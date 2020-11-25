Versie 4.3.1 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Feature: Allow progress bar styling from custom themes

Allow adding torrents using "Paste" key sequence

Add Latgalian translation Bugfix: Prevent resume data to be saved for removed torrent

Clarify connection protocol choice label

Fix crash when clicked outside the table of torrent content view

Don't resume "paused" torrents when put into "checking" state by libtorrent

Fix torrent state calculation

Align integer data to right in torrent content view WebUI: Place WebUI RSS description in sandboxed iframe

Avoid settings being reset via WebAPI

Fix toggling advanced option in WebUI

Expose contentPath in WebAPI torrents/info

Fix the issue that IPv6 address can't be banned rss: Fix confusion in date format description Windows: Update dutch.nsi Linux: Update .desktop file translations