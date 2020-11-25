Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: qBittorrent 4.3.1

qBittorrent logo (80 pix) Versie 4.3.1 van qBittorrent is verschenen. Deze opensource-torrentclient heeft versies voor Windows, Linux, macOS en FreeBSD, en toont geen advertenties. Het programma wordt met Qt ontwikkeld en is gebaseerd op libtorrent (rasterbar) en Boost. Het programma is het geesteskind van de Franse student Christophe Dumez, die er sinds begin 2006 aan werkt. Tegenwoordig wordt het door de community onderhouden. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Feature:
  • Allow progress bar styling from custom themes
  • Allow adding torrents using "Paste" key sequence
  • Add Latgalian translation
Bugfix:
  • Prevent resume data to be saved for removed torrent
  • Clarify connection protocol choice label
  • Fix crash when clicked outside the table of torrent content view
  • Don't resume "paused" torrents when put into "checking" state by libtorrent
  • Fix torrent state calculation
  • Align integer data to right in torrent content view
WebUI:
  • Place WebUI RSS description in sandboxed iframe
  • Avoid settings being reset via WebAPI
  • Fix toggling advanced option in WebUI
  • Expose contentPath in WebAPI torrents/info
  • Fix the issue that IPv6 address can't be banned
rss:
  • Fix confusion in date format description
Windows:
  • Update dutch.nsi
Linux:
  • Update .desktop file translations

Versienummer 4.3.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website qBittorrent
Download https://www.qbittorrent.org/download.php
Bestandsgrootte 24,99MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 25-11-2020 15:4717

25-11-2020 • 15:47

17 Linkedin

Bron: qBittorrent

Update-historie

08:11 qBittorrent 4.4.2 7
16-02 qBittorrent 4.4.1 11
07-01 qBittorrent 4.4.0 20
31-10 qBittorrent 4.3.9 51
30-08 qBittorrent 4.3.8 38
05-08 qBittorrent 4.3.7 10
27-06 qBittorrent 4.3.6 1
05-'21 qBittorrent 4.3.5 0
03-'21 qBittorrent 4.3.4.1 29
01-'21 qBittorrent 4.3.3 25
Meer historie

Lees meer

qBittorrent

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (17)

-Moderatie-faq
-117017+112+23+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+2kikkerbeer
25 november 2020 16:52
Echt een heel net stukje software.

Maak er al lange tijd gebruik van. :)
De zoek functie die optioneel aangezet kan worden is ook echt heel chill.
Zelfs m'n vriendin kan ermee werken.
Heb net even een tientje gedoneerd, om de zaak draaiende te houden!
https://www.qbittorrent.org/donate
+1himlims_
@kikkerbeer25 november 2020 17:55
zeker icm jackett;
https://github.com/Jackett/Jackett
https://github.com/qbitto...-configure-Jackett-plugin

[Reactie gewijzigd door himlims_ op 25 november 2020 17:55]

+2ggj87
@himlims_26 november 2020 08:15
Bedankt, klinkt als een mooie toevoeging :)

In de update van oktober gaf iemand de tip om ipfilter te installeren, misschien goed om weer te vermelden:
https://www.ipfilter.app/
+1Boekenkaft
@himlims_25 november 2020 18:00
Jacket is prima toevoeging. Alleen jammer dat hij bij elke update niet meer werkt en je eerst weer de update moet installeren.
+2TonnyTonny
25 november 2020 16:47
Expose contentPath in WebAPI torrents/info

Hopelijk maakt dat het mogelijk dat Sonarr weer normaal de downloads van qBittorrent kan oppikken.
Ging sinds 4.3.0 bij een deel van de torrents niet goed omdat het path niet meer klopte met wat Sonarr verwachtte.
0switchboy
@TonnyTonny25 november 2020 17:54
Sonarr, Radarr Lidarr (nightlies) werkte net weer! Ik hoop niet dat dit het weer opnieuw sloopt.

De stable draait nog op ouder platform en gaat sowieso nooit een fix voor het paden probleem krijgen.

Het grappige is dat het raporteren van paden altijd broken was en dat toen het gefixed werd alle -arr software omviel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door switchboy op 25 november 2020 17:57]

0jeroen7s
@switchboy25 november 2020 21:55
snap nog steeds niet waarom je hiervoor 3 verschillende applicaties nodig hebt.
is er nog altijd geen platform dat zowel films als series doet?
sebiet komt er een appart platform voor soaps en documentaires, want die zijn weer net iets anders :+ 8)7
+1TRaSH
@jeroen7s25 november 2020 22:44
daar is eerder een discussie geweest over op discord,
dit is iets wat nooit gaat gebeuren en daar kiezen ze bewust voor.
het zou teveel de ontwikkeling vertragen.
en nog veel meer complicaties.
0TonnyTonny
@switchboy26 november 2020 13:40
Ik heb liever stable, maar totdat stable de fix heeft...
D'r is nu te veel handwerk om ze manueel te mporteren.
Ga zo meteen ook tijdelijk naar de nightlies over.
+1loekf2
25 november 2020 17:43
Kijken of deze iets oplost voor de trage download speed in macOS 11. Ik heb wat settings aangepast, maar werkt niet voor iedereen. Er is een ticket in github.
+1foxgamer2019
@loekf225 november 2020 18:18
Altijd handig om even te linken naar het issue. :)

Hier geen issues op Linux, al heb ik steeds vaker dat downloads hangen op 99.99%, een recheck helpt in de meeste gevallen goed.
+1loekf2
@foxgamer201925 november 2020 20:47
Dit is het issue:

https://github.com/qbittorrent/qBittorrent/issues/13747

Na een reboot werken de fixes die ik bij het ticket omschrijf niet. Merkte ik net. Echter ik zet uTP limiting weer aan en hopla de downloads schieten weer naar MiB/s ipv KiB/s.

Lijkt er dus op dat er sinds Big Sur iets raars aan de hand is (max download speed moet je niet gelijk aan oneindig zetten en die uTP setting). Ik ben geen expert/contributor dus geen idee wat die doen met het Torrent protocol.
+1christmas1
25 november 2020 16:29
kijk

Update dutch.nsi

zo blijft het zich verbeteren
+1Shadow771
25 november 2020 18:54
Draait uitstekend als Docker container op mijn NAS :)
0LEX63
26 november 2020 09:25
Qbittorrent

Ik heb een jaar geleden diverse Bittorrent programma's uit geprobeerd en getest.

Ook Qbittorrent, Ik vind dit programma er een beetje oubollig uitzien. De prestaties vond ik tegenvallen vooral het in leven houden van downloads met weinig seeds daar vaalt het programma in.

Als ik andere Bittorrent. programma's naar dezelfde douwnload verwees met hetzelfde torrent bestand dan viel mij op dat Qbittorrent trager was dan andere Bittorrent. programma's.

Nu weet ik niet of er inmiddels verbeteringen zijn doorgevoerd het is al weer een jaar geleden.

Graag verneem ik meer info hier over.

[Reactie gewijzigd door LEX63 op 26 november 2020 09:31]

+1dsk2k
@LEX6326 november 2020 13:07
" De prestaties vond ik tegenvallen vooral het in leven houden van downloads met weinig seeds daar vaalt het programma in."
Hoe heb je dit getest en waarom faalt het programma hierin? Klinkt in eerste instantie niet echt alsof je een serieuze test hebt gedaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door dsk2k op 26 november 2020 13:07]

0tja
26 november 2020 03:38
gebruik het al jaren maar nu merk ik dat het niet lkker wil lopen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door tja op 26 november 2020 03:43]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True