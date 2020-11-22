Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Kali Linux 2020.4

Kali Linux logo (79 pix) Kali Linux is een penetration testing suite en maakt op de achtergrond gebruik van Debian. Het kan draaien als een live image, maar kan natuurlijk ook gewoon geïnstalleerd worden op aanwezige opslagmedia. Het wordt geleverd met een uitgebreide verzameling applicaties, zoals Armitage, nmap, Wireshark, John the Ripper, Aircrack-ng en Burp Suite. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars bij Offensive Security hebben versie 2020.4 van Kali Linux vrijgegeven en de release notes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Kali Linux 2020.4 Release

We find ourselves in the 4th quarter of 2020, and we are ecstatic to announce the release of Kali Linux 2020.4. What’s different with this release since 2020.3 in August 2020 is:

  • ZSH is the new default shell – We said it was happening last time, Now it has. ZSH. Is. Now. Default.
  • Bash shell makeover – It may not function like ZSH, but now Bash looks like ZSH.
  • Partnership with tools authors – We are teaming up with byt3bl33d3r.
  • Message at login – Proactively pointing users to resources.
  • AWS image refresh – Now on GovCloud. Includes Kali’s default (command line) tools again. And there is a new URL.
  • Packaging Guides – Want to start getting your tool inside of Kali? This should help.
  • New Tools & Updates – New Kernel and various new tools and updates for existing ones, as well as setting Proxychains 4 as default.
  • NetHunter Updates – New NetHunter settings menu, select from different boot animations, and persistent Magisk.
  • Win-KeX 2.5 – New “Enhanced Session Mode” brings Win-KeX to ARM devices
  • Vagrant & VMware – We now support VMware users who use Vagrant.

Kali Linux

Versienummer 2020.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Kali Linux
Download https://www.kali.org/downloads/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

+1narimantos
22 november 2020 17:40
Ik maak nu meer dan een jaar gebruik van ZSH als mijn standaard shell (binnen WSL). Ik ben niet van plan om ooit weer naar de gewone bash terug te keren. Naar mijn mening een goede zet van Kali om zsh als standaard op te nemen!
+1Jerie
@narimantos22 november 2020 20:31
Ik snap dat nooit zo goed dat gedoe over wat de standaard shell moet zijn. Stel een lichtgewicht, POSIX compatible standaard shell is en laat de gebruiker installeren en gebruiken wat-ie wil. In mijn geval is dat geen Zsh, en gelukkig kan ik dat zo veranderen, zoals ik dat ook 20 jaar geleden op de Xs4all shell server ooit heb veranderd (was standaard csh IIRC). Het enige moment dat het irritant is, is wanneer je geen rechten hebt een andere shell te gebruiken.
0ItsNotRudy
@Jerie22 november 2020 20:46
Stel een lichtgewicht, POSIX compatible standaard shell is
Dat hebben ze toch ook gedaan?
+1Jerie
@ItsNotRudy22 november 2020 21:39
Neen, Zsh is niet lichtgewicht. Bash ook niet, maar Bash is wel jarenlang de standaard geweest. macOS Catalina heeft hun oude Bash versie verwijdert omdat Apple allergisch is voor GPLv3 (Zsh = MIT).

POSIX compatible is Zsh wel, en Bourne shell compatible streven ze iig ook naar. Mijn standaard shell is niet POSIX compatible. Het scheelt niet veel, maar voor shell scripts wil je dan een compatibility mode of een lightweight shell draaien als fallback.

Is dit van belang? Op NetHunter minstens wel, en gezien ik Kali in een VM over SSH draai ook. Hoewel je het gelukkig zo kunt veranderen. Zsh zal wel een gebruikersvriendelijke shell zijn.
0beerse
@Jerie23 november 2020 16:32
De discussie over de standaard shell in een unix/linux/posix omgeving is al een discussie sinds de introductie van csh als alternatief voor de bourne-shell /bin/sh.

Naar mijn idee is het aan de distributie die de software bij elkaar veegt om aan te geven wat de 'default' is. Dat is namelijk de hele essentie van zo'n distributie. En het is aan de distributie om alternativen mee te leveren. Het is aan de gebruikers dat er een keuze is en dat zij een gefundeerde keuze maken en daar op terug kunnen komen.

