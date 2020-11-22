Kali Linux is een penetration testing suite en maakt op de achtergrond gebruik van Debian. Het kan draaien als een live image, maar kan natuurlijk ook gewoon geïnstalleerd worden op aanwezige opslagmedia. Het wordt geleverd met een uitgebreide verzameling applicaties, zoals Armitage, nmap, Wireshark, John the Ripper, Aircrack-ng en Burp Suite. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaars bij Offensive Security hebben versie 2020.4 van Kali Linux vrijgegeven en de release notes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Kali Linux 2020.4 Release
We find ourselves in the 4th quarter of 2020, and we are ecstatic to announce the release of Kali Linux 2020.4. What’s different with this release since 2020.3 in August 2020 is:
- ZSH is the new default shell – We said it was happening last time, Now it has. ZSH. Is. Now. Default.
- Bash shell makeover – It may not function like ZSH, but now Bash looks like ZSH.
- Partnership with tools authors – We are teaming up with byt3bl33d3r.
- Message at login – Proactively pointing users to resources.
- AWS image refresh – Now on GovCloud. Includes Kali’s default (command line) tools again. And there is a new URL.
- Packaging Guides – Want to start getting your tool inside of Kali? This should help.
- New Tools & Updates – New Kernel and various new tools and updates for existing ones, as well as setting Proxychains 4 as default.
- NetHunter Updates – New NetHunter settings menu, select from different boot animations, and persistent Magisk.
- Win-KeX 2.5 – New “Enhanced Session Mode” brings Win-KeX to ARM devices
- Vagrant & VMware – We now support VMware users who use Vagrant.