Software-update: Postbox 7.0.37

Postbox logo (75 pix) Versie 7.0.37 van Postbox is uitgekomen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Vanaf versie 7.0 kan er naast de levenslange licentie ook een jaarlijks abonnement worden afgenomen. Sinds versie 7.0.31 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Postbox 7.0.37
  • New Feature- Customizable themes are here! Create a new theme, modify an existing theme, and import/export themes. For details, please see this help article.
  • Important: To make room for new themes, we have removed all themes from Postbox except for the default Light and Dark themes, however, our "Classic Themes" are still available and can be downloaded here.
  • The Postbox toolbar on Windows has updated styling
  • Made a change to allow more characters to be used in passwords
  • Added a new service to Postbox's Tracking Prevention feature
  • Fixed an issue with the new mail icon not being removed from the Windows System Tray on exit
  • Fixed a crash when clicking in the search bar in Windows Explorer
  • Fixed a crash that could occur on startup on macOS Big Sur
  • Fixed a crash related to printing preferences on macOS

Postbox 7.0.36

  • Hotfix to address an edge case with Evernote deprecation

Postbox 7.0.35

  • Dragging and dropping a file to the Compose window addressing panel will now attach it to the message
  • Deprecated support for direct Evernote integration on macOS
  • Fixed a regression that prevented the Compose Sidebar from opening and closing
  • Fixed a regression that prevented message headers from collapsing and expanding
  • Fixed an issue that prevented the message list from clearing when selecting an empty account group

Postbox 7.0.34

  • Hotfix to address an issue with bold font display on macOS 10.13 and 10.14

Postbox 7.0.33

  • Improvements to macOS font tracking

Postbox 7.0.32

  • Internal release, not available to the public

Postbox

Versienummer 7.0.37
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Postbox
Download https://www.postbox-inc.com/download/
Bestandsgrootte 45,53MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 22-11-2020 14:43
2 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

22-11-2020 • 14:43

2 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Postbox

Lees meer

Postbox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+10+20+30Ongemodereerd2
Wijzig sortering
0_Thanatos_
24 november 2020 11:22
Ziet er wel een HEEL stuk gelikter uit dan Thunderbird (niet dat dat zo moeilijk is...), maar jammer dat het zo duur is. $49 voor een life-time licentie is veel geld voor app die maar 1 ding kan.

Weet iemand of er alternatieven voor Thunderbird zijn (die op Windows werken) die er ook zo lekker uitzien en net zo perfect werken?

[Reactie gewijzigd door _Thanatos_ op 24 november 2020 11:23]

01DMKIIN

@_Thanatos_25 november 2020 00:01
Ziet er wel een HEEL stuk gelikter uit dan Thunderbird
En met versie 7.0.38 zet je Postbox kleurgewijs helemaal naar je hand met de nieuwe Theme Editor ;)

Volledige changelog van versie 7.0.38 en passent:

- REMINDER: To make room for new themes, we have removed all themes from Postbox except for the default Light and Dark themes, however, our "Classic Themes" are still available and can be downloaded here.
- The Theme Editor now uses a code view window
- Added a color picker to all code view windows
- Increased the size of code view windows for Themes, Signatures, Responses, and Clips
- Fixed a few missing styling changes in the Compose and Address Book toolbars

