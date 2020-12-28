Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: GnuCash 4.3

GnuCash logo (75 pix) Versie 4.3 van GnuCash is uitgekomen. GnuCash is een crossplatform en opensource boekhoudprogramma voor particulieren en kleine bedrijven. Het maakt gebruik van het dubbelboekhoudsysteem en is in staat om eenvoudig bijvoorbeeld bankrekeningen, beleggingen, inkomsten en uitgaven, budgetten, hypotheken en leningen bij te houden en kan natuurlijk rapportages en grafieken maken. De release notes voor deze uitgave maken melding van de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

The following bugfixes were accomplished:
  • Bug 106746 - In Mort. Repay. druid, creating New acct should also select it.
  • Bug 128772 - Account Help Button does not work
  • Bug 309943 - When unable to obtain a lock, no option to open another database.
  • Bug 330930 - Financial Calculator resets payment period to zero if automatic decimal places used
  • Bug 343647 - [rfe] save tab/report location
  • Bug 345924 - RFE: don't disable "OK" button after using "Apply" to modify chart options
  • Bug 355496 - Mark placeholder accounts in account tree window visibly.
  • Bug 355498 - When there is only one result from a 'Find', select it.
  • Bug 571697 - Transaction Status in Since Last Run needs to look clickable.
  • Bug 644242 - Window Panning Oddity.
  • Bug 645379 - When duplicating a transaction, any non-numeric value entered in the "Number" field is discarded.
  • Bug 667490 - Support image-based TAN methods QR, photoTAN, and chipTAN optical "Flicker code" - Partial: Implements the display of flashing optical TAN challenges (aka flicker) in the "Enter TAN" dialog box.
  • Bug 688917 - Help button not working when editing style sheets.
  • Bug 720564 - Search in General Ledger cannot be cleared.
  • Bug 794807 - Calendar widget current month shown as (null).
  • Bug 797901 - List of Recently Used Files not updated until GnuCash is closed and reopened.
  • Bug 797944 - Crash on use of File-Open
  • Bug 797953 - RFE: provide access to filter-by on right-mouse-click in Accounts register.
  • Bug 797956 - dialog-report-style-sheet.c stylesheet editor does not set transient_for correctly.
  • Bug 797959 - "Exception" when value greater than one million with commas and periods is pasted to register.
  • Bug 797967 - minor ui niggles - some dialogs don't respond to GDK_KEY_Escape
  • Bug 797971 - odd cursor behaviour in register Description.
  • Bug 797972 - Crash on export report CSV
  • Bug 797982 - exchange rates' decimal places (bis)
  • Bug 797983 - v4.2 report numbers change over gnucash restarts; Price Database dropping user:price-editor entries.
  • Bug 797984 - Infinite loop while Check&Repair AR and AP accounts
  • Bug 797989 - Sorting columns by alphabet with non-ASCII characters
  • Bug 797993 - Reverse balance option does not apply to an Account Report
  • Bug 797994 - Account type-ahead search doesn't match accented characters.
  • Bug 798005 - Import of QIF file sets expenses to zero, deposits are fine
  • Bug 798008 - Option '--log' cannot be specified more than once.
  • Bug 798015 - cash flow numerical-overflow
  • Bug 798031 - Date goes to prior year with mm/dd entry to transaction duplicate.
  • Bug 798036 - Transaction Report should offer price source
  • Bug 798038 - Incorrect spelling in german account templates 'common' and 'full'
  • Bug 798039 - Using 'Consolidate Transactions' option on Consolidate Transaction Report returns Error
  • Bug 798041 - Open invoices in new window.
  • Bug 798047 - Crash on delete account.
  • Bug 798050 - error using Reports->Experimental->Income Statement (Multicolumn)
The following fixes and improvements were not associated with bug reports:
  • Add custom unbound-variable exception reporter in guile that identifies what module provides the missing symbol.
  • Balsheet-pnl report: show most recent period first by default
  • Change register page icon to a padlock if read only
  • When a resister is read only make whole sheet insensitive.
  • Add account name to the read-only-register dialog box because under some circumstances it may be unclear to which register the message applies.
  • Strictly use use-modules to import Scheme symbols: Guile 3.0 doesn't like the alternatives. This can cause problems resolving symbols if the source of those symbols isn't yet compiled and hasn't been symlinked into the builddir.
  • Don't try to reload report if the first attempt raised an html error.
  • Barcharts: Limit account drill-down depth to 6.
  • I18N:glossary: add mortgage terms ARM, APR, FRM
  • Change the icons used for the file locked dialog box.
  • Add support for the opening balance accounts flag. Up to now, opening balance accounts have been identified by means of fixed names and their translations. Support Replacing this with a consistent non-translated tag. The actual replacement will be added to Gnucash 4.4; this change is to ensure a migration path.
  • Replace TravisCI with Github actions for CI testing. TravisCI sharply restricted their free support of Free Software projects.
  • Use LTDL_LIBRARY_PATH instead of (DY)LD_LIBRARY_PATH in environment file.
  • Add a few more CSS classes for labels
  • Add GoogleMocks of some engine objects and refine Import-export unit tests using them.
  • Add auto-clear to register page
  • Change source files dialog-dup-trans.* for space and tabs
  • Fix exception when converting to decimal values that reduce to N/1.
  • Add confirmation of Main Window close when more than one window is displayed
  • Add keyboard shortcuts <Ctrl><Alt><Menu> for the notebook page selection menu and <Ctrl><Alt>A to jump to the Accounts page.
  • Allow using the Ctrl+Alt+PgUp/Down to scroll the report view.
  • Fix report page keyboard focus in the scroll window.
  • Fix some incorrect links to the help file
  • Fix section help on windows not working.
  • Set the visibility of the account column in import-main-matcher depending upon the nubmer of accounts being displayed.
  • Add option to hide memo column on import-main-matcher
  • Fix pressing help button in OFX importer causing main-import-matcher to disappear
  • Preferences dialog: Display the invalid account separator message box only when the user closes the Preferences Dialog instead of after every change to any control.
  • Expose ngettext as gnc:ngettext
  • Add tooltip in import matcher window for description and memo column.
  • Put Macs back on WebKit2.
  • CMake: Mute guile-2.2 again
  • Fix several report stylesheet font-handling issues especially on macOS.
  • Fix price-renderer not converting to decimal.
  • Add some additional places where Check&Repair can be aborted
  • Make the price database list obey the force-prices-to-decimal preference.
  • Several improvements to the auto-clear dialog.
  • Fix some errors found by i18nspector in po files
  • Tax Report Options appeared twice on menu for Chart of Accounts
  • General Journal Report: Allow Report Options>General Title to render document title.
  • [options.scm] rename new-owner-report "Links" to "Transaction Links"
  • [new-owner-report] enable doclink links
  • [html-utilities][API] add function gnc:html-invoice-doclink-anchor
  • Disable chart animation that prevented visual comparison of state before and after reload
  • Select the register account if Tax Options dialog opened from a register tab.
Deprecations
  • xaccAccountCountSplits.
  • gnc:html-make-exchangerates
Updated Translations:
  • Croatian
  • Dutch
  • Finnish
  • German
  • Indonesian
  • Italian
  • Japanese
  • Norwegian (Bokmal)
  • Portuguese
  • Portuguese (Brazil)
  • Ukrainian

