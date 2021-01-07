Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Lansweeper 8.1.120.4

Lansweeper logo (35 pix)Om de apparaten in je netwerk in kaart te brengen, kun je gebruikmaken van Lansweeper. Dit programma werkt op een Windows-machine met IIS en een sql-database, en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma te installeren. Alle informatie is vervolgens via een webinterface te raadplegen. Lansweeper is beschikbaar als freeware voor kleine omgevingen en voor grotere omgevingen zal betaald moeten worden. Versie 8.1.120.4 van Lansweeper is uitgekomen en sinds versie 8.1.100.8 volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Lansweeper 8.1.120.4, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.18, SQL 287
  • Fixed: LAN-8350 The tblAssetJournal table, which is used for the sync with the IT Asset Data Platform, is filled with data even for users not syncing with the ADP, leading to unnecessary use of database space
Lansweeper 8.1.120.3, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.18, SQL 286
  • Changed: LAN-7796 Updated the built-in list of iOS codes and names
  • Fixed: LAN-7806 Certain export buttons on individual asset pages return a 404 error when clicked
  • Fixed: LAN-5689 Certain values retrieved during Exchange, SCCM and VMware scanning are trimmed and not fully written to the database, due to the database fields being too small
  • Fixed: LAN-7813 Lansweeper freeware installations that have not reached their asset limit are prevented from exporting report results, which should not be the case
  • Fixed: LAN-8028 Some content of some credential pages can be loaded without authentication
  • Fixed: LAN-8029 SQL injection issue on the scanning credentials page
  • Fixed: LAN-7832 SSHSecure Shell (SSH) is a cryptographic network protocol that Lansweeper uses to scan Linux and… certificate scanning credentials are no longer functional after updating Lansweeper or after editing said credentials
  • Fixed: LAN-7454 The Lansweeper LocalDB service can fail to automatically start after a server reboot
Lansweeper 8.1.110.1, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.18, SQL 285
  • Changed: LAN-7772 During the continuous sync with the IT Asset Data Platform, the Lansweeper service now processes 5000 records at a time instead of 1000
  • Changed: LAN-7795 Updated the built-in lists of OID vendor matches and MAC address vendor matches
  • Fixed: LAN-7775 If you link your Lansweeper installation with the IT Asset Data Platform, lose your Internet connection and restart the Lansweeper service, the service fails to fully initialize
  • Fixed: LAN-7734 The following database tables were not optimized as part of the previous IT Asset Data Platform sync optimization: tblAirWatchDevice, tblAntivirus, tblVolume
  • Fixed: LAN-7735 When installing the Lansweeper database under SQL Server 2008 or 2008 R2, the following web server error occurs in the First Run Wizard: “Incorrect syntax near =”

Lansweeper

Versienummer 8.1.120.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website Lansweeper
Download https://www.lansweeper.com/download/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

07-01-2021 • 20:25

07-01-2021 • 20:25

9 Linkedin

Bron: Lansweeper

Lansweeper

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (9)

+1MarcAngel0
8 januari 2021 07:59
Ik vraag me af hoe ze dit doen, zonder de installatie van een agent op de systemen:
"en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma te installeren"

Bij de meeste software voor het doen van inventarisaties is een agent nodig, welke dan lokaal op de systemen draait en deze informatie verzameld en aan de server applicatie doorgeeft.

Iemand een idee?
+1jp
@MarcAngel08 januari 2021 08:02
Als een computer in Active Directory hangt kun je behoorlijk wat informatie "van buitenaf" raadplegen, omdat je direct kan verbinden naar allerlei services op de computer.
+1maarud
@MarcAngel08 januari 2021 08:11
Gaat idd gewoon via een Administrator-account connecteren naar bijv. IPC$ en Admin$ en WMI commando's. En daarnaast bieden ze nu ook een agent-based scanner aan, voor de computers buiten je AD of waar je geen administratieve toegang tot hebt . Hoewel dat goed werkt om dagelijks een update te krijgen van je de staat van je devices kan je volgens mij niet heel veel meer doen.
0jimshatt
@maarud8 januari 2021 09:34
Maar maakt dat Lansweeper niet een enorme aanvalsvector? Ik zou niet graag wat voor tool dan ook admin toegang in mijn AD geven.
0GeroldM

@MarcAngel08 januari 2021 12:38
Zoals anderen al aangaven, Windows Management Instrumentation, oftewel WMI zorgt ervoor dat informatie over andere systemen beschikbaar is. Active Directory is ook geen vereiste, het werkt ook in Workgroups.

Helaas is het niet zonder problemen. Zelf gebruik ik de gratis versie van de PRTG monitor software. Dit is normaal gesproken een heel duur pakket, maar als je 100 counters of minder gebruikt, dan is en blijft het gratis. Ook voor commercieel gebruik. Maar om al je systemen afdoende bij te houden, dan zijn die 100 counters heel snel op.

Maar goed, niet verder afdwalen. Wanneer je in deze software counters inzet, die gebruik maken van WMI, dan kom je er snel achter dat het allemaal niet zo geweldig werkt. Zo heb ik een 5 tal systemen, welke dezelfde hardware hebben, dezelfde Windows (10) met dezelfde updates. Bij 3 van deze systemen krijg ik echter geen informatie van de netwerk kaart.

Het summiere aantal oplossingen op de help paginas van PRTG bieden allemaal geen soelaas. Helaas zijn er erg weinig mogelijkheden om iets aan de WMI output/input te doen.

In theorie is WMI een uitkomst. In de praktijk geeft het maar al te vaak meer problemen dan dat het waard is. Een betrouwbare agent is dus vaak veruit te preferen op de systemen die je wil monitoren.
0wian
8 januari 2021 09:37
Ik kan iedere sysadmin aanraden om Lansweeper een keer te testen. Thuisgebruik is gratis.

Geeft echt veel informatie over je hardware en software inventory en maakt het onderzoeken van incidenten en security incidenten veel makkelijker en sneller. Fantastisch programma en (vergeleken met concurrenten) echt niet duur.
0g0lden23
8 januari 2021 15:52
Wij hadden ook lansweeper, zijn na hun kosten verhoging er vanaf gestapt.

Wij hebben nu PDQ Inventory + Deploy.
0sko
@g0lden238 januari 2021 18:03
Ik vind het een heerlijk programma, kan het iedereen aanraden om te testen. Maar 1 euro/asset/jaar vind ik niet heel duur, waren ze nog goedkoper dan?
0g0lden23
@sko8 januari 2021 18:53
De
Ik vind het een heerlijk programma, kan het iedereen aanraden om te testen. Maar 1 euro/asset/jaar vind ik niet heel duur, waren ze nog goedkoper dan?
Wij betaalden 200-220 euro en vervolgens na contact:
The cost to purchase a 500 asset license until April 16th 2021 would be €610, the cost of an Agent linked to this subscription would be €170. Your current Helpdesk Agent would then still renew on April 16th 2020 in a separate subscription, there is no way to align this until the renewal date in April 2021.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

