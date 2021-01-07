Om de apparaten in je netwerk in kaart te brengen, kun je gebruikmaken van Lansweeper. Dit programma werkt op een Windows-machine met IIS en een sql-database, en is in staat om de aanwezige software en hardware te inventariseren in het netwerk zonder daarvoor op elke computer een clientprogramma te installeren. Alle informatie is vervolgens via een webinterface te raadplegen. Lansweeper is beschikbaar als freeware voor kleine omgevingen en voor grotere omgevingen zal betaald moeten worden. Versie 8.1.120.4 van Lansweeper is uitgekomen en sinds versie 8.1.100.8 volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Lansweeper 8.1.120.4, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.18, SQL 287 Fixed: LAN-8350 The tblAssetJournal table, which is used for the sync with the IT Asset Data Platform, is filled with data even for users not syncing with the ADP, leading to unnecessary use of database space Lansweeper 8.1.120.3, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.18, SQL 286 Changed: LAN-7796 Updated the built-in list of iOS codes and names

Fixed: LAN-7806 Certain export buttons on individual asset pages return a 404 error when clicked

Fixed: LAN-5689 Certain values retrieved during Exchange, SCCM and VMware scanning are trimmed and not fully written to the database, due to the database fields being too small

Fixed: LAN-7813 Lansweeper freeware installations that have not reached their asset limit are prevented from exporting report results, which should not be the case

Fixed: LAN-8028 Some content of some credential pages can be loaded without authentication

Fixed: LAN-8029 SQL injection issue on the scanning credentials page

Fixed: LAN-7832 SSHSecure Shell (SSH) is a cryptographic network protocol that Lansweeper uses to scan Linux and… certificate scanning credentials are no longer functional after updating Lansweeper or after editing said credentials

Fixed: LAN-7454 The Lansweeper LocalDB service can fail to automatically start after a server reboot Lansweeper 8.1.110.1, LsPush 7.2.100.1, LsAgent 7.2.110.18, SQL 285 Changed: LAN-7772 During the continuous sync with the IT Asset Data Platform, the Lansweeper service now processes 5000 records at a time instead of 1000

Changed: LAN-7795 Updated the built-in lists of OID vendor matches and MAC address vendor matches

Fixed: LAN-7775 If you link your Lansweeper installation with the IT Asset Data Platform, lose your Internet connection and restart the Lansweeper service, the service fails to fully initialize

Fixed: LAN-7734 The following database tables were not optimized as part of the previous IT Asset Data Platform sync optimization: tblAirWatchDevice, tblAntivirus, tblVolume

Fixed: LAN-7735 When installing the Lansweeper database under SQL Server 2008 or 2008 R2, the following web server error occurs in the First Run Wizard: “Incorrect syntax near =”