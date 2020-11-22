Versie 7.0.37 van Postbox is uitgekomen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Vanaf versie 7.0 kan er naast de levenslange licentie ook een jaarlijks abonnement worden afgenomen. Sinds versie 7.0.31 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Postbox 7.0.37 New Feature- Customizable themes are here! Create a new theme, modify an existing theme, and import/export themes. For details, please see this help article.

Important: To make room for new themes, we have removed all themes from Postbox except for the default Light and Dark themes, however, our "Classic Themes" are still available and can be downloaded here.

The Postbox toolbar on Windows has updated styling

Made a change to allow more characters to be used in passwords

Added a new service to Postbox's Tracking Prevention feature

Fixed an issue with the new mail icon not being removed from the Windows System Tray on exit

Fixed a crash when clicking in the search bar in Windows Explorer

Fixed a crash that could occur on startup on macOS Big Sur

Fixed a crash related to printing preferences on macOS Postbox 7.0.36 Hotfix to address an edge case with Evernote deprecation Postbox 7.0.35 Dragging and dropping a file to the Compose window addressing panel will now attach it to the message

Deprecated support for direct Evernote integration on macOS

Fixed a regression that prevented the Compose Sidebar from opening and closing

Fixed a regression that prevented message headers from collapsing and expanding

Fixed an issue that prevented the message list from clearing when selecting an empty account group Postbox 7.0.34 Hotfix to address an issue with bold font display on macOS 10.13 and 10.14 Postbox 7.0.33 Improvements to macOS font tracking Postbox 7.0.32 Internal release, not available to the public