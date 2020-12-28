Versie 4.3.2 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New: Allow to add root folder to torrent content

"HTTPS tracker validation" option is available on all platforms with latest libtorrent

Option for supporting internationalized domain names Fixed: Fix broken sorting on some columns

Fix availability per file value

Fix status of torrents without metadata

Don't try to remove folders for a torrent without metadata

Lift upper limit of "Max concurrent HTTP announces" option

Add links to libtorrent documentation

Move "embedded tracker" options to qbt section

Properly handle "Append extension" option changing

Correctly save paused torrent state

Fix bug of "move storage job" can be performed multiple times WebUI: Add ability to use 'shift+delete' to delete torrents

Allow to attach tags while adding torrents

Bump version to 2.6.2

Remove unnecessary restriction on input length Windows: NSIS: Update Russian translation

NSIS: Update Italian translation Other: Drop support for building with libtorrent < 1.2.11