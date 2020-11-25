Versie 4.3.1 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Feature:
Bugfix:
- Allow progress bar styling from custom themes
- Allow adding torrents using "Paste" key sequence
- Add Latgalian translation
WebUI:
- Prevent resume data to be saved for removed torrent
- Clarify connection protocol choice label
- Fix crash when clicked outside the table of torrent content view
- Don't resume "paused" torrents when put into "checking" state by libtorrent
- Fix torrent state calculation
- Align integer data to right in torrent content view
rss:
- Place WebUI RSS description in sandboxed iframe
- Avoid settings being reset via WebAPI
- Fix toggling advanced option in WebUI
- Expose contentPath in WebAPI torrents/info
- Fix the issue that IPv6 address can't be banned
Windows:
- Fix confusion in date format description
Linux:
- Update dutch.nsi
- Update .desktop file translations