Over een simpele shell: Ik herinner mij dat ik ooit op een hts-opdracht zelf in c een shell heb geschreven voor (toen nog) minix. De opdracht was toen een simpele shell te schrijven die als login shell en als script shell gebruikt kon worden. Voor zover ik mij herinner redden we het in 1 pagina code (66 regels van 80 kolommen) en ze kon externe commando's opstarten, pipelines opbouwen, io/redirectie aan zetten, met environment-variabeles werken en ze had een 'cd' commando. Helaas ben ik de source al een aantal jaar kwijt.
+1Bor
22 november 2020 18:48
Weer een mooie update sinds de versie waarin ZSH als default shell is aangekondigd. Een vrij grote stap gezien er behoorlijk wat getest moest worden om op dit punt te komen.
0LEX63
23 november 2020 01:24
Ik gebruik al jaren Linux Mint en dat werkt bijzonder goed, wat is dan het grote verschil. Alleen het bureaublad en de menu's dat er anders uit ziet? of gaat het meer om de meegeleverde software?

Ik heb diverse Linux distributies geïnstalleerd gehad en vind de verschillen niet zo groot.

[Reactie gewijzigd door LEX63 op 23 november 2020 01:31]

+1Magic V
@LEX6323 november 2020 03:41
Ik heb diverse Linux distributies geïnstalleerd gehad en vind de verschillen niet zo groot.
Geen idee wat je hebt geprobeerd, maar Linux Mint en Kali Linux zijn beide Debian based distributions. Als zodanig zou je in de praktijk weinig verschil moeten merken. Bovendien gebruiken ze beide standaard Gnome 3. Kali Linux is echter standaard uitgerust met een applicatie suite die specifiek is gericht op pen testing en security research.

Als je een linux distributie uit een andere familie installeerd dan merk je wel degelijk verschillen, in de eerste plaats in de package manager. Ik heb hieronder een overzichtje voor je gemaakt van de wat bekendere families:

- Debian (apt) zoals Ubuntu, Mint, Pop!, Raspbian
- Red Hat Entreprise Linux (dnf) zoals CentOS, Fedora & OpenSUSE.
- Arch linux (pacman) zoals Manjaro, Artix, Black Arch
- Gentoo linux (portage), zoals Chrome OS ;)
- Void linux (xbps)
0EverLast2002
@Magic V23 november 2020 10:50
"Linux Mint en Kali Linux zijn beide Debian based distributions"

- ik ben geen Linux expert ofzo, maar volgens mij is Mint gebaseerd op Ubuntu:
"The Linux Mint team have announced the release of Linux Mint 20. The new version is based on Ubuntu 20.04"
Er is wel een Debian based Mint versie, die heet LMDE:
"LMDE aims to be as similar as possible to Linux Mint, but without using Ubuntu. The package base is provided by Debian instead."
+13raser
@EverLast200223 november 2020 11:47
Mint is gebaseerd op Ubuntu en Ubuntu is op zijn beurt weer gebaseerd op Debian. Dus uiteindelijk heeft Mint ook een Debian basis. :)
0EverLast2002
@3raser23 november 2020 11:57
Inderdaad ja, ik las het net ook ergens op internet. Sorry @ Magic V !
Waarom maken ze het zo onoverzichtelijk voor een leek met al die distro's en versies :?
03raser
@EverLast200223 november 2020 12:09
Een leek moet gewoon niet te diep in de materie duiken en Ubuntu installeren. Dan zitten ze meestal wel goed. Zoek je iets anders, dan heb je in ieder geval keus genoeg. Vergelijk dat eens met Windows, dan zit je vast aan 1 distro.
+1rbr320
@LEX6323 november 2020 01:42
De eerste zin van het artikel zou dat duidelijk moeten maken:
Kali Linux is een penetration testing suite
Dit heeft inderdaad voornamelijk te maken met de meegeleverde software. Niet dat je in andere Linux distributies niet zou kunnen doen wat je met Kali Linux kan doen, maar zodra je een Kali VM of live USB omgeving start ben je meteen up-and-running om pentests te doen. De meegeleverde software komt met zinnige defaults en handleidingen om verantwoord pentesting te doen. Dat gemak is de meerwaarde van Kali.