Versienummer 4.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website GnuCash
Download https://www.gnucash.org/download.phtml
Bestandsgrootte 142,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-12-2020 07:4516

28-12-2020 • 07:45

16 Linkedin

Bron: GnuCash

Update-historie

28-03 GnuCash 4.10 5
20-12 GnuCash 4.9 0
28-09 GnuCash 4.7 14
06-'21 GnuCash 4.6 25
03-'21 GnuCash 4.5 0
12-'20 GnuCash 4.3 16
09-'20 GnuCash 4.2 0
07-'20 GnuCash 4.1 10
06-'20 GnuCash 4.0 3
03-'20 GnuCash 3.9 12
Meer historie

Lees meer

GnuCash

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
-116016+112+23+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
+2JohnBoy32
28 december 2020 12:23
Ik maak er al jaren gebruik van (zzp-er).
Mijn kosten voor boekhouder (en/of boekhoudpakket) = €0,00.

Rekeningschema opzetten is het fundament en vergt even vooruit denken, maar is anderzijds zo af te leiden van andere pakketten (in NL).
Facturen maken is mogelijk, echter mooie facturen maken is me tot op heden niet gelukt. Maar ook niet zo belangrijk omdat mijn klant betaalvoorstellen maakt en ik dus wel facturen maak maar niet hoef uit te sturen.

Hier staat wat uitleg (niet van mij en een beetje oud) maar kan je op weg helpen: http://www.accoo.nl/archieven/626
+1idef1x
@JohnBoy3229 december 2020 13:59
Ik maak er al jaren gebruik van (zzp-er).
Mijn kosten voor boekhouder (en/of boekhoudpakket) = €0,00.
Kun je hiermee ook makkelijk de informatie aanleveren voor onze vrienden van de belastingdienst? Kwartaal BTW enzo en een jaarrekening? Moet je voor je jaarrekening uberhaupt geen boekhouder inschakelen? Ik doe het al een paar jaar bij een boekhouder. Wel lekker makkelijk natuurlijk (en je kunt iemand nog eens wat vragen over belasting ;) ), maar om kosten te besparen....

[Reactie gewijzigd door idef1x op 29 december 2020 14:00]

0JohnBoy32
@idef1x30 december 2020 10:50
Zolang je eenmanszaak bent hoef je geen boekhouder in te schakelen en doe je "gewoon" belastingaangifte. Jaarrekening voor eenmanszaak? Ja, voor BTW hanteer je (altijd) aparte rekeningen.....
Kortom; je "requirements" zijn me niet helemaal duidelijk.
En: geen boekhouder vereist wel eigen inzicht in boekhouden.
+2twiet
28 december 2020 14:45
Ik ben dit jaar voor mijn bedrijf overgestapt van boekhouden in een Excel sheet naar gnucash. In het begin een steile leercurve omdat ik dubbel boekhouden moest leren. Deze handleiding is een goed begin: https://mauritslamers.github.io/boekhouden-met-gnucash

In gnucash kost invoeren van inkoop- en verkoopfacturen me minder tijd dan met Excel (boekhouding) en Word (verkoopfactuur). Omdat facturen van een bepaalde klant/leverancier op elkaar lijken kan ik snel een nieuwe factuur aanmaken, op basis van een bestaande.

