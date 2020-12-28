Versie 4.3.2 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Fixed:
- Allow to add root folder to torrent content
- "HTTPS tracker validation" option is available on all platforms with latest libtorrent
- Option for supporting internationalized domain names
WebUI:
- Fix broken sorting on some columns
- Fix availability per file value
- Fix status of torrents without metadata
- Don't try to remove folders for a torrent without metadata
- Lift upper limit of "Max concurrent HTTP announces" option
- Add links to libtorrent documentation
- Move "embedded tracker" options to qbt section
- Properly handle "Append extension" option changing
- Correctly save paused torrent state
- Fix bug of "move storage job" can be performed multiple times
Windows:
- Add ability to use 'shift+delete' to delete torrents
- Allow to attach tags while adding torrents
- Bump version to 2.6.2
- Remove unnecessary restriction on input length
Other:
- NSIS: Update Russian translation
- NSIS: Update Italian translation
- Drop support for building with libtorrent < 1.2.11