D "lost device" or "device removed" errors that can happen for various reasons (duck/undock, driver update, low memory, etc.)
Updated:
  • Updated bundled AVIF FileType Plus to v1.1.6. See the pdn-avif releases page on GitHub for more information.

Paint.NET

Versienummer 4.2.15
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Paint.NET
Download https://www.dotpdn.com/files/paint.net.4.2.15.install.zip
Bestandsgrootte 12,12MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 25-01-2021 11:0112

25-01-2021 • 11:01

12 Linkedin

Bron: Paint.NET

Update-historie

05:52 Paint.NET 4.3.11 0
10-03 Paint.NET 4.3.10 2
09-03 Paint.NET 4.3.9 1
17-02 Paint.NET 4.3.8 0
04-01 Paint.NET 4.3.7 23
04-12 Paint.NET 4.3.4 8
22-11 Paint.NET 4.3.3 9
05-10 Paint.NET 4.3.2 4
28-09 Paint.NET 4.3.1 0
23-09 Paint.NET 4.3 18
Meer historie

Lees meer

Paint.NET

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Design en multimedia

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
-112012+112+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1kr4t0s
25 januari 2021 11:12
Mooi spul dat Paint.NET zeker een aanrader!
Perfect als je af en toe even wil bewerken.
+1himlims_
@kr4t0s25 januari 2021 11:30
vind het een draak van programma :+ bewerk dan nog liever met webtool; https://pixlr.com/editor/
+1AlphaRomeo
@himlims_25 januari 2021 11:44
Dat ziet er uit als een draak van een website. Paint.NET is precies goed voor de meeste taken. Een snelle kleurcorrectie of een uitsnede maken. Als ontwikkelaar gebruikt ik het ook regelmatig om screenshots te voorzien van wat aanvullende informatie maar ook heb ik er wel eens icoontjes in bewerkt. Doordat de tool goed met transparantie en layers om kan gaan en de leercurve soepel verloopt kun je er binnen de kortste keren vrij veel mee.

Het is niet geschikt voor dagelijks professioneel foto editen, maar daar is het ook niet voor bedoeld.
+1Settler11
@AlphaRomeo25 januari 2021 14:55
Plus dat je niet afhankelijk bent van je internetverbinding.

Ik gebruikte het ook erg vaak ook toen ik Photoshop er naast heb. Het is voor een snelle wijziging veel sneller met opstarten alleen al. :P
+1cybermaus
@himlims_25 januari 2021 11:46
Well, each his own. Persoonlijk vind ik Paint.Net ook de juiste maat tussen Paint en Gimp
+1gooos
@himlims_25 januari 2021 12:12
Yep - mee eens, ik wijk meestal ook uit naar pixlr als ik even snel iets moet doen als ik niet thuis achter de pc met Photoshop CS6 zit. Paint.NET is leuk als een veredelde Paint in mijn mening, maar voor iets uitgebreidere bewerking loop ik meestal toch wel tegen ongemak aan. Dat zal wellicht mijn eigen onervarenheid met Paint.NET zijn, maar pixlr werkt veel meer zoals Photoshop en daar ben ik dus vertrouwder mee.
+1Ablaze
@himlims_25 januari 2021 13:39
Net even geprobeerd.
Moest eerst een cookiemelding en nieuwspopup wegklikken. Daarna een editor kiezen. Ik kon een foto slepen om te openen, maar ik moest 'm verplicht resizen naar max 3840 px.
Had moeite om standaard tools te vinden, zoals de dropper, magic wand en de clone stamp. Ook een palet vond ik niet. De tools hadden ook geen keyboard shortcuts. Opslaan kon alleen door te downloaden, overschrijven was niet mogelijk.

Ik denk dat ik toch Paint.NET prefeer voor nu :)
+1Jazco2nd

25 januari 2021 14:18
Op Ubuntu (of Linux in het algemeen) vind ik http://photoflare.io/ een heel goed en gebruiksvriendelijk Paint/Paint.net alternatief. Support nog geen layers, dat komt eraan, maar werkt verder prima.
+1MarnickS
@Jazco2nd25 januari 2021 14:38
Hoezo geen Pinta? Dat is haast een clone van Paint.NET
+1Jazco2nd

@MarnickS25 januari 2021 17:41
Pinta werd vrijwel niet meer ontwikkeld en schaalde niet bij hoge resoluties, maakte het onbruikbaar.
Ineens kwam het project weer tot leven met een release in augustus, maar in de tussentijd is dus Photoflare ontstaan.

Photoflare en Pinta hebben vrijwel dezelfde layout en features. Photoflare zit dan tussen Paint en Paint.Net in, waar Pinta inderdaad net Paint is. Photoflare heeft net wat extra features, met dezelfde vriendelijke UI.
+1crazyboy01
25 januari 2021 12:06
Voor het bewerken van afbeeldingen of eenvoudige bewerkingen aan foto's is dit mijn favoriete programma. Het werkt voor die kleine taken veel eenvoudiger en sneller.

Onder Linux en Mac gebruik ik Pinta, dat qua menu's exact gelijk is, en zelfs wel eens Paint.NET onder Wine wat met oudere versies prima gaat (3.5.x).
+1smiba
25 januari 2021 14:13
Paint.NET wat een bazen programma _/-\o_

Voor simpele 2D edits zoals text of het resizen van een afbeelding echt perfect.
Het is absoluut geen compleet pakket zoals photoshop en zo zie ik het ook graag, anders gebruik ik wel iets anders.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True