Het is even stoeien met de opmaak, maar je kunt er een redelijk opgemaakte verkoopfactuur uit krijgen.

En je kunt gemakkelijk experimenteren met je boekhouding. Kopie van 1 bestand maken en je hebt een nieuwe testomgeving.

[Reactie gewijzigd door twiet op 28 december 2020 16:52]

+1Lord Anubis
28 december 2020 19:42
Weet iemand of je met GNU-Cash op de Mac je je data in de iCloud of Dropbox kan zetten en dan zonder mokken op een andere Mac er verder op kan werken?

Ik zit te denken aan b.v. soms effe wat doen op de bank, andere keren bij de klant of in m'n kantoortje.
+2JohnBoy32
@Lord Anubis28 december 2020 19:54
Draait prima op de mac en je kan de folder met de bestanden in de icloud zetten en dat gaat goed; no problem.
0Lord Anubis
@JohnBoy3228 december 2020 20:48
Merci. Ga het eens downloaden en een maandje het parallel draaien/uitproberen.

Moet wel eens kijken hoe het werkt met het overbrengen van openstaande credit facturen. Zeker bij een jaar overgang.
+1Splorky
28 december 2020 11:18
Als de beschrijving klopt en het is nu eenvoudig om bankrekeningen bij te houden moet ik het toch nog eens proberen. Als boekhoud noob verdronk ik de laatste keer dat ik dit programma gebruikte in de jargon en instellingen die rond geslingerd werden om een bankrekening in te voeren.
+1Ome Ernst
@Splorky28 december 2020 12:01
Anders kom je met een rekenblad ook heel ver, als het is om overzicht te hebben wat je maandelijks uitgeeft, en nog belangrijker, wat je nog moet gaan uitgeven.

Heb hier een voor 2020, met elke maand alle vaste lasten, en wanneer er bv extra rekeningen/inkomsten zijn.
En die van 2021 staat ook al klaar.
+1lost95
@Splorky28 december 2020 12:50
Dit is meer een boekhoudprogramma, handig als je onderneming hebt. Voor bijhouden van je bankrekening heb je geen "double entry" boekhoudsysteem nodig (je hoeft geen balans bij te houden). Voor mijn priverekeningen gebruikte ik altijd cashflow.nl, vrij uitgebreide functionaliteit en simpel in gebruik. Echter is voor mij de functionaliteit die mijn bank me nu biedt inmiddels zo verbeterd dat ik alleen die gebruik.
+1ATS
@Splorky28 december 2020 14:22
Voor die toepassing vind ik YNAB een betere optie. Helaas zijn die overgestapt op een subscription model.
0jeroenathome
@Splorky28 december 2020 17:58
Ik maak al jaren gebruik van Winbank. Te vinden op lvtsoftware.nl.
Zeer uitgebreid en heeft ook de mogelijkheid om verbruik (elektrisch, gas, vervoer) bij te houden.
+1thomasmoors
28 december 2020 14:35
Voor de mensen die het niet kennen: er is ook de grip-app van abn amro die dit ook inzichtelijk maakt en een directe koppeling met je bank heeft. Dan hoef je het niet steeds over te nemen.
+1Buggle
29 december 2020 09:49
Ik ben er een paar jaar terug mee bezig geweest een fatsoenlijk programma te vinden om investeringen en bankrekeningen, uitgaves, budget, enz. bij te houden. GnuCash ook bekeken, maar vond ik in vergelijking tot KMyMoney toch erg onoverzichtelijk. Sindsdien heb ik KMyMoney in een virtuele machine (Manjaro) lopen in VirtualBox onder Win10. Probleemloos, overzichtelijk en gratis. Wat mij betreft makkelijker dan GnuCash. Tenzij er groot wat aan de layout van GnuCash veranderd is in de tussentijd - maar aan de screenshots hier te zien blijkbaar niet echt.
0JohnBoy32
@Buggle30 december 2020 11:06
Misschien is het goed om even aan te geven dat er in de basis verschillen zijn:

Van internet geplukt (zomaar wat verschillen):

Gebruik in midden en klein bedrijf
Het moet opgemerkt worden dat KMyMoney een persoonlijke financiële beheerder is, en op zich niet direct elke van de zakelijke functies van GnuCash ondersteunt, zoals belastingtabellen, salarissen en opzoekwerk. Elke crediteuren of debiteurenrekening die wordt gevonden in een bestand zal respectievelijk geïmporteerd worden als schulden- of bezittengenrekening.

Dus mijn advies is om eerst even te kijken naar waar het voor bedoeld is en waarvoor je het wil inzetten.....

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

