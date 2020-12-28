Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: qBittorrent 4.3.2

qBittorrent logo (80 pix) Versie 4.3.2 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • Allow to add root folder to torrent content
  • "HTTPS tracker validation" option is available on all platforms with latest libtorrent
  • Option for supporting internationalized domain names
Fixed:
  • Fix broken sorting on some columns
  • Fix availability per file value
  • Fix status of torrents without metadata
  • Don't try to remove folders for a torrent without metadata
  • Lift upper limit of "Max concurrent HTTP announces" option
  • Add links to libtorrent documentation
  • Move "embedded tracker" options to qbt section
  • Properly handle "Append extension" option changing
  • Correctly save paused torrent state
  • Fix bug of "move storage job" can be performed multiple times
WebUI:
  • Add ability to use 'shift+delete' to delete torrents
  • Allow to attach tags while adding torrents
  • Bump version to 2.6.2
  • Remove unnecessary restriction on input length
Windows:
  • NSIS: Update Russian translation
  • NSIS: Update Italian translation
Other:
  • Drop support for building with libtorrent < 1.2.11

Versienummer 4.3.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website qBittorrent
Download https://www.qbittorrent.org/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 25,18MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-12-2020 07:339

28-12-2020 • 07:33

9 Linkedin

Bron: qBittorrent

Update-historie

25-03 qBittorrent 4.4.2 14
16-02 qBittorrent 4.4.1 11
07-01 qBittorrent 4.4.0 20
31-10 qBittorrent 4.3.9 51
30-08 qBittorrent 4.3.8 38
05-08 qBittorrent 4.3.7 10
06-'21 qBittorrent 4.3.6 1
05-'21 qBittorrent 4.3.5 0
03-'21 qBittorrent 4.3.4.1 29
01-'21 qBittorrent 4.3.3 25
Meer historie

Lees meer

qBittorrent

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1908+14+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+2sweetdude
@john4328 december 2020 21:46
Heb je hem mogelijk uit de windows store gedownload?

De developers hiervan waarschuwen daar ook voor bij de releasenotes
ATTENTION WINDOWS USERS: There's a "qBittorrent" app on the Windows Store which costs money. It isn't an official release nor it is coming from us. The person publicizing it doesn't have permission to use the qBittorrent name/logo.
+1broodplank
@john4328 december 2020 12:16
Candycrush waarschuwingen?? Bij het gebruik van een torrent client? Mss is een malware scan geen slecht idee
0r03n_d
@john4328 december 2020 20:42
Dat komt iig niet van qbittorrent. Hoogstens van iets wat je hebt gedownload met qbittorrent.
+1Snake
29 december 2020 04:09
Enkele issues:
In de WebClient kan ik de tier niet wijzigen van trackers.

En ik heb torrents met zeer weinig Seeds/Peers en Transmission kan algemeen genomen met meer verbinden dan qBittorrent.

Ik heb torrents geïmporteerd van qBittorrent die weken stillagen. En Transmission kon ze in minuten afmaken.
0john43
28 december 2020 12:40
Die zet qbit direct in quarantaine
+1RoestVrijStaal
@john4328 december 2020 18:49
Wie of wat doet dat dan?

Zowel de 32- als 64-bits installers zijn clean.

De officiële website van de applicatie gebruiken om de juiste installers ervan te downloaden is echt niet moeilijk. Onder het screenshot staan er genoeg links ernaar toe :)
0michelk31
28 december 2020 07:46
Ik ben tevreden van de client hij werkt snel.
0john43
29 december 2020 14:27
En ik ben tevreden met Tixatie. Die zoekt naar tevredenheid de trackers die ik nodig heb. Flacs zijn redelijk snel compleet en beluisterbaar.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True